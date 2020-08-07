Despite missing revenues and decelerating from Q1 growth rates, EverQuote raised its full-year outlook and says that its growth trajectory has "never looked stronger"

Trading on EverQuote (EVER) has been wildly volatile this year. In a stunning reversal of fortune after rising ~30% after posting Q1 results, EverQuote turned the tables on investors and fell to the same magnitude after Q2 earnings, owing the a small miss in revenue growth against Wall Street's expectations. To be fair to EverQuote, expectations were running incredibly high for the company after management suggested that the coronavirus might be a demand tailwind for EverQuote, as people turn away from traditional insurance-buying channels and log onto online marketplaces like EverQuote instead.

Of course, small startups that eventually become victims of their own scale and see revenue growth decelerate is a tale as old as time. We can't have expected EverQuote to continue growing at the same >80% y/y revenue growth rates that it was clocking in last year forever. In spite of that, I think business fundamentals remain solid for EverQuote as it continues to expand into categories beyond auto insurance, and the dip presents a well-timed buying opportunity (now, EverQuote shares are up "only" 25% in the year to date):

To me, the bullish thesis and growth story for EverQuote is still alive and kicking. The key points of that bullish thesis, to me, are:

Insurance industry is ripe for entry by tech. The process of shopping around for insurance quotes - especially when it comes to car insurance - is tremendously confusing, and platforms like EverQuote are a consumer-friendly way of narrowing down the best and cheapest options.

The process of shopping around for insurance quotes - especially when it comes to car insurance - is tremendously confusing, and platforms like EverQuote are a consumer-friendly way of narrowing down the best and cheapest options. Pure platform with no actual insurance risk. Though typically classified as an "insur-tech" stock, EverQuote only takes a cut of policy sales made by third-party insurers, so it can benefit from the growth in online policy sales without incurring any actual financial risk. This is different from, say, Lemonade (LMND) - which also saw its share price wobble after a furious IPO debut.

Though typically classified as an "insur-tech" stock, EverQuote only takes a cut of policy sales made by third-party insurers, so it can benefit from the growth in online policy sales without incurring any actual financial risk. This is different from, say, Lemonade (LMND) - which also saw its share price wobble after a furious IPO debut. Category expansion. Building off a strong initial base in auto insurance (which in itself is a huge category), EverQuote is replicating its platform to serve home, renters, life, and other forms of insurance.

Building off a strong initial base in auto insurance (which in itself is a huge category), EverQuote is replicating its platform to serve home, renters, life, and other forms of insurance. Guidance increase. Despite the appearance of weak results in Q2, EverQuote still took up its full-year forecast. The company is now guiding to $331-$336 million in revenue for FY20, representing 33-35% y/y full-year growth, versus a prior $318-$327 million view (+27-31% y/y).

Given plenty of positive data points to counteract any near-term revenue deceleration concerns, I'd say that EverQuote won't spend too long in the penalty box. Investors would be wise to pick up shares on the dip.

Q2 download

Let's now dive into EverQuote's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. EverQuote 2Q20 results Source: EverQuote 2Q20 earnings release

EverQuote's revenue grew 41% y/y to $78.3 million, a rare (but slight) miss to Wall Street's expectations of $78.9 million, or +42% y/y. Revenue also decelerated from last quarter's 56% y/y growth pace, but considering EverQuote's scale, a >40% growth rate isn't at all shabby.

Seth Birnbaum, EverQuote's CEO, offered some mixed commentary on demand trends in the quarter. He noted that Q2 traffic was slightly lower than Q1 as the initial coronavirus bump abated, but Q3 (the current quarter) has been trending strong so far. Per his prepared remarks on the call:

Our traffic teams are executing well, growing consumer quote request volume by 50% year-over-year in Q2. We continue to be successful focusing on channels that bring high-intent consumers to our marketplace and delivering workflow improvements to enhance conversion across our insurance vertical. Consistent with our historical seasonal patterns, we saw Q2 traffic volume slightly lower than in Q1, and we believe COVID, compounded with recent social unrest, contributed to moderating consumer demand in late Q2. We, however, have seen traffic volume increase in July with strong unit economics. Consequently, we saw high overall traffic growth in Q2, and we have seen a return to our historically strong Q3 pattern with strong momentum in the current quarter. Overall, we continue to deliver consumer demand and variable marketing margin growth in excess of our long-term model and faster than the secular market shift online. We believe we are gaining share in insurance shopping online."

The company has also made healthy progress in non-auto categories. Non-auto revenues grew 133% y/y in Q2 (suggesting a wide-open path for continued revenue growth and contribution from these new categories), and representing just shy of 18% of overall revenues. EverQuote is stepping up its health insurance offerings by acquiring a small healthcare insurance portal called CrossPointe. EverQuote is picking up the company for $15 million in cash (plus an unspecified future earn-out to be paid in EverQuote stock), and CrossPointe generated $4 million in revenue in 2019 - suggesting that on a full-year basis, this acquisition could benefit EverQuote's overall growth by roughly two or three points. The company is looking to aggressively grow its health insurance business ahead of the open enrollment period in Q4.

The strong unit economics that EverQuote alluded to has also translated into very strong EBITDA growth - its primary profit measure. EverQuote's adjusted EBITDA grew more than 2x to $4.0 million in the quarter, representing a healthy 5.1% margin, richer by 220bps versus 2.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 2. EverQuote EBITDA trends Source: EverQuote 2Q20 earnings release

Similarly, EverQuote's cash flows have also seen a huge uptick. Year-to-date, EverQuote has generated $7.9 million in operating cash flows (a 5.0% margin), despite a loss of -$3.8 million in the year-ago quarter - at this cash flow run rate, EverQuote is generating enough cash to buy one CrossPointe-sized acquisition per year, indicating a strong path to both organic and inorganic revenue growth.

Figure 3. EverQuote cash flows Source: EverQuote 2Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

The fact that a single quarter's results took away nearly all of EverQuote's year-to-date gains is stunning, especially when there were no major red flags beyond revenue deceleration that was already largely expected. Looking ahead, I'd expect EverQuote to continue its penetration into new insurance verticals that will allow it to maintain its pace of growth. And even though EverQuote is still growing at a nimble pace, the fact that the company is already generating positive EBITDA and cash flows is another strong signal. Stay long here.

