Big Tech: Why Opportunities Are Gone And Where To Find Alpha Next

To find alpha, I believe there are significant opportunities in high-quality value stocks right now. Look for those stocks with weak short-term sentiment but strong long-term fundamentals.

Buying what's popular after it becomes popular produces low or no returns. I would suggest waiting out corrections to buy overheated FAAMG stocks. This could occur when a vaccine gets approved and/or Biden gets elected.

This can be explained by TINA: There Is No Alternative. Sentiment around big tech reached all-time highs as it's currently the only place to put money.

I found that FAAMG's average YoY EPS growth of 16.81% came in much lower than their three-year average of 31.02%. Thus, the stock surges were primarily caused by multiple expansion.

Last week, all big tech stocks blew away analyst consensus with their second quarter earnings reports, attributed to stay-at-home dynamics which accelerates digital transformation. FAAMG (Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(GOOGL)) companies keep doing well while many other companies are facing the toughest quarter they ever witnessed. Consequently, an unprecedented money flow into big tech occurred with their stock prices on average gaining 67% over the past year.

However, buying what's popular after it becomes popular produces low or no returns. With stay-at-home dynamics gradually fading away, it's perhaps interesting to look for less-popular opportunities in other sectors which might gain attention soon.

This article will discuss FAAMG earnings, the reasons for their unprecedented stock price surges and its sustainability. Moreover, I will discuss where current market opportunities persist to find alpha in the mid term.

Why did FAAMG stocks surge that much and is it justified?

Over the past year, FAAMG's stock price surged by 65%, significantly outperforming the market. Interestingly, the graph below indicates that this recent surge was not really caused by an increase in earnings. In fact, earnings growth for big tech has stagnated recently.

(Source: Insider Opportunities research based on company filings)

In detail, my research shows that only a small part of the inflation of FAAMG stock prices is attributed to their financial performance with an average YoY EPS growth of 16.81% during last quarter (ranging from -29% to +97%).

Interestingly, this EPS growth was significantly weaker compared to the average EPS growth over the past three years (16.81% vs 31.02%). Thus, big tech is not a short-term beneficiary of the pandemic either (which some assume). Meanwhile, the current P/E ratio of FAAMG (51.82) on average is 20% higher compared to the last three years.

(Source: Insider Opportunities research based on company filings; for Facebook, the EPS is adjusted for one-off legal costs and tax differences)

In terms of future expectations, this recent rally doesn't look justifiable either. FAAMG's management teams, on average, were cautiously optimistic during recent earnings calls. However, growth is likely to slow down compared to last quarter as stay-at-home benefits fade away and customers stay cautious with their spending. Amazon and Microsoft expect lower (but still strong) growth, while Facebook, Google and Apple expect a growth stagnation.

So, what explains the recent rally in big tech? TINA played a major role. Tina? There Is Not Alternative!

First, bond yields decreased significantly over the past decades, reaching an all-time low of 0.52% recently. This is caused by massive stimuli of central banks and a flight to safety. Stocks are generally weighted against bonds. With bond yields reaching all time lows, stocks are getting increasingly attractive.

(Source: Tradingeconomics)

Meanwhile, in the stock asset class, only tech stocks are attractive in the short term as non-tech stocks are suffering much more from the pandemic. During normal times, investors run into "older" value stocks for their stable dividends and free cash flows.

However, these "older" stocks are currently facing the worst quarters they ever witnessed due to the stay-at-home environment. For example, Exxon Mobil (XOM) revenue fell by 52.8%, Boeing (BA) revenue by 25%, General Electric (GE) revenue by 38.4%, Ford (F) revenue by 53.5%. Dividends cuts and suspensions are currently the highest since '09 and could potentially surpass that level soon.

(Source: CNBC)

So, is the recent rally in big tech justified? Based on the financial fundamentals, not really. But based on the general market conditions in the short term, yes. However, there are risks that this will end soon.

Risks for a FAAMG correction, these are my favorites to buy at the dip

Bullish sentiment at big tech has never been this strong. It looks like these stocks are unstoppable and therefore buying at every price makes sense... until it doesn't. I believe that there are two major short-term risks for big tech soon.

First, we have a possible vaccine which (hopefully) will be approved at the end of 2020 / at the beginning of 2021. This could lead to a run out of tech and a run into value stocks. Growth stocks reached their highest valuation compared to value stocks since the tech bubble in 2000 and this discrepancy could lead to significant change in sentiment soon.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management's Guide to the Markets; numbers based on June 30th)

Second, a Biden election win in November could lead to a significant correction as he could attempt to "end the era of capitalism." Stocks which saw significant multiple expansion recently could be hit the hardest if this happens. Moreover, Biden repeatedly stated his intention to get money out of big tech.

Because of recent bullish sentiment around FAAMG stocks and unprecedented valuations, I believe that buying them now would be foolish. However, I don't think that investors should sell either given the difficulty of timing the market and their long term potential.

Buying the dips in FAAMG stocks when sentiment turns against them, which could happen sooner than later, might provide strong long-term returns. Of the big tech names, I'm most bullish on Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft.

Facebook has a lot of untapped potential with 1.8 billion daily active users. In their recent earnings call, they commented on Shops, which is slowly getting introduced. Via Shops, companies will be able to sell their products on Facebook's platforms. As such, Facebook could be able to expand from purely being a advertisement company to becoming sort of an e-commerce player.

Amazon, despite having a sky-high P/E multiple of 123, is my favorite to buy on a dip, as we suggested to do when it was trading around $1,700. I believe earnings could 10x over the coming five years as their is a lot of upward potential regarding multiple expansion for Amazon. You can read my thesis on Amazon here.

Microsoft is a story which keeps on giving and should keep providing strong returns. The company is likely to benefit from becoming a leader in the IoT market, which is expected to grow by a CAGR of 24.7% over the coming years. Also, the company has a lot of untapped potential in the gaming market, on which management is increasingly focusing right now.

Is there really no alternative in the current market?

I believe that TINA is only a short-term phenomenon which will fade away soon when market sentiment changes. To anticipated on a change in market sentiment, I believe there are great opportunities in high-quality value stocks today to generate alpha over the coming years.

I'm not talking about the "older" value stocks like Ford, which have a weak competitive moat and could face longer term issues from this economic crisis. I'm talking about stocks which float between tech and pure value, which I call "high-quality value," that will recover quickly. Some of them are unjustifiably punished because of short-term concerns and buying such stocks with strong competitive moats and healthy balance sheets at low valuations right now could provide strong returns. Look for those cheap stocks with weak short-term sentiment but strong long term fundamentals, such as Apple in 2015. My recent article on how to find winning value stocks might help with that.

At Insider Opportunities, we are currently building a portfolio of winning high-quality value names which insiders are buying significantly. High managers and directors buying their own shares during weak stock sentiment is a strong sign that the stock is undervalued. We just took a 50% profit on market leader Middleby (MIDD), which we purchased after insiders bought heavily as the stock got unjustifiably punished. We are convinced that other high-quality value names will follow.

(Source: Insider Opportunities research with Tradingview)



Our high-conviction value picks and outperforming strategy Are YOU looking for outstanding returns (19.40% annual goal) based on a unique, proven strategy? You will be amazed about the amount of undervalued, high-quality value stocks (~1-5 each week) our insider strategy provides!

Become a member for FREE now by clicking HERE to receive our current high-conviction picks and get to know the outperforming strategy!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.