Sabre Insurance (OTC:SBIGY) is a U.K.-listed insurance company focussing on auto insurance in the U.K. It’s a midcap, with market capitalisation of around £660m compared to seven times that for peers like Direct Line (DIISF, DIISY, DIISD). Although relatively diminutive, it is successful, with a disciplined, profit-focussed approach to its business and a similar dividend policy to Direct Line.

Sabre Insurance: A Specialist Motor Insurer

The company focusses on auto insurance. It sells through a variety of brokers, which is 69% of its gross written premiums, and also operates under several direct to consumer brands of its own, which provides 31% of gross written premiums.

Let’s first take a look at Sabre’s business principles. Although simple, they make for a solid insurance business and do seem to reflect the way the company manages its business, judging by the results.

The firm seems to be disciplined in its underwriting. Over time this becomes easier as its understanding of specific risks and ability to model them using data grows. But already, the discipline is clear in its numbers.

There is also a consistency to these numbers which, although one would expect it in the relatively predictable, stable auto insurance market, still provides comfort. This feeds through into fairly stable profit numbers.

I also like the company’s balance sheet, which is debt-free. During lockdown, the company has kept all staff on full salaries and not taken any government assistance. As a taxpayer I applaud them for that, and on the investment level case I think it also demonstrates the company’s financial confidence, plus its principled approach to business. Both bode well for its sustained success.

The Company Has Not Suffered Much from COVID-19

Overall, there has been some discussion about the impact of a multi-month lockdown on U.K. auto insurers. With less vehicles on the road, claims ought to go down, but owners may feel that they ought not to be paying normal premia levels when off the road, so there could be some downward pricing pressure. Sabre provides a helpful summary of the situation as follows:

It remains unclear how body shops and supply chains will fare as claims volumes increase

Many drivers have been off the road for a considerable period of time

Increased numbers of cyclists could lead to an increase in bodily injury claims

Higher repair and hire costs could arise due to increased cleaning requirements

We remain concerned about a potential increase in propensity to make exaggerated or fraudulent claims

In other words, it is managing expectations downwards, pointing to a number of possible pressure points and financial impact induced by the lockdown.

In fact, looking at the company’s most recent half-year results to the end of June, it is difficult to gauge dramatic impact from the lockdown.

Written premium has fallen quite markedly, although the company says that it has been prioritising underwriting profit over volume, using a data-driven pricing approach.

The company targets a solvency coverage ratio of 140% to 160% and it was standing at 178% at the time of the half year results, even after the total interim dividends were paid.

The Company’s Stated Dividend Policy Favours Payouts

The company has a clearly stated dividend policy, which is to pay a full year ordinary dividend of 70% of adjusted profit after tax, and to return excess capital to shareholders as appropriate.

In its half year results, the company declared an ordinary interim dividend of 4.3p per share. It also announced payment of the deferred full year 2019 special dividend of 5.2p per share. This special dividend was to cover for a previously deferred special dividend. I take that as a positive sign that the company feels the business and financial situation post-lockdown is stabilising and they are confident that there is good forward visibility.

Overall, the dividend policy and the fluctuations of the business cycle mean that the company is not a consistent dividend payer to date, although this may change in the future.

The Shares Were Testing Highs Before COVID-19

Having only been listed several years, Sabre was testing new highs in mid-February in the high 320p range, before falling in line with the broader market.

It had made a handy recovery since then, but overall its share price has tended to jump around, albeit within a relatively small range.

Its p/e is around 15, which isn’t cheap but also doesn’t feel expensive. However, Direct Line offers cheaper, higher yielding access to a similar market sector.

Conclusion: Decent Company, Not a Bargain

Buying and holding Sabre for the long-term will likely see a capital appreciation and a decent stream of dividends. It’s a well-run, disciplined company. Its share price reflects that for now. It has room to grow if it wants – it has been ambivalent about unprofitable growth, admirably so – but for now, I feel Direct Line although not purely motor-focussed, offers a more attractive play on the sector in terms of price multiple and dividend yield. For a purely motor focussed option, and indeed its pure play focus makes it a possible future acquisition target, Sabre is a fair choice, fairly priced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.