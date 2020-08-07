We see Microsoft's approach to oilfield cloud support as being a driver for growth in this area.

Introduction

I am about the last writer you would ever expect to put out an article with Microsoft (MSFT) in the title. I am not a techie when it comes to IT infrastructure. When I sit down at my computer, I still look around, (only for a moment) for the 5-1/4" floppy disks I used to load or "boot up" MS-DOS, (Those of you born to the digital age may not even know the origin of the IT phrase-Boot up, meaning to install the Disk Operating System into the computer.)

Nope, up to now, I've played pretty much in "my yard," and let the IT writers dazzle readers about all the cool stuff "Mister Softee" was coming out with. And, then Mr. Nadella and his crew showed up on my side of the fence, teaming up with a company I write about often, Halliburton (HAL). After checking out their Personal Protective Equipment, (hard hat, eye protection, steel-toe boots, gloves, salt pills, and ear protection), I let them tell me a story, and I was gob-smacked. The oilfield is going digital! Old rig rats, like me will become fewer and fewer, as cloud-based AI applications streamline operations and cut cost.

What's happening?

Last week Microsoft and Halliburton announced a 5-year strategic partnership. In this partnership, Halliburton will migrate the work of its physical data centers to the Azure digital solutions platform, the cloud-based web services division of MSFT. Decision Space 365, Halliburton's software suite by which its own engineers and client engineers using AI applications to design or deploy solutions to various aspects of oilfield work.

I think oilfield applications represent a unique opportunity for MSFT and working with the proven leader in the cloud solutions space should deliver increased performance and cost savings to Halliburton. In this article we will take a look at what that means, using Halliburton as our case in point.

The Azure Thesis For Microsoft

If you look at the 5-year graph below, it is clear that beginning in late 2015 something dramatic began to change the story for Microsoft. Moving from a primarily low growth provider of the leading office productivity suite software MS-Office, to a high growth provider of digital web services through Azure, propelled the company in 5-years to the $1T+ club.

Amy Hood, MSFT's CFO comments on the growth of Azure-

Commercial cloud revenue grew 30% and 32% in constant currency to $14.3 billion, surpassing $50 billion for the fiscal year. And commercial cloud gross margin percentage expanded 1 point to 66%, despite revenue mix shift to Azure and significant customer engagement and usage to support remote work scenarios.

Microsoft grew their Intelligent Cloud (above) revenue stream by about 20% QoQ with gross margin growth only trailing slightly behind. Azure-only revenue (Below) grew at staggering rates of 47-68% QoQ.

Growth in cloud based IT architecture has been on the rise the past few years with companies like BP (BP) establishing their own internal data centers and smaller organizations like Halliburton following suit. In this mode, corporate IT software and applications were largely moved from individual PCs to this internal cloud.

The move to the commercial cloud being discussed here represents a departure from that modality. In an era in increased specialization and cost cutting, organizations like BP and Halliburton have made a shift to the more agile and robust networks like Microsoft's Azure for economies of scale and an industry trend toward outsourcing non-core functions.

Marc Palombo, Chief Revenue Officer at Buurst, a company that facilitates third-party digital platforms transfer to the cloud, commented in an interview with the author-

The oil industry represents an out-sized opportunity for cloud computing due to the massive amount (petabytes) of data they must store and easily access for each application. Compared to most other industries, the amount of geospatial data being consumed by oil and gas firms digital architecture is almost one hundred times greater, with the obvious exception of healthcare and e-commerce firms.

There is no sign this fast growing sector will abate in the near future. And, for Microsoft who currently holds a 17.6% market share in this business globally, well behind Amazon's (AMZN) AWS at 32.4%, and substantially ahead of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cloud at 6% with other fractions going to Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 5.4% and other cloud entities, this means a long runway to grow the business. It has also been suggested that MSFT might have an advantage with oil and gas firms due to a virtue signaling trend in the other organizations not to do business with companies on the wrong side of the "Green Energy" push.

In five years the global SaaS/IaaS market is forecast to grow at rates of 17-37% annually for the next five years, with a total market revenue exceeding $750 bn by 2026. If MSFT only maintains its current market share that would mean revenue in excess of ~$160 bn at margins of ~40%. Let's say ~$60 bn to operating income by 2025. Taking its current price of ~$205/share, a tripling of OI would imply a ~$300 share price from growth in the Intelligent cloud sector alone.

Technology driving the future

The role that technology will play in accelerating the power of the human mind has been obvious for a couple of decades now. What wasn't quite so clear then was the way these gains would be implemented. For now the success of the MSFT/Halliburton alignment gives us a glimpse at least, as to the path forward for the next few years.

Jeff Miller, Halliburton chairman, president & CEO comments in the Q-2 call-

"The strategic agreement with Microsoft and Accenture is an important step in our adoption of new technology and applications to enhance our digital capabilities, drive additional business agility and reduce capital expenditures. We are excited about the benefits our customers and employees will realize through this agreement, and the opportunity to further leverage our open architecture approach to software delivery."

This agreement has enabled Halliburton to close data center facilities, and lay off hundreds of employees in recently announced cost cutting moves. For example, the oilfield as Halliburton envisions it, will be staffed with fewer fracking engineers on location. Instead jobs will be engineered and monitored remotely through real-time operations centers, RTOC. Data from the rig based fracking operation will be transferred to cloud for download and analysis by engineers in the RTOC.

Your takeaway

In a report published by Barclays Research earlier this year the move of oil companies and service organizations to the commercial cloud was discussed.

This report noted how the Big Three oilfield service companies are uniquely positioned in the emerging digital environment, and it couldn't come at a more propitious time, as the oilfield bottoms.

Digital represents a promising secular growth opportunity that can leverage the relationships, technical capabilities, and established infrastructure of the Big Three OFS companies. After struggling through what is now a 6-year downturn while the industry adjusted to lower oil prices, this represents one of the first new opportunities for OFS companies in several decades.

Each of the Big Three, Schlumberger (SLB) Halliburton, and Baker Hughes (BKR) have been involved in this digital transformation, for almost two decades. Legacy positions in seismic interpretation and reservoir analysis, providing the foundation for new digital platforms and ecosystems that will be supported in the commercial cloud on platforms like MSFT's Azure.

Digital applications will ultimately prove deflationary to traditional oilfield services segments, so there is an opportunity for the Big Three OFS companies to replace this lost revenue through a growing share in digital applications. Revenue potential is likely to be compounded as existing applications morph into new and as yet, unrealized applications.

One of the intriguing things about this new revenue stream that it's higher-margin, less cyclical, and accretive to valuation of the companies involved. Viewed another way, the emergence of Digital across the oil and gas industry will pick winners and losers. Winners in Digital will thrive with new growth opportunities, while the losers will be relegated to fighting over a shrinking OFS physical market.

I think Microsoft's investment thesis for the oilfield is sound and the company's price doesn't fully reflect the growth potential for the digitalization of the oilfield. I'll be back soon with what this new market could mean for each of the OFS companies I've mentioned in this article.





