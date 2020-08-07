Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (SCCAF) CEO Dave Friesema on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTC:SCCAF) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Friesema - Chief Executive Officer

Stewart Schaefer - Chief Business Development Officer

Craig De Pratto - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martin Landry - Stiefel GMP

Matt Bank - CIBC

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Patricia Baker - Scotiabank

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Q2, 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dave Friesema, CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Dave Friesema

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Stewart Schaefer, our Chief Business Development Officer; and Craig De Pratto, our Chief Financial Officer.

First and foremost, I'd like to begin by acknowledging that the past few months have been among the most challenging conditions to navigate in Sleep Country’s history, a feeling that is shared by our entire industry. I extend my sincere thanks to our associates for their outstanding dedication and to our suppliers, partners and landlords for their continued support through the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Our team’s resilience, innovative spirit and commitment to serving our customers has been inspirational.

At our last earnings call, we highlighted our five immediate priorities to navigate the pandemic. One, keep our employees safe and employed. Two, continue sharing our customer’s needs, three, support local communities, four, maintain business continuity alongside partners and landlords and five, ensure the long-term prosperity of our company and shareholder value. These priorities have not changed.

Touching upon our businesses state of affairs in Q2, we entered April with our entire store network closed. We have since safely and successfully re-opened all stores as of June 24, after closures ranging from 40 to 84 days. Given that our stores were affectively closed for 54% of our operating days in the quarter, we believe the same-store sales is a standard measure to have not currently representativeness and it will not be included this quarter.

Our second quarter results demonstrate the power of our strategic vision and the value of our on-going investments in digital platforms and strategic partnerships. Over the last two years our strategic vision focussed on investments to strengthen our omni-channel impact through a variety of platforms. This includes enhancing our digital capabilities for Sleep Country and Dormez-vous, acquiring and continuing to grow Endy, Canada’s largest and most profitable on-line mattress retailer, and focussing on developing powerful and strategic value add partnerships such as Walmart and Simba.

Each of these investments have contributed to our growth in digital market share and reinforced our ability to best serve the sleep needs of Canadians any way they choose to shop. The pandemic’s impact on our physical store locations showcased the value of these investments by enabling upto pivot to an entirely digital landscape quickly and effectively.

Our second quarter highlighted the power of our digital infrastructure which delivered explosive triple digit e-commerce growth and strong results in this challenging environment. Our robust online platform was further supported by a relevant product assortment, superior brand trust and differentiated on-line purchasing experience, including the newly introduced Sleep Expert Chat program, all of which kept us top of mind with our existing and growing customer base throughout the quarter.

Our Sleep Country and Dormez-vous brand’s messaging continue to resonate with Canadians through the evolution of our sleep well, stay well advertising platform across digital and traditional channel. Our team did a fantastic job of leveraging Sleep Country’s share of voice to further grow share of heart [ph] and meaningfully connect with customers, no matter the channel our goal remains the same, to best serve Canadians sleep needs by exceeding their expectations and providing a superior experience we believe that our results indicate we are doing exactly that.

We are also very proud to continue supporting our communities by donating $1.5 million in mattress and bedding essentials to vulnerable communities coast-to-coast that experienced severe strain due to COVID-19. This program builds upon our Sleep Country’s cares program which has a long legacy of supporting local charities that help children and families in need, Sleep Country’s [ph] essential pillar of health and has never been more relevant and critical to the wellness of every Canadian. We are honoured to continue doing our part in providing Canadians in need with a safe and secure place to rest each night.

We believe that our proactive and prudent financial initiatives which commenced last quarter and eligibility for the Canadian emergency wage subsidy program were key to successfully keeping 100% of our 1500 associates employed while our stores were closed.

Other actions taken to manage liquidity and secure business continuity included, reducing executive and board compensation, suspending the NCIB, and dividend and implementing proactive cost saving measures across the business, including marketing, procurement, and sales expenditures.

In the near term, we remain laser focused on preserving liquidity and ensuring financial flexibility, and are encouraged by our performance against these measures, which Craig will elaborate on further.

Over the past several years, our strategy is centered on ensuring we remain Canada's premier provider of sleep products across all channels at all times. The combination of investments in powerful digital infrastructure, physical stores and strategic partnerships supported by the superior brand trust we've developed over the past quarter century, meant that we were able to retain and grow our leading market share during the quarter. We were extremely gratified to see the benefits of our strategies come to fruition, delivering the value for our customers and business.

As we navigate through this crisis, we remain confident that our family of brands are best-in-class and well positioned for continued, profitable growth and market share expansion. Craig, I now turn the conversation over to you to discuss our financials.

Craig De Pratto

Thank you, Dave. And good morning everyone. I'd like to reiterate that we are pleased with our results for the quarter despite the material disruption to businesses in Canada and globally. Given the challenging retail landscape, we think it's worth noting upfront that these numbers have surpassed our expectations, demonstrating the resilience of our business through these difficult times. In particular, the strength of our e-commerce business and ability, ability to rate remain top of mind for Canadians despite the closure of all 276 retail stores for much of the quarter.

Now on to some of the quarter highlights, we will focus our attention on Q2 fiscal 2020 given the material impact COVID-19 has had in our business. Let's begin with revenue. In the second quarter, revenue decreased by 31% to $114.9 million when compared to $166.6 million in Q2 of 2019.

Our total sales decrease was mainly driven by the closure of 276 retail locations across our country for approximately 54% of total operating days. This decrease was offset by triple digit percentage growth in our e-commerce sales across all three brands, which speaks to our ability to allow our customers to shop when they want, how they want and where they want.

Mattress revenue decreased by 32.6% to $90.1 million compared to $133.7 million in Q2, 2019, while accessories revenue decreased by 24.6% to $24.8 million from $32.9 million in Q2, 2019. Again, these trends were tied to the closure of a retail locations in Q2 fiscal 2020.

During the second quarter, gross profit decreased by 25.6% to $37 million from $49.7 million in the same period of 2019. Our gross profit margin increased to 32.2% of revenue from 29.8% of revenue in the same period of last year. The increased percentage margin was primarily due to the wage subsidy under the Canadian emergency wage subsidy program which favorably impacted the sales and distribution compensation costs. The CEWS efficiency was partially offset by the deleveraging of fixed distribution, occupancy and depreciation costs.

Onto G&A. G&A expenses for our second quarter decreased by 0.7% to $27.8 million compared to $28 million in Q2, 2019. As a percentage of revenue G&A increased from 16.8% to 24.2% in 2020. The increase in G&A as a percentage of revenue is largely due to an increase in the following items.

First, marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue was tied to the decline due to our store network being closed for 54% of total operating days in Q2, 2020. The company pulled back on marketing dollars throughout the quarter by approximately $1.3 million, largely reducing spend through traditional channels and reallocating spend towards digital to drive our e-commerce business.

On a year-to-date basis, our marketing spend is at 7.3% of sales as compared to 6.8% of sales for the same period in the prior year. Second, professional fees increased by $0.5 million year-over-year causing a slight de-levering effect G&A expenses. These costs were mainly tied to the ERP implementation and have been normalized in our calculation of operating EBITDA. The net increase in professional fees on the year-over-year basis, net of this normalization would be point 0.1 million.

Third salaries, wages, and benefits increased by $0.4 million, mainly as a result of an increase in share based compensation due to the forfeiture from departures of two executives in Q2 of 2019. These increases were partially offset by government wage subsidies that the company qualified for under the CEWS program.

Lastly, G&A, depreciation, amortization expense increased by $0.5 million, mainly due to the increase in intangible depreciation, tied to our revamped e-commerce, finance and merchandise platforms implemented in Q4, 2019.

Moving on from G&A our operating EBITDA for Q2 decreased to $24.5 million or 21.3% of revenue, compared to $35.6 million or 21.4% of revenue at this time last year. This change is due to the decrease in our EBITDA offset by the favorable impact of adjustments related to higher share based compensation for the quarter and non-recurring ERP implementation costs in Q2, 2020 that did not occur in Q2, 2019.

Finance related expenses increased in the second quarter to $9.7 million up from $5.3 million in Q2, 2019. This large increase relates to one time through upcharge of $4.3 million to the contingent consideration liability for the Endy-r [ph] note. This recognition in Q2 fiscal 2020 is due to Endy’s excellent 2020 performance year-to-date resulting in the expectation that SEC will pay the maximum 25 million contingent consideration in Q1, 2021.

In Q2, our adjusted net income decreased by $7.5 million to $5 million compared to $12.5million in Q2, 2019. This decrease was due to $12 million reduction in net income of $12.7 million offset by the favorable impact of the share based compensation, one time ERP implementation costs, and the one time adjustment for the Endy note as mentioned previously.

Net cash flows provided for and used in operations, investing and financing activity’s year-to-date was $55.8 million. Our cash position at the end of Q2, 2020 was $99.8 million compared to $14.9 million in the same period last year.

On May 4, 2020, the company's secured additional liquidity to manage the impact of COVID-19 on our operations. The senior secured credit agreement was amended to include an incremental $50 million accordion. The Company is in compliance with all covenant covenants as of June 30, 2020 and subsequent to quarter end, we've repaid $34.2 million against our senior secured credit facility.

The Company continues to be prudent and manage their cash flows in the following ways. In May 2020, we made the decision to temporarily suspend our NCIB program. We will continue to suspend share repurchases at this time. In May 2020, we made the decision to temporarily suspend our dividend payments. We will continue to temporarily suspend dividend payments at this time.

The deferral of the cash portion of board compensation and deferral of between 25% and 50% of named executive officers remains in effect. The company intends to reinstate these items at a time and payment level considered prudent by the company's board and aligned with the resumption of normal operating conditions, and when the board considers the risks and uncertainties associated with COVID-19 are likely to have -- not to -- to not have a material impact on the company going forward.

Management and the board have decided to reinstate the following capital expenditures that were previously postponed. Opening a minimum of four store locations, the renovation of 10 to 15 existing locations to feature an enhanced store design and continued investment into phase two of our ERP system.

Going through these unprecedented times required quick action from our associates, partners and vendors. As Dave mentioned, we are extremely pleased with the outcome of our proactive and prudent measures enacted in Q1 and Q2 to manage liquidity and ensure financial flexibility through this crisis. We look forward to sharing additional updates with you in on that front in the coming months.

That completes my overview the financial results back over to you, Dave.

Dave Friesema

Thanks, Craig. As we monitor the economic reopening process carefully, we remain confident that our resilient business model and exceptional associates have set a positive path for our business. Today more than ever, we are very appreciative of our extraordinary culture and team. I'm pleased to share that Sleep Country and Dormez-vous have been certified as a great place to work for yet another year with Sleep Country sitting in the 2020 best list of best workplaces in Ontario. This award is always an honor, but I'm especially thrilled to be recognized by our associates during such a difficult time. A true testament to the positive and innovative spirit that has characterized our business pandemic response. I'd also like to recognize Endy for winning the 2020 best mattress in a box award from Product of the Year Canada, and to congratulate Alexandra Voyevodina, CFO of Endy for being awarded the 2020 Best Executive & Finance award by Report on Business.

I'm also very happy to share that we have continued to advance our strategy throughout the quarter. Subsequent to quarter end, we opened four new stores, two of which are located in Windsor, Ontario, a new market for Sleep Country. The Windsor opening was one of our strongest openings in our history. We also announced a brand new partnership with innovative bedding and furniture supplier Malouf. This exciting development further differentiates our assortment by offering Canadians exclusive access to the fresh and modern Malouf sleep products to our stores and websites.

Our partnership with Walmart by significantly growing Sleep Country assortment offered on the walmart.ca marketplace, including a wide selection of both mattresses and sleep accessories. And we now serve as Walmarts.ca’s exclusive retailer of traditional mattresses. This new and expanded partnership, exposed our brands and millions of new customers and target customer segments, further strengthening our market share through multiple channels.

While the Canadian retail landscape remains uncertain in the near term, our business's future remains bright. This positive momentum is thanks to our robust and differentiated physical and digital infrastructure, financial flexibility, and exceptional associates.

In the near term, we remain focused on keeping our employees safe and employee serving our customer’s needs and supporting local communities, maintaining business continuity alongside partners in landlords and driving a long term prosperity of our company. We are confident that our family of brands will continue to generate profitable growth, capture market share, and deliver shareholder value well into the future.

With that, we conclude our remarks and open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Martin Landry from Stiefel, GMP. Your line is open.

Dave Friesema

Hi, Martin

Martin Landry

Hi, good morning, everyone. And congratulations on your on your results in a tough environment. My first question was, wondering if you could provide some color on how sales have evolved during the quarter you had provided that in Q1, which was quite helpful. So wondering if you could share any tidbits on how sales have evolved post opening?

Dave Friesema

Sure. So as we alluded to, in our last call, obviously closing our stores, our online presence grew dramatically. And that continued both at Sleep Country, Dormez-vous as well as Endy. As we reopened the stores, our stores were quite busy. And we were very, very happy with the amount of volume coming through our stores. And that was the case up until the last day of June.

Martin Landry

Okay. And then, as a follow up to that wondering has this momentum carried into July? I know, any color on that would be would be helpful. We're obviously all seeing strong home improvement spanning. So, I would assume this is a little bit of a tailwind for you guys. Any any comments on that?

Dave Friesema

Well, I think that it's your point. I think it's pretty common knowledge that people are spending more money on the home. And that probably didn't end at the end of June. We don't give color into the quarter that we're currently in. But that's kind of all I can say. Sorry.

Martin Landry

Okay. Okay. And then maybe one last one, wondering, what was your average revenue per unit during the quarter versus last year?

Dave Friesema

Are you talking about average unit selling price on a math?

Martin Landry

Yes, yes.

Dave Friesema

Well, that's it. By the way, Martin, that’s a great question, and very interesting. So, we've always had, we have one blended rate of our USP, but that's really broken up into two different categories, what's online and what's going through the stores. And now, and by the way, what goes to the stores is generally higher. We now actually have three different categories that make that up. We have our online only sales, we have the sales that are supported by our sleep chat and our sleep online, our dream line program where people can talk to a sleep expert online or by chat. And then we have was through the stores. And I can tell you that we are making really good progress in the areas that we wanted to make in, in lower price points while not losing any of the upper price points. So we are feeling that we've got discovered even more than before.

Martin Landry

Okay, broadening your target market?

Dave Friesema

Correct.

Martin Landry

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Dave Friesema

Thank you, Martin.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Matt Bank from CIBC. Your line is open.

Dave Friesema

Good morning, Matt.

Matt Bank

Good morning. Wanted to talk about the disclosure on that you're paying the Endy earnout. So, if I go back to when you announced the acquisition, and you talked about an implied EBITDA, multiple if the earn out was hit, if you kind of do that math, it suggests that Endy EBITDA is expected to be $10 million or higher in 2020. Is that, is that a correct sort of implication?

Dave Friesema

Yes, you're in the right ballpark. And so let me back up a step. Yes. You're in the right ballpark. It's only halfway through the year. We're very pleased. I mean, let's face it. Endy was doing very, very well prior to the pandemic, and the pandemic actually would not have affected Endy in a negative way like it just because they didn't have stores before. So they were performing extremely well prior. And they performed very well through and they're continuing on through this foreclosure period. And so, we're not going to talk anymore about what the implied multiple until later in the year, because it's still early in the game. But needless to say, we're very confident in them hitting it.

Matt Bank

And can you just talk about how you guys think about balancing profitability and top line growth there?

Dave Friesema

I think we could say it very similarly across all of our brands. We are very, very, we would like to see our profit continue to grow. But we certainly would not go out of our way to restrict our growth to do it for a percentage point. We really look at our profitability more from a dollar point of view, as opposed to a percentage of revenue. But we are always, we don't really feel that it's fruitful to raise revenue without getting an associated profit with it and that that goes across all of our banners.

Matt Bank

Okay. And I'm not sure if you'll be comfortable sharing this, but is there anything you could give in terms of your expectation for online as a percent and your total sales as things kind of normalize in the next few months and the stores ramp back up?

Dave Friesema

Again, we do not break those numbers out for competitive reasons. But I think the one thing that I hope we all hope, excuse me that Q2 is going to do, is it's going to make people realize that we are more than a bricks-and-mortar retailer. I'm not saying we're ashamed of being a bricks-and-mortar retailer, we love it, but we're more than that. And Q2 especially considering 54% of the quarter our stores were closed. We performed very well, and we don't see that our online business is going to ever go back to the way it was before. It is going to continue to be very strong. I don't know, Stewart did you have something you want to add to that?

Stewart Schaefer

I agree 100%. And I would just add that whether our customer chooses to transact in our stores, transact online at our multiple websites, which are a Sleep Country Dormez-vous, Endy or transact, through all the partnerships that we're creating, like Walmart, Simba, or [Indiscernible]. And every one of these cases we win. So we are we are channel agnostic with whether it's at the stores or on site. We hope to see that growth and be recognized for not just the brick-and-mortar foundation that we've created, but the accelerated digital presence that we have throughout Canada and multiple brands.

Matt Bank

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line from Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Dave Friesema

Good morning, Sabahat.

Sabahat Khan

Good morning and thanks. Just on the kind of the commentary around reinstating the CapEx plans, and investing in renovation and so forth. So I didn’t get your perspective both on how you're looking at those renovations in light of the changing kind of consumer purchasing patterns and the e-commerce trend that you noted.

And then secondly, just kind of the location of these new openings, whether it's mall based or whether it's kind of a strip mall type of situation, how are you sort of thinking about your store network and the type of stores you have in line with the current environment.

Stewart Schaefer

Khan, so well, I'll say that we are pleased with the performance of our stores across the entire market. The mall stores were obviously the last to open, and represent roughly 11 stores out of our 280 stores. So not significant. That being said, the traffic is returning to those stores and not in the same pattern as before, but the customers that are coming in, are coming in with a clear mandate to convert to buy. So, on a go-forward basis at this moment in time, nothing has changed strategically in terms of our plan. There was a lot of questions within the team to decide whether or not we should even open up Windsor or delay it. And we decided to move forward as we normally do. And we were incredibly pleased to see lines around the corner when we were opening up. And as Dave mentioned earlier on his remarks, it was one of the strongest openings.

In terms of CapEx, in terms of the overall store design, similar to what we've been talking about for a while and investing in our millwork for our accessories, that continues to thrive, thriving online. It's thriving within our stores. And so for the moment, besides putting in safety protocols throughout our network with nothing has changed as it relates around our real estate plans.

Sabahat Khan

Great. And then, I think little bit of commentary was provided earlier on the wage subsidy, can you maybe give us a dollar amount and how much was in each line item whether some of it was in GM versus SG&A? And what the total amount was?

Craig De Pratto

Yes, so we disclosed the total amount in our financials in one of our notes, please note 13. The total amount was 15 million received. And the vast majority of that would have been up in our where the majority of our associates are employed as in our operations and our sales associates, so up in the cost sales section of the P&L. There was a slag -- some efficiency in the G&A, but definitely not to the magnitude. So you could assume, a large significant split was above the gross profit line.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, great. And then just one last for me, I guess more of a longer term question. No, there's been some question and commentary around the ability of Sleep Country to potentially capture more share going forward as some smaller peers may have faced more challenges than larger well capitalized players. I guess, what are you seeing on the ground? Have you seen some of those smaller operations or regional competitors? Maybe not do as well as environment, kind of what's your outlook on the longer term ability to maybe upsize your market share coming out of this downturn?

Dave Friesema

Well, I think if we go back a little bit, just to reiterate, we've been gaining market share very strongly for the last five years. We -- it's very difficult, we can't really talk about Q2 market share yet because it's more of a lagging indicator that we get information, it will -- be getting in over the next couple of months. I can say that in the first part of the year prior to the pandemic, we are gaining market share very quickly. And our belief is we can continue to take market share especially, the pandemic has allowed us to focus even more on online.

Terry [ph], should we it's easier for us to shell the areas where we don't even happen to have stores. And we, when you talk about the smaller players we don't necessarily believe that a lot of people are going to be going out of business. But if there's going to be two factors that are going to affect them; number one, these are not going to be strong from marketing point of view as often we can take share there. And secondarily, supply chain during the post pandemic is a little bit challenged. It's not terrible, but it's a little bit challenge. And but it's even more challenge for the smaller players, because the bigger players are getting first priority. And we're so we're top of the list.

Sabahat Khan

Great, thank you.

Dave Friesema

Thank you. And by the way, the only thing I'd like to mention on the CEWS. So, nothing made us happier than keeping all of our people employed while our stores were closed. And we really appreciate the CEWS helping to allow us to do that. But interestingly enough, had the CEWS not been in place and we would have had to lay off the people for that period of time. We would have actually had less expenses in Q2 than we did by having the CEWS, because we still covered 25% of those expenses.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Patricia Baker from Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Patricia Baker

Thank you very much. I have -- good morning, everyone. I have a couple of questions. The first one, I'm just curious whether the consumer behavior shifted. You said that your stores were closed for 54% of the operating days in the quarter. And then when you reopen, just one if you saw any big shift in conversion rates, because people be much more purposeful about, actually going out and going to the stores.

Dave Friesema

Yes, Stewart mentioned that in his comment a minute ago. And so, I think there's really twofold. I think, number one, if people were going to go to a store, they were going with a real purpose and they weren't going to go and kick the tires. Secondarily, you know that we talked about this before, we've been hearing from around the world and we're seeing it that specialty retailers are a safer place in people's mind to go but it's a smaller, more intimate environment. So we're benefiting from that. We were saying in our last call that we've been social distancing for years in our store, and we can continue to do that. The -- and then lastly, we also think that part of the reason conversion is up is because the groups that are coming to the store are a little bit smaller as well. So there's a lot of factors there, but the visits to our store very efficient.

Patricia Baker

Okay, thanks. Thanks for that, Dave. And then secondly, in the third quarter, we've got kind of back-to-school and I know that universities, it's up in the air, what's going to be happening with kids going to university and dorms and all the rest of it? How big of a headwind is that for you? And are you doing anything specific with regards to marketing or adjusting to what could be a headwind there?

Dave Friesema

Yes, I would say that we are one of the biggest -- I mean, I would say we're the biggest supplier to back-to-school. But even having said that, it’s not a huge part of our business. I think the one thing that I will tell you is that some of that's been offset or will be offset because our cottage country program is quite strong this year with people outfitting their secondary homes. So I do think it's not a huge headwind and we can make it up elsewhere.

Patricia Baker

Okay, excellent. And then thirdly, the pandemic is delivering record bankruptcies and record permanent store closures across North America. But from a real estate perspective, are you are you thinking that there could be very interesting opportunities for you when we come out of here, because there's going to be some very interesting locations that are vacant.

Dave Friesema

Great question Patricia. And as you know, we don't need to open more stores, we only look for triple locations. And we have a clear path over the next five years in terms of markets in areas that we want to be. But to your point, yes, there are definitely opportunities already conversations with landlords on properties that we were looking years out that may become available sooner because of the situation that we're all facing. So had a big positive

Patricia Baker

Okay. Excellent, thanks so much.

Dave Friesema

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Morrison from TD Securities. Your line is open

Dave Friesema

Good morning, Brian

Brian Morrison

Good morning, Dave. Just around the corner with respect to e-commerce remaining strong, obviously, there's going to be a permanent shift towards e-commerce. And I'm just wondering if that impacts your brick-and-mortar economics or with the e-commerce, media advertising, whether this will be offset by market share gains and traffic or better rent economics you might be getting?

Dave Friesema

Well, interestingly enough, we don't know yet what the store is going to look like in the future. One thing that I will tell you, and we've said it for the last several quarters that I want to make sure everybody understands, we have no ego around the number of stores we have. So we will continue to be at the right number of stores as time goes forward, if that's 350, we’ll be there in the future. If that's 250, we’ll be there in the future.

And the good thing is we have a good turnover of our stores all the time. So we can really make those adjustments as we go. And we you know, but what I will say is, as I mentioned before, since the stores have reopened, we have been very pleased with how quickly people seem to want to go back to shopping in store. Don't know how long that's going to last. I don't know what's going to happen. But the nice thing is, we are a leader in every category. We're the number one online player, we're the number one in stores and we can shift very effectively. I don't know Stewart; did you have something you wanted to add to that?

Stewart Schaefer

I agree 100% with what Dave is saying. I will say that the journey for the consumer with us is seamless. Interesting enough when all the bed in the boxes were coming online in 2017, the concerns were that the e-commerce play would disrupt the brick and mortar world. And in many cases it has not necessarily in the mattress world, because it is a tactile item. And case in point clear enough that we've experienced that, that in this past quarter triple digit growth in all our platforms as our consumers had the choice to go online instead of once the stores were closed. But once the stores reopened, we saw that, that experience and that journey may have started on their phone, gone into our stores, and may be completed on their phone. But that is one of the competitive advantages that we have. And we will continue to see as our customers -- customer base continues to grow and allows them to shop seamlessly between all our channels.

Brian Morrison

Thank you, Stewart. Clearly, you're well positioned across the channel. It just out of curiosity, do your e-commerce sales in the quarter, did they exceed the total of 2019 in total?

Stewart Schaefer

Yes.

Dave Friesema

And, Craig, wanted to..

Craig De Pratto

Yes, no -- obviously we don't break it out, but we did. We did have a very strong quarter, giving the shift with the stores being closed at 54%. So it was -- it was strong and now we did exceed.

Brian Morrison

Thank you. Last question Craig, your target leverage. Obviously -- obviously it's going to be impacted by the pandemic. Now where’s the level where you guys get comfortable when reconsidering or reinstating returning capital to shareholders?

Craig De Pratto

Yes, I mean, right. Right now we're really continued -- well, we're pleased with the results from the quarter and navigating through this. It's still very uncertain times. And so it's not that we need to have the levels get back to where they were pre pandemic. But we do want to make sure that we're in a zone where the business is predictable and we understand what that new norm looks like. And at that time, we would look to reinstate these programs.

In terms of leverage, we're, comfortable where we've been where we're at today. But it's really more around the operating performance of the business and making sure that, the risks and uncertainties are behind this and that we have an understanding of the new norm and the levels that we're playing with on that in the new, the new environment.

Dave Friesema

Excuse me, can I break in here for just one second. Before we go any further? Apparently, something in the script was overlooked at the very beginning. And so I just have to read a quick blurb real quickly before we go to more questions, so I'll just take a second.

For your convenience, the second quarter earnings release financial statements and management discussion analysis are available on the investor relations section of our company's website. It's sleepcountry.ca. They're also available on SEDAR. The results were released yesterday after market close. Please note that their remarks and this conference may contain forward looking statements about Sleep Country Canada’s current and future plans, expectations, intentions, results, levels of activity, performance goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments. Forward looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on investments and assumptions based on factors that management believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances.



However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause actual results, levels of activity performance achievements, future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements.

As a result, Sleep Country Canada cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize. And you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements except as may be required by law. Sleep Country Canada has no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For additional information on these assumptions and risks, please consult the cautionary statement regarding the forward-looking information contained in the company's MD&A dated August 06, 2020, available on SEDAR.com. So, now we can go back to questions.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Stephen MacLeod from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Dave Friesema

Good morning, Steve.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you. Good morning guys. Right after the forward looking statements. I guess we had a [Indiscernible] get asked them.

Dave Friesema

Now we can really…

Stephen MacLeod

So thanks for taking my question. I just had a few questions. Can you just talk a little bit about how sales trended throughout the quarter? I mean, obviously, with the stores being closed and through too much of the quarter half of the quarter, but can you talk a little bit about, how they trended online as you as you rolled through the quarter. And then what happened when stores opened and sort of what happened on a Q3 to date basis?

Dave Friesema

Yes, so again, as much as we would love to talk about Q3, we don't. And so I can't go past the end of June. But what I will say is that, just as a reminder, when all of our stores closed and we went completely online, we as a company, within a matter of two weeks had completely started a new department within our company called; sleep expert chat and a sleep expert call-in programs.

And so that has -- that will remain as part of our business. We were planning to roll that out in Q3 of this year. That was very effective, because again, as you know, this is a highly consultative purchase for people. And so we've been able to help a lot of our people who needed something while our stores were closed, and that continues to be a big part of what we're doing going forward and that helped us. But let's face it, our online business exploded when our stores closed. When our stores reopened, it tempered back a little bit, which was fully expected but it is considerably higher than it was before. So we – it’s a whole new business for us. And Endy just continue to be very strong.

As our stores reopen, I've already mentioned, our stores reopen very strong, and they remain strong until the end of June. Stewart?

Stewart Schaefer

And I'll just add even as a interesting enough in terms of a merchandising mix, as we closed up the stores and as Dave pointed out, our online exploded. There was for sure the cocooning effect that was happening within the landscape of Canada and our accessories exploded. So diversifying the fact that we've talked about our mattress business and our accessories for years now. And then we saw a big acceleration on that.

At the same time, keep in mind that we pulled back on all our marketing, or at least our sell marketing, our focus was more so on brand and social responsibility at the time and more of a top of the funnel soft messaging on building out the halo our responsibility, which also led to our focus around donating to less fortunate folks.

As time went on, some of our advertising began to return, which led up to the opening of our stores, and then the big ticket items start to accelerate and their lifestyle beds and our higher end mattresses start to explode once again.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you. And just on the on the wage subsidy, Craig, you quantified the impact in the quarter. So thank you. I just curious, does that leak into Q3 at all, or is that going to be totally isolated to Q2?

Dave Friesema

Yes. I mean, we're continued to look at the legislation and then the changes, and then compare it to our results if we were and if we qualify. At this point in time, we can confidently say, that we've qualified up to the end of June and the period from March 15 to June. But no comment on what we would see in Q3. As we learn more, there seems to be consistently changes and modifications, so we're just staying up to speed on that, but no comment as to what we might see in Q3 on that front. But, again, we would disclose in future quarters if there was any impact to the CWS.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. Thank you. In the outlook section, you had some commentary -- the commentary changed a lot around the ERP investment. And it sounds as though you have reinvested in that project and continue to do so. Can you just talk a little bit about where you are on that project investment cycle?

Dave Friesema

Yes. So we're -- as you know I released one which is the e-com and finance portal merchandising section is complete. And then what we're doing is building the warehouse management system in store POS in the back end -- sorry, and supply, demand planning tools, and then connecting all the systems together. So we're currently, I'd say through a decent portion of the bill though, when we were getting -- when we got stalled kind of coming into this pandemic. Now that we've picked it up, we're really trying to figure out the most efficient way to work through the rest of the project

So I'd say, in terms of where we are compared to where we'd like to be, we're a little bit behind, because of the delay with the pandemic, but well through big chunks of the build out for release two. Previously, we'd kind of communicate that we expect to roll out between Q2 and Q3 of 2020. Now, it's likely going to be pushed into the New Year to 2021. And one of the reasons for that is, you know, Q4 is very highly promotional, and we want to make sure that there's no disruptions on as we flip and turn on each DC across the country one by one, we run parallel systems with this rollout. So we want to be cognizant of the highly promotional period and good seasonal sales in Q4 and not having any disruptions.

And so we'll be pushing this system out and delaying it probably to the to the New Year now. And again, at that point in time, we'll cut over one by one. And the stores that are attached to that DC get connected and the in-store POS and new experience will all be flipped over one by one across the country and run in parallel. So there's no interruptions to our business. But those are some of I think in terms of timing of rollout. And when you can expect spend, I think you'll continue to see spend throughout the second half of the year, but the rollout will come in Q1 of next year. I hope that addresses the question?

Stephen MacLeod

Yes. That's very helpful. Thank you. And maybe just -- oh yes.

Stewart Schaefer

Just add a little color to that. I just want to release one which is e-commerce platform, which has been so beneficial to us in 2020. So that was great to have that rolled out. Our current year ERP system will handle our business in-store well. And so this rolling out next year. I mean, of course, we would rather had a rollout this year because there's upside, but our system is very capable of running itself through this delay.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you. And then maybe just finally, with respect to the store network, I know you're not pinned down to a targeted store count. But you've opened four stores year to-date. Your target for the year was a minimum of four. Do you have anything else in the hopper for the back half of the year?

Dave Friesema

Hey, Steven. We definitely put everything on hold. And so the normal amount of stores that we opened is going to be pushed a little bit. There is a good chance that we may open another two stores that we're going to determine in the third or fourth quarter of this year. But all the ones that we were planning to open that would not open normally in 2020 will be shifted into the first quarter or the second quarter of 2021. But the plans to continue down the path that we discussed, have open approximately 10 stores per year, that hasn't changed at all.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. That's great. Thank you very much.

Dave Friesema

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Patricia Baker from Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Patricia Baker

Yes. Stewart, I just have one follow up question. I'm just curious with respect to the chat program online. Kind of if you can give some color around that what percentage of customers used it? Is it the pickup of that tool meet with your expectation there? And do -- as you alluded to earlier in some of the remarks that you saw different behavior from or classified people who are using that facility as being separate from just online only or online store. I'm just curious what sort of behaviors you're seeing accompany the use of the chat?

Dave Friesema

So, Patricia, I would think, start off by saying, it exceeded our expectations. Like we were -- like, we're thrilled with the way we were able to use it. And again, I think people want to shop in different ways. And people also have different levels of need for what they own personal needs or for what they need from guidance. So some people would prefer to shop online and not talk to anybody. And other people want to spend four hours in our store getting every bit of detail they want and everything in between. And now the sleep chat and the dream program, which is more of an online -- which is more of a telephone call. So it can be chat or a phone call.

That just gives every -- we can go from zero touch to complete touch and everything in between. And it is really -- it is directly affecting approximately 20% of our online revenue at Sleep Country and Dormez-vous. But I do -- but it's even more than that, because some people talk to the chat line and then they buy online. So it doesn't make that direct connection. But it really is just giving the people that need that extra little bit of guidance and expertise, what they need. And by the way, we're still early days in this. We're doing very well with it, but we'll continue to optimize it with more technology and optimize it with better -- just better technology that will help it even be stronger. Steward, did you have anything else to add?

Stewart Schaefer

Just two points I wanted to add, Patricia. First of all, the folks that are managing the chat lines are our sales experts. These are folks that have worked on our floors, and they're trained exactly in the same way as all our fabulous associates within our stores, which is a clear differentiation between many call centers. So it's not a call center. It is our sales experts. Two, interestingly enough, a good portion of those calls actually lead for the customer, by appointment to come into our stores, where the process may begin and be completed online. But a good portion of it as a customer is sent to a convenience store where associates will continue the process, which is wonderful for the basket size also.

Patricia Baker

Excellent. Thanks so much for that color

Operator

And we have no further questions in queue. I'll turn the call back to the presenters for closing remarks.

Dave Friesema

Well, thank you very much for the great questions and your continued support. We look forward to meeting you again in just a few months and have a good summer. Thank you. Bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.