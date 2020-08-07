I thought that Emerson (NYSE:EMR) was attractively priced back in April, even with challenges in the company’s energy-driven process automation markets that are likely to persist a while, and the shares have since outperformed the average industrial stock – though a few names in automation like ABB (ABB) and Rockwell (ROK) have done better (ABB on turnaround hopes, Rockwell because it’s Rockwell and everybody loves Rockwell…). With that outperformance, I see Emerson’s near-term potential as more “in line” than superior, but that’s not bad for a company that still has some relatively attractive long-term opportunities in automation

A Pretty Typical Quarter For The Space

Looking at both consolidated and segment-level results, Emerson’s results for the fiscal third quarter (calendar second quarter) were really very much in line with the company’s comps. The revenue and operating profit beats relative to sell-side expectations weren’t as robust as we’ve seen with many other industrials, but that seems maybe a little more typical for the automation/process space (but the sample size is very thin).

Revenue fell 15% in organic terms, a little better than the average for the sector this quarter, and good for a small beat versus the Street. Gross margin declined 240bp on weaker overhead absorption, but segment profit rose about 24% (margin down 150bp) and beat by about 12% ($0.10/share). I should note that I make slightly different adjustments to get at my adjusted income figures; the differences with company-reported numbers are small, but that’s why they may be a little different than what you see if you look at the earnings slides.

The automation business (Automation Solutions) reported 13% organic revenue contraction, which was weaker than ABB (down 9%), in-line with Honeywell (HON), and considerably better than Rockwell’s process automation business (down 25%), and also good for a small beat versus sell-side expectations. Adjusted profits declined 19%, but $0.09 of the segment-level beat came here and margins held up reasonably well (down less than a point).

In the Commercial and Residential Solutions business (or C&RS), revenue fell 19%, with Climate down 17% and Tools/Home down 23%. Neither of those was all that much of a deviation from the wider comparable groups. Profitability weakened significantly, though, with segment profit down almost 30% and margin down close to three points.

Automation Still Under Pressure, But Climate Is Improving

In the AS segment, the Americas was far and away the weakest market, with a 19% revenue decline versus an 8% decline in Europe and a 6% decline in Asia (China was up 9%). Longer-cycle businesses generally did better, with instrumentation down pretty sharply, but systems down mid-single-digits and final control down high single-digits.

I can’t say this is surprising. Emerson is heavily leveraged to oil/gas (15% to 20% sales), as well as refining and petrochemical production, and those segments have seen significant declines in activity, project deferrals, and slashed capex budgets. What once helped Emerson outperform companies like ABB, its strong leverage to U.S. unconventional shale projects, is now weighing on results, with weak maintenance activity (KOB3).

Orders declined 19% in the quarter, with Americas down 28%. While there are attractive long-term opportunities in digitalizing/automating upstream oil/gas (one of the motivations behind Rockwell’s Sensia JV with Schlumberger (SLB)), that’s not likely to happen to any large extent in 2021 or 2022. Management did say that KOB2 project activity was improving (upgrade/modernization), but I think the U.S. downstream market will be soft for a little while. Longer term, Emerson still has positive leverage to greenfield opportunities like LNG export.

I also believe that Emerson has some positive leverage to reshoring/onshoring. I think a lot of analysts and investors are overestimating the extent to which this will occur, but I believe Emerson could pick up incremental business in markets like biopharma (active pharmaceutical ingredients and critical drugs), and maybe food/beverage and some industrial markets. On the whole, though, not much is going to change with respect to oil/gas, chemicals, power gen, or refining, and those markets make up about 80% of the automation business today.

Look at the CRS business, orders were down sharply in the quarter (down 19%), but followed a familiar trend of a horrible April (down 35%) and sequential improvement (up 1% in June), with particular strength in resi HVAC. I do have some concerns about the health of the non-resi construction market in 2021/2022, but I believe COVID-19 driven retrofits could partly offset that.

The Outlook

Management said that they expect to return to growth in a year, and I agree, though I don’t see much growth in the next fiscal year and I’m a little concerned that management is overestimating the strength of the rebound in both upstream and downstream oil/gas (management here has tended to be overly optimistic in the past). Longer term, though, my outlook really hasn’t changed, with revenue growth in the low-to-mid single-digits from 2020 on.

Management also made it clear that they’re open for business with M&A, and Emerson has the balance sheet flexibility to be active. There’s already been activity in some of Emerson’s markets, with Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) looking to acquire Neles, and there are a lot of opportunities across the landscape of flow control, instrumentation, sensing, software, and so on.

There have also been rumors that Emerson is one of the companies bidding for OSIsoft, a privately-owned industrial software company that offerings technology that can act as a “plant historian” and collect and organize data input from the factory floor. OSIsoft would make sense for a long list of companies, including Emerson, Honeywell, and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) and maybe Rockwell (though it would seem to overlap with some of the offerings in its alliance with PTC (PTC)). I’d love to see ABB at least kick the tires, but if I had a “ABB needs to acquire more industrial software assets” swear jar, I could probably use it to buy a Maserati at this point.

The Bottom Line

Not much has really changed in terms of modeling or growth assumptions for Emerson. What has changed is the valuation, with a very healthy move over about three months taking away some of that low-hanging fruit I saw. I still think Emerson is a good hold, and arguably still a decent buy on a relative basis, but I do have some concerns that the entire sector has moved a little too far too fast and there could be some near-term pressure on further re-rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.