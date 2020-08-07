Investment Thesis

Duke Realty (DRE) delivered a good Q2 2020 thanks to the robust demand for industrial properties despite the outbreak of COVID-19. Looking forward, the company should be able to continue to grow its rental revenue thanks to strong e-commerce growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The company has a robust growth pipeline and should help contribute to its AFFO growth. Duke Realty also pays a growing 2.3%-yielding dividend and is trading at a valuation below its peer. Therefore, we think Duke Realty is a good investment choice for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Recent Developments: Q2 2020 Financial Highlights

Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, Duke Realty delivered a strong Q2 2020 thanks to the robust demand for industrial properties. Its same property net operating income increased by 5% year over year. As a result, its SPNOI reached $153.8 million in Q2 2020. As a result, its adjusted funds from operations increased to $0.38 per share in Q2 2020 from last year's $0.36 per share.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

The impact of COVID-19 is manageable

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a slight decline in rent collection. As can be seen from the table below, the original contractual rent collected is now 98.5% in April, 95.9% in May, and 95.7% in June. Total revised rent (include rent deferred) is 99.9% in each of the 3 months in Q2 2020. Despite some rent deferral, demand remains very robust in Duke Realty's industrial properties. In fact, the company's occupancy ratio at the end of Q2 2020 was 95.3%. This was better than the ratio of 94.3% at the end of Q1 2020. Management noted that they are seeing strong demand for industrial properties due to accelerating online sales in the past quarter. In fact, management increased its SPNOI growth guidance from 1.75-3.25% to 3.5-4.5%. Looking forward, we expect Duke Realty to continue to benefit from strong demand for warehouses and fulfilment centers as people continue to shop online. For more information about the long-term e-commerce trend, we encourage readers to read our previous article here.

A healthy development pipeline to grow its total portfolio

As the table below shows, Duke Realty has about 6.73 million square feet of development projects under construction. Management will continue to pursue these projects due to strong demands for industrial properties. Some of these projects are expected to reach completion in the second half of 2020 while others will be completed in 2021. These projects under construction will increase its total portfolio by 4.5% (Duke Realty's portfolio consists of 149.4 million square feet of in-service properties).

Strong balance sheet

Duke Realty has a strong balance sheet with credit ratings of BBB+ (S&P) and Baa1 (Moody's). Refinancing its debts is not an issue in the near term as the company only has limited debt maturing in 2020 ($2.4 million) and 2021 ($13.1 million). In fact, only 3% of its debt will mature through 2022.

The company also has total liquidity of $1.29 billion with about $102.5 million of cash in hand and $1.19 billion of credit facility. This is more than enough to meet the needs of management's investment plans in the remainder of 2020 (about $358.3 million).

Valuation Analysis

Duke Realty has revised its AFFO guidance from $1.41-1.51 per share to $1.48-1.54 per share in 2020. Using the midpoint of its guidance, its price to 2020 AFFO ratio is 26.3x. This is slightly higher than the P/AFFO ratio of about 24x before the health crisis. However, it is not expensive relative to its peers. For example, its peer Prologis (PLD), currently, trades at a P/AFFO ratio of 28.2x.

A growing 2.3%-yielding dividend

Duke Realty has consistently increased its dividend in the past. The company, currently, pays a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.3%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield is towards the low end of its yield range in the past 2 years. Duke Realty's dividend is sustainable as the company targets a payout ratio in the range of 65-75% of its AFFO.

Risks and Challenges

Risk of multiple waves of pandemic

If the current economic uncertainties caused by COVID-19 continue for a lengthy period of time (e.g. multiple waves of a pandemic), many of Duke Realty's smaller tenants may not be able to pay their rents in time. As a result, more tenants may ask for rent deferrals. This will negatively impact its revenues.

Investor Takeaway

We do not think the outbreak of COVID-19 has a material impact on Duke Realty's business. In fact, Duke Realty should benefit from strong demand for industrial properties due to e-commerce growth. We believe this is a stock suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

