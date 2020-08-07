If It Looks Like 1999 And It Smells Like 1999...

However, a much looser monetary policy may keep the show on the road for longer.

There have been a few interesting discussions lately on Seeking Alpha comparing the current market hubris to the 1999 tech bubble which burst in 2000. They include Nasdaq - Party Like It's 1999, Tesla: Excuse Me, 1999 Is Calling and Beating The Market With REITs: Party Like It's 1999.

I thought that there have been similarities to the market euphoria of 1999, but the quality of the business models is different to 1999. Once I considered it a bit more, though, I decided that this year looks a lot like 1999 and, crucially, 2000.

There are Revenues

In 1999, you didn’t need revenue. You didn’t need a business. You didn’t even need a business plan. Just registering a domain name and announcing that you were going into Internet business was enough to create excitement.

There’s a bit of that around, with some speculative companies like Nikola (NKLA). But most of the companies making most of the running in the recent market have revenues and a lot of them are substantial.

Consider the annual revenue that year of the highest rising IPOs of 1999.

Commerce One - $33.6 million.

Internet Capital Group - $16.5 million

Red Hat - $25.7 million

Phone.com - $69.7 million

Now consider the four highest rising IPOS of 2020 to date. Using data from IPO Scoop, we get:

BioN Tech SE (BNTX) - $128.5 million

Bill.com Holdings (BILL) - $108.4 million

SiTime (SITM) - $84.1 million

Schrodinger - $66.7 million

Well, that turned out differently to how I expected. It turns out the hottest IPOs lately, at least based on short-term return, all have revenues but not so much higher than was the case in 1999. Yes, the numbers are higher, but allowing for two decades of inflation, they aren’t so much higher. Plus, just as in 1999 one of the best performing IPOS had .com in its name, in 2020 the same is still true!

By the way, it’s interesting to read back on the details of some of those IPOs and the business plans. What the Internet of Things or driverless cars are now, WAP phones were back then. WAP phones did come and they did have an impact, but they didn’t quite change the world the way 1999 IPOs suggested they might.

There are Profits

Tesla (TSLA) has been profitable for four quarters in a row, right?

Profits Don’t Matter

In the dot com boom, it wasn’t just that profits did not matter to investors, they were often seen as a badge of dishonor. Even the Wall Street Journal reportedly termed them quaint. I haven’t seen the context of that myself, but it does very much capture the mood of 1999.

I thought that that had changed, as a lot of investors now seem to place more importance on profits. But the picture is more nuanced. For example, empirical research by Professor Jay Ritter at the University of Florida suggests that 2017 and 2018 (along with 2014) saw the lowest percentage amongst tech IPOs of stocks turning a profit since 2000. But 2019 saw a sharp upwards movement.

Pivot versus Scale

The 1999 tech model, or at least the investment case for it, was often about reinvention. A company could use the Internet to swerve into whatever opportunities came its way. Whereas today’s tech investment case tend to be about scaling up a given idea to mass market economics.

Kodak’s (KODK) recent pivot into pharma is classic 1999. Kodak already got the tech wave wrong first time around, so it’s no surprise if it does it again in the current environment.

Such moves are rarer this time around, though. Consider how focused Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN) et al are on building an ecosystem and sticking within the ecosystem.

Usage Case and Monetization

The stocks where there is excitement now have figured out usage cases and monetization in a way that I don’t feel was the case back before the Millennium. A lot of dot come thinking was that of a gold rush: stake your claim (registering a URL was enough and in some cases that was a company’s only asset) then hope that you would strike gold.

Today’s hot businesses not only have clearly defined usage cases they also have a pathway to monetization. Some may be fanciful, but at least they exist. Many are not fanciful: the free cash flow of the tech darlings today leaves 1999 in the shade.

Apocalypse Now

For those who weren’t around at the time, and even for some who were, it’s hard to understand that the Millennium Bug wasn’t just the pretext for jokes in films such as The World is Not Enough (in itself a very 1999 title, albeit the Bond family motto had appeared in its Latin form in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service).

The Millennium Bug was treated with the utmost seriousness and indeed resources by a lot of very respectable businesses and governments. In fact, contemporary estimates were that the expenditure on the bug was between $200 and $600 billion.

The great sense of uncertainty in 1999 about how it might turn out opened up a certain way of thinking – if only in some quarters – that the moment was one of great possible change and uncertainty, so it was time to be open to all sorts of new ways of thinking and doing, including when it came to share price valuation methods.

Blame the Day Traders

Day trading was a new, niche concern in 1999, enabled by the arrival of the mass Internet. CNN captured the mood breathlessly:

Like most of the customers at Tradescape.com, Dan Ripoll is sick of reading stories criticizing his career of choice. "The people writing it don't have any idea what we do," he says. "This isn't gambling.”

Tradescape went and now we have Robinhood.com. Like day trading on Tradescape, Seeking Alpha readers might not have any idea what customers at Robinhood do. It isn’t gambling!

Today’s Management is Far More Suited to Task

In 1999, the bar for management in startups was fairly low. The key skill was capital raising, so unsurprisingly a lot of the management of dot com startups were former bankers with little to no subject matter expertise, and limited or no experience of running non-banking businesses. The film Startup.com captures the mood: a Goldman banker quits, and with his high school friend raises $60 million to set up a website whose purpose was to move select civic interactions online. The film may not be accurate, but the portrayal in it was of horrible management style, chaotic working methods and an enterprise flailing from the start despite the basic idea having merit. That money came from investors including Hearst, KKR and Sapient, so it wasn’t stupid money.

In the intervening period, the startup ecosystem has transformed and there is now a deeper bench at every level – not just the entrepreneurs, but also in terms of finance and tech capabilities. Consider as an example on the grander scale Amazon (AMZN). In 1999 Amazon’s leader was an ambitious, focused, talented Jeff Bezos. This time around, Amazon’s leader is the same Mr. Bezos with an additional two decades of experience under his belt.

U.S. Election

Political risks weigh increasingly on investors as the year grinds on.

A sitting U.S. President is popular with his base, but highly polarizing. His authority somewhat diminished by an impeachment scandal, the next Presidential election will be bitterly contested by two men, one a former Vice-President. Allegations of improper voting procedures dog the result, which is contested all the way to the Supreme Court.

Wait, what year is this?

Conclusion: It’s 1999 with Free Money

Undoubtedly there is a set of wildly successful, profitable, well-run companies now and so whether or not the current market has the frothiness and potential for long-term damage of 1999 partly depends on what one means by the market. Looking just at IPOs, there are similarities to 1999. Looking at big tech, while valuation metrics are reminiscent of 1999, there is more substance now than there was then to the businesses, in my opinion.

Overall, the euphoria, the mood and especially the context make me decide it’s more like 1999 than I had realized when first thinking about the topic. However, the biggest difference for now is how much looser monetary policy has become in the intervening period, especially since the financial crisis. Simply running the printing press has predictably inflated stock values. While that lasts, the probability of a hard landing like in 2000 is lessened, at the expense of long-term value in my opinion. For now, though, the presses are printing more and more money so it’s possible to suspend critical judgment for a while. Which reminds me a lot of a certain year around the turn of the millennium…

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.