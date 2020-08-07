Weaker non-residential investment spending is a threat in 2021/2022, but JCI still offers an attractive long-term return on top of room to beat revenue and margin expectations.

Tenants have forced building owners to be more aware of environmental footprints, and automation can drive significant operating cost savings, all of which can drive revenue growth for JCI.

Johnson Controls kept pace with its HVAC/building control peers on the revenue line, beating Street expectations, and did an excellent, better-than-expected job on costs.

Even with my concerns about weaker non-residential spending in 2021 and 2022, I thought Johnson Controls (JCI) was too cheap after fiscal second quarter results, as the company had some solid cost-cutting opportunities, as well as longer-term leverage to attractive trends in building automation and efficiency. Since then, the shares have risen about 35% - doing quite a bit better than the average industrial, but still lagging HVAC peers like Carrier (CARR), Lennox (LII), and Trane (TT).

A higher valuation does skew the risk-reward argument some, and I do still have concerns about the likelihood of weaker non-resi spending in 2021-2022, as well as whether companies that have had good success in cutting costs (like Johnson Controls) will face greater cost headwinds as demand recovers. I still think Johnson Controls has good prospects from here, but I wouldn’t be in quite as much of a rush to buy in as before.

Significant Pressures In FQ3, But Very Good Cost Performance

Johnson Controls reported a 4% revenue beat in the fiscal third quarter (calendar second quarter), with beats in all but the Building Solutions Asia segment. Decremental margin was even better than expected, around 13% at a time when many companies are reporting low 30%’s decrementals, driving a 20% segment EBITA beat (worth about $0.17/share).

Revenue declined 16% in organic terms, with Global Products down 20%, Building Solutions North America down 13%, Building Solutions EMEA/Lat Am down 15%, and Building Solutions Asia down 12%. That performance was broadly in line with peers, with Carrier reporting 19% organic contraction, Honeywell (HON) reporting a 17% decline in its Building Tech segment, and Trane reporting a 13% decline.

Mid-teens installation declines in North America and Asia weren’t surprising, but I am surprised that Europe held up better (down 6%), while service held up well in North America (down 7%) and weakened considerably more in Europe (down 24%). Commercial HVAC declines in the 20%’s looked pretty typical, while refrigeration did a little better than at least some rivals.

Gross margin improved by a point, and operating income rose 13%, while EBITA declined 14% (margin up 50bp). As I said before, decremental margin was only 13%, an impressive result by any measure.

Business Should Continue To Rebound In 2020, But The Non-Resi Pipeline Is Thinning

Non-residential investment spending has held up better than I expected in 2020, but the new projects aren’t entering the funnel and that’s supporting my view that 2021 and 2022 will be more challenging years.

The impact on Johnson Controls isn’t so cut-and-dried, though. First, a significant portion of the business is institutional (around a quarter), and although state and municipal budgets are likely to be under much greater strain, those investment decisions aren’t as economically-driven. Likewise, contracted service agreements contribute a significant part of Johnson Controls’ revenue (around $6 billion, or a quarter of FY’19 revenue); those agreements don’t mean that service revenue will always grow (as seen this quarter), but it is less sensitive to new investment decisions.

Beyond that, there are other factors playing into the story. I’ll talk about Open Blue in a moment, but there are some meaningful retrofit opportunities. In the near term, I expect Johnson Controls and its peers to be fielding a lot more inquiries and orders for indoor air quality systems, including UV and biopolar ionization systems – these systems have been used in healthcare facilities for years, and while their impact on reducing COVID-19 transmission is largely unproven, tenants are going to demand them and building owners will either have to spend the capex or accept lower rents.

Into The Open Blue Yonder

Johnson Controls also recently announced the launch of Open Blue – the company’s entry into the connected solutions and service platform. Open Blue will compete with Honeywell’s Forge and Schneider’s (OTCPK:SBGSY) Ecostruxure digital/connected building offerings.

The company has been working on this for about four years, ever since the Tyco deal, and it will allow building operators to automate and integrate functions like building access, air flow, elevators, door control, lighting, occupant tracking, not to mention incorporate services like remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and compliance monitoring/reporting.

There are a lot of advantages to a system like this. Data-driven control of HVAC, lighting, elevators, and other systems can lead to significant power savings (as much as 60% in some cases), and the COVID-19 pandemic has shown some of the advantages to remote maintenance and control. Given how much of a building’s costs are made up of these functions, this is not trivial, and it’s also important for building operators looking to comply with more rigorous green certifications.

The Outlook

Reviewing my model, my old longer-term revenue assumptions for Johnson Controls were just too low considering future new-builds, service growth (including Open Blue), and system retrofits. Between ongoing urbanization and the push towards greener buildings, growth more in the 3%-4% range seems reasonable, and even that may be low.

How well Johnson Controls management can leverage that into better margins and FCF is harder to say. This isn’t a particularly high-margin sector and there’s enough competition to keep it that way if one or more players decides it’s willing to trade margin for growth. I do still expect some improvement, though, with FCF margins moving toward 10% over time, driving mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Johnson Control’s sector-beating performance has taken away some of the low-hanging fruit I saw before, but I still think this is a stock with a good long-term outlook and solid return potential. A weaker non-residential spending environment is a real threat, though, and I’m not sure that the energy efficiency/environment angle can offset that indefinitely in investors’ minds, particularly when those weaker non-resi numbers really start coming through. For investors with a longer-term horizon, that’s likely just noise, but it could also create some opportunities to buy in at even better prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.