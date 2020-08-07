NOA Has Some Upside

Increased safety protocol following COVID-19 took a toll on North American Construction Group's (NOA) mining operations, leaving it with only one production train for servicing in the mines. The Canadian Oil Sands, which saw plenty of production shut-ins in 2020, however, appears to be normalizing in the past couple of months, although the energy market uncertainty remains. I think returns from the stock will be mildly positive in the short term.

NOA's long-term contracts with some of the largest energy producers in Canada will continue to offer stability to the cash flows. In the short term, the new civil construction services work at the Mildred Lake Mine has improved cost and efficiency during Q2 while adding capacity for additional revenue in 2021. The company has ample liquidity and positive free cash flow, and so, I do not see any significant financial risks despite its relatively high leverage. Over the medium term, I expect the stock to produce robust returns because investors will appreciate the company's steady profitability margin.

The Current Challenges

Following the COVID-19 protocol, most of NOA's customers have suspended all services since March, which severely impacted the company's Q2 financial results. On top of that, the prolonged depression in the crude oil price due to insufficient demand in the energy market worldwide and excess supply has also caused production shut-in and storage capacity issues. Also, during the quarter, producers exercised production cutback at an oil sands mine, and midstream capacity constraints became acute. Currently, the company is operating its mines with just one production train. According to the company's estimates, more than two-third of its 50% revenue fall in Q2 was due to the mine site restriction issues, ~20% due to the production cutback, and 10% due to inclement weather. However, the company's management expects most of the disruption to be limited to the Q2-quarter, while it anticipated the oil sands operations to normalize in 2H 2020.

Although the oil sands business is barely profitable at the current low oil prices and weak demand, investors may note that it accounted for 75% of the company's EBIT in 2019. The share declined significantly in the past year, but the company expects oil sands to account for ~40% of its EBIT in 2022.

Strategic Advantages

Thankfully, NOA's contracts with the customers have provisions for adverse exigencies, and the customer can move the committed volumes between operations. So, over the medium term, I think the overall effect of the production deceleration will be minimal. As part of the risk mitigation measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, the completion of the new civil construction services work at the Mildred Lake Mine was an effective strategic move by the company. It improved cost and efficiency during Q2 and is likely to cushion against lower sales while growing capacity for additional revenue in 2021. In addition to capacity enhancement, the company performs a second life whole machine rebuild. Currently, the machine rebuild can meet about 10% of the company's internal component demand, which points out the possible surge in demand in the future. Also, it has recently completed the second ultra-class truck, which can reduce the company's sustaining capital spend and result in lower depreciation costs in the long term. Read more about the company in my previous article here.

A Possible Industry Recovery

Source

Although the pandemic torpedoed the Western Canadian Select (WCS) crude oil price until May, it made a strong comeback in June. The Canadian oil sands industry shifts from its growth phase to its mature phase. Between 2000 and 2018, its production increased phenomenally (by 376%) and far outpaced the traditional crude oil production in the country. In early 2020, Alberta's oil sands production was slashed up to 1 million barrels a day, following production shut-in due to the low WCS price and the energy demand destruction. Overall, Alberta's oil output was estimated to have fallen by ~25%. However, according to a recent report, at least 20% of shut-in Canadian production is being restored as the crude oil price stays above $40 per barrel. If the crude oil price stays at this level, the oil sands production can ramp back in Canada, although I see significant uncertainty in the market before the price stabilizes at this level.

FY2020 Guidance

In FY2020, the company expects EBITDA to decline by ~11% compared to FY2019. It also expects to produce $20 million to $40 million in free cash flow in 2H 2020, which, at the guidance midpoint, would be a 96% jump compared to 1H 2020. However, the company expects adjusted earnings (or EPS) in FY2020 to remain flat compared to FY2019.

Analyzing The Recent Performance

From Q1 2020 to Q2 2020, the company's total revenues halved, due primarily to the access restrictions to the mining site, as I discussed in my previous article. Specifically, the bitumen throughput at the Fort Hills mine faced stringent access protocol issues. As a result, there was less demand for the company's equipment. The company temporarily transitioned its equipment to the Millennium mine, which not only resulted in the revenue loss but also added to the costs. The incident also adversely affected the Nuna Group of Companies.

However, the factor that partially offset the negative effects was the relative resilience in the oil sands mines activity and production, as I discussed earlier. Investors may note that the company also provides operations support services to the oil sands producers mining bitumen in the oil sands.

The Gross Margin Stability

In Q2 2020, the company's gross margin remained steady at ~34% compared to a quarter ago. The effect of COVID-19 led demand erosion has been affecting the margin adversely since March as volumes reduced, and demobilization costs increased. However, the company responded effectively with less idle time and immediate discretionary cost constraints, which helped reduce operating costs and maintain the margin.

Despite lower revenues, the company's earnings improved to $0.45 per share in Q2 compared to $0.43 in Q1. During Q2, it received $11 million of salary and wage subsidies under a government program (Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy), which helped reimburse for a portion of the wages and also added to the net income.

Backlog

NOA's backlog declined by 3% compared to a quarter ago, while it deteriorated significantly versus a year ago. A lower backlog indicates a fall in revenue visibility. However, during Q2 2020, it generated 7% of its revenues from the current backlog, which was the lowest in the past three quarters.

Investors may also note that the significant reduction in revenue and utilization of the heavy equipment fleet during Q2 resulted in lower depreciation costs in Q2 2020 (nearly 50% drop) compared to Q2 2019.

Dividend And Share Repurchase

NOA pays a quarterly cash dividend of CAD 0.04 per share, which means a trailing-12-month annual dividend yield of 1.74%. During 6M 2020, it repurchased 1.22 million shares. Through share repurchase and dividend payment, NOA has returned ~CAD 5.1 million to the shareholders in Q2 2020.

Capex And FCF

In 1H 2020, NOA generated CAD 82 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was a marginal improvement compared to the previous year. Despite year-over-year lower revenues, the CFO increase reflects the working capital improvement in the past year. As capex decreased in the past year, its free cash flow (or FCF) turned positive in 1H 2020 compared to a negative FCF a year ago.

NOA's liquidity was CAD 135 million, due primarily to the fund available from its revolving credit facility. Its debt-to-equity was 1.5x as of June 30, 2020. I think the company's leverage is too high for comfort, given the current energy market depression.

However, it has taken steps to deleverage the balance sheet following its plans to reduce debt by around CAD 150 million by 2021. I think the company does not face any significant financial risk, but unless free cash flow stabilizes, investors can remain wary of its short-term risks.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, Canadian crude oil production, and NOA's reported revenues for the past five years. I also observed the previous four-quarter trend. I think that the shorter trend factor will initially influence its revenues, but will gradually lose importance. So, I expect revenues to decrease in the next year. It can improve sharply in 2022 and increase afterward at a more reasonable rate in the next couple of years.

In the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $453 million and $679 million. The trailing-12-month (or TTM) revenue falls within this range. Investors, however, should note that this is only an academic exercise.

Based on the same regression models and using the forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to produce a modest EBITDA growth in the next twelve months (or NTM). In 2022, the model suggests the company's EBITDA will accelerate, and afterward, it will increase at a moderate rate.

I have calculated the EV using the forward multiple and NOA's past EV/EBITDA multiple. Returns potential using the past average (4.5x since 2015) is higher (31% upside) than the returns potential (10% upside) using the forward EV/EBITDA multiple (4.18x). I think the stock has a positive bias in the near-term. I have used Seeking Alpha's estimates for the forward multiple and the sell-side analysts' target price.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, NOA currently receives a "Very Bullish" rating. While the ratings are high on profitability, growth, revisions, and momentum, it is low on the value criteria.

What's the take on NOA?

The Canadian Oil Sands industry, which was already bridled with low demand, saw its problems compounded by the pandemic-led crude oil price fall. In the short term, the stringent safety measures invoked in the mining industry caused further operational difficulty for the company. Currently, it's operating its mines with just one production train. In the past couple of months, the Western Canada Select (or WCS) crude oil price improved, and the oil sands operation is on course to normalize for 2H 2020.

The new civil construction services work at the Mildred Lake Mine was an effective strategic move by the company. It improved cost and efficiency during Q2 and is likely to cushion against lower sales. Plus, demand for the ultra-class trucks will continue to rise as increased efficiency will be required from the service providers. Plus, NOA's long-term contracts with some of the largest energy producers in Canada will offer stability to the cash flows. While the company's leverage ratio was still high in Q2, with ample liquidity and positive free cash flow, it does not have short-term financial risks. However, it might want to see cash flows increasing significantly in the medium term to deleverage the balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.