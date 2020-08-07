I am bullish on this ETF in the long run. Long-term growth investors who are satisfied with a modest dividend yield can consider an investment.

ETFs are fundamentally a technology. They are mechanisms to achieve a certain goal, like phones. Traditional mutual funds were rotary phones. ETFs are smartphones: They do the same thing but are in a better package. - Dave Nadig, ETF.com

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:DGRW) tracks the in-house WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index, which is a weighted index comprised of dividend-paying U.S.-listed stocks that have good growth potential. It is a niche ETF that focuses on both dividend and growth. The fund's dividend yield is a modest 1.92%, but it has been paying dividends consistently since its inception. The icing on the cake is that its price performance has outperformed the NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Select Total Return Index (DVGTR).

Image Source: WisdomTree Website

DGRW is ideal for investors who have a yen for growth stocks but are more interested in investing in ETFs that track growth and pay modest dividends. Or, for investors who want to invest in a basket of quality growth stocks across different sectors.

Here are the fund's internals:

DGRW's Portfolio

Image Source: WisdomTree Website

As of August 4, 2020, about 38% of DGRW's funds are parked in real solid and consistent performers from dividend as well as growth points of view, including NASDAQ hotties such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Image Source: WisdomTree Website

DGRW's sector allocations also look good with 25.62% allocated to IT, 18.13% to industrials, 15.91% to healthcare, 15.44% to consumer staples, and 8.11% to communications, and the balance to financials, consumer discretionary, materials, utilities, and energy. These days IT, healthcare, communication, and consumer staples sectors are in momentum, so we can say that, while most of DGRW's holdings are solid dividend plays, about 65% of its portfolio's market value is trending up.

DGRW's Dividend History

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

DGRW pays about $0.92 dividend every year (paid monthly), which works to a dividend yield of 1.91% as of August 4, 2020. The payout has grown at a CAGR 14.25% over the previous 5 years, despite growing at a negative 15.26% year over year.

Peer Comparison

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

DGRW is a momentum outperformer when compared to its peer ETFs like iShares Core Dividend Growth (DGRO), WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend (DLN), and Fidelity High Dividend (FDVV).

DGRW beats every peer from the 1-month to the 5-year momentum points of view, and that too by very wide margins. DGRW's 5-year dividend CAGR is also higher than that of its peers. Though the peers have a slightly higher dividend yield, the difference is more than made up by DGRW's momentum outperformance.

Summing Up

DGRW is a satisfying play for investors who are torn between dividend and growth. Its low expense ratio of 0.28%, focus on quality growth stocks that pay dividends, and a consistent dividend payout record combine to make it a high-quality ETF.

Investors who are interested in growth stocks but unsure if the current NASDAQ and NYSE levels are too high to invest can consider managing their risks by investing in DGRW. After all, it has been outperforming the NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Select Total Return Index since 2014.

If I were an ETF investor, I would allocate a part of my funds to DGRW for its exciting growth and steady dividend prospects.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!

Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.