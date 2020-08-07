For the foregoing reasons, the Fund is no longer on my Watchlist and I have initiated an inital investment in the Fund.

The Ensemble Fund has a great track record since its inception in 2015, consistently exceeding the returns of the S&P 500.

Introduction

In October of 2020, in an article about the Ensemble Fund (ENSBX) (sometimes referred to herein as the "Fund"), I wrote:

I am always on the lookout for up-and-coming mutual fund managers in the hope of finding the next Peter Lynch (i.e., a fund manager set to outperform the S&P 500 over a long period of time). Sean Stannard-Stockton, CFA of the Ensemble Fund (ENSBX) (the "Fund"), might be such a manager. For that reason, I have included the Fund on my Watchlist and will consider making an investment in the Fund in the future. I'd like to give the Fund a little more time to develop its track record and, with a relatively rich portfolio P/E of 22, I'd rather buy the Fund on a material pullback.

Sure enough, and thanks to the disruption caused by the novel coronavirus, I have had the opportunity to see the Fund perform through a particularly volatile and challenging period. Being impressed with how the Fund has performed through this recent period (its performance relative to its benchmark (the S&P 500) has been superb - more on that below), I have initiated an initial position in the Fund.

In short, I am BULLISH on the Fund as its performance record and disciplined investment style have earned my confidence.

The Ensemble Fund

The Ensemble Fund is an open-ended mutual fund that seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation via a relatively focused portfolio of securities that meet the Fund's strict investment criteria. Emphasizing its best ideas, the philosophy of the Fund manager revolves around the notion that a small number of core concepts will ultimately drive investment outcomes. Those core concepts include:

1) competitively advantaged business models,

2) talented management teams,

3) understandable businesses, and

4) buying securities of businesses exhibiting the above features at a discount to their intrinsic value.

When the Fund identifies strong business franchises that meet its demanding investment criteria, the Fund is willing to "back up the truck" and take a meaningful position in such businesses.

Current Portfolio Holdings

As of June 30, 2020, the Fund's top-ten holdings make up more than 60% of the Fund's assets. Those holdings include First Republic Bank (FRC), Home Depot (HD), Alphabet (GOOGL), Ferrari NV (RACE), Mastercard (MA), Netflix (NFLX), Masimo Corp. (MASI) and Broadridge Financial (BR).

The Fund summarizes its investment approach in a helpful diagram:

A list of all the Fund's holdings as of 6/30/2020 can be found here.

Fund Basics

Expense Ratio: 1:00%

Sales Charge: None

Other Fees: None

Inception Date: November 2, 2015

Fund Advisor: Ensemble Capital Management

Fund Portfolio Manager: Sean Stannard-Stockton, CFA

Net Assets: $35.4 million (as of 6/30/20)

Minimum Investment: $5,000 | $1,000 for IRAs

Superb Performance

The Fund's track record since its inception continues to be superb. As of June 30, 2020, the Fund's performance is as follows (data from the Fund's website):

2Q20 YTD 1 Year 3 Year Since Inception* Ensemble Fund 22.6% -0.21% 11.27% 13.76% 12.86% S&P 500 20.54% -3.08% 7.51% 10.73% 10.93%

*Inception Date: November 2, 2015

What I find particularly impressive with these results is that the Fund's portfolio is not over-weighted with FANGMAN stocks, although the Fund's portfolio does include Netflix and Alphabet.

As of August 5th, the Fund had a positive return in excess of 8.25% (YTD) compared to a return of less than 3.50% (YTD) for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

Second Quarter Commentary

The Fund provided an investment and market update on July 7th. The transcript of that session provides some color on the Fund manager's approach, including its theses on Netflix and Masimo Corp, respectively. Notably, in its presentation, the Fund manager noted that:

Getting through this [pandemic] period is a surmountable burden for many large public companies. But at the same time, it is triggering nearly instantaneous bankruptcy of small and medium sized business unless they are provided government support to help them to the other side. Not only are the large companies better positioned to get across this period of weakness, but their smaller competitors are being swept aside leaving the larger companies in a position to win significantly enlarged market share as the economy recovers."

This trend should bode well for the Fund (Morningstar includes the Fund in the Large Growth category).

Fees are reasonable

The Fund is a no-load fund, meaning there are no front end or back end fees involved in the purchase of shares. With an expense ratio of 1.00%, the cost of owning the Fund is reasonable, particularly in light of the relatively low current level of assets (slightly above $35 million).

Potential Concerns

Risks associated with the Fund are set forth in the Fund's prospectus. When I last wrote about the Fund, I noted the following particular concerns, among others:

[T]he Fund currently has less than 25 holdings and is not very diversified. Having been an investor in the Fairholme Fund (FAIRX) in the past, I am mindful of how sideways things can go for an extended period of time for focused funds. Indeed, FAIRX's fund's manager, once the recipient of the Morningstar "Manager of the Decade" award, has gone from a 5-Star fund to a 1-Star fund after receiving the aforementioned award. However, mitigating this concern somewhat is the fact that the Fund is not nearly as focused as FAIRX had been (and still is). . . . [Also,] I am finding it hard to make an investment in the Fund at this time -- chasing strong performance has never been my investment strong suit."

I was able to get over the diversity concern pretty quickly since my ownership of the Fund is part of a larger portfolio. Also, I do appreciate a manager that has conviction. With respect to my concerns about chasing performance, the Fund's nearly five years of consistence outperformance, including during the current COVID-19 period, has provided me with enough confidence in the team running the Fund to pull the trigger and make an initial investment.

Concluding Thoughts

I am BULLISH on the Ensemble Fund and, more importantly, on its disciplined investment process. Returns for the Fund since inception have been superb, and I expect benchmark outperformance to continue over the long run. Of course, if the market pulls back, the Fund will too.

With less than $40 million in assets, I think I am getting in on the ground floor of a mutual fund that can outperform for decades. Whereas in my previous article on the Fund I had indicated that the Fund was "one to watch," after witnessing the Fund's performance during 2020, I am now convinced that it is one to buy. I have done so and expect to continue to add to my position on pullbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENSBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.