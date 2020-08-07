However, the overall sector, as it is, right is not suited for broad investing. Some components of TAN may raise from $1-20 to $100-200 billion or more in the long-run.

(Source: AZOcleantech)

I have been following Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) since 2015, approximately, to spot new opportunities relatively yearly and track the financial performance of solar companies in general. I want to share my observations based on 2019 full-year financial data. The last year was stellar for the clean energy businesses, some components of TAN experienced high double-digit growth in terms of sales and triple-digit growth in terms of market capitalization. With each passing year, the solar energy business becoming less cyclical and more mature, it provides for an increased amount of reliable investment opportunities.

Solar energy basic developments

Solar energy generates far more power today than anyone expected it to do five or ten years ago. It is becoming clear wherefrom we will derive energy in the future. At the end of 2014, solar was accounted for 0.9% of total electricity demand or around 177 GW; in 2009 only 21 GW of solar energy capacity was installed worldwide. At the end of 2019, the capacity was at 627 GW, representing 4% of worldwide electricity demand, indicating ten years compounded annualized growth rate or 10Y CAGR of 40%. Even now, the 3Y CAGR stands at a healthy 27%. Thus, we can expect the generation to double and triple in the next 3 to 5 years, respectively. I am positive that this trend accelerates because outmoded coal and gas power stations will soon be replaced with clean, cost-effective alternatives, mostly solar and wind. This trend is bigger than we assume. Let's examine the charts that illuminate this development.

(Source: Renewables Global Status Report and Author's estimations)

As the chart above shows, the world gets installed more and more of solar power, which costs the same amount of money. Since 2011 the figure that stands for New investments in renewable power & fuels (a transparent blue area on the chart) remains approximately the same $290-300 billion US dollars. Because over the last decade, solar energy cost, especially utility-scale, dropped 90%.

Worldwide electricity demand in 2019 was approximately at 15,675 GW. Renewable power combined stood at 2,588 GW approx., in which solar's part was around 20%, the fastest-growing source of power. It is obvious, as the next chart shows.

(Source: Renewables Global Status Report and Author's estimations)

The next chart represents a forecast an industry-related agency had in late 2014 for the progress solar energy could have in five years. Compare it with the graphs above. The difference between the forecast and the actual results as day and night.

(Source: GTM Research)

For the next five years, one of the industry top-players, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) projects the trend as follows on the chart. By 2024 the installation per year could reach as high as 170 GW, having added along the way another 750 GW, more than doubling current capacity.

(Source: SolarEdge)

The EU as a group of countries with the most relevant environmental policy among developed countries, except for Japan that has a better one, employs more and more renewable power, phasing out fossil fuels. PV Status Report 2019 published by the Joint Research Centre (JRC) the European Commission’s science and knowledge service show what choice the EU is making on the Energy side. Please examine the next chart.

(Source: PV Status Report 2019)

If you study the Report you will find data for new connected or decommissioned electricity generation capacity world-wide in 2018. It lags behind the EU a bit but shows similar dynamics. Figures for newly connected renewable energy capacity several times larger than for fossil fuels and nuclear energy combined. We can positively say in a lot of but not all progressive ways; where Japan and the EU go the rest of the world will go.

Ren 21's Renewables 2020 Global status report is a broad report that covers all renewables in all fuel consumption area. It has several clues on the electricity front:

...In 2019, a record 200 gigawatts of renewable power capacity was added, more than three times the level of fossil fuel and nuclear capacity. Over 27% of global electricity now comes from renewables, up from 19% in 2010. The share of solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind power has grown more than five times since 2009 – a remarkable rise attributed largely to continued cost declines for these technologies. ...By the end of 2019, 47 countries, had at least 1 GW of solar PV and wind power. On average, 1 GW of solar PV or wind power is enough to cover the electricity demand of nearly 150,000 European households. ...There is still no level playing field. Many countries continue to uphold fossil fuel subsidies, which in 2018 increased 30% from the year before. Global fossil fuel subsidies totaled USD 400 billion, > 2-times more than RE.

The current state of solar businesses and the top players

Invesco Solar ETF is based on MAC Global Solar Energy Index, that consist of these companies:

FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR US SUNPOWER CORP SPWR US CANADIAN SOLAR INC CSIQ US JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO-ADR JKS US SUNRUN INC RUN US VIVINT SOLAR INC VSLR US Sunworks Inc SUNW US SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG S92 GY SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG US ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH US DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP-ADR DQ US MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG MBTN SW XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD 968 HK SCATEC SOLAR ASA SSO NO ENCAVIS AG CAP GY ATLANTICA YIELD PLC AY US SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBI SLR SQ REC SILICON ASA REC NO GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD 3800 HK FLAT GLASS GROUP CO LTD-H 6865 HK NEOEN SA NEOEN FP SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL NOVA US

(Source: macsolarindex.com)

The methodology of the index' provider helps investors to avoid a manual search for public companies that come and go through the industry. Unfortunately, not all of them are well-suited for value or growth investing. Allow me to walk you through the basic thresholds that separate investable businesses from the rest.

We will start with the size metrics. Three-year average for the book value put market players in this order: First Solar (FSLR), GCL-Poly Group (3800.HK), Xinyi Solar Holdings (0968.HK) and Atlantica Yield (AY) share the third place, Solar Run (RUN) and Jinko Solar (JKS) share the fourth place, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) concludes the list.

(Source: Bloomberg, Author's estimates)

Liquidity issues are symptomatic for solar companies, it is the heavy legacy of oversupply that has followed the industry for almost a decade. Consumers are the clear winners here at the end of the day. Nevertheless, some companies are managing their current assets far better than others. The following chart of the three-year average working capital place FSLR as a clear stronghold. Then, we can appreciate Sunpower, SMA Solar (S92.DE), Solar Edge, Enphase (ENPH) made up for the list thanks to 2019 results, Atlantica Yield.

(Source: Bloomberg, Author's estimates)

There only few old-school solar companies left that have publicly traded for more than ten years. First Solar, Jinko Solar, and Canadian Solar are not the most exciting companies but they kept their prominence and are expected to develop with the industry, occasionally offering to value investors an instrument to get solar companies around intrinsic value. JKS and CSIQ both have big exposure to the largest solar market, China, which resulted in the evident long-term growth they have enjoyed, whereas FSLR has been a bit stagnant. Sunpower (SPWR), to my regret, has lost its value appeal, though some specific investors manage to work with this stock successfully. Another old company is SMA Solar (S92.DE); it was the leading producer of solar inverters, but since 2014 it has lost its dominance. The company trades in cycles, sometimes deep below its intrinsic value; for instance, in late 2018 it could be purchased below 17 EUR, whereas its intrinsic value was around 24-27 EUR, where the price eventually went. Unfortunately, I lack the competence to make a sound judgment of the companies that belong to Honk Kong or Scandinavian exchanges.

Over the last five years, the following companies made apparent progress in improving the balance sheet: Enphase, SolarEdge, Daqo New Energy (DQ), Solaria Energia (SLR.MC), Jinko Solar, NEOEN SA (NEOEN.FP). Moving three-year CAGRs of the book value of these companies were above 15% for the last several years.

The solar industry is characterized by excessive debt, which most companies employ to survive in the low margin business-environment. The average industry-wide debt to assets ratios was at 38% approximately.

(Source: Bloomberg, Author's estimates)

When three-year average sales are compared, the size ranking is shifting: JKS comes first, Canadian follows, then Xinyi Solar Holdings (0968.HK) at the third place, First Solar and Sunpower come fourth and fifth, respectively.

(Source: Bloomberg, Author's estimates)

One thing is to notice, the Solar index components' combined sales for 2014 and 2015 were $27.6 billion and $30 billion, respectively. In 2018 and 2019 sales were at $23.7 billion and $25.16 billion. Despite the big progress the industry made over the last five years, most solar companies haven't got any richer. That confirms that the price of solar energy products is declining faster than the volume of products sold is increasing. Thus, it makes no sense to invest in the broad industry, leaving stock picking as the main option.

The next set of charts presents three groups of investable solar businesses, that have different dynamics of revenue growth, yet united by one condition - the trend must be evident. Not all companies from the solar index met that condition.

(Source: Bloomberg, Author's estimates)

(Source: Bloomberg, Author's estimates)

(Source: Bloomberg, Author's estimates)

The majority of TAN's components have experienced an improvement in 2018-2019; its combined sales grew +6% year over year. A new breed of solar equipment and components producers, solar panel glass producers, clean energy powerplant operators or yield-cos, and polysilicon producers becoming more prominent in TAN. On the value front, only JKS and CSIQ have managed to keep sales growing. On the fast-growth front, SEDG, RUN, Encavis (CAP.GR), Daqo New Energy (DQ), Solaria Energia (SLR.MC), and Scatec Solar (SSO.OL) offer a steady LT-trend. Other curves are just too erratic.

(Source: Bloomberg, Author's estimates)

The chart above compares three-year average figures for gross and operating margins in the industry. Clean energy operators/Yield-Cos/Energy companies, such as AY, SSO.OL, NEOEN SA (NEOEN.PA), Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) have extremely high gross margins because of the business-strategy they use. It involves power-plant management day-to-day operation, which has low COGS. Among producers and installers, the following companies enjoy the highest gross margin: SEDG, ENPH, DQ, 0968.HK, and Meyer Burger Technology (MBTN.SW), RUN.

Investment resume

Here I conclude this broad quantitative analysis of TAN's components, offering you the following takeaways:

1) Value investors will find some weathered solar companies that can be purchased for the long-run when their intrinsic value starts looking right. Chinese JKS and CSIQ have become the major public solar companies, though they have a lot of debt. North American FSLR and SPWR, unfortunately, lost some glitter, but each has a unique feature; FSLR is a big project player at the US market that uses its own cost-effective PV-technology, SPWR produces the best-in-class solar modules. The eldest solar inverter producer S92.GR has been losing its market for many years but since 2019 a turn-around emerged. This German company also has a healthy balance sheet.

2) Fast-growth investors can find corporate stories of SEDG, RUN, DQ, ENPH, and VSLR very interesting and investable, at the right price. I deem the financial position of SEDG and DQ more appealing. Though, ENPH, RUN, and VSLR all have had stellar results in 2019.

I will not venture to explore the universe of yield cos/power-plant operators because I shy heavy-burdened business. And I have little knowledge of the most prominent companies that are listed in Honk Kong. But intrepid investors will find companies that offer the wildest growth opportunities in those corners of the solar world.

As a conclusion

I am certain that one day in 2030 or 2033 the world's energy infrastructure will be completely different. The solar industry has reached the plateau of productivity, clean energy will take away a lion's share of the market from old-energy companies. On June 30th, 2020 the MSCI ACWI Energy Index, which includes large and mid-cap securities across 23 Developed Markets and 26 Emerging Markets countries had a capitalization of $1.69 trillion. On the same date, the MSCI Global Alternative Energy Index had a capitalization of $121 million. Let's dream big and be mindful of our wishes because these tables will turn. Solar technologies are going to make obsolete 50-70% of the traditional energy business. We talking about $1.3 to $2 trillion market capitalization in mid 2030x.

However, the overall sector, as it is, right is not investable. As the following chart shows how cyclical and volatile TAN is. Investors must pick the most competitive players and be really cautious. Some components of TAN may raise from $1-20 to $100-200 billion or more in the long-run.

(Source: Bloomberg, Author's estimates)

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEDG, SMTGF, PSLV, ASOMY, CTMLF, YNDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.