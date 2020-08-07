The selloff in the company’s shares may offer an attractive entry point.

Investment Thesis

Despite Diageo's (NYSE:DEO) preliminary 2020 results have shown the extent of the damage caused to the company by COVID-19, with sales down between 30% and 40% worldwide in the first six months of 2020 (except for North America), the business is based on solid fundamentals. The 10% selloff in Diageo's sharers since results were reported may offer a good entry point for long-term investors interested in adding a strong dividend player to their portfolios.

The Economics Of The Spirits Industry

Men have been drinking alcoholic beverages for millennia, and yet the modern spirits industry is not a regular consumer goods sub-sector. Rather, its economics are a mix of consumer staples, luxury goods, and tobacco.

Although more cyclical, spirits companies have comparable revenue stability with consumer staples: the following is a comparison between the revenue of Diageo and Unilever (NYSE:UL).

Another way to look at the industry's stability is to measure the global demand for spirits.

I regard the slump in 2020, i.e. the damage caused by COVID-19, as an external shock that has hit the industry badly, but that it is not indicative of the long-term prospects for the industry: people do not go out drinking because they cannot, not because they do not want to.

Despite such element of cyclicality, spirits companies have a great advantage versus consumer staples businesses. Most people do not drink every day, three times a day. That means two things:

Consumers take great care of what they drink: if you get your drink wrong, either you throw it away or you drink it painfully. Consumers do not mind drinking the same spirit or cocktail every time. That is not the case for consumer staples: I know a friend of mine who drinks Coke at both lunch and dinner, but I consider him quite an exception. Most people change what they drink or eat every day, if anything, for the sake of taste.

Considering that most people drink only when they are among others (and here is why the COVID-19 has been so disruptive), there is also a show-off element, which results in luxury-like consumption and strong brand loyalty.

Or, in business terms, continuous opportunities for product premiumization.

Here are the EBT margins for Diageo, Unilever, and Hermes. Before you ask yourself what Hermes has to do with two FMCG companies, take a look at the margins:

As you can see, Diageo's margin is definitely more in line with Hermes', a luxury good company, than with that of a fellow FMCG business such as Unilever.

I also wrote that spirits company have something in common with tobacco companies, that is: regulation.

Most countries regulate alcohol consumption, some more strictly than others, but in general people under 18 (even 21 in some countries) are not allowed to drink, which limits opportunities for startups to sell directly through the internet to a young audience.

Also, taxes represent a barrier and a risk, and if too high or too uncertain, might even discourage the launch of a new spirits business outright.

As a result, the industry is concentrated. Even if it does not reach the level of concentration in the tobacco industry (and leaving aside the Chinese state-owned monopoly), the similarity is apparent.

Here is the concentration in the tobacco industry (2019) compared to the premium spirits industry (2016).

For the reasons I have mentioned, I believe that the spirits industry in general offers opportunities for wonderful businesses, i.e. businesses that:

Have a relatively stable demand for their products. Have strong pricing power.

How Large Spirits Makers Continue To Grow

If you are familiar with spirit makers, you will know that they all act as conglomerates: they operate as a collection of brands in different spirits categories.

This business model allows these companies to reach the consumer from different points (I started drinking Baileys at high school parties well before I tried Vodka at clubs), and to quickly adapt to different trends in consumer behavior (for example, I was surprised to see that gin has become so popular whereas just 10 years ago it was a thing for heavy drinkers).

Yet, spirit makers' current form is also the result of their strategy. Apart from selling more alcoholic beverages and raising prices, these companies rely heavily on external growth, usually bolt-on acquisitions.

Because of the economics of the industry, startups have limited scope for explosive growth. Usually, they target a niche of consumers in a certain country, and there they stay.

On the other side, the big players generate considerable amount of free cash flow that does not need to be reinvested in the business for keeping operations going. Launching a new product outright is risky. If they see that a startup brand has opportunity for growth, they will buy it.

This process results in growth for the big players and less competition around.

This, in my view, is the main driver of the large spirits companies' moats.

Diageo did so with its tequila brand Don Julio. Judging from the results (double-digit growth even through the pandemic), it has been a good deal.

How To Compare Different Spirits Companies

If we take a look at the three largest publicly listed Western distillers, i.e. Diageo, Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF), and Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A), we will find that they all have powerful brands.

Diageo has the largest volumes, Pernod Ricard the lowest leverage, and Brown-Forman the best margins.

To evaluate which one is better, we should look at how they perform acquisitions in order to preserve their moats. We can see that by comparing:

How much cash they generate from their business that can be spent for acquisitions. How well they allocate the cash that they invest for growth.

For this purpose, we can use free cash flow/sales and return on invested capital.

Although Diageo falls behind on Brown-Forman's best-in-class ROIC, it has slightly the best sales conversion into free cash flow.

And whilst it has the highest leverage as a result of the recent share buyback program, Diageo is also the better priced, with a 2019 earnings yield of 5% and a current dividend yield of 2.60%.

Note: Actual dividends and earnings may be different from the ones I report in the table, the reason being that Diageo has issued only FY 2020 preliminary results and there are no FY 2020 results yet for Pernod Ricard. However, referring to 2019 earnings and dividends makes sense if one believes current results being disproportionately affected by a one-off event, and prefers to refer to a normal situation.

The Bottom Line

Diageo is a solid company in a stable industry whose economics favor large incumbents.

Although the company will most likely continue to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-term prospects are intact.

The recent selloff in the company's shares may offer a good entry point for long-term investors interested in a solid dividend payer.

