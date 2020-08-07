Redefining Retirement: A Look Inside My Bank Account

With the advent of zero commissions and fractional shares, there's absolutely nothing to keep our kids and people without a lot of money out of the stock market.

If you maintain a low cost of living and find every opportunity to save, you can retire wherever, however, and to some extent, whenever you want.

I'm so excited I decided to log into my bank account and share some of the contents with you.

Our recent retirement and dividend discussions on Seeking Alpha have invigorated and inspired me.

As we continue to develop the theme of redefining retirement, I want to give you a look inside my bank account to highlight the power of a low cost of living.

A low cost of living, as much, if not more than anything else, provides flexibility. Flexibility in your day-to-day as well as more wiggle room with how you construct your portfolio.

I made that comment on my recent Seeking Alpha article, Don't Stress Yourself Out On The Road To Retirement, in response to a reader, (@TheHornet), who shared part of his or her personal story and noted:

One thing that I really like in your articles is that you are giving weight to things other than pure financial accounting. I have been very good with money, and realistically I could have retired in my early 30s. I didn't, and now I am at the point where I am starting to really feel time is starting to run out. You cannot purchase time, no matter how much money you have. (my emphasis)

TheHornet's comment is representative of so many great comments Seeking Alpha readers have made in response to my recent dividend strategy and retirement pieces. It has been refreshing, inspiring, and informative to read dozens of stories and hear how some of our readers approach investing. We all have different preferences and ways of going about it, but we're learning and respecting one another, which is crucial.

Readers sharing their stories is key because life on the ground absolutely impacts not only how you invest, but your likelihood of success.

So, in this article, I offer real life examples to illustrate the power of a low cost of living and how minimal spending not only leads to increased saving, but more frequent and productive investing.

But first, it's important to define and briefly detail the components that make up this notion of redefining retirement.

As I explain in Stop Telling Retirement Investors They Need A Million Dollars, author Bruce Feiler recently coined the term "non-linear life" to describe how many of us have lived our life out of order. Increasingly, we're not following the traditional life trajectories popularized by baby boomers. Across the age spectrum, considerable numbers of people can relate, given the response in the comments.

Given that I lead a non-linear life, I decided to apply the concept to retirement because, there's no doubt, I'll have a non-linear retirement. For example, I can see myself temporarily retiring at some point, be it for a few months or years.

Alongside all of this non-linearity, I considered the standard way retirement experts advise us to invest.

I don't think this works well for many Generation Xers or most millennials, and certainly not for Generation Z:

I think the focus ought to be on how much income you require to live how you want to live, before and during retirement. If you teach new investors to simply strive for a million I think you're doing them a disservice. I think you might be setting them up to fail. The crowd that focuses on the $1 million marker also tends to preach "paying yourself first." This is the idea that you save/invest a certain amount before you do anything else, such as pay rent, buy food, service your bills, or go to dinner. Sounds great in theory, but not everyone has the luxury to follow this tenet. And, even if you do, I'm not so sure you should. I work backwards.

I advocate directing your income to your expenses prior to investing, by ensuring you have a subsistence fund (enough money to cover two months of living expenses), an emergency fund (enough to cover around three months of reduced income), and additional funds to meet near-term goals (e.g., a vacation or an "I don't want to work for the next three months" fund).

From there, you take everything you have left over and invest it in income-generating instruments, particularly dividend aristocrats, soon-to-be dividend aristocrats, and preferred stocks. Don't worry about accumulating $1 million. Focus on getting that portfolio to the point where it can service your monthly expenses on the way to and in retirement.

But there's a critical component to being able to do this - a low cost of living.

I need less than $3,000 a month to live. By next year, I hope to reduce that number to below $2,500.

The powerful outcome of choosing to have a low cost of living (even in a big city) is that you have more money to incrementally invest. As I will illustrate, as long as you're consistent with whatever amount of money you can spare whenever you can spare it, you're going to end up in good shape, particularly if you're lucky enough to generate decent or better cash flow from work.

A Peek Inside My Bank Account

So this recent string of transactions lined up nicely and got me thinking along the lines of this article. If I give you the password, you'll see something that looks like that quite frequently.

It doesn't cost much to electrify my small, but nice studio apartment.

That's (part of) my garden underneath my super comfortable and high-quality loft bed in my $1,350-a-month Los Angeles studio apartment.

I pay roughly $25 a month for electricity and considerably less than that for gas. I can only assume people with larger (and more expensive) apartments pay closer to what I "paid" that day to Charles Schwab (SCHW). Of course, I live in a nice climate, however I see quite a few air conditioning units cranking in these parts for the better part of the year.

However you slice it, I'll take $350 into the investment account versus $25 to pay a utility any day of the week.

You'll also see that I made three separate transactions. That's because I can get obsessive over investing. I decide to throw $100 to Schwab. Then I do so more math and I'm like, "No, I can do another $100." Then I go through the process again and transfer another $150. This happens frequently.

Even if you're only buying fractional shares with that $100, it adds up significantly over time.

Quarantine Spending

There has been a lot of talk in pop culture and investment circles about how much less we're all spending now than we were pre-pandemic. It's quite remarkable. So remarkable I didn't even realize the magnitude of the change.

Sadly, though not surprisingly, Wells Fargo (WFC) doesn't provide customers with the slickest of platforms so please bear with the presentation here.

In the first image, you see what Wells Fargo tells me I spent on "Food/Drink" in January, February, and March 2020.

I'm almost embarrassed to admit I spent $3,736.42 between January and March 2020 on food and drink with most of it ($2,246.12) going to restaurants. I ate out a lot pre-pandemic.

Somehow I still managed to invest but, needless to say, I have accelerated my saving and investing over the last five months. I'm not going back.

The following numbers show what I spent in the same categories in April, May, and June 2020. Over these three months - in quarantine - I dropped $2,125.65 on food and drink, a 43.1% decrease.

My spending at restaurants went from $2,246.12 in the first quarter to $349.90 in the second quarter, a whopping 84.4% decrease.

A couple notes: I spend more on groceries now, which is good. But if you eliminate that sub-category the decrease becomes more dramatic. And I don't east fast food. It appears Wells Fargo categorizes my favorite coffee shop as "fast food." That's a luxury I'm not prepared to give up.

You don't realize how much better you can do and how much more you can save and invest until you (are forced to) realize it.

An Extra $1,610.77 To Invest

I think this is a powerful exercise for several reasons, not the least of which is that no matter how much money you make or have, you can always make adjustments to save and invest considerably more. Doesn't matter if you're rich or poor or somewhere in that upper middle class in between like me.

While the exact number changes slightly each month due to cash flow and variable expenses, I am investing that difference between what I spent on food and drink from the first to the second quarter ($1,610.77). One of the few silver linings in the coronavirus pandemic.

An extra $1,600 a month. If I am able to keep that up (knock on wood), it absolutely supercharges my portfolio. Consider the numbers.

Let's say I'm starting with a $100,000 portfolio where I was, pre-pandemic, contributing $1,000 a month. We'll assume a 6% rate of return and ignore dividends.

In 10 years, I wind up with an impressive $341,558.

But look at what happens when I put that $1,600 into the mix and up my monthly contribution to $2,600.

I almost double my money.

Let's consider from a dividend reinvestment standpoint. We'll use everyone's favorite income-generating stock, AT&T (T). (Side note: It's not everyone's favorite dividend stock. Seeking Alpha contributor Vince Martin made a fine case against AT&T, which I hope to address in a future article.)

I own more AT&T than I do any other stock in my portfolio. As you'll see in a minute, I have a little stock portfolio set up for my daughter with AT&T as the top holding. Putting a little more money into T each month - whether it's at my level or my daughter's level - produces powerful effects.

For illustration's sake, we'll keep the numbers mostly even and round. While this calculation isn't perfect, it's close to reality, as well as we can know "reality" 10 years out.

Think about a 500-share position at T, valued at around $15,000. The stock presently yields 6.97%. We'll say T will continue to increase its dividend by 2% annually. Let's say I was making monthly buys of $250 into T pre-pandemic. Here's how this scenario plays out over 10 years.

At year 10, my investment in T has grown to $75,648.

Now, here's a look at what would happen if I increased my monthly investment in T to $500 thanks to all the money I'm saving (and will continue to save) in quarantine.

By merely doubling my monthly investment, the year-10 value of an initial 500-share AT&T lot jumps to $119,351.

Understandably, you may or may not agree with the merits of investing in T or the specifics of this example, but there's one thing we can all agree on. And that's the merits of incrementally investing as much as you can and methodically reinvesting dividends.

Now let's reconsider the above-mentioned $100,000 portfolio with monthly contributions of $2,600, an annual dividend yield of 6%(growing annually at 2%), and static stock prices (unrealistic, but we're being conservative).

This generates a year-10 portfolio value of just under $622,174, generating $40,543 in annual dividend income.

That's the dream.

Fractional Shares

With the emergence of zero commissions and fractional shares, there's far less barrier to entry even for the smallest and poorest investors.

You're better off owning less than one-tenth of a share of Apple (AAPL) than you are buying something you don't need at the corner store. Every time I have the urge to stop in the corner store for something I don't need I resist it and transfer that money to savings or investing.

Because I'm interested in and an advocate of fractional shares, I undertook a little exercise last month I intend to continue.

About half the time I make one of the aforementioned transfers into my account and buy more stock, I mirror my buys in my daughter's custodial account, but with a small number of shares, often fractional buys.

I also have a few REIT preferred shares in there that each yield close to 8%. I didn't include them in the screenshot because their long descriptions made the image look funny.

I keep a larger sum of her money in cash and the Schwab Short-Term Treasury ETF (SCHO) because she might need to access the money soon and she says she doesn't want me to "risk it" in the stock market. We'll have to work on the latter part.

The "yes" at the end of each holding means "yes, please reinvest all dividends." Her entire portfolio is set to generate $136.01 over the next 12 months. Not a lot, but with incremental buys and dividend reinvestment (even if fractional) she'll be on her way to living off of her portfolio's income in no time.

My daughter owns considerably less AT&T stock than I do. She has 9.7522 shares. For math's sake, we'll call it 10 shares. She also has time on her side. She'll turn 17 in a few months.

Let's run the same equation we did earlier on the 500 shares of T, using her 10 shares ($300 starting value), the same dividend data, $100 additional monthly contributions, and a time frame of 40 years.

By year 40, her position in T is valued at $875,698, throwing off annual dividend income of $113,783. That's powerful stuff. And proves that you don't need to invest big to win big, over time.

Again, these are illustrations only. Investors have to adapt and be nimble. The metrics I used here certainly will change over time. T's stock will not stay at $30 forever. You'll buy more stock when the price is low and less when it's high, impacting your dividend income and the value of your principal nest egg. AT&T's dividend environment will likely change down the road, and maybe not for the better. Another stock could very well replace T as everyone's dividend darling. But the broad, overarching point stands.

Why would anyone in his or her right mind commit $2600 a month to food and drink and to more house or apartment than they need when they could invest it? Investing $2,600 a month allows you to live and retire with the one thing so many Americans lack - flexibility. And it doesn't take long to get there. The necessary low cost of living also gives you flexibility on the way to your goals.

Considering my daughter, imagine if people her age found a way to throw $100 a month into a strong dividend stock such as AT&T. Talk about flexibility!

She'll get there even faster if she (a) obsessively adds money to her account like I do mine, (b) doesn't sit on so much cash (!), and (c) picks up on the low cost of living habit detailed in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, SCHO, O, AVB, ESS, SBUX, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.