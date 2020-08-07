Under the difficult circumstances, the company has revised up its cost reduction target, which should pave the way for higher EBITDA in late-2021 and afterward.

While the completions activity has already fallen to a low, I do not expect OIS's results to recover in Q3 due to the pricing weakness.

OIS Can Be Resilient

Going by the stability in the current crude oil price, it seems the U.S. completions activity has reached a trough. The pricing weakness in the oilfield services industry, however, will continue for some time more. Oil States International's (OIS) integrated perforating gun product sales can linger before it takes off. Also, the commercialization of its new completions product line may not effectively materialize before Q4. In the current scenario, I expect the stock to remain subdued in the short-run.

In this background, OIS will try to leverage the benefits of the cost-cutting program for FY2020, which it has recently revised up. I think higher revenues and cost reduction measures will start adding to the EBITDA margin after a year from now. Despite lower cash flow from operations in 1H 2020, the company improved FCF following lowering capex. Its balance sheet is not overly leveraged. However, expect positive returns from the stock in the medium-term given the resilience in the operating margin.

Move Toward An Integrated System

For the past few quarters, OIS has been focusing on producing integrated systems category instead of individual perforating systems after it launched a premium integrated gun system, named STRATX. The systems would include a new wireline release tool and two new families of shaped charge technology. Read more on the company's latest initiatives on integrated gun systems and its usefulness over the assembled products in my previous article here. However, as I explained in my latest article on DMC Global (BOOM), completions activity shut-ins forced frackers and drillers to opt for lower-priced assembled perforating products. Despite that, the company estimates that it outperformed its peers, even though, on an absolute basis, sales did decline. Moreover, the company sells its products internationally, which can compensate for some of the losses incurred in the U.S.

Other than STRATX, it has developed a completions product line named Tempress. It is considered to be a premium product commanding premier pricing. For the mid-range laterals, OIS offers Tempress fluidic oscillator, which will mitigate sand migration and reduce maintenance costs for the operators. However, I do not think before late-2020, the company will start seeing the benefits of these new systems on its revenue and margin.

Cost Cutting

The lockdown and travel ban around the world have led to a significant fall in energy demand. Consequently, the upstream and energy service companies have to manage their cost structure more prudently. In 2020 so far, OIS has undertaken many initiatives leading to a lower cost structure. It has reduced headcount in the Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies segments by ~40%-45% since the beginning of the year. Overall, the company's revised target is aimed to reduce its entire costs by $265 million in FY2020 compared to the past year. Because the majority of the cost-cutting would apply to the cost of goods sold (85%), I expect the company's gross margin to improve by the end of the year.

Backlog In Question

OIS's backlog in the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment declined in the past three quarters until Q2 2020. In Q2, it decreased by 12% compared to Q1, while year-over-year, it was lower by 17%. The book-to-bill ratio deteriorated to 0.7x compared to 1.0X a quarter ago. A falling backlog typically indicates a decline in revenue growth in the future.

In 2020, the company sees project opportunities in floating and fixed production systems, subsea, drilling, military, and wind energy. As some of the projects remain uncertain in the post-COVID-19 situation, the book-to-bill ratio is unlikely to exceed 0.8x for the year.

Well Site Services: Analyzing The Performance And Outlook

The Well Site Services segment was severely affected due to the decline in customer demand for completion and production services in Q2. Quarter-over-quarter, revenues declined by 58% in Q2. The segment EBITDA margin turned negative in Q2 versus a healthy (12%) margin a quarter earlier. Higher charges associated with workforce reductions and facility closures affected the margin adversely in Q2. The Well Site Services segment accounted for ~25% of the company's Q2 2020 revenues.

Earlier in the year, the company had curtailed its exposure in the Permian and started serving the upstream customers in the Rocky Mountain region with the existing assets. Its drilling rigs service, which remains confined to Rocky Mountain, saw no rigs working until very late in June, while only two of these resumed services in July. So, the near cessation of work resulted in streamlining operations by enticing headcount reductions and facility closures. At the moment, OIS is looking to offer new completions services in this region. The management believes that May marked the trough in completions activity. However, an activity recovery is unlikely in Q3, given the uncertainty following COVID-19 and the associated economic shutdowns. So, I think the segment result will be flat-to-marginally-down in Q3.

Offshore/Manufactured Product Segment Drivers

This segment was resilient and turned out to be the only segment that registered mild revenue growth in Q2. The segment EBITDA, too, inflated to 15.8% from 14.3% a quarter ago. The margin benefited from higher revenues, completion of projects in backlog, and various cost control measures. However, the book-to-bill ratio reduced, as I discussed earlier, which suggests the short-term revenue generation potential can be below par.

Given the current trend in short-cycle product sales, the company expects revenues in Q3 to range between $87 million and $92 million, which would be a 6% fall compared to Q2. The segment EBITDA margin, however, can shrink to 12.5% (at the guidance mid-point) in Q3.

Downhole Technologies Segment Outlook

Downhole Technologies segment was the weakest performer in Q2 (64% down sequentially). During Q2, the U.S. completion wells fell by more than 70% in the key unconventional shales, which significantly affected the segment's top line. On top of that, manufacturing cost under-absorption due to lower volume affected the segment operating margin in Q2. The segment EBITDA dramatically reduced to a $5.5 million loss in Q2 versus $5.3 million positive EBITDA in Q1.

By Q4, I think the downhole technologies segment business can see increased revenue and margin if the commercialization of the vapor integrated gun system and addressable switch accelerate. However, given the current headwinds in the industry, the adoption of STRATX and the new wireline product line in the market can be slow. So, I think Q3 performance will be flat in terms of revenue and margin.

Balance Sheet And Cash Flows

OIS's debt-to-equity stood at 0.33x as of June 30, 2020, which was significantly lower compared to Oceaneering International's (OII) debt-to-equity ratio of 1.3x and TechnipFMC's (FTI) 1.1x. Although the company's cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased in 1H 2020, free cash flow (or FCF) remained steady due to lower capex.

Its significant debt repayment lies between 2022 and 2023 ($224 million). Also, ~$120 million share buyback remains in place under an existing repurchase program, which is set to expire in July 2020. Its liquidity (cash & equivalents plus borrowings under the revolving credit facility) was $91 million as of June 30. Plus, it also has $304 million in working capital. So, with a strong balance sheet, sufficient liquidity, and positive FCF generation, it does not have financial risks in the short term.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, rig count, and OIS's reported revenues since FY2015. I think that the shorter trend (past eight quarters) factor will impact in the next couple of years, but will lose its significance afterward. So, I expect its revenues to decrease in the next year. It will stabilize in 2022 and increase in the next couple of years.

In the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $892 million and $1.3 billion. The current revenue falls short of this range. Investors, however, should note that this is only an academic exercise.

Based on the same regression variables and my revenues estimates, the model suggests that the company's EBITDA will decline in the next twelve months (or NTM). In 2022, the model suggests that the company will add to its EBITDA. In 2023, its EBITDA will increase but may again fall in the next year.

I have calculated the EV using both forward multiple and OIS's past EV/EBITDA multiple since 2015. The forward multiple suggests a higher price target (upside potential), while the past average multiple indicates a modest upside at this level. In comparison, Wall Street analysts' target price suggests mildly negative (downside potential) from the stock. I think the stock has a marginally positive bias at the current level. I have used Seeking Alpha's estimates for the forward multiple and the sell-side analysts' target price.

OIS's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less than peers, which would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (OII, SPN, and FTI) average of 7.2x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

What's The Take On OIS?

The completion activity reached a trough in Q2, and many oilfield services companies expect it to stabilize and start improving in Q3. Although there is no evidence that the weakness in pricing is over, the crude oil price stability in the past couple of months has been encouraging for the energy companies. OIS expects a revival in its integrated perforating gun product STRATX. The benefits from the commercialization of the completions product line and shaped charge technology, however, may not materialize before Q4.

As the U.S. opportunities dry up, it increasingly looks up to cost cuttings. It has recently revised up its cost-reduction target for FY2020. Despite lower cash flow from operations in 1H 2020, the company could improve FCF after lowering capex. Its balance sheet is not overly leveraged, which can prove to be advantageous in this challenging environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.