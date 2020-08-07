With strong economics, the huge discount to waste management companies in the US seems excessive, even if their business is less cash generative.

Moreover, like waste management, it has ESG in its sails, where the list of products needed to be specially waste-treated is likely to grow over time.

It continues to be critical to manage risk in times like these, and as such, utilities of any kind remain in our crosshairs. One such company is Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY) which operates in three business lines: Water, Waste, and Energy, all future-proof businesses mostly resilient to COVID-19 and its impacts on people's behaviour. By primarily conducting its activities under concession, lease, operation, construction, and, finally, maintenance contracts, the business is asset-light on an incremental basis. Although the company has underperformed the markets since the financial crisis, we think that COVID-19 is a moment where companies like these might become more attractive to institutions that need to demonstrate discipline to investors. As such, Veolia is attractive right now as an all-weather exposure.

Q2 Impacts and The Long-Term Proposition

Thanks to its utility-like business model, the company delivered a reasonable Q2 with impacts as a result of COVID-19 limited to construction and solid waste management for commerce and industry (C&I). This impact is likely to be highly temporary, with evidence that almost all businesses will recover now that lockdowns are no longer in place. We are expecting a return to normalised levels with the assumption that shocks will be more limited in scope in the future.

Besides C&I waste management and construction, which were mandated by government decree to cease for a few weeks in Q2, the resilience of the rest of the business stems from that fact that they either provide utility services that are essential to both businesses and households, or other infrastructure that customers cannot go without. These same drivers also make the company future-proof, where the services they provide will continue to become more essential.

Their broad, international presence is coherent with the breadth of the trends from which they benefit, the first of which being that growth in water usage is persistent. In fact, water usage is outpacing both population growth and industrial production. This means that water usage is being driven both by these secular trends as well as by an increase in the water intensity of industrial and residential processes. These trends are also linked to the ESG megatrend since water is an increasingly vital but also increasingly scarce resource due to pollution and wastage. Altogether, we should expect these trends to continue almost indefinitely, staying the course even through crises like COVID-19 in Q2.

Another prong of the proposition is their waste businesses. These industrially demanding businesses will require Veolia services more as waste treatment directives become increasingly stringent. By supplying to commercial customers, quality and reliability of earnings improve, remaining a cost line even during the lockdowns.

These treatment processes are often for hazardous waste, which, of course, requires even more stringent regulation. In the case of Europe, where various types of waste are indicated by codes, the list of waste considered hazardous is likely to continue to grow in tandem with the EU's greater commitment to the environment and sustainability. Indeed, the market is growing at robust rates of 8% annually, reaching above $20 billion in size and showed its resilience in Q2.

Plastic is already considered a product dangerous for the environment. In a period where disposables are becoming a requirement of general health, this issue will be exacerbated with COVID-19. Concerns around plastic and its disposal will continue to grow as they rightfully should. Veolia provides services that are in place to recycle plastics. Although a rather marginal business, these trends are reflected in the expected growth rates of this segment.

Finally, the operation of geographically diversified heat transmission networks should also remain consistent, as regulated utilities often do. Indeed, the current quarter performance bears out the regulated nature of this business, which has seen, if anything, benefit from more people staying at home despite the onset of summer at the end of Q2.

Concluding remarks

The sustainability of the business has been corroborated by the markets, with a substantial capital raise of EUR 700 million 8-year bonds being recently carried out at rates below 1.5%.

Although there is reason to be optimistic about the stock now, the narrative was not able to catch on before. Since the financial crisis, the company has never really recovered and many investors were disappointed, dropping the stock in favour of more promising, vigorous names that lead the latest bull market. There is a risk that COVID-19 does not constitute a narrative change, and that this low capital intensity, cash generative business does not get the recognition it seems it should deserve given the high-probability secular trends underlying future performance.

Nonetheless, the business sports high earnings quality with a future-proof proposition. Moreover, the valuation comes across as reasonable.

Although Veolia is clearly not at the same level as Waste Management (NYSE:WM), which has way higher margins while being only somewhat more capitally intensive, there is still an excessive discrepancy between the business multiples. Veolia is similar enough, in the end, they, after all, manage waste for the City of London and have a significant C&I business. There is definitely some upside in this stock, consistent with investors eschewing it for more than a decade. With both a risk management and value proposition, Veolia strikes us as a worthy exposure.

