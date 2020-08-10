Why REITs Will Outperform In Down Decades: Accretive Growth

Those REITs able to issue equity accretively can supercharge their growth.

In several sectors, historical total returns of REITs are even larger than one can achieve in ways discussed there.

The first of this pair of articles showed how REITs can grow strongly in value no matter what the stock market is doing.

This article follows the article “Why REITs Will Outperform in Down Decades: Management for Growth.” We showed there how REITs can operate so as to grow their value no matter what the stock market is doing.

By redeveloping their properties, developing new properties, and recycling their capital, REITs can and do increase their income substantially beyond what comes from organic, same-property rent increases.

Mixed-use redevelopment realized by Federal Realty Trust (FRT) to combine live, work, and play uses to boost property value:

Quality, well-managed REITs today produce high single-digit total returns to asset value by these approaches. Over the long run, the markets are an evaluating mechanism and this value will be reflected in stock prices.

But take a look at Figure 1. Over time, a number of REIT sectors have averaged total returns in the mid teens:

Figure 1. REIT average annual returns by sector, in percent. Source: NAREIT and this article.

How have they done it?

A primary aspect of this supercharged growth has been accretive equity issuance, enabling them to more rapidly grow value. This will be our main focus today.

We are leaving aside the market madness of this year of the pandemic. Some may think that a bad quarter or two makes a substantial difference in the value of income-generating assets. We recommend that they take some time to understand discounted cash flows and think about their implications.

Sum of the Parts: Net Asset Value

We need to work our way toward our topic by first considering some aspects of REIT value. REIT investors focus strongly on the Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of a REIT.

Our focus at High Yield Landlord is on undervalued REITs. We often choose to buy them at prices well below NAV.

NAV is the Total Asset Value of the buildings owned by the REIT minus the debt (ignoring details that are usually small). The Total Asset Value is the sum of the values of all the buildings. Let’s look at how this arises.

Consider a distributed cash flow perspective on what we just discussed. Ignoring a lot of details, the present value (“NPV”) of the cash flow (“CF”) generated by a building is:

Equation 1: NPV = CF x (1+growth rate)/(discount rate - growth rate).

If one wants to sell a building, the cash flow is the NOI and the organic, same-property NOI growth is the growth rate. The Asset Value of each building, and the Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of the REIT reflect this kind of analysis, if derived from this perspective.

In sectors with a lot of transactions, one can find the "cap rate" which is the Net Operating Income (“NOI”) divided by the market value of the building. In effect the market for buildings specifies a discount rate based on whatever cap rate is demanded.

We can see that NAV represents the value of the REIT in an orderly liquidation. The lowest, red curve in Figure 2 shows this value, for a 3% (organic, same-property) growth rate and a range of discount rates. The ballpark range is 10 to 15%.

These numbers may seem small, but that is because the usual ratio seen is that of "price to FFO" where FFO is Funds From Operations. FFO is typically half to two-thirds of NOI. FFO accounts for interest expenses, overhead, and other items that are usually small.

Figure 2. REIT valuation from discounted cash flows, under various assumptions described in the text. Source: author calculations.

A REIT May Be Worth More Than Its Net Assets

But a REIT is an integrated organization. If well run, it's steadily increasing the value of its assets by the methods summarized above and detailed in the first article of this pair.

The value of a REIT as an integrated whole is where it makes sense to give credit for its ability to grow overall cash flows beyond the organic growth just evaluated. There also are some additional factors to consider. The big additional costs are overhead, interest expenses, and maintenance capex.

The next bullet points explain how we modeled this. Feel free to skip the details.

Rough typical numbers are as follows, ignoring some variations by sector. NOI is 70% of Revenues and overhead expenses are 10% of NOI.

For an interest rate of 4% and a leverage of 25% to 50%, interest expenses are 14% to 28% of revenues, respectively.

These numbers put FFO at 55% to 75% of NOI, and with maintenance capex at 10% of NOI one gets Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) at 45% to 65% of NOI.

We used a 9% growth rate. This corresponds to the increase in ownership of cash flow represented by the total return typical of the high-quality REITs.

In the context just defined, the cash flow that should be used as CF in Equation 1 above is the AFFO. The two upper curves in Figure 2 show the resulting value, as a ratio to NOI.

The point is that REITs with integrated growth rates above rent growth rates can sensibly be priced above NAV.

This has been persistently true of the triple-net-lease sector, although at present they have been beaten down quite a bit. This is why many authors recently, including us, have found such REIT prices compelling.

Industrial REITs also are often priced above NAV. They have done well through the pandemic and several of them are priced that way now. Sector behemoth Prologis (PLD) is priced near 120% of NAV at this writing.

Storage REITs and data-center REITs also are mostly priced above NAV today. One also tends to find some REITs priced above NAV in every REIT sector.

What Accretive Equity Issuance Is

The words are simple: Accretive equity issuance is a sale of stock that produces an increase in the value per share for existing stockholders. However, we’ve seen that it often is not obvious to readers how this works.

We will work through an example using simple and big numbers. We consider a REIT that has $200M in Gross Assets at 50% leverage, so there's $100M of debt and $100M of NAV. For simplicity, we assume that they start with 100 shares outstanding.

We suppose that this REIT wants to double their Gross Assets in a leverage-neutral way. To do this, they want to raise $100M of cash and pair it with $100M of debt.

Figure 3 shows how this works. The second row below the titles supposes that shares are priced at NAV. To double the Gross Assets, one needs to double the share count and pair that equity with equal debt.

Figure 3. What it takes, depending on Price/NAV, to double the Gross Assets of a REIT. Source: Author.

In this case, the Gross Assets per share (rightmost column) stays the same. Existing shareholders are not immediately benefited or hurt, though they may gain from economies of scale.

The next line shows what happens if one doubles NAV by issuing shares when the price is at twice NAV. One only needs to increase the share count by 50%, to 150. The existing shareholders now own 35% more gross assets. These assets in turn can pay them higher dividends from their earnings.

This is the magic of accretive equity issuance.

In contrast, look at what happens if the REIT seeks to double their assets when the share price stands at 50% of NAV, shown on the lowest row in the table. Doing this, again with leverage-neutral debt, reduces the value of the existing shares by 30%.

This kind of thing happens fairly often, on a less dramatic scale, in externally-managed REITs. If the external manager gets a fee based on total assets, they have a financial motivation to issue new shares no matter what.

It gets even worse when a REIT gets in trouble and has to issue shares in order to pay down debt. In the example above, suppose the price is half of NAV and the REIT sells shares to pay off all the debt. This dilutes the existing shareholders so that the value/share drops by two-thirds.

This kind of dilutive equity issuance happened quite a bit amongst REITs during the Great Recession. It has happened very rarely since. In addition, REITs have typically changed their management of their debt ladders to head off those problems going forward.

A Wrinkle in the Magic

When the cost of debt is extremely low, as at present, this adds a wrinkle to accretive equity issuance. With leverage-neutral debt, the combination of equity issuance and debt can be accretive even when shares are priced somewhat below NAV.

Suppose that the pre-existing debt carries an interest rate of 4% but new debt can be had for 2%. Our model REIT once again issues enough stock to double the assets.

One sees in Figure 4 that this process becomes accretive for shareholders at any price above 80% of NAV. We have seen a few REITs issue equity lately at prices not much above NAV or even below. For example, W.P. Carey (WPC) recently issued stock at a price barely above NAV.

Figure 4. Impact of cheap debt. Source: Author.

What About WACC?

One also hears discussions of REIT equity issuance in the terms of Weighted Average Cost of Capital (“WACC”). Just to connect the dots, let’s briefly discuss this aspect.

Our model REIT with the numbers above, if it pays out more or less all of AFFO, would pay a dividend that is 3.6% of NAV. The dividend yield would then vary inversely with the stock price.

Suppose this REIT increases NAV by issuing equity, paring this with an equal amount of debt. The WACC for the new capital is then

Equation 2: WACC = 0.5 x 4% + 0.5 x 3.6% ÷ (P/NAV).

We show this relation in Figure 5.

Figure 5. Dependence of WACC on P/NAV for our model REIT. Source: Author.

Suppose the Price equals NAV and the REIT buys a property at a 6% cap rate. Then after interest and dividend costs, an additional 2.2% of NOI will flow through to FFO (less any increase in overhead costs). These additional funds can drive growth or dividend increases.

As the price increases above NAV, the WACC drops, making it profitable to acquire more expensive properties. In contrast, as the price drops below NAV, the WACC rapidly increases, so the REIT can only grow by finding cheap properties selling at high cap rates.

We discussed another path to growth in the previous article. Many REITs aspire to buy properties cheaper, at much higher cap rates, and then to redevelop them so as to add value by bringing the cap rate down. Selling such redeveloped properties and recycling the capital then provides another path to growth.

Conclusions

In the first of these two articles, we showed that REITs can increase their value in several ways, independent of stock market performance. Here we discussed how they can supercharge that growth by accretive equity issuance, when the market cooperates.

This is the path to double-digit total returns over time, such as those we have seen from much of the triple-net-lease sector. At this writing, many REITs in the industrial, self-storage, and data-center sectors are also priced to enable such accretive growth.

As we said in the concluding section of that first article:

We believe that real estate should be part of any diversified investment portfolio. REITs are an excellent way to invest in real estate. At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in finding and investing in undervalued REITs. Over time the market will discover their actual value, and then we can reap the rewards.

