Altius Minerals Corporation (ATUSF) CEO Brian Dalton on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Flora Wood - Director, Investor Relations

Ben Lewis - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Dalton - Chief Executive Officer

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Jacques Wortman - Laurentian Bank

Brian MacArthur - Raymond James

Kerry McCurry - Canaccord

Craig Hutchison - TD Bank

Flora Wood

Thank you, Joanne. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 conference call. Our press release and quarterly filings were released yesterday after the close, and are available on our website. This event is being webcast live, and you'll be able to access replay, along with the presentation slides that have been added to our website, which is www.altiusminerals.com. Brian Dalton, CEO; Ben Lewis, CFO, will both speakers on the call, and then we'll open it up for Q&A.

The forward-looking statements on Slide 2 applies to everything we say, both in the formal remarks and during the Q&A.

And with that, I'd like to turn it over to Ben take us through the numbers.

Ben Lewis

Thank you, Flora, and good morning, everyone. Q2 royalty revenue of $13 million or $0.31 per share was down 20% from Q1, primarily on lower prices related to demand concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, lower power consumption in Alberta, and IOC's decision to maintain cash on its balance sheet rather than pay dividends. Q2 EBITDA was $10 million, compared to $12.7 million in Q1, with the decline following the decline in revenue. General and administrative costs of $1.9 million this quarter are consistent with last quarter and the previous year. Adjusted operating cash flow was $13.4 million this quarter, an increase over the $13.2 million last quarter, despite the drop in revenue and EBITDA. The higher adjusted operating cash flow reflects the timing of corporate income tax payments and lower interest payments, due to lower debt costs. Interest payments this year were lower than last year on a six-month basis, despite the higher borrowing amount, reflecting the drop-in base interest rates. Corporate taxes have not yet been paid for 2020, as government relief due to COVID-19 allows for an extension. We expect these payments to be made by the end of September.

The quarterly net earnings amount of $4.1 million or $0.10 per share includes a number of non-cash adjustments that are identified in the waterfall table and slide. These include a gain on foreign exchange and on the fair value adjustment of derivatives, $0.07 per share combined, offset by a smaller loss of $0.01 per share, through share of loss in investments in associates. The adjusted earnings are $0.04 per share.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.05 per share quarterly dividend, and I'll take this opportunity to remind you that this dividend is eligible for our dividend reinvestment plan, which we announced last quarter for shareholders who are interested in receiving common stock instead of cash. For those who are interested, please visit our website or contact Flora for instructions.

Finally, looking at the balance sheet and capital allocation, we ended Q2 with $48 million in the value of the project generation equity portfolio, and $70 million in LIORC shares. As of yesterday, these amounts stood at $55 million and $78 million, respectively, as the markets continued to recover. After payment of our preferred security distributions and common share dividends, and a further $3.2 million spent on normal course issuer bid repurchases, we ended the quarter with $30.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. After quarter end, we drew on cash reserves to pay the approximate $9 million net purchase consideration for the recently announced acquisition of Liberty's interests in certain coal partnerships. We also made a $3 million milestone payment to PGE to bring total funding to $22 million out of the $30 million commitment, with first royalty expected at the end of next year.

During Q3, we intend to evaluate the carrying value of our royalty interests in light of the new average book value. The carrying value of our five co-royalties post-closing of the Liberty transaction is approximately $80 million. We have $80 million outstanding in term debt, and we are scheduled to repay at a rate of $20 million per year on final maturity date of June 2023. We also have approximately $65 million drawn against our revolving credit facility, with $35 million in undrawn availability. We have continued to be active on our normal course issuer bid, as we repurchase 361,900 shares this quarter to bring our trailing 12-month total to 1,353,500 shares.

Brian has more to say on macro conditions and the recent acquisition, and I'll now turn it over to him. Brian, are you there?

Brian Dalton

Thank you all for joining. I'll begin by addressing the recently announced acquisition from Liberty Metals and Mining from its partnership interest in Alberta coal royalties, and how we intend to allocate the additional cash flow towards continuing royalty investment in the renewable energy sector. Altius has been actively working to align its assets with major global sustainability trends for several years now, since before we knew what the ESG acronym even stood for. Increasing our near-term coal exposure may seem odd, therefore. However, it is not at all when you consider that the underlying goal of sustainability or impact investing is to speed positive change and transition.

In that regard, buying out our partnering coal royalties is quite consistent with our goals and broader sustainability objectives, since what it really represents is not a doubling down on coal, but a doubling down on renewable investments. We see a certain elegance and using this residual revenue from coal power generation plants that are on an absolute path to [Technical Difficulty] into supporting the global renewable energy transition, as well as enhancing our own portfolio sustainability alignments objectives.

The fact that coal is so out of favor that we were able to achieve a price that will ultimately result in a significant leveraging of our renewable royalty investment dollars is a nice bonus. Further on that front, it has been an extremely busy quarter for Altius Renewable Royalties, which is being led by Frank Getman and his team in action.

Towards the end of Q1, we announced a new royalty investment with Apex Clean Energy. Apex is a leader in the U.S. renewable energy development space in terms of overall portfolio size, projects developed, and also in connecting corporate and industrial users directly with renewable sourced energy. I think it is worth every Altius shareholder's time to check them out. With this transaction, we added a second top five renewable energy developer, in addition to Tri-Global Energy, to our investment portfolio, and the impact on our recognition and acceptability within the broader sector has been quite amazing. For the first time in almost three years of business development at ARR, the deal origination mark has become inbound dominated. We are seeing lots of attractive opportunity as a result, and several sets of discussions and negotiations are advancing.

The other major activity within ARR during this quarter has been an effort to attract strategic investment partners to help upscale the business and maintain our leading role in the innovating royalty financing sector. Our efforts in this regard have been productive, and we feel we're getting close to selecting a partner or partners that can not only augment our capital availability, but also bring other value-adding attributes to the table. We also continue to explore the possibility of bringing ARR public as pure play spin out [ph], and are being met with enthusiasm in this regard. It should be noted that these are not mutually exclusive fronts.

There's a commonly cited lack of public investment opportunity in the renewable sector presently, at least relative to the amount of capital that is amassing to invest in sustainability [indiscernible] and renewable energy, specifically. On the slightest side, the prospect of a Democratic presidential win in the U.S. is expected to be very positive for the renewable sector, and we are noticing significant uptick in the number of investor inquiries regarding our renewables initiatives that reference this possibility.

Switching now to base metals, and copper in particular, which is our largest commodity exposure, prices have rebounded to beyond pre-COVID levels, and we remained longer-term bold. Factors that excite us include the expectation that much of the world, led presently by China, is turning to infrastructure-based stimulus as a means to offset the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic. This is generally bullish for copper and other base and industrial metals, but it has the potential to be particularly profound during this cycle, as a specific type of infrastructure stimulus most commonly being discussed relates to speeding up of electrification and renewable electricity growth.

Most grid systems globally are inadequate presently to support the shift to increasing consumer energy using coming from electricity at the expense of fossil fuels. Fixing that problem will require an incredible amount of new copper and other base metals production. Not only that, but in the regions where this copper will come from, there is an issue with maintaining current levels of production, never mind bringing on needed increases. Major capital investments are needed, although this year has not been a good one for executing on these capital projects for obvious reasons.

One absolute impact of COVID will be a setback in the timeframe for much of the plan production replacements and growth that might have been expected otherwise. This is a bit double-edged for us, as it has also pushed back some of the preliminary work that Lundin has been doing with respect to a potential expansion of Chapada mine, though we consider this minor within the bigger picture, and command Lundin for the responsible management of COVID risks at the mine and within its surrounding communities.

Products volumes have shown a gradual recovery in the first half of the year relative to late last year, and operators are predicting a significant year-over-year improvement. Prices remain relatively weak, but do appear to have stabilized since the signing of India's and China's supply contracts in May, and as inventories built during last year's generally poor growing season has gone down. It seems the world has kept eating through the pandemic. Iron ore has been a star performer in 2020, and it is another commodity whose demand is expected to benefit from broad-based infrastructure stimulus.

IOC has been performing well operationally, and benefiting from the strong pricing environment. However, our revenue related to its operations going from our holding in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company, was down considerably in the first half of the year, as IOC elected to maintain increase on its balance sheet rather than issue dividends. LIORC has noticed that this decision by IOC stemmed from COVID-19 related economic uncertainties, and if sold, this likely represents a deferral, rather than a loss of dividend income, given IOC's continuing success in handling the risks with operations and its workforce and communities.

On coal, the Cardinal River met coal royalty contributed $0.5 million this quarter and $1 million for the first half of the year, but it is now closed after 51 years of mining. Thermal coal royalties were also negatively impacted during the quarter, as power demand declined sharply in Alberta, with the oil industry slump and more general lockdown impacts. A gradual recovery appears underway now, however.

Last but not least, we are seeing great progress within our project generation, as the junior resource sector was returned to favor. As Ben noted, the portfolio value has more than fully rebounded from pandemic-driven loads, and many of our portfolio companies have been able to considerably strengthen their balance sheets through equity raises. This is driving a strong second half exploration effort, with several large-scale drilling programs from within our portfolio announced. Notable highlights in this regard include announcements from Aventus, Abra Plata, [indiscernible], among several others. In addition, Renaissance and Evrim have announced a merger to form a new precious metals focused royalty and project generation company, anchored by royalties relating to First Majestic's Ermitano project in Mexico, and AngloGold Ashanti's silicones project gold discovery in Nevada. Altius will be the largest shareholder of the merged company, and it also owns a direct 1.5% NSR royalty related to the silicon project.

Thank you, and now we'll open to your call of your questions.

Orest Wowkodaw

Hi, good morning. Just a question about the coal royalties. Wondering if you could give us an update on the, I guess, litigation, with respect to claims against the Alberta government. And then I was also wondering whether, via your increased ownership of the royalties, whether you also effectively inherit Liberty's claim to their share of any compensation. Thank you.

Brian Dalton

Yes, the litigation process, plods along, I guess is the best word I can use to describe it. There's been obvious delays as far as discovery goes because we haven't been able to get together to complete that process. And the other side has declined our invite to do that remotely. So, we're still at that stage, working right now actually to try to build a new schedule around that. But obviously, there's uncertainty there. And yes, we do have entitlement to the full claim related to the limited partnership interest, the full limited partnership interest, so the full $119 million dollar claim, with the exception of the remaining minority shareholder's interest.

Orest Wowkodaw

I see. Do you expect that this will go to court in 2021? Or could this take even longer?

Brian Dalton

That's a hard one to predict. There's not a whole lot of issue, quite frankly. I mean, there's actually very little dispute around the facts. Really, the question is what do those facts represent? Does it the taking or an effect of an appropriation? Hard when the call. It doesn't seem the other side is in any great hurry. But I guess we'll update as we know more. We should know more as we go through the autumn.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay, thanks very much.

Jacques Wortman

Hi, good morning, guys. Could you please provide some color on the timing of the receipt of stream revenue for Chapada? Production and sales volumes reported by Lundin were significantly higher than the attributable royalty revenue that was reported by Altius. So I just want to get a bit of color on that. Secondly, then if you could just repeat again, what is the carrying value now for the total coal royalty portfolio? Did you say $80 million?

Ben Lewis

Yes. that's correct. That would include Liberty as well, our acquisition of Liberty's portion.

Brian Dalton

And as far as the Chapada question, Ben can probably fill in better. But yes, there is a slight lag from sales to when proper warrants are received. We'd expect to catch up in the current quarter.

Jacques Wortman

Okay, thanks very much.

Brian MacArthur

Good morning. Sorry, just to follow-up on Jacques' question, so the carrying value is $80 million, but you bought Liberty stake for $9 million. Does that imply that transaction value is what you're going to use to write down the book value? Are you going to do an MPV? Say, I'm just trying to get the magnitude for the -- you buy it for $9 million, which is a good price, it implies the whole value may be closer to $20 million than $80 million. Am I thinking about that writer or how will you proceed through that process?

Ben Lewis

I think the first thing you do is basically consider averaging down, if you look at it that way. So it won't be -- if there's any adjustment -- and we've got to do a lot of work on this. We've got to look at mine plans or try and get new mine plans. Basically, considered the purchase price, we've got to crack open net present value calculations, mine plans, look at the latest and greatest on coal to gas conversions, and talk to operators, and look at demand for electricity in Alberta as well. So there's a lot of work to do. I can't give a range at this point because there's a lot to do. But no, it won't be close to the $10 million. If at all, consider the average, the worst case, I would say, and we may conclude that there's no adjustment. So it really depends on -- this just means we've got to crack open the valuation and do some work on them. And we'll have that done in Q3.

Brian MacArthur

Great. Thanks. And Brian, just following up to your comment that this is an alternative financing, if you want to look at it that way, for your renewal business, I guess, you feel you got a pretty good a reasonable deal on this coal thing. And that cost the funding is probably cheaper than you can get cost of funding some other way for the ARR. Is that a fair statement?

Brian Dalton

Sure. I mean, just think about the same dollar that we spend here being vested directly into the renewables project. So this is a renewables opportunity. This is a way to take $1, buy this coal, and invest multiples of that $1 into renewable energy. So it's -- obviously, if you want to look at it that way, it just represents an extremely low cost of capital for future investments, when you back calculate the expected IRR on the coal investment.

Brian MacArthur

Great. Thank you very much.

Kerry McCurry

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Q3 is shaping up to be a lot better. Obviously, the copper prices and iron ore prices are rebounding. Just wondering how we should think about coal revenue in the back of the year, just given -- or relative to Q2. Do you have any expectations around that?

Brian Dalton

I mean, I take a peek usually every day at -- you can look every day on the Alberta website that shows total generation from every source that’s there. What I can speak to is that, over the last few weeks at least, things have been running really strongly out there. So Genesee in particular, every day, each of the generators looks to be running at full capacity. Dearness [ph] would be probably running at around 40%-ish, which is in line with where that's been through the first half of the year, and it's never been 100% producer. An older, less efficient operation. So from what we can see, looking at what everyone else can look at, it looks pretty reasonable. Now, let's not forget that it's summer in Alberta as well. So power generation is going to -- is at the peak period for consumption in any event. But there is certainly improved industrial demand, as well as certain oil industry or oil sector operations rebound. But we don't think -- it's not going to go back to 2019 overnight. It's a slower process.

Kerry McCurry

That's a bit of a bum, I guess, in Q3 relative to Q2?

Brian Dalton

It's looking like a better quarter in Q3, as far as overall energy consumption in Alberta goes relative to Q2, for sure.

Kerry McCurry

Okay, and then maybe just the remaining funds for the renewable business, just what you're expecting, when that would be deployed. Is that 2020 or is some of that going to be in 2021?

Brian Dalton

Is that regarding the remaining milestones with TGE?

Kerry McCurry

Yes, exactly.

Brian Dalton

I think this year. We expect that they'll be able to sell enough projects in the remainder of the year to completely meet all milestones under our agreement and the best pass [ph] in full entitlement of royalties, based upon the current interest in their portfolio.

Kerry McCurry

Great. Thanks, Brian.

Brian Dalton

Thank you.

Craig Hutchison

Hi, guys. I had a question on the iron ore business and your position in LIORC. I feel in the past you guys have been pretty nimble and you got it to your position during kind of downturns. We obviously saw a sharp downturn and decline in the share value of LIORC in the beginning of Q2. But you guys didn't add your position. Can you just talk about that, whether you guys feel like you've got a sizable position at this point? Are you seeing better opportunities and that's why you can kind of add to your size of your position in LIORC?

Brian Dalton

Well, it was quite the opposite. In fact, Craig, we ended up selling some because wanted to make sure that our balance sheet was bulletproof because it was such a busy time. We didn't know if by this time, by fall of 2020, we'd be facing half of the mines in our portfolio more shutdown. So it was with more of a balance sheet driven decision. And it was also -- there was a weighing that went on around is that $1 better left in LIORC or deployed in LIORC to buy more LIORC, or is it better deployed buying Altius shares? And that was a kind of an easy call. So in a different world if we were -- if we had unlimited capital, we probably would have bought at all. But there were choices to be made.

Craig Hutchison

Okay, I appreciate that.

Operator

Flora Wood

We'd like to thank everybody for joining. That was a good set of questions too. And we'll look forward to talking to you on the Q3 call.

Brian Dalton

Thanks, everyone.

Ben Lewis

All right. Thank you.

