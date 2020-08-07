Since their very high distribution yield of 13% appears sustainable and they have solid prospects of reinstating their previous massive distributions, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Similar to many companies and partnerships, GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) reduced their distributions by a massive 78% earlier in 2020 to help tackle their leverage and upcoming debt maturities. Following the subsequent selloff that has pushed their unit price down by over 60%, their distribution yield still sits near a very high 13%. Whilst the first half of 2020 is one that many existing unitholders dreaded, the prospects going forward are looking very desirable with a combination of being paid handsomely to wait throughout their deleveraging process.

*Even though LNG is often considered to see further growth in demand, this has to be balanced against the long-term threat from the world moving away from fossil fuels and thus the general industry outlook was deemed to be flat.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

It should be noted that due to the manner in which their financial statements are presented, their distributions to both common and preferred unitholders are grouped together. Whilst this analysis focuses on the sustainability of the former, this allows the same judgments to be made regarding their series A (GLOP.PA), series B (GLOP.PB) and series C (GLOP.PC) preferred units. Since their distributions to preferred units outrank those to their common units, if the latter are sustainable, then by definition so are their distributions to preferred units.

When looking at their historical cash flow performance from 2017 to 2019, it was straight away positive to see that their distribution coverage has averaged a very strong 187.67%. This indicates that they have not been using debt to fund their distribution payments, and whilst they were still reduced, this does in fact stem from a desire to expedite lowering debt associated with acquisitions and not simply because their former distributions were too costly. It also indicates that barring a sudden significant degradation of earnings, their ability to reinstate their previous distributions appears solid. Whilst it does not provide complete protection, their contracts still help instill a degree of predictability in this normally unpredictable world, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: GasLog Partners' Second Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation

Following their previous very strong distribution coverage, it stands to reason that this has only further strengthened following the 77.70% reduction to their common distributions. Based upon my calculations, their distributions for all three series of preferred units should cost them $30m per annum, plus a further $24m per annum for their new common quarterly distributions of $0.125 per unit.

Seeing as they already generated $54m of free cash flow during the first half of 2020 alone, it would take a seriously massive event to jeopardize their distribution coverage. This is especially true since their operating cash flow during this period of time was weighed down by a $29m working capital build, which if removed would boost their annualized free cash flow to $166m. This means that all of their distributions are sustainable providing their capital structure, leverage and liquidity do not pose a threat to their ability to remain a going concern.

Throughout the recent years their net debt has essentially remained unchanged, whilst their equity has decreased primarily due to impairments totaling $139m in 2019 and $19m during the first half of 2020. These rather mixed results mean that like normal, their broader leverage and liquidity will ultimately determine whether there are reasons for concern and thus if their distributions are sustainable.

When looking at these financial metrics it appears that their leverage is just edging into the very high territory with a net debt-to-EBITDA above 5.00 and a gearing ratio of 57.02%. Whilst this is not an ideal situation, it does not necessarily threaten their ability to remain a going concern, as they have already taken steps to deleverage. Since their new lower distributions only consume a relatively small portion of their operating cash flow, this also does not necessarily pose any risk to them being reduced again in the future.

It seems reasonable to assume that they should have at least $100m per annum to deleverage, based upon the previously discussed cash flow estimates. To provide any material change to their leverage, it would require their net debt-to-EBITDA decreasing to 4.00 and based their annualized EBITDA from the first half of 2020, this would require their net debt decreasing to $996m from $1.247b or $250m. Based upon my calculations this should only take approximately two and half years, which further indicates their ability to reinstate their previous distributions appears solid.

To remain conservative it would still be wise for investors to brace for a three- to five-year wait before they have a financial position to consider safely reinstating their previous much higher distributions. Since they can still collect a distribution yield of nearly 13% in the meantime, this should not prove too painful of a wait.

It was unfortunate to see their liquidity was also weak, as primarily evidenced by their current ratio of only 0.27. Whilst this is extremely low, thankfully their decent cash ratio of 0.19 mitigates a degree of this risk, but it nonetheless highlights the pressure for them to reduce their previous distributions so massively. The majority of this weak liquidity stems from their wave of short-term debt maturities, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: GasLog Partners' Second Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation (previously linked)

Thankfully they have taken actions in debt markets along with their parent company GasLog (GLOG) to refinance their 2021 debt maturities. This not only provides short-term relief, but also more importantly shows that they still have support within debt markets and thus goes a long way in providing comfort that they are likely to remain a going concern despite their less than ideal current situation. This is further enhanced by their ability to generate free cash flow after distribution payments, which should lower any reliance on their credit facilities.

The fact that they have a very high double-digit dividend yield and very strong coverage speaks to the sheer value that their units currently offer. Whilst their very high leverage and weak liquidity would normally be very undesirable, in this particular situation it gets a pass since they have already taken measures to begin deleveraging and thus rectify these points of concern. Given this situation, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate for both their common units and all three series of preferred units.

