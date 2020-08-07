The key downside risk for Shinhan Financial relates to further provisions relating to the company's financial product sales going forward.

Shinhan Financial's net profit attributable to shareholders only declined by -6% QoQ to KRW873 billion in 2Q 2020, which was above expectations.

I maintain a Neutral rating on Korea-listed financial services company Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) [055550:KS].

I am positive on Shinhan Financial's earnings beat in the recent quarter. Shinhan Financial's net profit attributable to shareholders only declined by -6% QoQ to KRW873 billion in 2Q 2020, which was above expectations. On the other hand, the key downside risk for Shinhan Financial relates to further provisions relating to the company's financial product sales going forward. Although Shinhan Financial has already recognized substantial provisions amounting to KRW201.6 billion relating to Lime Asset Management and German Heritage derivative-linked securities in 2Q 2020, the company still has a KRW400 billion exposure to product sales with respect to Hong Kong hedge fund Gen2 Partners.

Given that concerns relating to further provisions for financial product sales have been partially priced with the stock trading at slightly over a third of book value, I retain my Neutral rating on Shinhan Financial.

This is an update of my prior article on Shinhan Financial published on June 5, 2020. Shinhan Financial's share price has declined by -11% from KRW34,650 as of June 4, 2020 to KRW30,700 as of August 6, 2020 since my last update. Shinhan Financial trades at 0.37 times P/B and 4.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E. The stock also offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 5.6% and 6.0%, respectively.

Readers have the option of trading in Shinhan Financial shares as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker SHG, or on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 055550:KS. For Shinhan Financial shares listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, average daily trading value for the past three months is decent at $2 million, but lower than that for the Korea-listed shares.

For Shinhan Financial shares listed in Korea, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Korea Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $50 million, and market capitalization is above $12.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Shinhan Financial shares listed in Korea include BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, Norges Bank Investment Management, Lazard Asset Management, and Dimensional Fund Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

2Q 2020 Earnings Beat And 2H 2020 Outlook

Shinhan Financial reported 2Q 2020 financial results on July 24, 2020, and the company's recent quarterly earnings beat market expectations. Shinhan Financial's operating income grew +12% QoQ and +5% YoY to KRW3,065 billion in 2Q 2020, while the company's net profit attributable to shareholders of KRW873 billion represented a -6% QoQ and -12% YoY decline, which was better than expected.

Shinhan Financial's net interest income declined -1% QoQ to KRW2,446 billion in 2Q 2020, but this was partly offset by a +12% QoQ increase in the company's net fee and commission income to KRW598 billion in the most recent quarter, which was largely attributable to higher brokerage fees in tandem with increased trading activity. The +15.8% QoQ increase in earnings contribution from Shinhan Financial's non-bank subsidiaries was more than offset by a -17.7% QoQ decrease in earnings contribution for the company's banking subsidiaries. Specifically, Shinhan Financial's consumer finance and insurance businesses were the key growth drivers for the company's non-bank subsidiaries 2Q 2020.

Notably, Shinhan Financial's banking business also did not perform as badly as earlier feared. The company's KRW-denominated loans grew +3% QoQ and +6% YoY to KRW237.2 tillion in 2Q 2020. Shinhan Financial's group net interest margin declined by -5 basis points QoQ from 1.86% in 1Q 2020 to 1.81% in 2Q 2020 mainly due to the weakness in the credit card business, but the banking business only saw a -2 basis points decline in net interest margin to 1.39% in the last quarter, despite a -75 basis points reduction in Korea's benchmark interest rate year-to-date. At the company's 2Q 2020 earnings call on July 24, 2020, Shinhan Financial attributed the banking business' resilient net interest margin to the increase in low-cost deposits and "very good ALM (Asset And Liability Management)."

In the first half of FY 2020, Shinhan Financial's net profit attributable to equity holders decreased by -11% from KRW1,282 billion in 1H 2019 to KRW1,141 billion in 1H 2020. The company's earnings decline was narrower than expected, despite a +56% YoY increase in provision for credit losses amounting to KRW296 billion, which included a KRW184.7 billion in preemptive provisioning relating to Covid-19.

Looking ahead, sell-side analysts expect Shinhan Financial's net profit to decline -9% YoY from KRW3,403 billion in FY 2019 to KRW3,100 billion in FY 2020. This suggests that the YoY earnings decline for Shinhan Financial could potentially narrow in 2H 2020, which implies that the worst might have been over for the company in 1H 2020 on the back of a better-than-expected 2Q 2020 financial performance.

Shinhan Financial has guided for the banking business' net interest margin to remain relatively steady at the mid-1.3% level for full-year FY 2020 (versus 1.39% in 2Q 2020), while market consensus expects the company's group net interest margin to be 1.72% (versus 1.81% for 2Q 2020) this year.

Provisions For Financial Product Sales In The Spotlight

In my prior articles on Shinhan Financial, I had highlighted that the company's exposure to Lime Asset Management was one of the key investor concerns. Lime Asset Management was South Korea's largest hedge fund that has been under investigations by regulators, and Shinhan Financial was a key distributor of Lime Asset Management's fund products in South Korea. Shinhan Financial's brokerage and investment banking arm, Shinhan Investment, disclosed in May 2020 that it planned to return a minimum of 20% of the principal to its clients who bought into Lime Asset Management's funds.

Separately, Shinhan Financial is also exposed to consumer losses with respect to German Heritage derivative-linked securities, and the company is estimated to have sold approximately KRW380 billion of such products. German Heritage derivative-linked securities refers to investment products "created based on Banjaran Asset Management’s fund invested in convertible bonds issued by a special purpose company that provided loans to real estate development company German Property Group", according to a February 4, 2020 Pulses News Korea article.

Shinhan Financial's Exposure To Lime Asset Management And German Heritage Derivative-linked Securities

Source: Shinhan Financial's 2Q 2020 Results Presentation Slides

On the positive side of things, Shinhan Financial recognized significant provisions amounting to KRW201.6 billion relating to Lime Asset Management and German Heritage derivative-linked securities in 2Q 2020. This suggests that further provisions (if needed) with respect to Lime Asset Management and German Heritage derivative-linked securities are not likely to be as significant in 2H 2020 and beyond.

On the negative side of things, there could still be provisions relating to Shinhan's financial product sales for other products going forward. Shinhan Financial disclosed at the company's 2Q 2020 results briefing on July 24, 2020 that it has a KRW400 billion exposure to product sales with respect to Hong Kong hedge fund Gen2 Partners, but it emphasized that "the underlying assets (of Gen2 Partners) are all good assets." In a July 7, 2020 article published by Regulation Asia titled "FSS Korea Considers Legal Action Against HK Hedge Fund", it was highlighted that "large losses on leveraged positions" led to "a liquidity squeeze and a freeze on early redemption" for Gen2 Partners' fund products.

Notably, The Korea Economic Daily also reported on July 20, 2020 that Shinhan Financial is targeting to acquire a new asset management company focused on stocks and bonds to "restore credibility and provide a wider range of options for customers." This suggests that Shinhan Financial's (and that of other Korean financial services companies as well) financial product sales business has been negatively impacted by consumer losses relating to a number of these financial products such as Lime Asset Management, German Heritage derivative-linked securities and Gen2 Partners.

Valuation And Dividends

Shinhan Financial trades at 0.37 times P/B based on its share price of KRW30,700 as of August 6, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples were 0.62 times and 0.68 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at 4.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean forward P/E multiples of 7.3 times and 7.9 times, respectively.

Shinhan Financial offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 5.6% and 6.0%, respectively. Market consensus sees Shinhan Financial's dividend payout declining from KRW1,850 per share in FY 2019 to KRW1,720 in FY 2020, before increasing to KRW1,844 in FY 2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Shinhan Financial include further provisions with respect to financial product sales, and a larger-than-expected cut in dividends for FY 2020.

