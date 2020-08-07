No Sign Of A Recovery: The iM-Weekly Unemployment Monitor: Update 8/7/2020

Monitoring of the weekly insured unemployed can provide early indication of recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

Yesterday’s DOL Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims and Today's BLS Employment Situation Report shows no meaningful improvement in the employment situation.

The non-seasonal adjusted initial claims at 984,192 are down by 222,852 when compared to previous week, Also, the non-seasonal adjusted continuous insured unemployed at 15,849,488 have decreased by -965,711 over the last week, which is encouraging.

The total persons claiming some form of UI benefit as of July 18 are reported by the DOI as 31,308,678 an increase of 492,816 from last week’s upward revised figure. These figures signal that there is no significant improvement in job losses, or return to work numbers due to easing of the Covid-19 recession.

We also need to point out that yesterday’s DOL’s figures contradict today's BLS Employment Situation Report. The BLS reported an 10.2% unemployment rate (UER) for mid-June, i.e 16.338 million unemployed. Whereas the DOL reports that for the week ending July-18 total persons receiving continued unemployment insurance as 16.815 million, which represents 10.6% of the civilian labor force of 159,932,000. Also note that the BLS historically reports an UER 2.6% above the DOL’s continued claims recipients, when both are compared to the civilian labor force.

The figure below shows that currently the lowest unemployment rate should be 19.6%. And, if one added the historic 2.6% UCR-PCR spread then the actual unemployment rate should be 22.2%. Hence there is no improvement in the recovery of jobs and number of persons out of work.

In the current Covid-19 situation we believe that the only meaningful figures from DOL’s weekly report are:

The non-seasonal adjusted Insured Unemployed.

The total of all persons claiming unemployment benefits in all programs, which includes persons receiving Covid-19 relief who would normally not fall into the insured employed, e.g. self-employed tech workers.

In the figure above we graph the following:

The monthly unemployment rate (UER) as published by the BLS, plotted 2 weeks earlier from the reporting date. (The May UER which is published beginning June is plotted from mid-May to mid-June. The insured unemployed rate (IUR) is the percentage of insured unemployed persons (not seasonally adjusted) of the labor force. (The number of insured unemployed is published every Thursday, looking back 2 weeks in the DOL’s weekly Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report. The labor force is published monthly by the BLS with the Employment Situation Summary.) The unemployed persons claiming rate PCR) The spread UER-IUR, historically at 2.6% (2019 average) The spread UER-PCR, also historically at 2.6%, as the majority of persons claiming benefit were the insured unemployed.

A recovery would be indicated by the following:

Significant and continues decline in the insured unemployment rate, together with a significant decline of total persons claiming benefit, which implies the spread UER-PCR approaching its historic value of 2.6%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.