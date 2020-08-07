*This article was written by Euphoric Investment authors Austin Weiermiller, Zach Thomas, Youbeen Baek, and Max d'Amore.

Medtronic ESG

"ESG" is an acronym for Environmental, Social, and Governance, and an ESG rating serves the purpose of grading a company's ethical consciousness on a scale from AAA to CCC. Company initiatives tailored towards climate change, funding for local communities, and other activities alike are common contributing factors to ESG scores.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and current consumer trends, ESG ratings have weighed in on investment sentiment. Many young investors are putting their money into companies that promise to "build back better". With ESG companies paving the way for future generations, in addition to the increasing social pressure to be a responsible consumer, we predict long-term sustainable growth within ethical companies.

Aside from Medtronic's work within the healthcare industry, the company emphasizes ESG value with its various philanthropic programs. The company acknowledges that healthcare is a human rights issue and attempts to reduce healthcare inequality. One of its most notable initiatives is called the Medtronic Foundation, and it is designed to contribute biomedical assistance to underfunded communities. By creating notable ethical programs along with working to reduce workforce gender disparity, Medtronic is bound to ride the ESG wave.

Limiting Volatility During the Election

With a great deal of uncertainty ahead involving who will ultimately win the election, many investors are trying to base investment theses on each specific outcome. Yet, Medtronic fits the mold of both election outcomes. Headquartered in Ireland, Medtronic will steer safe from any corporate tax hikes that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has alluded to. Further, the revenue stream that Medtronic offers, as of the company's 5/21 earnings report, is composed of 48% US, 37% Non-US Dev and 15% EM. With four different branches that the healthcare giant operates in, this geographical diversity proves essential during a pandemic environment. It is worth mentioning that during the previous four quarters before the 5/21 earnings announcement, Medtronic reported that 52% of revenues were from the United States. The company can maintain this rough 50/50 split of US/non-US revenue, and not having too much exposure in one specific entity or region will prove to be valuable in uncertain political times.

Forecasted Stock Price

After an evaluation of MDT and its competitors, we came up with a target price of $118.68 per share. We were able to calculate a future value from its TTM revenues of $28.913B, compounded by the company's 10-year historical CAGR of 7.17%. Over a one-year outlook, we arrived at a future value of $30.986B in revenue. We then used Medtronic's net margins of 16.56% to arrive at a future estimated net income of $5.13B.

From its forecasted net income, we then multiplied our earnings estimate by the five-year historical PE multiple for Medtronic, 31X, resulting in a forecasted market cap of $159.03B, or a price of $118.68/share - a 21.82% increase from its current price of $97.42/share.

Revenue Breakdown

*Source: Euphoric Investment

Medtronic plc is broken up into four diverse revenue streams shown above. Per the company's last earnings report on 5/21, each segment illustrates the percentage of revenue that is attributed to the overall $5.998B in sales for the quarter. For operating margins, we used Medtronic's FY19 numbers to take away from any skewed COVID-19 data.

1. MITG (Minimally Invasive Therapies Group)

Operating Margin: 38.48%

MITG, which represented 32% of total revenues last quarter, is defined as medical devices that make surgeries run more efficiently. This segment has two sub-categories that account for all MITG revenues: surgical innovations (SI) and respiratory, gastrointestinal, and renal (RGR). Within the RGR component, the company saw an uptick in revenues last quarter due to increased demand for ventilators to fight COVID-19. Historically, this revenue segment has averaged around 37% of all total revenue.

2. CVG (Cardiac and Vascular Group)

Operating Margin: 39.39%

For Medtronic, CVG is consistently the first or second-largest source of revenue as it accounted for 33% of Q4 revenues. This group has three branches, and all of which revolve around specific heart surgeries and procedures. With devices ranging from grafts, stents, catheters, the pacemaker is defined as Medtronic's dominant medical device. The release of the Micra AV Transcatheter Pacing System led to a "low 20s growth" within the US.

3. RTG (Restorative Therapies Group)

Operating Margin: 40.56%

The restorative therapies group is defined as the recovery devices for patients post-surgery. The four branches highlight specific needs for patients such as brain, spine, specialty, and pain therapies. While this portion only represents 25% of total revenues, this is Medtronic's highest-margin business. It is no secret that the company has the most M&A activity in this space as Medtronic is trying to aggressively grow the RTG space in the coming years.

4. Diabetes

Operating Margin: 30.91%

Diabetes is the fourth and smallest group that stands on its own and makes up 10% of Medtronic's total Q4 2020 revenues. The diabetes group is undoubtedly the weakest amongst operating margins, yet Medtronic possesses roughly 60% of the insulin pump market across the globe. The partnership with insurance juggernaut UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) allows for the company to access many diabetes patients.

Mergers & Acquisitions

M&A is a great way for companies to continue to grow and increase their revenues, and this is just what Medtronic has been doing. Since Medtronic's largest acquisition of Covidien in 2014 for $43B, it has made 18 other acquisitions since then. We broke down each of the companies Medtronic acquired to see which major group of revenue these acquired companies fell into.

As previously mentioned in the revenue breakdown, we noticed that RTG (Restorative Therapies Group) had the highest operating margins of the four groups that Medtronic produces revenue. Another thing that we noticed was that of the 19 companies that Medtronic has acquired dating back to 2014, seven of them fall into the RTG category of revenues. No other group defined above had more acquisitions that would fall into the respective category than RTG. This makes sense as this group has the highest operating margins and Medtronic wants to exploit this area even further to boost revenues.

Catalysts for Growth

We have defined specific catalysts for growth that we have listed below:

AI

Robotics

Elective surgery backlog

Diabetes growth rate

Aging population

1. AI

*Source: MarketsandMarkets

We anticipate the rise of two key technologies in the coming decades: artificial intelligence and robotics.

Artificial intelligence will allow for rapid analysis of screening data during preoperative stages of surgery. Specifically, AI can help clinicians and hospital centers forecast quality and cost of care and potentially improve outcomes. The global market for AI in healthcare is expected to grow from $4.9 billion in 2020 and reach $45.2 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 44.9% during the forecasted period. Medtronic stands to benefit from an increase in prevalence of AI technologies due to its recent acquisitions: Medicrea, Digital Surgery, and Nutrino. Most recently, Medtronic's acquisition of Medicrea in 07/2020 caters to the growing market for AI in spinal surgery. Second, Medtronic's acquisition of Digital Surgery, the AI-driven surgical data and analytics company. Lastly, Medtronic's acquisition of Nutrino in 2018, the AI-powered data nutrition platform. Overall, artificial intelligence will build on the machine learning systems currently in place to provide surgeons with accurate technical planning and management ability - much like a "second opinion". While there has been controversy surrounding AI, if properly implemented, it has the potential to revolutionize the standard of care in multiple surgical domains, reduce cost and waste, as well as improve the efficiency of care.

2. Robotics

*Source: MarketsandMarkets

With regards to the implementation of robotics in medicine, Medtronic has shown a desire to position itself ahead of the trend based on its acquisition of Mazor Robotics in 2018. Mazor Robotics is a robot-assisted surgery platform that aims to disrupt the status quo of spinal surgery. In addition, Mazor's SpineAssist device was the first FDA approved robot used to guide the placement of pedicle screws in 2004. This has enabled Medtronic to develop a new and improved robot-assisted surgical device known as the Mazor X. "Currently, the use of robots in spinal surgery is chiefly limited to the implantation of pedicle screws. However, many novel uses are likely on the horizon." Research by Cambridge Medical Robotics suggests robotic surgery will grow to five times its present scale by 2025. Similar to AI, the goal of implementing this technology in medicine is to negate human error while maintaining a high level of accuracy and precision through procedure automation.

3. Elective Surgery Backlog

Tens of thousands of elective surgeries happen every day and this is Medtronic's source of revenue. COVID-19 has put these elective surgeries on the back burner and has caused a major backlog of elective surgeries. It is estimated that over 28.4 million will be canceled over the three-month span of hospitals shutting down these elective surgeries. This means roughly 72.3% of surgeries are being canceled, but they will still need to be completed in the near future. A study was published by "The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery projects that it may take 7 to 16 months for the healthcare system to perform 90% of the elective surgeries that were scheduled pre-pandemic." For these hospitals to catch up on the backlog, it is expected that hospitals will boost capacity even beyond their normal amounts. According to the CEO, Michelle DiEmanuele, of Trillium Health Partners, which operates out of Ontario, it plans on doing just that. In an interview she said "that could involve working on weekends, adding an extra hour shift to a surgical block of time. It could mean sharing hospital capacity among our hospital system", for them to catch up on the backlog of elective surgeries.

Elective surgery backlog (Source: Globalsurg.org)

As seen in the graphic above, this study also shows that to catch up on the backlog of elective surgeries, hospitals will need to beef up the number of surgeries that they normally do. The study done by NIHR Global Health Research Unit shows that hospitals will need to complete roughly 20% more surgeries than they normally complete to catch up. This spike in surgeries will also spike Medtronic's revenues.

Another thing to take into consideration is the type of surgeries that Medtronic is usually involved in. The surgeries it is involved in are mostly surgeries that have to be done and can't be pushed off for years and years. However, many of its competitors bring in more revenue from surgeries that are related to plastic surgery, as well as knee and elbow surgeries, etc. that could potentially be pushed back for years if people are struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic. This sets up Medtronic nicely to outperform its competitors for years to come.

4. Diabetes Growth Rate

*Source: Medgadget

One out of three Americans are prediabetic, and roughly 1.5 million people per year are diagnosed with diabetes. Those who live with diabetes face the discomfort of pricking their fingers up to seven times a day to monitor their glucose levels along with dealing with other diet-related complications. Due to the inconveniences, Medtronic has acquired and developed innovations to ease the lifestyle of those who are diagnosed.

Insulin pump therapy was created by Medtronic to automatically pump insulin into the body through a small catheter when basal insulin is needed. This Bluetooth pump system includes two components: Guardian & MiniMed. The Guardian is a prick-less continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system that measures sugar levels. The CGM transmits signals to the MiniMed which is a pump that releases the necessary amount of insulin through a catheter. In addition, Medtronic has innovated specific insulin pumps that cater to different types of diabetes.

As mentioned above, Medtronic acquired Klue in 2019 and Nutrino in 2018, and both specialize in tracking nutrition. The company also partnered with Tidepool, an automated insulin dosing app that is integrated into MiniMed. The acquisitions and partnership stated above are used in Medtronic's personalized closed-loop insulin pump system, which has been proven to be the market dominator in the global insulin pump industry.

5. Aging Population

*Source: Euphoric Investment

According to the United Nations, the global population of people aged 60+ is estimated to more than double from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050. As the population undergoes this shift to an older demographic, hospitals on average have roughly 10% of patients over the age of 60 (conservatively). By this metric, more than 200 million people over 60 will be admitted to hospitals in 2050.

Medtronic tailors its products to try and combat the most prominent diseases across the globe. In 2018, more than 1 in 10 Americans had diabetes. Per the WHO, more than 30% of all deaths worldwide are from cardiovascular diseases. Over 10,000 people a day are turning 65 in the US, and these diseases are not coming to a halt anytime soon. Medtronic's unique position with footprints in both diabetes and cardiovascular treatments allows the company to help patients in both categories.

Potential Risks

Taking on a security such as Medtronic has risks associated with it. The healthcare industry brings on specific risks such as lawsuits and FDA approval on certain devices which could provide headwinds to the company's stock price. Each segment of Medtronic's business as well as each product should be understood before investing in this company.

While our investment thesis is heavily predicated upon a near-term vaccine and a reversion back to the mean with elective surgeries, one must acknowledge that the company could underperform if COVID-19 continues to spread and limit hospital capabilities. Medtronic's medical equipment is reliant on the hospital's demand for the company's supplies, and the hospitals need patients to perform these elective surgeries.

Conclusion

Consistent with our investment thesis of a worldwide available vaccine within the next year, we believe that Medtronic stands to benefit the most amongst its peers. With investments in robotics and AI, a backlog of elective surgeries due to COVID, and a global aging population, this company is uniquely positioned to grow across all four business segments. The geographical diversification of revenue along with the headquarters located in Ireland allows for Medtronic to steer clear of any potential election volatility. When looking in the healthcare sector, and more specifically the medical devices industry, we believe that Medtronic offers investors unique and global exposure at a 20% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.