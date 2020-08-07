Lithia Motors (LAD) has been one of the strongest performers this year. The domestic economy has been crushed, unemployment has skyrocketed and Lithia, a car dealership stock, is up 60% year-to-date. What seems to be completely nuts is the result of a very powerful business model that, despite a sales decline, managed to turn the bottom line into an unexpected force in the second quarter (and prior quarters/years). While I am currently not adding to my cyclical portfolio, I believe Lithia is the go-to stock in its industry.

Here's What Happened In Q2

At this point, I am glad I did not turn bearish on Lithia after discussing their first-quarter results (in this article). My decision was based on my expectations that the stock market would have a second sell-off.

While I am obviously hoping that consumer sentiment is quickly going to rebound, I will not be investing in Lithia Motors as I would not be surprised if a second sell-off were to take the stock lower.

Also, back then, Lithia already rallied more than 60% after bottoming in March.

What happened in the second quarter can be seen below. Normally, I show you the table, but in this case, I think the overview below shows the situation a bit better. Basically, the company reported adjusted EPS of $3.72, which is up 26% compared to the prior-year quarter - after a decline of 18% in the first quarter. It is also one of the biggest beats in the company's history as analysts were looking for a Q2 EPS result of $1.69.

Lithia generates 50% of its sales in the new vehicle segment. However, this segment generated just 20% of gross profit. Used vehicles account for 36% of sales and 22% of total gross profit. Parts and service account for 10% of sales and 31% of gross profit. You probably know where this is going as finance and insurance accounts for only 4% of total sales but 27% of total gross profit. This commission-based segment is likely to continue this growth as it has historically become an increasingly important generator of income.

That said, let's take a look at unit sales in the second quarter. The divergence between new and used vehicles was stunning as same-store new vehicle sales fell by a whopping 23.5%. The same-store used-vehicle retail sales were up 0.5%. Same-store financing and insurance sales increased by 9.4%. As a result of this changed mix from new to used cars with support from strong F&I growth, the same-store total gross profit per unit increased by 11.4% to $4,030.

The numbers below are NOT on a same-store basis. As you can clearly see, used vehicles are the only tailwind in the second quarter, and on a year-to-date basis as sales are up 3.8% and 4.7% respectively. Meanwhile, new vehicles are down 19.9% and 13.5%. I strongly believe this is a trend that will last a bit longer as new vehicle production was largely shut down in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 lockdown measures. Currently, we are witnessing a secular trend of suburbanization and public transportation avoidance due to virus fears. This in addition to the aforementioned production difficulties has caused a strong used-vehicle market - even in a recession.

Source: Lithia Motors Q2/2020 Earnings Release

Note that regardless of these production issues, Lithia Motors' management mentions no major problems due to successful inventory management.

Our OEMs have reopened their factories and adjusted plans to avoid any significant disruption in the availability of new vehicle inventory. As of right now, our stores are positioned with the inventory necessary to meet the increased demand that we were seeing throughout the network.

With this in mind, it might seem the company is dropping the ball on new vehicles despite the difficult macro environment. However, gross margins improved to 6.7% in the second quarter - up from 5.6% in the prior-year quarter. Despite a decline of 24% in new unit sales, better pricing and a focus on margins allowed the company to report a 27.2% increase in new-vehicle retail average gross profit (per unit). This is one of the reasons why the stock is trading so 'high'. If the company is able to achieve this in one of the most uncertain economic times in modern history, what will happen once the American consumer starts to rebound?

Source: Lithia Motors Q2/2020 Earnings Release

As long as economic times remain uncertain, I expect the company to remain highly committed to margins and used vehicle sales through their focus on personalized financing plans and smart purchasing of used vehicles in a tight market. Based on this, I expect the company to generate more than $150 million in quarterly operating income in the next year if the economy is indeed able to bottom in the fourth quarter of this year - which is what I expect.

Source: TIKR.com

So, what about financial strength and valuation?

Financials Are Safe While Valuations Make Sense

Just like in the prior three quarters, Lithia's current assets cover 120% of current liabilities. Adjusted for the company's inventory (quick ratio), this number drops to 28%. However, keep in mind that this number is always very low for companies dependent on inventories like retailers. Total liabilities are valued at 72.3% of total assets, which is one of the lowest value in years and down from 75.8% in the first quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, EBITDA is covering interest rates 6.9x. Adjusted for CAPEX, this number drops to 5.4x - which is still a solid number. Net debt is valued at 4.4x EBITDA.

With regard to valuation, the stock is trading at 20.4x LTM earnings. This is the highest value since the years between 2013-2016. Back then, an 'elevated' valuation was supported by a massive stock price surge. Right now, I have to agree that the company deserves a somewhat elevated valuation.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

We are in a recession and I am discussing the phenomenal performance of a car dealership. Who would have thought that in the first quarter? In this case, it's not just a random car dealership but a company dedicated to rapidly gain market share in the US by offering great personalized services backed by strong operating capabilities.

With regard to the decision to buy or ignore this stock, I have to say it depends on one's ability to cope with risks and one's time horizon. If you don't mind holding stocks that will be volatile during recessions (look at the Q1/20 stock price performance of Lithia) and have a long-term horizon, I think Lithia is a good investment - even trading at $240 per share.

Personally, I will try to buy it lower. Even at the risk of missing more upside. This decision is based on the fact that I already own a significant number of cyclical shares and can 'afford' to miss upside if it means I might buy this stock at a discount.

Either way, the takeaway here is that Lithia is one of the best consumer stocks on the market. I have no doubt this company will continue to do well and think 10 years from now, this company will be trading much higher.

Stay tuned!

