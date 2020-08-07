I still like the long-term potential of the new IR, but the valuation already anticipates a lot of the positive developments I expect.

While close to half of Ingersoll Rand's end-markets (by revenue) should be in recovery mode in 2021, a significant 25%-plus likely won't be.

Ingersoll Rand's second-quarter results were typical for the sector, both in terms of revenue performance and performance relative to expectations, though incremental margins were better than average.

These are "interesting" times for Ingersoll Rand (IR). Integrating the merger of the former Ingersoll Rand non-climate operations and Gardner Denver was already going to present some typical integration challenges, but now the COVID-19 outbreak and sharp industrial recession are going to make that job all the more difficult. On top of that, IR has some longer-standing, cost-reduction/efficiency initiatives that have to go well, and the company really needs to improve some of its offerings in compressors to compete more effectively with Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY).

I actually like the long-term prospects for Ingersoll Rand's business. What I don't like is how the Street already just assumes a pretty bullish set of outcomes. I thought the valuation was a little too rich back in May, and the shares have basically tracked the large industrial sector (where I don't see a lot of great bargains) since. I do see ways for Ingersoll Rand to outperform and drive higher estimates, but I wish the level of expectations were a little lower now.

Pretty Typical Results

Ingersoll Rand's results were pretty typical for the sector this quarter, including a decent revenue beat (about 9%) and a much larger, cost-driven beat at the operating line (or EBITDA in this case) of 39% or about $0.12/share. As with many other companies, key questions now revolve around the pace of the recovery and whether some of these short-term cost moves will create margin headwinds next year.

Revenue declined 19% in organic terms, which was in line with the 15% to 20% declines that were common for most of the sector (some did better, and some did worse, of course). Gross margin fell 660bp on lower overhead absorption. Adjusted operating income fell 50% this quarter, with a lower-than-average decremental margin of around 20%, but the preferred metric for IR seems to be EBITDA, where profits declined 23% and margin contracted 50bp.

The Industrial Technologies & Services (or ITS) business saw 17% revenue contraction. The compressor business declined at a low-to-mid teens rate, worse than Atlas Copco's 4% decline in part due to a lower service component, while the tools and lift business declined "in the high-30%'s" - roughly close to the 29% revenue decline in Atlas' Industrial Technique business and the 34% decline seen at Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) (material handling products). The vacuum, blower, and pressure businesses declined at a low-to-mid teens rate, while segment EBITDA fell 8% and margin improved 280bp.

Precision and Science Tech (or PST) reported an 8% revenue decline, with medical up 7% and PFS/ARO (industrial) down 14%. Both of those figures look pretty consistent with peer trends, and EBITDA declined less than 7%, with margin up 90bp. Specialty Vehicle revenue declined 7%, with EBITDA up 9% and margin up 270bp. High Pressure Solutions revenue declined 82% and EBITDA went negative, but this is a relatively small business for Ingersoll Rand.

A More Mixed Outlook Than Some

While Atlas Copco's management is expecting a modest improvement in the third quarter, Ingersoll Rand didn't sound quite as confident. Not only was there no formal guide for the quarter, but management indicated that orders were still falling at a mid-teens rate in July - better than the 20%-plus decline in the second quarter, but perhaps not as much of a rebound as investors were hoping to see.

Looking at those orders, ITS orders declined 23%, while Atlas saw compressor orders decline 13% and Industrial Technique orders decline 35%. PST orders declined less than 7% in the quarter, with industrial demand weighing on a pretty healthy medical business. Orders were up in the specialty vehicle business, and HPS orders aren't particularly material.

I'm concerned about IR's leverage to the oil/gas vertical over the next year or two, as I expect weaker spending in the upstream market and project delays in downstream. All told, oil/gas is about 15% to 20% of IR's business, and that's a material headwind, and the chemical sector, too, could be looking at meaningful project/spending deferrals (around 7% of IR's business).

I'm definitely more bullish about near-term prospects for "industrial manufacturing", particularly with Fastenal's (FAST) monthly numbers continuing to show improvement (July manufacturing sales down 5.5% after declining 8% in June). This catch-all category represents close to 30% of the company's revenue, and I'm expecting many short-cycle end-markets to turn positive by the end of 2020 and into 2021. I likewise expect a sharp recovery in autos (more of a 2021 driver), and smaller markets like medical and food/beverage should be positive contributors. All told, I think about 45% to 50% of IR's business should see meaningful demand improvement in the next six to nine months.

The Outlook

Management still has work to do above and beyond deal integration. In the compressor business, IR actually has a broader product offering now than Atlas, but IR really needs to improve its oil-free compressor portfolio and its service offerings/attachments.

M&A could help, but management's commentary on M&A at a sell-side conference earlier this year suggests that compression isn't necessarily the top priority, with management talking about desirable bolt-on attributes like "mission-critical flow control", "low system cost/high failure cost", "large, fragmented addressable markets", and "low cyclicality". To be clear, I think those are great M&A priorities, but I think there are opportunities to improve the compressor business through deals that don't necessarily hit those standards.

While not necessarily directly related to the outlook, I want to mention the unexpected departure of CFO Emily Weaver back in June. She'd only been on the job a short time (hired from Fortive (FTV) in December) and the SEC filing makes it pretty clear she's not leaving for a new job (the agreement includes outplacement services for up to 12 months). Senior executive turnover isn't a new issue here, and I don't know what the problem was, but I suppose you could argue that if it was clear to the CEO (and the board) that there was a lack-of-fit, better to fix the issue sooner than later.

As far as the business, I'm still comfortable with assumptions that lead to a 2% to 3% long-term revenue growth rate (closer to 5% with the 2020 starting point) and meaningful improvement in FCF margins (to the mid-teens) that will push FCF growth into the double digits. I do also expect meaningful improvements in margins over the next couple of years on end-market recoveries, deal synergies, and ongoing cost/efficiency improvements.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, the market is already there, and the shares don't look like any particular bargain. Even if you argue that lower interest rates should lower your expected equity return assumptions, I see more return potential in better-established names like Dover (DOV) and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY). I'm not blind to the significant self-improvement and synergy potential here, but I'd like a less demanding entry price to play it.

