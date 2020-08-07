The Precious Metals Bull Market And Future Of The Dollar System

We discuss what happens to First Majestic as silver crosses the $29 mark on its way to $30.
Our precious metals expert panel answers your questions at the North American Monetary Metals Summit.
I am joined by Dave Kranzler, Chris Marcus, Rafi Farber, and 30 conference attendees to discuss the precious metals, mining stocks, and state of the economy in our live stream.
- We discuss what happens to First Majestic (AG) as silver crosses the $29 mark on its way to $30.
- We discuss why the mining stocks are still getting caught up in the price of gold and silver.
- We discuss what is happening to gold and silver on the COMEX, and whether the COMEX inventory data is trustworthy.
- We also discuss what happens to precious metals when the dollar collapses and whether they will maintain value when we hit high inflation.
- We discuss how gold and silver may help you maintain purchasing power in the face of rising prices for housing, food, energy, and other everyday consumer items.
