Cenovus Energy (CVE) stretched to buy the remaining partnership interest of the thermal oil (and some other assets) of ConocoPhillips (COP). Luckily for shareholders, Cenovus Energy basically completed the deleveraging process by selling the noncore assets while retaining much of the production because this coronavirus situation has dried up the cash flow and severely hurt the balance sheet.

Debt Explosion

A conservative balance sheet is an absolute must when selling a product that is routinely and sometimes severely discounted from the benchmark pricing. Thermal oil is one of those discounted products. However weak one views WTI pricing, the pricing for the thermal oil products of Cenovus Energy will likely be as low or lower at times. Sometimes the thermal product has a premium to WCS. But the last year or so call any premium into question as this has been quite a time for the oil and gas industry.

The reason for the emphasis on a strong balance sheet with low debt has got to be apparent with the second quarter report. The cash flow deficit was running at an annual rate in excess of $3 billion. No one saw the coronavirus issues coming. But the risk of buying the assets from ConocoPhillips has now become clear. Had this virus made an appearance right after the purchase, those challenges posed by the virus could have caused a bankruptcy.

Luckily for this company, the deleveraging process was completed and management continued to repay debt. Therefore, a year like the current one can easily be handled by the revolving credit agreement.

Compared To Normal

This thermal company, as shown by the second fiscal quarter of 2019 was running more than C$1 billion in cash flow from operating activities per quarter. Management wisely used the resulting free cash flow to pay considerable debt off.

Generally a company like Cenovus needs to be able to borrow a lot of money during a severe downturn. Therefore, debt repayment will be a priority before there is any talk of a dividend. You just never know when another severe downturn will make an appearance.

Cenovus Energy was very lucky to not get caught after the acquisition the way Occidental (OXY) has been caught after its acquisition. Occidental will have a far more challenging time deleveraging than anyone ever thought possible due to the coronavirus demand destruction.

Cenovus Energy had a far more normal experience of an orderly sales process to pay off all acquisition debt. Now the key is to get back to that normal and generate a lot of cash in the near future.

More Refineries or Upgrading

However, the need for more refining capacity or the ability to upgrade the product on site appears to be more evident with that reported cash flow deficit than it ever was before. Whenever a company manufactures or produces a cheap product like thermal oil, low costs are simply not enough because this product is viewed as an inessential or discounted product throughout the world. Therefore, makers or producers of thermal oil can suffer disproportionately more than other types of oil producers.

Luckily, the discount from the premium WTI benchmark has been uncharacteristically low lately. But that has not always been the case in past industry downturns. Similarly, this downturn is different in that refining margins have been terrible so far. As oil prices rise, then hopefully refining margins will widen to recover some of the lost profits. But this latest downturn has been unusually brutal in that just about everywhere you look, "no one" is making money in the industry.

The other thing that really hurt is that the company buys diluent for the thermal oil so that it can flow through the pipelines to the refinery. This diluent generally sells for a premium in Canada because Canada needs more diluent that is produced from oil and natural gas production. That meant that Cenovus Energy was using diluent purchased well before the coronavirus challenges sent petroleum products spiraling downwards. The average cost of product shipped to refineries in those pipelines generally exceeded any selling price for a while until the expensive diluent was used.

Now, like the refining business, the company will expect to benefit from cheap diluent purchased now when oil prices recover. That process appeared to begin in June when the company appeared to turn cash flow positive. Management reported during the conference call a very good June.

Cenovus Energy expects to be cash flow positive for the rest of the fiscal year. Therefore, debt reduction will be the priority. Any dividend restoration will not be a consideration until the coronavirus is comfortably in the rearview mirror. Dividends are a minor consideration when the selling price of thermal oil is weak.

Thermal oil, when the business runs efficiently, can be very profitable over time. Indeed this company and its competitors often report a lot of free cash flow during better times. But the profit margins in this business dry up very quickly and the deficits can be very scary even for the best companies. Therefore, a model like Suncor (SU) and Imperial Oil (IMO) is probably the best. This company has a ways to go for that type of integration.

But now that management is no longer limited by the partnership with ConocoPhillips, there is considerably more flexibility in the future to mitigate the very volatile earnings swings. Management already has several tools to diversify currently. Some things, such as the expansion of the refinery partnership would require the cooperation of the partner. But other possibilities, like expanding upon the conventional oil discovery announced a few years back on the thermal lands or drilling for condensate in the Western Canadian assets can be pursued now.

Breakeven

This company has made remarkable strides in lowering the breakeven point for cash flow. However, the discussion for that breakeven needs to include the relationship of WCS to WTI. Oftentimes the WCS price weakens more than WTI during a downturn to further challenge a breakeven objective. Right now WCS has a relatively small discount to WTI. Management has been taking advantage of that and the futures pricing curve to leave some oil in the ground while selling futures to deliver that oil in a month or two at a better contract price. No matter what the WCS price is at the time of settlement, management still received a better price for the oil than was available at the time the future contract was sold.

Basically management cut costs as much as possible and had emphasized debt reduction. Now as long as the situation in April and early May does not repeat for a long period of time, this company should be able to get through the coronavirus challenges without a lot of financial damage. Investors can bet that management will keep debt very low in the future whenever possible as a result of this experience.

There is plenty of time for the coronavirus to fade into the rearview mirror before any debt becomes due. Therefore, this company is likely to have access to the debt market whenever that access is needed. If prices return to 2019 levels before the debt is due and remain there, management may well elect to simply pay the debt as it becomes due.

Hedging

The previous management had some less than desirable experiences with hedging. That led this management to not do any hedging. But no hedging is not real wise when there is a discounted product like thermal oil. There is the difficulty of hedging the WCS pricing itself because the relation to WTI pricing can change. The company was burned by the relationship change at least once before.

Therefore, some decent research is needed for a successful hedging program. If that research indicated the only solid way to hedge against low prices is by diversifying, then diversification needs to become a top priority. The coronavirus brought on the second time that management reported at a conference call that the price of oil did things that could not possibly be imagined ahead of time. Therefore management needs to make sure they avoid the "unimaginable" a third time.

Summary

The acquisition of the partnership interests from ConocoPhillips still appears to be a success. The company was very lucky that oil prices did not dive before the company was done deleveraging after the purchase.

Now a diversification program needs to become a top priority to insulate the thermal production from these periodic market price dives that cost some very significant negative cash flows.

