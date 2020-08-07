Verizon has shown that it does not value its customers, and this will hurt the company in the long-run.

Thesis Summary

Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ) has provided stable yet mild dividend growth and capital appreciation. The company has a strong balance sheet too, but given today's price and expected growth, there is little chance that we will see the stock appreciate much. Furthermore, increasing the yield in a significant way at this point will also prove challenging. Fundamentally, the company is not unlike AT&T (T), although they have chosen different approaches. One, debt expansion and high dividend, and the other a financial responsibility and lower yield. Despite preferring the latter, I remain bearish on VZ given the growth outlook and increasing competition.

Company Overview

Verizon operates exclusively as a communications service provider, with most of its business taking place in the U.S. Many have argued that this type of company is "recession-proof". Even in bad times, who would just cut off their internet? While there may be some truth to this, the latest quarterly figures certainly don't support this 100%.

Above we can see revenues are split into "Service revenue and other" and "Wireless equipment revenue". In both cases, revenues have fallen compared to last year, but "Wireless" has been the hardest hit. Meanwhile, operating expenses have remained almost flat. However, Net Income and EPS have grown compared to the second quarter of 2019, due to much lower "Other income (expense"). It is also worth noting the company's debt burden has decreased. Looking at the performance over the last 6 months, EPS is just $0.03 below where they were a year ago.

Overall, it is true the company has maintained steady earnings during the pandemic, but this has only been possible due to lower expenses. The problem Verizon has isn't the coronavirus, it is what lies ahead.

No Growth, No dividend

If the past is any indication of the future, Verizon is unlikely to grow its business in any significant way in the next few years. Many people believe that 5G could be a "catalyst", but as I already discussed in my AT&T article, we did not see significant growth for these types of companies when 4G was introduced. Over the last 10 years, Verizon has achieved a CAGR of 1.85%. However, free-cash-flow has been on the decline:

Above we can see the evolution of free-cash-flow per share. The company has experienced some volatility in this department, but the trend until 2018 has been downward.

The bottom line is that Verizon has no real growth catalysts in sight. The domestic market is already saturated and Verizon faces competition from AT&T and T-Mobile (TMUS). This will spell trouble in the form of lower ARPU and tighter overall margins. Fundamentally, the company is sound, and so is the dividend. The problem is the dividend can't grow without higher revenues.

Worst-in class

Despite all this, Verizon seems like a reasonably secure investment which might suit certain investment profiles. But there is one fundamental reason why I wouldn't invest in Verizon, and that is that they are, in my opinion, the worst provider. Customer dissatisfaction is high, and Verizon has scammed all of their customers. For many years, Verizon charged its customers with an extra dollar every time they were sent a bill. Many people pointed this out, at which point Verizon would return the dollar. However, most people didn't even notice, or couldn't be bothered to call.

This practice is illegal, and Verizon was fined by the U.S. government for it, though the cost of this fine paled in comparison to the millions it took without actually adding any extra value. This highlights the type of company Verizon is and its priorities. This is a short-term strategy that will eventually lead to Verizon's demise. Telecommunication companies can get away with this because they enjoy a certain "stickiness" when it comes to their customers. In the long-term though, Verizon will lose out to competitors that offer better service and prices. Right now, Verizon is under threat from T-Mobile, which is quickly gaining popularity and market share.

Takeaway

Many people see Verizon as a "safe", steady company. The lack of growth doesn't bother some investors as long as they can maintain the dividend. However, not only do I expect Verizon not to grow, I expect it to lose market share in the coming years. At the end of the day, a company is only as good as its product, and Verizon's product is simply not up to scratch. Furthermore, I expect the whole industry to suffer from lower margins as more competition breaks the monopoly-like nature of the market and pushes prices down.

