Forget The Recession - These 3 Stocks Win No Matter What

We are in a recession… and not just any recession. This is one of the most severe recessions we have ever experienced.

The US economy collapsed by a 33% annualized rate in the second quarter of this year, and it appears increasingly unlikely that we will see a V-shape recovery.

What caused this?

A global health crisis. And unfortunately, we still haven’t found a cure for it. Until we do, we won’t be able to live normal lives and we are likely to remain in a recession.

If you haven’t adapted your portfolio for this new reality, you should take a hard look at all your holdings and decide what should go and what deserves more attention.

In every crisis, there lies hidden opportunities and all businesses do not react similarly to recessions.

At High Yield Landlord, we believe that now is a particularly good time to invest in defensive, income producing real asset securities. Below we explain why and present 3 Top Picks in which we recently invested more capital.

Real Assets > Stocks and Bonds in 2020

We are in a severe recession and it is making it very difficult for businesses to operate. Yet, if you look at a chart of the S&P500 (SPY), you would think that the economy of booming. The S&P500 is reaching new-all-time-highs, up 15% over the past year:

Data by YCharts

At the same time, central banks are today printing more money than ever before, the dollar is quickly losing value, and eventually, this will surely result in more inflation. Yet, if you look at a chart of treasuries, you will find that yields are near 0% and investors are willing to take great risk to earn close to nothing:

Data by YCharts

This creates two major problems for investors:

Stocks have become very risky due to their aggressive valuations even as we enter a sharp recession. A lot of these businesses are cyclical and there is no doubt that earnings will suffer in the coming years. Paying 25x earnings (that are declining) does not strike us as a good value proposition.

have Bonds pay close to nothing even as the printing presses are going wild and the risk of accelerating inflation is surging. Investors who need income cannot rely on bonds anymore. They have turned into trading vehicles to bet on interest rate directions.

Historically investors would invest 75%+ of their portfolio into stocks and bonds. Yet, both of these asset classes are now risky and offer no margin of safety in a dangerous environment.

What is the 3rd alternative that comes after stocks and bonds?

Real assets.

Real assets can be anything that is tangible and a vital part of our infrastructure. Good examples include apartment communities, railroads, airports, pipelines, industrial parks, farmland, etc…

source

It is the type of boring businesses that Warren Buffett likes to own because:

It is simple: You own the asset, you rent it out, you earn income, and you wait patiently for long term appreciation. As an example: Farmland is a limited commodity. Yet the world population is ever rising. It is an essential asset that we cannot substitute and therefore, it is likely to always grow in value over long time periods.

It is recession-proof: Not all real assets are recession proof, but to the most part, they offer better resilience because the income is generated from leases, which are multi-year contractual agreements. The income does not change materially from one year to the next.

It is essential: We will always need high quality real assets in all facets of our daily lives. It is absolutely essential for the well-being of our society and because of that, it is also more resilient during times of economic struggle.

Superior risk-to-reward: Despite a more limited risk profile, real assets have historically outperformed stocks and bonds while also paying higher income:

source

We believe that all of this is particularly true today because real assets are very opportunistic relative to stocks and bonds.

Bond barely pay more than 0%.

Stocks are priced at historically high valuations.

Yet, many real assets have collapsed to historically low levels and currently provide a once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy quality real assets at cheap valuations.

At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in listed real asset investing for individual investors. We invest heavily in REITs, MLPs, and other listed real asset companies that provide us real asset exposure with the additional benefits of liquidity, diversification and professional management.

We have been in this space for a long time and believe that this is the best time to buy real assets in the past 10 years. Below we present 3 real asset investment opportunities that you should consider today. We own them at High Yield Landlord, along with 47 other similar-investments:

STORE Capital: Net Lease Properties

STORE Capital (STOR) is one of the largest net lease property owners in the world. But what is a net lease property?

Net leases generally refer to freestanding, single tenant retail properties such as convenience stores, pharmacies, gas stations, quick-service restaurants, and so on:

source

The word “retail” is feared today, but this is the right kind of retail real estate that you want to own. It is service-based and / or value-oriented. It is not threatened by Amazon (AMZN), which is itself investing in net lease properties through Whole Foods. Moreover, net lease properties are recession-resilient because they enjoy very long lease, automatic rent increases, and high rent coverage.

In the case of STORE, it has 14 years left on its leases on average, enjoys 1-2% rent increases, and tenants had a ~2.5x rent coverage before the pandemic.

The economic shutdown temporarily hurt STORE’s tenants, but now as they reopen properties, things are quickly improving, and even if we go into a prolonged recession in the aftermath of this crisis, it should not materially affect their ability to pay rent. With rent coverage at ~2.5x pre-crisis, there is significant margin of safety.

For this reason, STORE recently noted that it won’t cut its dividend. Many of its net lease peers went a step further and increased their dividend in the midst of this crisis. We think that STORE will also hike its dividend later this year to maintain its dividend growth track record.

Yet, it is currently priced at a deep discount to fair value. It was priced at $41 and a ~3.5% dividend yield before the crisis when interest rates were still at 2%. Today, it is priced at just $24 and a 5.5% dividend yield with interest rates at 0%.

This is a very bullish set up because net lease REITs are the closest thing to bonds in the equity market. As yield-starved investors return to the REIT market, we expect them to bid up STOR closer to a ~3% yield, which would unlock ~80% upside to shareholders. Today, you can still lock in a sustainable and growing 5.5% dividend yield and position yourself for rapid appreciation.

We recently shared an exclusive interview of the CEO Chris Volk for members of High Yield Landlord.

Physician Realty Trust (DOC): Medical Office Buildings

Physician Realty Trust (DOC) is one of the largest owners of medical office buildings in the world. A medical office is similar to a hospital in that it is a place where multiple health care providers offer their services. The main difference is that they only operate during office hours and not 24/7. Medical offices are generally smaller in size than hospitals and do not include an emergency room.

Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center, Dallas – Property owned by DOC:

source

We like these properties for the same reason as we like Hospitals. They generate resilient cash flow that is durable during recessions. People will still need healthcare, whether the economy booming or collapsing. Moreover, the leases are generally very long and enjoy strong rent coverage.

In the case of DOC, its average remaining lease term is 7.3 years and most of its tenants are investment grade rated and enjoy strong 3-5x rent coverage.

As such, it is barely affected by the recent crisis. It keeps collecting steady cash flow, month after month, and it has allowed it to pay a 5.2% dividend yield to shareholders.

How has this investment strategy worked out in the long run?

DOC has generated a 15.3% compound annual shareholder return since its IPO up until the recent crisis, and materially outperformed its peer group and the broader REIT market. As we put this crisis behind us, we expect similar results in the coming years as DOC reprices closer to fair value and continues to pay a rising dividend to shareholders.

UMH Properties: Manufactured Housing

UMH Properties (UMH) is one of the three manufactured housing REITs. Most investors misrepresent manufactured housing as a “riskier” version of apartments with heavy capex, problem tenants, and intensive management.

In reality, manufactured housing communities are particularly attractive real estate investments because of 4 key reasons: :

(1) Limited Capex: The landlord generally only owns the land and associated infrastructure and therefore, the capital expenditure requirements are minimal compared to other property types. The tenants rent the lot, but own and maintain their own homes.

(2) Minimal Tenant Turnover: Tenant turnover is much lower compared to apartments because of the high cost and hassle to move a house from one site to another.

(3) Unlikely Defaults: The risk of a tenant defaulting on your rent is greatly reduced because this is the most affordable option for housing. Moreover, landlords may also be able to foreclose on your home if you miss on payments. The landlord gets paid one way or another.

(4) Recession-Resilient: There will always be demand for affordable housing. The demand may even grow in a recession as people try to save on their rent.

source

UMH is a well-capitalized REIT with a diversified portfolio of 123 communities and a shareholder-friendly management team. It is not heavily affected by the recent crisis. In fact, UMH just reported another strong quarter with rapid same property NOI growth.

Yet, UMH has been dragged down with other REITs, and it now trades at an estimated 30% discount to fair value and pays a sustainable 5.5% dividend yield. We recently interviewed the CEO for members of High Yield Landlord.

Bottom Line: Buy Undervalued Real Assets

We don’t know about you, but we much rather earn a sustainable and growing 5-6% dividend yield from a defensive real-asset business than speculate in overpriced stocks and bonds that pay close to nothing. This is especially true in today’s recession with businesses suffering and printing presses going wild.

source

Net lease properties, medical office buildings and manufactured housing communities will continue to generate steady and predictable income, regardless of the recession.

Moreover, because these assets are today priced at exceptionally high yields relative to treasuries, they offer significant upside potential in the recovery. Right now, REITs are priced at the second highest yield spread ever:

Interest rates have hit 0%. Yet, many high quality REITs offer sustainable ~6% dividend yields.

Meanwhile, 10,000 baby boomers are reaching retirement every day and the age group over 80 years old will grow by 50% over the coming decade.

What will happen as all these yield-starved investors return to the REIT market?

It does not take a genius to understand that it will lead to a bidding up of prices, yield compression, and significant upside for investors who position themselves early.

We believe that by investing ahead of crowd, we can profit from the rush to real assets. While others are still fearful, we are loading up on discounted real assets at the moment. Position yourself today. And profit tomorrow.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.