The RealReal (REAL) is an emerging e-commerce powerhouse that focuses on pre-owned luxury goods. At the moment, it appears that REAL has the first-mover advantage in a market with high barriers to entry. REAL has net cash on the balance sheet, but it is free cash flow negative and experiencing many growing pains. Execution risk is perhaps the most critical variable in the thesis, but trading at a single-digit multiple of sales, REAL can provide spectacular shareholder returns if the bullish thesis pans out.

Pre-Owned Luxury Consignment

REAL is an online marketplace for consigned pre-owned luxury goods. REAL aims to solve two related problems: consumers want to buy luxury goods at a discount but are wary of counterfeit items. On the other hand, owners of luxury goods may be unable to sell at an attractive price due to the same fear of counterfeit items. REAL authenticates all items on its marketplace platform, simultaneously providing discounted luxury goods that consumers can trust to be real, and enabling consignors to sell their items at higher prices.

(2020 Q2 Presentation)

Consignment means that sellers send in their luxury merchandise to REAL to be sold on its marketplace. In general, REAL does not own any of the products that it sells and thus does not face inventory risk. Instead, it earns a commission fee ranging from 15% to as high as 45%, with an average take rate of around 36%:

(Source: The RealReal)

Sometimes REAL does own the products that it sells - this would occur if a customer returns an item after REAL has already paid the seller. In the latest quarter, "direct revenue" (products owned directly by REAL) made up 22.5% of total revenues, and profit from direct revenue made up 4.9% of total gross profits.

REAL estimates the pre-owned luxury goods total addressable market to be around $198 billion with approximately $37 billion of additional US luxury goods available for resale:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

As the most recognizable platform in the pre-owned luxury goods space, REAL appears positioned to capture this opportunity. The main question is: does the company have what it takes?

Insider Ownership And Déjà Vu?

Insiders at REAL own just over 27% of the company as of April 2020:

(2020 Proxy)

I mention insider ownership mainly because of a familiar name at the helm. CEO Julie Wainwright owns 6.8% of the company, and readers may remember her for being the CEO of the company formerly known as Pets.com. The company Pets.com was a poster child of the Dot-com Bubble, and its business model involved selling pet supplies at a discount to acquisition cost along with free shipping. As can be expected, Pets.com did not survive long as greater revenues led to greater losses.

Some readers might be tempted to discount REAL because of CEO Wainwright's past failure in Pets.com, and the growing losses at REAL may appear to validate the comparisons. However, as I examine next, REAL appears to have a vastly different business model which may eventually prove to be highly profitable with scale.

Growing On The Top And Bottom Line (In Different Directions)

Heading into 2020, REAL was growing its top-line very aggressively above 30%, courtesy of rapidly growing GMV and an expanding take-rate:

(source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

At the same time, however, adjusted EBITDA losses have been expanding, to $73 million in 2019:

(source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

It is tempting to conclude that growth in revenues at REAL will indefinitely lead to growth in losses, as it has in the past. This kind of thinking, while arguably oversimplistic, undoubtedly will help one avoid many losing stocks. However, many tech stocks, from Salesforce (CRM) to ServiceNow (NOW), have proven that such generalities are not necessarily true: an increase in bottom-line losses can oftentimes be due to aggressive investment in growth and not necessarily signs of a flawed business model. If REAL is choosing to invest more aggressively than conservatively, then this must show in the form of greater losses.

That raises the possibility that REAL does not have a broken business model, but does it prove it? As with any investment in tech names that have been unprofitable in the past, a certain degree of forward-looking faith is necessary. In the case of REAL, the company appears to be generating respectable 72.5% gross margins on consignment and service revenue, which make up the bulk of gross profits:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Earnings Release)

The high gross margins suggest that given enough scale, gross profits should be able to outpace fixed costs. We can see a break down of the components of operating leverage below:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

I expect buyer acquisition costs to improve over the long term, especially as REAL becomes a household name. REAL discloses that around 83% of GMV comes from repeat buyers. Furthermore, buyer acquisition cost improves as oftentimes buyers become consignors (perhaps when they wish to sell pre-owned luxury goods originally purchased on The RealReal) and consignors become buyers:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

"Operations and technology" is the largest component of operating expenses and is primarily made up of merchandising and fulfillment facilities as well as authentication and technology personnel. Merchandising and fulfillment facilities have a large upfront cost, but the cost of supporting incremental orders at the same facilities presumably might be much smaller. I expect that the upfront cost of hiring and training authentication personnel to be high, but might trend lower once authentication protocols are fully developed and easily repeatable. Some readers might be concerned that operations and technology seem to grow in-line with growth in gross profits, suggesting that it is not a fixed cost expense:

(Source: 2019 10-K)

There is always the risk that REAL has unjustly bundled variable expenses into operations and technology. As discussed above, an investment in any unprofitable tech name requires trust in the management team that the reason for the rising fixed cost (typically research & development and in this case, operations and technology) is mainly due to investment in future growth. Based on the limited 3-year time span between 2017 to 2019, the growth in gross profits versus growth of operations and technology costs between 2018 and 2019 ($28.0 million) did outpace the $3 million between 2017 and 2018. This is definitely an area which investors may wish to keep a close eye on, as a trend in the other direction might be a sign of deceptive accounting, a broken business model, or both.

Valuation And Price Target

REAL has 87.1 million shares outstanding, plus 9.7 million in "anti-dilutive" stock options. Because we want a conservative estimate of valuation, we should include stock options in the computation of market capitalization. In total, that's around 96.8 million shares outstanding. In the past quarter, REAL has also issued $150 million in convertible notes due 2025 with a capped-call adjusted conversion price of $27.88 per share. That amounts to about 5.4 million in additional shares if/when those units convert. The all-in shares outstanding is 102.2 million shares. The market cap is thus around $1.5 billion. I do not subtract the $400 million in cash on the balance sheet due to that cash likely being needed to service REAL's ongoing losses.

In 2019, REAL earned $318 million in revenue, but $50.6 million was direct revenue, which has lower profit margins. As a result, I find it unsuitable to apply a sales multiple. Instead, I prefer to use gross profit, which totaled $203.2 million in 2019. REAL trades at approximately 7.5 times 2019 gross profit. For a company that was growing its top-line by around 30% prior to the onset of COVID-19, that appears to be too low of a multiple. It can be difficult to value companies without earnings: my method is to estimate the future profit margin and work backwards from there. I assume that REAL will be able to achieve 20% net margins based on gross profits in the future. Based on a 30% revenue growth rate (which might be considered conservative since we are using gross profits), a price to earnings growth ratio of 2 would lead to a "price to future earnings" multiple of 60 or a price to gross profits multiple of 12.

REAL would trade at around $24 per share at that multiple, which suggests over 60% upside over the next 12 months from multiple expansion alone. REAL might deliver 20-25% annual returns at that price based on revenue growth and a stable valuation multiple. I hesitate to assign an "exact" price target due to there being a wide range of possible fair values, but if the bullish thesis proves correct, then REAL appears priced for high compounded returns over the next decade, if not more. I should emphasize that in the bearish scenario, REAL may go to $0 as it runs out of cash and is unable to prove profitability.

I now look more deeply into the risks.

Growing Pains Or Broken Business Model?

In theory, offering a marketplace with authenticated pre-owned luxury goods sounds like something that should have been done a long time ago. The struggles that REAL has faced give some clues why it perhaps has not been done before.

A CNBC investigation into The RealReal revealed hundreds of fakes that were sold on the platform.

When pointed out, the fakes look obvious, but I think that the investigation was more successful in illustrating just how difficult it is to guarantee "100% authentic items across the platform."

(Source: CNBC)

In fact, following the CNBC report, REAL removed the "100% authentic" or "100% real" vocabulary everywhere from their site. Still, The RealReal platform seems to be very similar to restaurants and food contamination: no one gives restaurants credit every day they serve clean food, but they are quick to place blame when there is any sign of food contamination.

REAL also faces criticism from its consignors. Reviews from the Better Business Bureau reveal instances in which REAL promises to not discount products until 30 days after it is listed, but instead only waits 2 days to do so. It appears this is representative of how consignors do not like the steep commission fees, which are more than double than competitors that do not provide authentication services.

I view these issues as being somewhat acceptable considering that REAL appears to still be in the early innings of its full potential. That said, investors should look for REAL to improve its perception of accurate authentication as well as its relationship with consignors.

Manufacturers Hate The RealReal

REAL's marketplace adds value to both buyers and sellers. The manufacturers of the items sold, however, may not perceive the same value-add. If consumers can readily buy pre-owned luxury goods at a discount, then this may take away spending dollars from the new luxury goods market.

Many manufacturers have attempted to sue REAL and usually REAL can use the court case Tiffany (NJ) Inc. v. eBay as precedent "that factual use of a brand to describe and sell a used good is not false advertising. (2019 10-K)" Sometimes manufacturers can get more aggressive.

The fashion and jewelry manufacturer Chanel, in particular, has sued REAL on allegations that REAL is selling counterfeit Chanel items but claiming them to be authentic. This allegation is closely tied to the fact that it seems impossible for REAL to catch every single counterfeit item submitted for consignment.

If the court rules that REAL cannot claim to authenticate name brand products, then that might prove to be a sign to sell shares as the business model would face an existential crisis.

In the latest update regarding the Chanel lawsuit, Judge Vernon Broderick of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York agreed "to toss out Chanel's claims of trademark infringement, and false endorsement and unfair competition, as well as the Paris-based brand's claims under New York State General Business Law on that basis that TRR's "use of Chanel's genuine trademarks is not likely to cause customer confusion, and because Chanel has not adequately alleged injury to the public at large. (source: The Fashion Law)" However, Judge Broderick refused to dismiss "Chanel's trademark counterfeiting/infringement and false advertising claims." Current and prospective shareholders of REAL should monitor this court case very closely, as there is not really any precedent due to REAL being the first real platform of its kind.

Regardless of the court outcome, I find it possible that REAL will need to rebrand away from its "verified authentic" image to instead "checked for authenticity." I do not think that it is humanly possible to guarantee authenticity, especially if manufacturers are not willing to provide assistance in doing so. It remains to be seen whether consumers will be put off by the change in vocabulary. I personally would still see the value in an authentication process without blatant "verification" verbiage, but I have never been considered an expert in the shopping arena.

COVID-19 Means The RealReal Is Bleeding

This subheader might be deceiving because technically prior to COVID-19, REAL was already bleeding cash, but COVID-19 has definitely exacerbated the cash burn. REAL saw its net loss increase from $26.9 million a year prior to $42.9 million this past quarter. For the year, its net loss widened from $50.1 million to $81.2 million. A lot of the increase in losses can be attributed to the 22% decrease in gross profits, as consumer demand plummeted.

I briefly hinted before that REAL has around $409 million of net cash on its balance sheet. That would theoretically be enough to fund around 3 years of losses at recent run rates.

Plus, there's reason to be optimistic that we have seen the worst of the punishment. REAL discloses in its earnings presentation that GMV plummeted in March and April, before recovering to nearly equal in July:

(2020 Q2 Presentation)

Due to the high fixed costs currently, REAL is highly dependent on a recovery in the pre-owned luxury goods market in order to narrow its losses. I would not be surprised if REAL needs to issue more convertible notes to shore up its balance sheet, though it may not need to do so for several years and its valuation appears cheap enough to discount that.

Other Risks

REAL does not immediately appear to be an excellent employer. On the employer rating website Glassdoor, REAL has a 2.6-star rating which seems very low. Some of the reviews seem to suggest an employer who does not put the utmost care in its employees. Without working there, I cannot state more insight than that. I oftentimes view strong Glassdoor ratings as an unconventional sign of strong company culture and higher potential for execution, but the 2.6-star rating of REAL does not send that positive signal.

It is very unclear how the next 12 months will look for REAL. Coming out of COVID-19, will consumers cut back on luxury spending? Or will REAL benefit as consumers seek discounts? There's some reason for optimism. Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY) earlier reported up to 50% comparable sales in China when stores opened in April, suggesting pent-up demand for luxury goods. An argument can be made that consumers who can afford luxury goods might not be so adversely affected by COVID-19. Unfortunately, this is all just conjecture and we will have to wait to see if REAL's comparable GMV continues its upward trend of the past month.

REAL's high take-rate may welcome competition. REAL's take-rate averaged 36% this past quarter, which dwarfs the approximately 15% take-rate of Amazon (AMZN) or eBay (EBAY). High margins attract competition, though REAL might be able to claim a moat due to its first-mover advantage and the presumed significant body of work it has done in its authentication process. Ironically, the steep losses that REAL incurs might help stave off competition. It seems likely that the take-rate must have some sort of downward trajectory if REAL wishes to meaningfully expand its GMV. This would imply that REAL will need to more rely on GMV growth as opposed to take rate expansion in its push for profitability.

Like other retailers, REAL accepts returns. REAL aims to have an inventory-light business model, but significant returns would challenge that goal. Profit from direct selling hovers around 5% of total gross profits, which while far from optimal is not really yet a cause for concern. Investors should monitor the proportion of gross profits that come from direct selling to ensure that REAL is maintaining its inventory-light business model.

REAL has seen significant insider selling and no insider buying (source: Fintel):

This can be excused away due to REAL being a 2019 IPO, and insiders still retain significant ownership in the company. Without a long public track record, there is not much to go by in determining management alignment with shareholders.

Conclusion

REAL might be "the Amazon of pre-owned luxury goods." It does appear that if one wishes to buy or sell pre-owned luxury goods, then REAL offers the most compelling platform. It, however, faces many potential obstacles including elusive profitability, anticompetitive challenges from manufacturers, as well as simply being unable to achieve 100% authenticity across its platform. With the risks acknowledged, the bullish thesis seems compelling because REAL appears to be a first-mover in an attractive market with a large total addressable market. This might promise many years of above-market growth, giving it the scale it needs to achieve consistent profitability. Shares trade at 7.5 times 2019 gross profits which may prove to be far too cheap if REAL can execute on its growth plans. Because of the consistent losses, the future road is likely to be anything but smooth. I rate shares a buy, and note that this is a position which demands close monitoring.

