At $204.09, shares will still give a 12.0% annualised return over the next 3.5 years in this Base Case; an Upside Case gives 21.3%. Buy.

Our Base Case is for EPS growth to remain at least high teens in the next few years, and for the P/E to fall back to 45x.

EPS growth year-on-year was 49% in Q2, guided to 25% for the full year, and management hinted at a medium-term CAGR of more than 20%.

Its P&L also showed strong operational leverage, with the margin on incremental revenues at as high as 70%.

PayPal's Q2 results last week showed a continuation of the strong growth in its user base, volume and revenues seen in April.

Introduction

We review our Buy case on PayPal (PYPL) after its share price rose above $200 to a new record high, following Q2 2020 results last week. Since we upgraded our rating on PayPal to Buy in May, shares have gained 46.6%:

Librarian Capital PayPal Rating History vs. Share Price NB. Share prices as at the time of writing, as recorded in each article. Source: SEEKING ALPHA (06-Aug-20).

Buy Case Recap

Our May upgrade was based on PayPal's business having been significantly accelerated by COVID-19 and having a sustainable high-teens EPS growth, with the following key assumptions:

The level of growth seen in April in the user base (up 7.4 million), volume (up 22% year-on-year) and revenues (up 20% excluding currency) would represent the start of a long-term, sustained trend

The P&L would begin to exhibit operational leverage, with margin to expand, and EPS to grow in line with or potentially far faster than revenues

The upcoming loss of the exclusive eBay (EBAY) contract in July would be manageable in its impact

Valuation multiples would remain stable, including a P/E (on non-GAAP EPS) of 44.8x at the time, so that share price would grow in line with EPS

Relative to PayPal's $139.24 share price at the time, we believed shares would deliver a high-teens annualised return.

PayPal's Q2 2020 results released last week support our assumptions and, even with the now higher share price, we believe the shares could still deliver a low-teens annualised return over the next few years.

Sustained Growth in Q2 2020

In line with our investment case, Q2 2020 showed the continuation of strong growth in PayPal's user base, volume and revenues from the April level.

PayPal finished Q2 with 21.3m Net New Accounts (from 7.4m in April), pushing total Active Accounts up 21% year-on-year to 346 million:

Total Payment Volume ("TPV") grew 30% (excluding currency) year-on-year in Q2 2020 to $222bn, a clear acceleration from Q1 (when it grew 19%), and also faster than the growth shown during 2016-19:

Within TPV, Cross-Border Trade grew 24% to $37bn, Peer-to-Peer ("P2P") grew 38% to $64bn (including Venmo growing 52% to $37bn) (growth rates exclude currency). eBay volume grew 32% to reach 9% of total TPV in Q2, but PayPal's next top 15 marketplaces grew at close to 100% year-on-year, 3 times larger than eBay's growth.

These strong growth rates more than offset the 60% volume decline in the “travel and events” vertical, which was more than 10% of TPV in Q2 2019. The number of payment transactions grew correspondingly, up 26% year-on-year in Q2 2020, compared to 15% in Q1 2020 and 21% in Q4 2019.

Revenue growth accelerated with TPV, to 25% year-on-year in Q2 (compared to 15% guided in May), and is also higher than the range in 2016-19:

PayPal Net Revenue Growth Y/Y (ex. FX) (Since 2016) Source: PayPal company filings.

PayPal's Transaction Take Rate was 2.23% in Q2, compared to 2.21% in Q1 2020 and 2.25% in Q2 2019; it would have been higher year-on-year excluding the dilution by lower-rate P2P volumes.

The newly-acquired Honey contributed 140 bps to revenue growth, having grew its Net New Accounts 3 times and doubled its revenue year-on-year.

Large Untapped Potential

We believe PayPal could continue to grow its revenues at least at high teens, due to size of its global potential market.

PayPal's total TPV of $791bn in the last 12 months still represents a tiny percentage of global payment volume, estimated at $235tn (of which Personal Consumer Expenditures are $50tn). Even in PayPal's core North American market, there was $16tn of cash and check payments in 2018, including 30% of Personal Consumer Expenditures:

U.S. Payments Market (2018) Source: Mastercard investor day presentation (Sep-19).

PayPal also has large untapped geographies. As of 2019, it generated approx. 65% of its revenues in the U.S. and the U.K., which means plenty of growth if it could replicate its success in these two countries elsewhere.

PayPal's volume remains a fraction of those for payment networks like Visa (V) ($11.6tn in FY19) and Mastercard (MA) ($6.5tn in 2019).

PayPal is actively pursuing growth initiatives, for example in in-store. It is investing to expand its point-of-sale ("POS") in-store capabilities, including with QR codes, which is now available in 28 countries; PayPal is also working with 100+ large merchants across the U.S. and Europe to “aggressively roll-out” an integrated POS solution that includes QR codes. Last week it announced a deal with CVS Pharmacy (CVS) to enable PayPal and Venmo QR code payments at their 8,200 stores by year-end.

Internationally,PayPal is also expanding its list of partners and deepening each relationship, including Gojek (in Southeast Asia), MercardoLibre (MELI) (Mercado Pago in Brazil and Mexico, cross-border trade in LATAM). In China, PayPal completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in GoPay in December, and is working to integrate its platform and to partner with local players such as China UnionPay. On the Q2 2020 call, management talked of having “explosive growth” in Mexico, Japan, Brazil and "across Western Europe".

Increasing Operational Leverage

Another key development in Q2 2020 is the size of operational leverage shown in PayPal's P&L, which gives us confidence that EPS could grow far faster than revenues at some point in the future.

For Q2, excluding one-off credit reserve builds ($237m in Q1 and $117m in Q2), both GAAP and non-GAAP EBIT margins were higher year-on-year:

PayPal EBIT Margins (Last 6 Quarters) Source: PayPal results presentation (Q2 2020).

Even including the reserve build, non-GAAP EBIT margin expanded 130 bps year-on-year in H1, though GAAP EBIT margin was down 80 bps, mostly due to stock-based compensation cost margin expanding 160 bps:

PayPal EBIT Margins (Since 2014) Source: PayPal company filings.

Operational leverage is also visible in how non-GAAP EBIT grew 48.8% year-on-year in Q2 to $1.49bn, as expenses grew slower than revenues. Revenues grew 22.2%, but transaction expenses grew only 13.3% and non-transaction expenses grew only 9.6% (or 3% excluding acquisitions):

PayPal Non-GAAP Margin Profile (Last 6 Quarters) Source: PayPal company filings.

Transaction and loan losses were up 38.4% year-on-year including $100m from the one-off reserve build, otherwise non-GAAP EBIT would be up 58.8%. Management stated that the margin on incremental revenues in Q2 was as high as 50%, or 70% excluding reserve build & acquisitions.

Margin expansion is limited by how PayPal continues to be in investment mode, for example announcing $300m of new investment for H2 during Q2 results, in additional capabilities in in-store, QR, tap-to-pay cards and rewards, on the Honey integration, and on international markets. The opportunity for far more significant margin expansion lies at some point in the future.

Group P&L and Outlook

The Q2 2020 P&L shows the benefit of the growth acceleration and operational leverage described above, with non-GAAP EPS growing 49% year-on-year and 61% quarter-on-quarter:

PayPal Key P&L Headlines (Q2 2020) Source: PayPal results presentation (Q2 2020).

PayPal also reinstated a full-year 2020 outlook, including a 22% ex-currency revenue growth, a 25% EPS growth and more than $5bn in Free Cash Flow ("FCF") (compared to $3.86bn in 2019):

PayPal Outlook (2020) Source: PayPal results presentation (Q2 2020).

The new outlook represents a clear acceleration from the pre-COVID-19 outlook of 17-18% ex-currency revenue growth, 9-16% EPS growth, and "more than $4.0bn" FCF. The FY20 outlook also includes 70m in Net New Accounts, compared to 41.5m gained in H1, which implies more than 14m per quarter in Q3 and Q4, compared to less than 9m per quarter in 2019.

While PayPal has not reinstated a medium-term outlook (the pre-COVID one included a 20% ex-currency EPS CAGR), management hinted at an acceleration there as well:

“I think it's very difficult to argue that there are not structural benefits to what's happening to our business. I mean there are definite secular tailwinds that I think are going to help us really rethink what that growth trajectory is over the longer term. We're obviously not prepared to provide that today ... But there are definitely compounding benefits that are coming to our platform. And some of the things that we've all talked about as being trends that would eventually take place like using contactless payments in store, they're happening right now ... Maybe this is that inflection point, that seminal moment” John Rainey, PayPal CFO (Q2 2020 Earnings Call)

Upcoming eBay Loss

PayPal continued to expect the impact of the end of their exclusive agreement with eBay, which ended in July, to be manageable. (eBay volume was 9% of total TPV in Q2, and likely represented a mid-teens percentage of revenues.) The FY20 outlook above has incorporated this impact and other marketplaces that had moved to intermediated payments historically had left PayPal with 50-75% of the original volumes.

Valuation

At $204.09, on 2019 financials, PayPal shares are trading at a 65.6x P/E (on non-GAAP EPS, 98.3x on GAAP EPS); the FCF Yield is 1.0%. Because of its expected strong growth, relative to 2020 expected financials, the multiples drop to a 52.5x P/E and an 1.4% FCF Yield:

PayPal Valuation & Cashflows (2016A-20E) NB. Net income includes unrealised gains on equity investments (approx. $70m in 2018 and $160m in 2019). Stock-based comp. figures include tax withholdings regarding settlements of stock awards. Source: PayPal company filings.

Illustrative Returns Calculations

Our Base Case illustrative returns calculations assume the following:

2020 non-GAAP EPS of $3.88, in line with the 25% growth in the outlook

Thereafter EPS growth decelerates by 2.5% a year, to 22.5% in 2021, 20.0% in 2022 and 17.5% in 2023

No dividends; the FCF is in effect assumed to be spent on buybacks and acquisitions

P/E to be at 45.0x at 2023 year-end, a contraction of more than one third from the current 65.6x; this compares with current P/E of approx. 40x for Mastercard and 35x for Visa, and justified by PayPal's faster growth

Relative to the current share price of $204.09, the exit price of $301.29 implies a 12.0% annualised return and a 48% total return over 3.5 years:

Illustrative PayPal Returns – Base Case Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

In our Upside Case, we assume EPS growth to remain above 20% and P/E to contract by a smaller amount to 55x. This gives a 21.3% annualised return:

Illustrative PayPal Returns – Upside Case Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

PayPal's Q2 results last week showed a continuation of the strong growth in its user base, volume and revenues seen in April.

Its P&L also showed strong operational leverage, with the margin on incremental revenues at as high as 70%.

EPS growth year-on-year was 49% in Q2, guided to 25% for the full year, and management hinted at a medium-term CAGR of more than 20%.

Our Base Case is for EPS growth to remain at least at high teens in the next few years, and for the P/E to fall back to 45x.

At $204.09, shares will still give a 12.0% annualised return over the next 3.5 years in this Base Case; an Upside Case gives 21.3%.

We reiterate our Buy rating on PayPal.

We continue to have Buy ratings on Mastercard and Visa. We are Neutral on American Express (AXP).

