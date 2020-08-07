Électricité de France will benefit from the €1 trillion pledged by the EU over the next decade to help accomplish the European Green deal.

One of the largest utility companies in the world has been a value trap for more than a decade, however, it now sits at a P/B ratio of 0.59.

Investment Thesis

I am currently at a "hold" on Électricité de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) (OTCPK:ECIFY) as their exposure to the European green power market is counteracted by uncertainty over their projects, their finances and political will in France.

Company Summary

In 2018 Électricité de France (henceforth referred to as EDF) was the third largest power company in the world by revenue. It is majority-owned by the French government who take an 'active' role in its management and finances. Over more than 10 years the company has been a value trap, providing a total loss of 60%.

Figure 1 - Seeking Alpha Total Return

Political intervention, construction issues, safety issues and shareholder dilution have all negatively impacted the stock. However, the share price is now at tangible book value, which is a P/B ratio of 0.59. Is it time to invest in this utility giant?

Strengths

EDF has projects, affiliates and assets in over 6 continents and 20+ countries. While more than 60% of its EBITDA comes from France (majority shareholders), this diversification across regulatory bodies creates stability that is hard to find in these turbulent days. It is also diversified across energy generation. It is a nuclear and green energy specialist. Energy generation is 60% nuclear, 18% hydro, 8% new renewable (wind, solar or bio), 9% CCGT (Combined Cycle Power Plant) and 7% by fossil fuels. This expertise is seeing increased demand as countries internationally attempt to cut their carbon footprint. EDF has nuclear projects in countries such as the UK and has recently been contracted to build the UAE's largest-ever solar project. This respect for its capabilities and the upfront cost to establish projects creates a wide-moat. EDF is the market leader in electric vehicle charging with a plan to have 30% of the market share in France, the UK, Belgium and Italy by 2022. They have formed partnerships with companies like Renault (OTC:RNSDF) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) to combine R&D expertise to accomplish this. It's a state-endorsed monopoly in France in both generation, supply and regulated activities. This once again stabilizes the company.

Weaknesses

The French government has treated EDF as a vehicle of political will for many years. It has control over management and acquisition policy. In 2015 EDF in a government-orchestrated deal purchased Areva NP (another state-owned enterprise). This rescued Areva NP from bankruptcy and extensive liabilities in Finland. Interference of government in company strategy rightfully deters investors. A decision between citizens' votes and company profitability would only have one outcome.

Recently, French political will has turned against Nuclear power with it being concluded that France will reduce its nuclear dependence from 75% to 50% by 2035. Decommissioning is very costly and impacts the bottom line for years. As of the 2019 annual report, EDF has total nuclear provisions of €57,379 million, with €19,561 million being for "dismantling and last cores". This was an increase of approximately €1b from 2018. This level of provision is likely to continue and massively depresses asset value and profitability of the company.

Another major weakness has been the failure to bring new assets online. Flamanville was expected to be operational in 2013 (work began in 2007) costing €3.3b. However, the site is now expected to be operational in 2022 and costing approximately €12.4b. Another example of these failures is in Hinkley Point. Construction costs have increased by more than €1b. This inability to control costs is very worrying. However, the deal with the UK government has a purchase price for energy produced and this is very generous to EDF. This increase in capital expenditure reduces the IRR from 9% to about 7.5%. This is still a very healthy return.

Opportunities

EDF is one of the largest electrical utility companies in the world. Therefore, as governments across Europe and the EU itself pledge enormous sums of money to revolutionize the generation of energy, EDF is set to benefit. As previously stated the EU has pledged over €1t over the next decade to this cause. Trillions more are expected as each country has committed to reaching the same goals. This could see governments across the continent funding EDF to construct power generation plants to meet these goals. This will boost EDF's revenue dramatically over the next decade or more.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) market is growing rapidly. A global CAGR of over 19% is expected and the infrastructure demand will see massive growth. The partnerships with car manufactures and EDF's current leading role will lead to increased market share and strong profits. EDF is also at the leading edge of energy storage and will once again benefit massively.

Offshore wind power is expected to grow at a global CAGR of 15.32%. Electrical infrastructure is expected to grow at the quickest rate. EDF also intends to have 30% of the market share of the solar power industry in France by 2035.

Figure 2 - 2019 Annual Report

The company dominates in France as its experience and expertise is allowing it to win projects across the world.

This drive for renewable energy should not be considered as an entirely noble pursuit by Europe. In 2018 more than 58% of the energy used in Europe was imported. This places a stranglehold in the hands of countries such as Russia, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. If you doubt the European drive for energy independence, then look no further.

Figure 3 - "Euro Energy Stats" breakdown by country

Threats

EDF is very politically exposed. Utilities usually operate as regulated monopolies. This exposes them to the political will of the government. However, as France is one of the major shareholders, EDF is used as a tool to make power costs more affordable. This decreases the costs for the citizens and the businesses in France. However, this can weigh heavily on EDF. Further price drops, regulation or more forced early decommissioning could further damage EDF. Escalating tensions (the UK banning Huawei) could impact further partnerships with China. This could remove a lot of the capital that was funding these projects. EDF partners with the firm CGN (China General Nuclear) which is a state-owned enterprise for the Hinkley-2 project. They also partner with companies such as JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) on the UAE project. Brexit also adds uncertainty to the political situation.

EDF is an essential industry so is insulated from some of the negative economic impacts that countries can face. The COVID-19 crisis may impact the economy throughout Europe and if this leads to bankruptcies, then power consumption declines. Mature utility companies often grow along with the GDP of the nations that they supply. Therefore, the slow growth of the economies across Europe impacts the growth rate of EDF.

Socially, there is increasing fear of nuclear energy, therefore further reductions in nuclear generation could be forced by international governments.

Finances

In the H1 report, EDF estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic affected H1 EBITDA by €1b. The high impact areas were: French Nuclear (€250m), Customer & Services (€435m) and ENEDIS and Regulated France (€210m). YoY EBITDA comparing 2019 H1 to 2020 H1 has a drop of approximately €260m.

Figure 4 - EBITDA by segment 2020 H1 report

Figure 5 - EBITDA group by effect 2020 H1 report

COVID-19 impact is expected to abate. I expect Generation in France to continue decreasing at a similar rate. This is due to Nuclear output decreasing as Hydro increases. Hydro increases are expected to be much less than the loss from Nuclear. The EBITDA has been rescued by the increase of prices in both France and the UK. This is expected to be maintained in the short term. OPEX is likely a short-term tailwind, do not expect this to continue. The outlook for the EBITDA is relatively stable, this has been masked by the COVID-19 crisis. The rate of economic recovery is unknown, therefore, for how long the COVID-19 crisis will continue to affect the company is also unknown.

Figure 6 - Action Plan to counter COVID-19 effect

I will be interested to see how effective the cost-cutting and disposals are at stabilizing the company.

The targeted level of debt has increased from 2.5x EBITDA up to 3x EBITDA. I see this as a negative move, however with the high levels of required investment and nuclear provision on top of the COVID-19 crisis, it is easy to understand why it has been done. Currently, the debt is 2.58x EBITDA. This change implies to me that EDF is expecting to go further into debt, either due to investment or expected costs.

This level of debt can be crippling if it has a poor credit rating. EDF has good credit. S&P has recently downgraded them from "A- negative outlook to BBB+ stable outlook". I would assume that the other credit agencies will follow suit due to the current crisis and lower debt/EBITDA targets.

Figure 7 - EDF H1 Credit Rating

The final thing that stood out to me in the H2 report is the net income excluding non-recurring items. Therefore, if COVID-19, asset depreciation and increased level of provision did not happen, then EDF still expected a decrease of 9.6% in non-recurring net income. It is worrying that net-income could still drop that far on the back of increasing power prices in both the UK and France.

Figure 8 - Net Income Calculation

Conclusion

Unfortunately, I must follow in Buffett/Munger's footsteps and put EDF into the "too hard" pile. EDF is caught in a hurricane of countering macro-economic/political forces which are impossible to predict. EDF may be sitting at its tangible book value, however, it will be selling and decommissioning assets decreasing this value. EDF will benefit from the European green power revolution, using its experience and expertise to build and manage the power generation and transmission across Europe.

It would be impossible for me to tell you how all these factors will play out. I will be keeping a close eye on EDF and hopefully by the 2020 annual report will be able to decide on a fair value of the company. Analyst coverage as of February 04, 2020, had price ranges between €9 by Kepler ($10.70) and €20 by JP Morgan ($23.79).

To reiterate, I am currently at a "hold" on Électricité de France as the major headwinds and tailwinds counteract each other to create a whirlwind of uncertainty. I believe the market has overreacted and the uncertainty has caused EDF to fall below its fair value. However, I do not know if it has fallen far enough to satisfy my personal margin of safety.

