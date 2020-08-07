The 60/40 Portfolio Is Dead

Introduction

For the last 25 years, I have studied the stock market with an intense focus, something that has evolved far beyond my personal investing, and my professional investing career, into a study of history and human behavior.

Through my significant successes and significant mistakes, I have kept going, driven by my underlying passion for investing, and through the unique circumstances that we find ourselves in today.

How unique?

Real projected returns are as low as I have ever seen them in all my personal experience, and study of market history. This graphic below from GMO is one illustration of the predicament that we find ourselves in today.

(Source: GMO)

Look at the table above, and think of what it's saying for a minute. Specifically, GMO, is projecting that U.S. large-cap stocks, think the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) are going to deliver a negative 4.7% annual real return over the next seven years. Adding to the pain, U.S. bonds, think the iShare 20+year Treasury ETF (TLT), are projected to deliver a negative 3.2% annual real return over the next seven years.

If this projection is remotely accurate, and critics of GMO, Buffett, and traditional value investors, would say that these investors are stuck in the past, wedded to an iconoclastic investment style that does not synchronize with today's markets, and they have been wrong for an incredibly long time to boot, then most investors hoping for a sound retirement from their current investment strategies are going to be sorely out of luck.

Personally, I happen to wholeheartedly agree with GMO's projected real returns, because as I showed with a recent article on Apple (AAPL), where I was extremely bullish in May of 2016, yet turned more recently bearish, starting valuations matter, and they are incredibly important to future returns. In this article, I want to explore that topic further, show why the traditional 60/40 portfolio strategy is doomed to failure, and then delve into a non-correlated strategy that is already delivering tangible results.

Starting Valuations Are Incredibly Important To Future Returns

It makes intuitive sense that starting valuations are important for future returns, and this intuition has actually been proven true with historical real world evidence.

(Source: Robert Shiller, Yale)

After all, this is simply restating the "buy low, sell high" mantra that value investors have had to relearn for much of the past decade, as momentum and trend following investing have ruled, turning "buy low, sell high" into "buy high, sell higher."

The problem with this aforementioned logic today is that we are standing on the precipice of a cliff, with historically-high U.S. stock market valuations, which exceed even the late 1999/early 2000 levels, according to some broader valuation barometers.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

Whether looking at broader valuation metrics like the market capitalization to GDP ratio, or a simpler metric, like the S&P 500 price to earnings ratio, which currently stands at 28.8 as of this writing, the starting valuation for U.S. stocks is not a good one, and this implies poor future nominal and real returns.

Starting Valuations For The Bond Market Are Just As Challenged

If you spend any time doing undergraduate or advanced degree work in the arena of finance, you will understand that over 90% of the bond markets historical returns are heavily correlated with their respective starting yields.

On this front, where do we stand today?

How about a starting nominal yield of 0.55% for a 10-Year U.S. Treasury Bond and a starting yield of 1.20% for a 30-Year U.S. Treasury Bond.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Putting aside the starting yields, and the fact that a majority of a bond allocation's total returns are highly correlated to the starting yield, if you have 40% of your investment portfolio, or even 30% of your investment portfolio in bond, how in the world are you going to meet your targeted return objectives, given the low starting yields today?

Building on this narrative, what if equity returns falter, as they very well could, as articulated earlier in the article?

Simply put, there's no way that a vast majority of investors can achieve their targeted return objectives today, given the starting equity valuations of the broader equity market, and the starting bond yields.

Alternatives Like REITs Are Overpriced Too

In my reading on Seeking Alpha and other investment publications, those targeted to the professional, and those targeted to the individual investor, I see a lot of focus on REITs, as an alternative source of return.

Personally, I have seen charts like this one that tout the superior return characteristics of REITs.

(Source: NAREIT, FactSet)

Please notice in the chart above that the performance date for REITs is from February 1999 through February of 2020, which conveniently leaves out the collapse in REITs that occurred during March of 2020.

Even after a bounce back since the SPDR S&P 500 ETF broader market lows, REITs, as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) are still down 10.5% YTD in 2020, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index, which is up roughly 5% YTD in 2020 as of this writing.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This underperformance in REITs has extended for longer than 2020 too, as I illustrated in my recent article on Simon Property Group (SPG), where I showed this snapshot table that I originally posted privately on August 2019.

(Source: Author, The Contrarian)

For context, in that aforementioned article, I added this commentary that I still think is relevant today.

Looking back at this particular window of intrinsic value price targets from August 16th, 2019, I got the direction right on 14 of the 17 listed equities in the table above, specifically Simon Property Group, where the stock traded at $148.61 on August 16th, 2019, my price target was $125, and it is trading at $70.03 as I write this article, J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM), where the stock traded at $107.72 on 8/16/19, my price target was $85, and it is trading at $93.40 as I write this, and Diamondback (FANG), where the stock traded at $97.26 on 8/16/2019, my price target was $75, and it trades at $40.93 today as I am penning this article. LTC Properties (LTC), Coca-Cola (KO), Cloud Peak Energy, American Campus (ACC), Regency Centers (REG), Realty Income (O), McDonald's (MCD), Omega Healthcare (OHI), STORE Capital (STOR), W.P. Carey (WPC), and Kimco Realty (KIM) follow the examples illustrated above, where their share prices moved in the direction of my August 16th, 2019, intrinsic value price targets, meaning downwards. With the benefit of hindsight, I should have been a REIT-focused analyst, as I would have saved many a lot of money, as these stocks dominated the list of my overvalued candidates circa August of 2019. In contrast, I missed the mark on the list above, which is a partial list of my misses (this is a humbling business) with my intrinsic value price targets on Procter & Gamble (PG), which I still think investors should be short today as it is historically overpriced from my vantage point, American Tower (AMT), which has benefited from multiple secular tailwinds, and Amazon (AMZN), the singular Belle Of The Ball Stock (my terminology), that has benefited from secular tailwinds too, which I will discuss later in this article.

The bottom line with REITs, is that they have underperformed for a long time, and the fact that they are still underperforming with further record low nominal interest rates, which many analysts cite as a positive for REITs, with the logic being that the cap rates will compress, is actually a negative divergence.

From my perspective, this is similar to when precious metals stocks like Barrick (GOLD) famously underperformed precious metals prices in 2011, as gold prices rocketed toward $2,000, and then precious metals equities underperformed all the way until late 2015.

Specific to REITs, they have outperformed for roughly two decades, and there have been some spectacular opportunities along the way, one of which I participated in during November of 2008, which I documented in this article. Despite their glowing return history, at least prior to the past year, REITs are not going to have the tailwind of lower long-term nominal interest rates as they did the past two decades. More specifically, the 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield was roughly 6% at the end of 1999, and it's roughly 0.6% today, so the tailwind of nominally lower interest rates, which propelled REITs higher, is impossible to repeat.

There's An Alternative To The No Alternatives Market

In discussions with investors on a daily basis, many of which highlight my mistakes, and ignore my previous successes, I often hear the refrain that there's not an alternative to buying the in-favor stocks and in-favor bonds today.

From my perspective, this is just investors chasing performance, which is typical in the markets in my over two decades of professional experience, during which time I have gone from being severely out of favor to in-favor with my analysis, as this example shows, on a repeated basis.

Building on this narrative, in the last section on REITs, I discussed how precious metals equities showed negative relative strength in 2011, which was a precursor to a very difficult stretch for inflation sensitive and economically sensitive securities.

Today, we have the opposite scenario happening since the broader equity market lows, which occurred on March 23, 2020.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Specifically, the chart above shows that inflation sensitive and economically sensitive stocks are outperforming since the March 23, 2020, lows. Since that bleak day in March, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is up 110.0% over this time frame, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) is up 63.7%, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is up 46.8%, and the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) is up 66.0%.

These inflation sensitive and economically sensitive collection of equities have all outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which is up 46.8% since the March 23, 2020 lows, and three of the four have outperformed even the red-hot Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which is up 61.6% since the March 23rd, 2020 lows. Personally, I think the broader stock market is following a classic bubble pattern, however time will tell on that front.

Bigger picture, as the performance chart above illustrates, the out-of-favor "Have Not" stocks are outperforming the in-favor "Have" stocks, at least since March 23, 2020, and this may be the start of a historical inflection point.

An Example Of An Extremely Out-Of-Favor Sector Coming Back In-Favor

As most are aware, I have been very bullish on natural gas and natural gas equities, as this niche corner of the market, which I like to call the red-headed stepchild of the energy sector, which itself is historically out of favor, has been left for dead by investors. Simply search my list of published articles the past two years, and you will see a number of articles on this topic. The following are a brief sampling of a few articles I have written on the bigger picture thesis on natural gas and natural gas equities.

Antero Midstream Has Outperformed All Other Midstream Firms Year-To-Date

Antero Resources Is A Generational Buy: Working Through The Near-Term Debt Maturities

EQT Leading The Forthcoming Move Higher In Natural Gas Prices

Natural Gas Equities & Natural Gas Prices Lead The New Energy Reality

EQT Corp. Surges As The Bearish Natural Gas Thesis Is Dead (NYSE:EQT)

The articles listed above on Antero Midstream (AM), Antero Resources (AR), and EQT Corp. (EQT) have been timely, as relative and absolute performance has really surged for natural gas equities, ever since March 9th, 2020, which was a day that saw many energy equities, including Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which I have just written a public article on recently, decline by over 50% in a single trading session.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Since March 9, 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF up 13.4%, Antero Resources, which I have labeled a generational buying opportunity on two occasions now, is up 176.8%, Range Resources (RRC), the most leveraged company with the highest short interest, is higher by 209.2%, and EQT Corp, which is the largest dry natural gas producer in the U.S., ahead of even Exxon Mobil (XOM), is higher by 161.2%. Dry gas focused CNX Resources (CNX) is higher by 110.9% since March 9, 2020, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is higher by 23.2%, and Southwestern Energy (SWN), a misunderstood company from my perspective, is higher by 123.7%.

Clearly this out-of-favor sector is coming back in favor, and the relative and absolute performance are changing quicker than most investors could imagine. The performance change in natural gas equities has been so startling in such a short time frame, similar to golfer Bryson DeChambeau's incredible 50-pound weight gain, which has turbocharged his driving distance on the PGA Tour, that it invites suspicion.

However, as Greg Roskopf, who is a trainer for the Denver Broncos, and who works with DeChambeau directly, explained, the end result was the fruit of the labor of years of hard work preparing for the opportunity.

Greg Roskopf, who works with the Denver Broncos, told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski that it's been a three-year process to get to this point and that the golfer was preparing his body for two years before undertaking such change. "Because we've had the foundation, you're seeing the end result of it happened quick," said Roskopf, who is a biomechanics specialist. "But the two years of preparation to get him to the point where he could make those changes is really why he's been able to make those changes as fast as he's been able to make it."

To outside observers, the change in the investment landscape in this particular niche corner of the market, speaking of natural gas equities, has arrived very quickly. However, for those preparing for the opportunity, it took years of hard work. Building on that narrative, a similar thought process can be applied to the broader investment landscape, meaning preparing now for a change in the future performance of a traditional portfolio, like the 60/40 portfolio, could be well worth the effort.

Closing Thoughts - There Is An Alternative To The 60/40 Portfolio

Most investor and market participants are aware of the valuation conundrum that we find ourselves in today, specifically that starting valuations matter immensely for future returns, yet they are paralyzed to do anything about it, for simple understandable reasons, such as the traditional portfolio strategy has worked, there are seemingly no alternatives, and anything non-correlated has looked terrible in the rear view mirror, at least until pretty recently.

From a bigger picture perspective, given the elevated prices of the stock market, the bond market, and traditional alternatives like REITs, it makes sense to start looking at assets that have been historically non-correlated.

On this front, commodity equities, like the natural gas equities detailed in this article, shine through. Building on this narrative, in a GMO white paper published on Sept. 7, 2016, with the appropriate title of, "An Investment Only a Mother Could Love: The Case for Natural Resource Equities" the authors presented a historical case for the including of natural resource equities in a broader portfolio.

(Source: GMO)

The low historical correlations have been on full display in 2017-2019, and even in 2020, though with very different outcomes, with natural resource equities suffering greatly versus the market from 2017-2019, after outperforming significantly in 2016, and outperforming once again in 2020, as illustrated in this article.

Given the relative starting valuations today, which heavily favor commodity oriented equities versus their nameplate peers; it makes more sense than ever to consider abandoning the 60/40 traditional portfolio structure in favor of an asset allocation with a heavy dose of commodity equities, which are both historically cheap, and historically out of favor.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Ultimately, this is going to be a hard path to go down for many who even chose to start this journey, as looking backward is the safer alternative in the investment business, yet it often yields the worst returns going forward.

