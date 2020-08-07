Natural Gas Market Overview: Production Is Declining Faster Than Demand

Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink, but the forward curve is already somewhat expensive.

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 54 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday).

The net impact of non-degree day factors on natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector is bearish (vs a year ago) - for the first time since September 2019.

Aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States totaled around 662 bcf (or 94.6 bcf/d) in the same week.

Aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas totaled around 617 bcf (or 88.1 bcf/d) for the week ending August 7.

This report covers the week ending August 7, 2020.

Total Supply-Demand Overview

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 617 bcf (or 88.1 bcf/d) for the week ending August 7 (-4.6 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) and -4.7 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive but declined from +10.1 bcf/d to +6.5 bcf/d.

We estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States (production + imports) totaled around 662 bcf (or 94.6 bcf/d) for the week ending August 7 (-0.5 bcf/d w-o-w and -4.7 bcf/d y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive but moderated from +8.5 bcf/d to +7.8 bcf/d.

Here's our latest forecast for the next two weeks:

August 14

total supply: 94.8 bcf/d (-4.7 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-4.7 bcf/d y-o-y) total demand: 90.9 bcf/d (-0.8 bcf/d y-o-y)

August 21

total supply: 94.6 bcf/d (-5.5 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-5.5 bcf/d y-o-y) total demand: 91.4 bcf/d (-1.6 bcf/d y-o-y)

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

According to the continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), natural gas consumption in the electric power sector has dropped below last year's level. Overall, natural gas consumption is projected to trend lower until October (due to seasonal factors).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) dropped by 17.0% w-o-w (from 100 to 84). Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be 12.0% below last year's level and 3.0% below the norm.

Non-Degree-Day Factors

In the week ending August 7, non-degree-day factors were "bearish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were slightly above the norm (2.8 GW per day on average).

The average spread between natural gas and coal surged by +$0.349 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 9.5 bcf/d this week (-0.7 bcf/d vs. 2019 but +2.5 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Solar, hydro, and wind generation were stronger. On balance, in the week ending August 7, these three factors displaced some 700 MMcf/d of extra natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors was positive at around +5.8 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the electric power sector, which is 1.1 bcf/d below last year's results.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Next week, however, it appears that the net impact from non-degree-day factors is likely to be "more bearish" (vs. 2019) due to the downward pressure on coal-to-gas switching exerted from higher NG/Coal spread. At the same time, renewable generation will be getting weaker until September (due to seasonal factors).

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 54 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +37 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by -149 bcf by September 11. Storage "surplus" vs. 5-year average is projected to shrink by -98 bcf (over the same period).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

