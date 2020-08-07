Image Source

In this article, I will be providing my quarterly update on shares of Tanger Outlets (SKT). I will be covering all the financial metrics that I cover each quarter for Tanger as well as all the major developments that have occurred since the last earnings report.

Occupancy & Same Center NOI

Looking at the top ten locations, six posted lower occupancy year/year and four posted higher occupancy. This data is actually a slight improvement over Q1 where there were more locations that had lower occupancy and in Q1 there were no locations that had higher occupancy year/year. Another interesting data point I noticed was that occupancy for Atlantic City was up 1% year/year, which is the first increase in a long time, so there is the possibility that occupancy has stabilized at those locations, but only time will tell. I would classify the occupancy data for the top 10 locations as "less bad" than last quarter even though the headline portfolio occupancy of 93.80% for the quarter was down significantly year/year.

Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Trend GLA Deer Park 98% 97% Higher 739,110 Riverhead 93% 96% Lower 729,778 Rehoboth Beach 94% 98% Lower 557,353 Foley 89% 92% Lower 554,587 Atlantic City 79% 78% Higher 489,718 San Marcos 96% 92% Higher 471,816 Sevierville 100% 99% Higher 447,815 Savannah 95% 97% Lower 429,089 Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 96% 99% Lower 426,523 Jeffersonville 83% 94% Lower 411,904 Top 10 GLA 5,257,693 Total GLA 12,044,309 Top 10 GLA as % of Total 43.65%

Table data from Tanger Q2 supplemental presentation

Looking at company-wide occupancy, as expected, occupancy was down, coming in at 93.80%. This quarter marks twelve out of the last fourteen quarters where Tanger has posted lower occupancy year/year. The data clearly shows that the trend of declining occupancy is nothing new and not COVID-19 related. the one impact on the change in occupancy was the magnitude of the year/year decline in occupancy. I expect that occupancy will continue to stay at around 94% or lower as tenants continue to file bankruptcy and close locations. For example, the second largest tenant of Tanger is Ascena (ASNA) and they recently filed bankruptcy, so in their reorganization, it would not be surprising to see a number of their outlet locations close as they shrink their footprint.

Occupancy Occ Y/Y Change Q1 2016 96.60% Q2 2016 96.90% Q3 2016 97.40% Q4 2016 97.70% Q1 2017 96.20% -0.40% Q2 2017 96.10% -0.80% Q3 2017 96.90% -0.50% Q4 2017 97.30% -0.40% Q1 2018 95.90% -0.30% Q2 2018 95.60% -0.50% Q3 2018 96.40% -0.50% Q4 2018 96.80% -0.50% Q1 2019 95.40% -0.50% Q2 2019 96.00% 0.40% Q3 2019 95.90% -0.50% Q4 2019 97.00% 0.20% Q1 2020 94.30% -1.10% Q2 2020 93.80% -2.20%

Table data from Tanger 8-K filings

This section is going to include two charts, because of the massive drop in same center NOI (-51.03%) that occurred this quarter because of COVID-19. The drop in same center NOI was expected, so in the first table below I have included it in the data and the second chart, it shows without the Q2 data. Just to put the data into perspective, Tanger gave pre-COVID-19 2020 same center NOI guidance of -6.75% to -8.25% in February. Tanger pulled that guidance because of COVID-19, but it is still an important reference point.

SS NOI Growth Q1 2016 4.40% Q2 2016 3.80% Q3 2016 2.60% Q4 2016 2.70% Q1 2017 2.50% Q2 2017 2.20% Q3 2017 1.00% Q4 2017 0.60% Q1 2018 -1.50% Q2 2018 -1.90% Q3 2018 -1.00% Q4 2018 -0.70% Q1 2019 -0.50% Q2 2019 -0.10% Q3 2019 -1.80% Q4 2019 -0.40% Q1 2020 -3.70% Q2 2020 -51.03%

Table data from Tanger 8-K filings

The two following charts put into visual form occupancy rates and same center NOI growth since the beginning of 2016. As I noted above the first chart shows the data as reported, and the second chart excludes the large drop in same center NOI for Q2. That way you can clearly see occupancy and same center NOI have been trending lower for years even before COVID-19.

Chart data from Tanger 8-K filings

Chart data from Tanger 8-K filings

Rent Collections

In the earnings report, the company noted that July rent collections were far better than what they had during the quarter. The amount they collected was 72% of July rents billed, which seems like a decent number given the current environment...until you read through the rest of the rent collection section of the press release. The first quote below shows Tanger expects to collect 43%, defer 26% and negotiate 6% of second quarter rents. You might be thinking, "that does not add up to 100", and the second quote shows why and it is something very troubling. Even with Tanger offering rent deferrals, Tanger wrote off 25% of their second quarter rent, meaning they do not expect to collect that amount. Another interesting piece of information shows that Tanger recorded a $9.7 million reserve because the potential for rents that are currently deferred or under negotiation could become uncollectible in the future.

The Company currently expects to collect approximately 43% of rents billed for the second quarter, to defer 26% and continues to negotiate 6%. ~Tanger Q2 earnings release During the quarter, Tanger wrote off 25% of second quarter rents, including 9% related to tenant bankruptcies, 2% related to other uncollectible accounts due to financial weakness and 14% related to one-time concessions in exchange for landlord-favorable amendments to lease structure. ~Tanger Q2 earnings release In addition, Tanger recorded a $9.7 million reserve for a portion of deferred and under negotiation billings that are expected to potentially become uncollectible in future periods. ~Tanger Q2 earnings release

Leasing Activity

The first table below shows the year/year change for leases of all-terms. The green boxes highlight the data points covering all re-tenanted and renewed space for all lease terms. As you can see leasing spreads remained negative re-tenanted and renewed space for all-terms of leases.

Tanger Q2 supplemental presentation

Next, I will look more specifically at leasing spreads of greater than 12 months. For long-term leases, spreads went from +1.0% last year to -5.8% this year for the second quarter. This is a major issue for Tanger because it shows they have no pricing power and it is not just a COVID-19 phenomenon, long-term leasing spreads have been collapsing for years. I do not really see any reason for long-term leasing spreads to return to positive territory in this environment or any environment in the near future.

Tanger Q2 supplemental presentation

The following chart puts into visual form the trends for leasing spreads of all-term and terms of greater than 12 months. I collected data since the beginning of 2017 and as you can see the trend for all-terms and more than twelve-months has been trending lower well before COVID-19 hit. It remains to be seen if or how much lower leasing spreads will go or if they have stabilized around this level, only time will tell.

Tanger Supplemental Presentations

Debunking the "parking lot full" argument

No matter what platform I read about Tanger on, there are always people saying something along the line of "the parking is full" "parking lot packed" or "hard to find a parking space" the list goes on and on. Just for fun, I went all the way back to the first article I posted on Tanger all the way back in October 2017, and low and behold, there were comments then about the parking lots being packed, so people saying that are not likely to go away anytime soon.

What many fail to realize is the parking lots being full do not really matter given the above leasing data. As you can see, leasing spreads are negative, new rents are lower than prior rents, so it really does not matter how full the parking lots are when rents are going down. People will continue to say this and point out that traffic is now 80% + of normal, etc., and it really does not have an impact, what matters are leasing spreads and occupancy.

Developments

After running through the above metrics I usually cover, I will now cover the wide variety of events that have occurred since the last earnings call. These events include an amendment to their line of credit, the Jeffersonville location being put for sale and PVH closing outlet locations.

Credit amendment

During the second quarter, Tanger amended their line of credit agreement, which actually is good for them because it moves the thresholds higher, which will give Tanger more flexibility. In addition, the one negative from this amendment is the fact that Tanger will be unable to repurchase any stock over the next year. Therefore, anyone hoping for Tanger to be doing buybacks at a perceived "low valuation" will be disappointed because Tanger cannot do any share repurchases until summer 2021 at the earliest.

As previously announced, the recent amendments to debt agreements prohibit share repurchases during the twelve-month surge leverage period beginning July 1, 2020.

~Tanger Q2 earnings release

Jeffersonville for sale?

During the quarter a fellow author who wrote a piece on Tanger pointed out an ad was posted showing the Jeffersonville location was for sale for $19.55 million, which represented a 12% cap rate. This location has already been written down at $37.6 million last year and even though it is the 10th largest location Tanger has by GLA, it ranks near the bottom in the grouping system Tanger uses. Jeffersonville is in the last group representing the locations that as a group have the lowest sales per square foot. Since that article, the real estate listing has been either removed/location taken off the market or the location has been sold, because the listing now shows the location is no longer available.

Tanger Q2 supplemental presentation

PVH store reduction

During the quarter PVH (PVH) announced they would be streamlining their North American operations and decided on closing many outlet locations. PVH is the third largest tenant for Tanger and after looking at the exposure to the brands that are closing locations, the Van Heusen/IZOD brands are being closed. Tanger has the potential to have 25 stores at their outlets be closed by PVH.

Conference Call Commentary

In this section, I will be going over some important quotes from the conference call, which I believe that are important for readers. The topics include store closures and the repayment of their line of credit.

Store Closures

On the conference call incoming CEO Stephen Yaloff discussed a number of store closures, noting that 14 retailers that they have as tenants have filed bankruptcy year to date. More importantly he went into further detail on some of the largest tenants that could be closing Tanger locations. For Ascena he noted they could close one third of their stores within the consolidated portfolio and Ascena is the second largest tenant for Tanger. Brooks Brothers has 33 locations, J.Crew has 26 stores, G-III apparel is restructuring and potentially closing 38 stores. Then add on any other smaller companies declaring bankruptcy or closing locations and you can see there is going to likely be a wave of store closures.

They filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of July and they have provided a preliminary store closing list which includes roughly a third of their stores in our consolidated portfolio. ~Stephen Yaloff Q2 conference call

Line of credit repayment

On the conference call, CFO James Williams noted that Tanger repaid $200 million of their line of credit in Q2 and noted in July they repaid $320 million. This is a positive for Tanger to repay what they drew down on their credit facility so they will not be incurring interest payments, but still have the flexibility to tap their credit line if they need to.

We have also repaid $200 million of the outstanding balance under the $600 million unsecured lines of credit, and in July we paid an additional $320 million. ~James Williams Q2 conference call

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe Tanger will continue to struggle in 2020 and likely through 2021 as many of their tenants are not in the best shape, occupancy continues to decline, leasing spreads continue to contract, and there are no growth prospects on the horizon. In my last quarterly update, I lowered my price target for Tanger to $3.00 and given all the data presented I see no reason at all to change that price target.

