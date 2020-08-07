With INGR trading at $78, we believe shares are undervalued with an upside potential of 24%.

We believe the market’s reaction to their weak Q2 results is giving us an opportunity to initiate a core position on the company.

Ingredion (INGR) posted second-quarter results a few days ago. The market didn't react kindly to their earnings release, with shares down by 9% on the day of the announcement. Currently trading at forward multiples of 1.1x, 7.2x and 11.8x on an EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, and P/E, respectively, we believe the market is already pricing a soft year-end for INGR.

The company's results were affected by COVID-19 impacting their end markets. INGR has exposure to the food (54% of total sales), beverage (10%), and brewing (8%) industries by selling starch products, sweetener products, and specialty ingredients. The rest of their sales comes from their Animal Nutrition segment (9%) and their "Other" segment (19%), which sells refined corn oil to manufacturers of salad dressing, margarine, shortening, and other foods.

Sales for the quarter ended were affected as consumption of "away-from-home" foods declined due to quarantine orders. The Mexican government's decision to shut down breweries also affected sales. Overall, net sales were impacted by lower volumes, which were down 15% compared to their prior-year period, and foreign exchange impacts. The high capital-intensive nature of the company (PPE as a percent of sales is 40%) took a toll on operating income, which decrease by 29% year-over-year, with margins down by 190 basis point during the same period.

That said, the company is now forecasting higher savings run rate from their Cost Smart strategy, expecting annual run-rate savings of $170M, an increase of $20M compared to their previous target of $150M, as the company identifies a more effective and efficient way to operate their business without "compromising quality or service to customers."

We believe the market's reaction to their weak Q2 results is giving us an opportunity to initiate a core position on the company. From a long-term perspective, we believe the company still has room to grow, especially since they are diversifying their portfolio towards their Specialty Ingredient products. Their current cheap valuation multiples are giving us a good margin of safety. We estimate INGR's fair value at $97 per share. With shares trading at $78, there is 24% of potential upside. We remain bullish on INGR.

Weakness across all operating regions

INGR's second-quarter consolidated sales came in at $1.35B, down 12.9% year-over-year, and missing analyst's sales expectations by $40M. The company also missed on a GAAP EPS basis, by reporting EPS of $0.98, missing the target by $0.40.

The company reports operations under its North America, South America, APAC, and EMEA regions. INGR's South America region was the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the southern continent is still grappled by rising cases in infections and strict government mandates. Including FX, sales were down 19% for the region, with operating income down 19% versus their prior-year impacted by weak volumes and foreign exchange. Sweetener sales are still lagging prior-year levels as sales of confectionary foods are limited due to workers not commuting to work and children not attending school. That said, their brewing ingredient sales started a strong bounce back in May and June after a very weak April.

Their North America region also saw the impact of COVID-19, especially since breweries were shut down in Mexico. Sales to Mexican breweries account for 3% of total sales. For the quarter ended, sales were down 13% compared to their prior year. Volume declines were due to lower consumption of "away-from-home" in both the U.S and Canada. Sweetener sales in the U.S and Canada were affected by lower volumes of high-fructose sales to food service and beverage companies.

The big uncertainty is not knowing for how long is "away from home" food consumption is going to remain depressed. Management estimates it could be until 2022 when the industry "normalizes":

There are some forecasts that that will continue at a subdued rate but a slightly increased rate year-on-year in 2021 but not getting back perhaps to 2019 levels until 2022. We're watching those forecasts like everyone else and it's just very hard to predict and everybody is hopeful of course about a vaccine and what that's going to mean. - Q2 Call

The company started seeing some rebound in June with different segments in their Food services, such as sales to QSR's picking up, with beverage syrups and other types of ingredients supporting that industry. Sales to breweries have also picked up substantially but yet below prior-year levels.

For their EMEA and APAC regions, the story was the same, with low volumes affecting sales due to mobility restrictions and foreign exchange headwinds. Sales were down 8% for both regions compared to the prior-year period.

Long-Term plans still in play

The highlight of their second quarter came from the increase of Specialty products as a percent of sales, which now accounts for 32% of net sales year-to-date. At the end of 2019, that number stood at 30%.

Excluding foreign exchange impacts, sales of specialty ingredients were slightly positive year-over-year. This is important because it shows the company's decision to diversify into the specialty category is bearing fruit. We also believe, on a long-term basis, this new segment should help INGR with better pricing power and margins by drifting away from more commoditized markets, as expressed in our previous article on the company.

During the quarter, the company had important milestones in its growth strategy. For example, they completed the acquisition of PureCycle, a leading producer of plant-based stevia sweeteners. Per management's comments in their conference call, PureCycle was having a tough year but they feel optimistic in the turnaround possibilities:

It's no secret that PureCircle had a very difficult 12 months prior to us acquiring the business. And what we've seen is a lot of opportunity in relationship to delivering cost synergies to leverage the sales and go-to-market network of Ingredion to expand its global presence and reach. There's obviously opportunities from a standpoint of SG&A savings. But in addition, there's opportunities to improve its cost of goods sold specifically with higher yielding -- executing on higher-yielding agronomics. We have a lot of experience, given our understanding of agricultural commodities. - Q2 call

The company believes they could achieve a positive return on investment in 12 months plus period, along with expectations of synergies greater than 10% and long-term revenue growth in the high-single digits.

During the quarter INGR also completed an exclusive relationship with NorQuin, a leader in high-value quinoa-based ingredients; and has completed primary construction in their South Sioux City facility which is now heading into its commissioning and certification phase. This new facility would produce pea protein isolates, increasing exposure to a growing plant-based protein market.

The Bottom Line

We believe INGR's safety net is its balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with $1B in cash, and a debt leverage ratio of 1.8x net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12 months. The company's debt has an investment-grade rating of BBB. We believe INGR has enough financial flexibility to weather the storm.

Source: author estimates

The company is currently trading at a forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.1x. Using the assumptions from the table presented above, we believe a fair sales multiple to pay for INGR to be 1.39x. That leaves us with a fair value estimate for the company at $97 per share. With INGR trading at $78, we believe shares are undervalued with an upside potential of 24%.

The risk comes from the still uncertain environment due to COVID-19. An increased number of infections could cause another round of government-mandated shutdown. The environment in South America is not looking great and could be the hot spot of new infections as the continent enters its winter season.

That said, the cheap value multiples and their strong financial footing give us enough reason to still be bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INGR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.