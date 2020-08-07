I think the combination could be a winner in this market in the long run, and while a setback makes shares cheaper, I need further declines before seeing appeal.

The deal premium seems a bit rich, which explains a cautious reaction by investors of Teladoc, despite the promise of huge synergies down the road.

Teladoc (TDOC) shook the investment community this past week as after a runaway period for the business and its shares, it is creating another boost for the operations as it is looking to merge with Livongo Health (LVGO).

The deal makes perfect strategic sense, and while both companies have seen great operational and share price momentum, it was notably the run-up in Livongo which made its shares quite pricey. This has been recognized by investors in Teladoc who have some reserves to the deal, as after all they are paying for this high valuation.

While an investment in this new powerhouse probably will pay off in the true long run given the great growth rates and rosy prospects, I am leaning cautious here after shares continue to trade at huge multiples, even after a recent near 20% setback and promise of huge synergies.

About The Tie-Up

Teladoc has reached an agreement with Livongo Health to merge operations, in which Teladoc will become the surviving party. Investors in Livongo are set to receive 0.592 shares of Teladoc for each share they own in Livongo, as well are eligible for an $11.33 per share cash payment.

With shares of Teladoc trading around $250 ahead of the deal, that deal valued Livongo around $159 per share. As Livongo reported a diluted share count of 98 million shares by the end of the second quarter and actually holds quite some net cash, I peg the value at $15 billion, a little less than the $18.5 billion reported in the press release.

The deal is driven by the desire to offer the full spectrum of medical services in a virtual care platform, as both companies are active in virtual care in their respective fields. While the combination is still quite small with pro-forma revenues of $1.3 billion this year, its 85% growth and $120 million in adjusted EBITDA are quite impressive, but moreover growth potential is what has driven the very strong momentum in the business and the shares in recent times.

The companies really see the potential of a tie-up as synergies are set to become enormous, as the market is always a bit skeptical about such rosy projections, of course. Revenue synergies are set at $100 million by the end of the second year after closing and expected to rise to half a billion in 2025, equal to 40% of the current revenue base! This is driven by cross-selling opportunities as costs synergies of $60 million per annum by the end of the second quarter look quite compelling as well.

About The Calculations

The press release clearly states that investors in Livongo are set to own 42% of the company. By the end of the second quarter, Teladoc reported a share count of nearly 77 million, as the exchange ratio with Livongo suggests 98 million x 0.592 = 58 million shares issued to investors in Livongo, which is 43% of the total, good enough for me. This suggests that the combination will have 135 million shares outstanding, which based on the $250 pre-deal valuation gives the combination a massive $34 billion valuation as the small cash component to Livongo resulted in this really sort of 50/50 deal.

The interesting nature is of course that both companies reported second-quarter results at or around the deal announcement, making it an easy comparison to see who has come around as a real winner.

Teladoc reported second-quarter revenues of $241 million, an 85% increase compared to the year before as the company cut its operating losses by two-thirds to just around $7 million. Annualized, the company is on track to generate a billion in sales, as the equity was valued at $19 billion ahead of the deal announcement, translating into a 19 times sales multiple, although the company held a small net cash position.

Livongo reported second-quarter revenues of $92 million, a 125% increase as the company has seen great operational momentum during the crisis, actually driven by Covid-19. The company managed to narrow the losses to essentially a break-even result. Livongo's shares traded at $145 ahead of the deal announcement which gave the company a $14 billion valuation, all the while sales stand at just $370 million on an annualised basis. This translates to a 38 times multiple, twice that of Teladoc.

It is this huge valuation gap and its discrepancy therein which likely makes investors cautious with Livongo trading at twice the revenue multiple, as the deal seems a winner for investors in Livongo. That said, if synergies on both the cost and revenue side are realistic and will be realised in the years to come, it certainly looks like Teladoc will be the winner.

Furthermore, it is good to differentiate what "winner" means in this respect as both companies will likely thrive, yet the question is if the same applies to shareholders after this success and recent performance which have been seen already. While Teladoc's performance this year has not been that bad (quite an understatement), the run from $20 to $150 for Livongo since March is what has truly been impressive. When covering the shares, and actually owning them earlier this year, I absolutely did not have the slightest idea that this merger with these price details might be in the works so soon after reviewing the shares.

What Now?

Shares of Teladoc have done really well and the business as well in recent years, but most of the time bolt-on deals and own valuations were seen around 10-15 times sales, while reporting largely similar growth rates, although at the time accompanied by some operating losses.

The company is seeing operating leverage, but moreover Covid-19 might be the real breakthrough of the model, not just during pandemic circumstances yet also during regular conditions, as doctor appointments require travel, waits and physical meetings, although remote monitoring and telehealth is not meant for all complaints of course.

The issue which I have is that while Teladoc has seen some real multiple inflation, with valuation multiples having risen to 19 times annualised sales ahead of the deal, the company is giving up nearly 50% of its own value to buy a peer which is actually trading at a multiple twice its own revenue multiple, at nearly 40 times sales. While there is no question that growth will likely continue for years and real synergies will be realised, a lot of good promise is paid for upfront.

That being said, the share price reaction has de-risked the investment case to some extent with shares down from $250 to $210 at the moment. Right here, as more than $5 billion in value has gone up in smoke, the company is now valued at $28 billion, or about 20 times annualised sales. Furthermore, the promise of revenue synergies remains and losses might quickly turn into profits.

Therefore, I am appealed to the negative reaction in combination with the sizable synergy estimates, but this only comes after the big premium paid for Livongo. Here and now, I have a neutral stance, yet have real interest to see developments from here as I would be keen to buy into the shares at a sales multiple of around 15 times based on the conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.