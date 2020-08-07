Montage Resources' (MR) CEO John Reinhart on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Montage Resources Corporation (MR) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Douglas Kris

Good morning and thank you for joining us for the Montage Resources Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are John Reinhart, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Hodges, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Matthew Rucker, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. If you have not received a copy of last night's press release regarding our second quarter 2020 financial and operating results, you can find a copy of it on our website at www.montageresources.com.

I will now turn the call over to John Reinhart, our President and CEO.

John Reinhart

Thank you, Doug, and thank you to everyone for listening to our call. For the last several months, the world and the E&P industry has been facing one of the most challenging environments in recent history. Montage Resources has managed through this period with a focus on protection of our people, our assets in the communities in which we operate. The company's operations continue to run safely and smoothly in the field while adhering to our own stepped up screening and distancing procedures that were put in place on our field work sites.

We greatly appreciate the leadership within our field operations as well as the cooperation of our numerous contractors and ensuring compliance with the additional safety protocols that have been enacted. In our corporate office employees have been working in accordance with the policies of the local regulatory authorities and adhering to inter-office protocols that facilitate a safe and productive work environment, as well as restricting all non-essential business travel.

Montage remains well positioned to navigate through the challenges of the current commodity market and broader industry conditions. We believe that one of the best hedges against commodity price volatility is the response of management of our capital program, we continue to prudently deploy our capital and utilize our valuable production base to accrete value in this market.

The company responded swiftly to the sudden oil price drop and demand destruction in March of this year by curtailing production and limiting cash outflows. These actions included a reduction in capital, overhead and operating costs. We additionally harness the flexibility of our asset base to shift activity to the dry gas portion of our acreage.

Notably, without any detriment to our cycle times or efficiencies. The balance sheet has remain a top priority for us as we remain committed to the financial health of our business. As commodity prices remain volatile in the months ahead. Over the last year and a half the company has been focused on reducing our cost structure, keeping our financial leverage low and maintaining capital discipline.

As a result, we are navigating the current operating environment with ample liquidity of approximately 295 million as of the end of the second quarter 2020. We are managing the business with a focus on free cash flow generation and believe the improving natural gas macro will farther allow the company to create significant shareholder value. With the multi-year runway of ample liquidity, no debt maturities for three years development plan flexibility and efficient execution capabilities, our priority will be to deploy free cash flow from organic cash flow generation and any non-core asset sales towards the debt reduction rather than an acceleration of activity with the deleveraging process further enhancing our equity valuation.

Our recent announcement of a non-binding letter of intent to sell our non-core gathering assets would if close generating 25 million in proceeds that would provide the company the opportunity to reduce leverage, enhanced liquidity and maintain its already strong balance sheet. We are extremely pleased to be working with this global third-party and look forward to our continued relationship with them.

Due to the current terms in form of the transaction, we are limited on our commentary on this topic and we will be deferring any questions until a later date when we can share additional details. This announcement follows our previously disclosed commercial agreement negotiations on our Marcellus processing contract and our gas gathering agreement renegotiation. Both have further optimize our contractual cost structure allowing us to expand margins increased flexibility and be extremely well positioned to thrive at higher prices.

Over the past year and a half Montage has delivered on its targeted production within the context of significantly lower capital spend and lower operating cost structure, all while achieving or exceeding our respective guidance metrics and analyst consensus estimates. The current operating environment reinforces the importance of being a low-cost producer with high-quality assets, maintaining a top performing execution team and possessing limited contractual commitments.

During the second quarter of 2020, the company's average daily production was approximately 552 million cubic feet equivalent per day, which was above the midpoint of our guidance range and inclusive of the prudent curtailment of production during the early part of this quarter. The quarter's production mix was approximately 83% natural gas and 17% liquids. We anticipate the production mix, continuing to reflect a more meaningful percentage of dry gas over the next few quarters and into the full-year 2021. With our strategic shift towards activity and capital spending in the dry gas Utica area which allows us to capture the upside from the improving natural gas pricing outlook.

With the downward oil price movement and demand destruction from COVID-19 pandemic in April the company shutdown low cash margin production in its liquid rich producing area. These shut-ins primarily impacted the Utica condensate production. By June the company's substantially returned all of its condensate production with the improvement of oil prices and cash margins.

As anticipated, the company's prudent decision of production deferments had a negligible impact on its second quarter 2020 cash flows and is a preferential approach, because it has allowed us the opportunity to retain the enhance – and enhance exposure to the recovery in prices. The flush production in the out performance from these wells when they will return to sales enabled us to remain on track with our full-year production guidance, and a much improved pricing environment. This rationale economic decision further illustrates the flexibility of our operations, the strategic advantage of a well constructed firm transportation portfolio and the management team's ability to make quick decisive decisions that are necessary in a highly cyclical commodity driven business.

Production costs for the first quarter were $1.25 per Mcfe equivalent. Ahead of analyst consensus expectations and the third consecutive quarter of a reduction, further highlighting our intense focus on cost inefficiencies. We continue to work with our service providers and leverage in our volumes and remaining activity in order to further drive operating expenses lower in 2020.

The company's total revenue was approximately $91 million for the second quarter and we were able to deliver an adjusted EBITDAX of approximately $37.5 million for the quarter which outpaced analysts' consensus expectations by approximately 10%. In addition, during the second quarter, our cash operating margin, which includes $0.14 of G&A expense came in at 35% or $0.76 per Mcfe, better than the reported margins of many of our significantly larger Appalachian peers while having any peer – while have any per unit G&A in line with those peers, which I believe is a substantial accomplishment for a company of our size.

During the second quarter of 2020 the company drilled five gross Utica Dry Gas wells and completed seven gross Utica Dry Gas wells all within our Monroe County stacked pay area. The execution team has been able to perform at a high level of efficiency achieving a company record average of approximately 11.5 stages pumped per day on our most recent dry gas pad. The company record of 15 stages pumped in a 24-hour period and a company record average of 10 stages per day pump for the full quarter.

Also during the quarter we turned to sales, seven gross wells, of which four were Marcellus wells and three were Utica Dry Gas wells, again all in the stack pay area of Monroe County Ohio. As we continue to focus our 2020 plan on Utica dry gas activity to capture the improved natural gas macro. We are extremely pleased by the strong operational results achieved that impact our development efficiencies.

This operating cadence allows the team to continue to drive our spud to sales cycle times lower, which were 127 days in the second quarter of 2020. This number represents a 12% improvement over the impressive 2019 results and gives the company, the opportunity to realize quicker cash turns. As a reminder 2018 cycle times achieved were 220 days spud to sales. With the current 2020 estimates realizing a 93-day improvement relative to the pre-merger execution history of the company.

While our near-term focus is on converting our Utica Dry Gas Resources, we continue to be encouraged by the well results in our Ohio Marcellus development area, which are producing condensate yields above our type curve expectations. These liquids-rich Marcellus wells highlight the development advantage of our core stacked pay area in Ohio and West Virginia. In addition, our Flat Castle area in Pennsylvania, which encompasses approximately 95 undeveloped dry gas locations continues to see production results from our Painter 2H well that are trending at or above a highly economic 2.4 Bcfe per 1,000 foot of EUR.

This dry gas inventory in Northeast PA will compete for capital as we look forward into the 2021 Development Plan. Looking now at our revised 2020 plan, we have lowered the company's expected 2020 full year capital spend by an additional 7% since our last downward revision in May of 2020 to a range of between 120 million and 140 million following the further optimization of development activity and additional cost efficiencies realized during the second quarter, along with further anticipated reductions remaining in the second half of 2020.

This marks our third leg down in capital spending year-to-date and it is now 35% below the initial plan laid out in early February and is 65% below our capital expenditures in 2019. The drilling and completion capital will continue to be allocated approximately 100% to the Utica dry gas area in the second half of 2020.

This forecasted spend includes additional well cost savings that equates to an $825 cost per foot of lateral in our Utica dry gas area, which incorporates all pad readiness drilling and completion operations water and all infrastructure expenses. This represents a savings of approximately 9% compared to our original 2020 type curve plan and given the normalized 808 per foot cost realized on our most recent dry gas pads provides a high degree of confidence in our ability to continue to enhance the cash flows of the company.

Similar to Montage's actions in the first half of 2020 of being an early mover in reducing capital expenditures shut in at a low margin production and refocusing on natural gas, given the lower commodity price environment and improving natural gas outlook. The company will continue to dynamically optimize the development of our high-quality asset base in order to maximize the fundamental value of our company, while preserving balance sheet health in full year 2020 cash flow generation.

In summary, the second quarter has been another illustration of what sets Montage apart from its peers. The low commodity prices and volume curtailments have challenge the upstream industry, but they have allowed us to demonstrate the underlying strength of Montage. The team has been very responsive to preserving the value of our high-quality production base and continues to optimize the development plan geared towards full year cash flow generation, balance sheet protection and liquidity position.

We remain in a relatively strong position to navigate the challenges in the macroeconomic and industry environment and are situated well to realize value uplift in the improving natural gas pricing outlook.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Hodges

Thanks, John. While the second quarter was filled with commodity price volatility, and interruptions to production for many of our peers. We are very proud of the revenue Montage delivered while protecting the economic value of its underlying asset. Adjusted revenue for the second quarter was approximately $108 million and adjusted EBITDAX was approximately $37.5 million, both of which have Montage to maintain its financial strength, despite a weaker commodity price environment.

Better days appear to be ahead and we will continue to be dynamic and decisive in our making decisions that are best for the cash flows and value of the business. While others may have chosen to flow volumes at little or no value to their business or accept significant discounts on their oil production in order to keep barrels online, we acted swiftly and decisively to maximize cash flow and preserve future value.

Given adjusted EBITDAX for the second quarter, outpaced capital expenditures by more than $8 million and by more than $10 million in the first quarter of 2020. Despite a significantly front loaded CapEx program in 2020, you can see that Montage is positioned well to deliver on its objectives of free cash flow generation in 2020.

During the second quarter, our all-in realized price was $2.15 per Mcfe including the impact of cash-settled derivatives and excluding firm transportation. I would remind you that only about 60% of our gross marketed gas volumes are committed to long haul firm transportation agreements and that we have a diverse sales portfolio that accesses multiple markets along the Gulf Coast in the Midwest and other premium locations with these agreements.

Then in another way we are mitigating basis risk, capturing basis strength in certain markets like the Midwest and maximizing flexibility through our combination of low commitment level and the variety in our sales locations, a unique combination amongst most of our peers in the Appalachian Basin. We are continuing to reap the benefits of our unique ability to sell commitment free natural gas into underutilized firm transportation assets owned by others at prices, which were at a premium to in-basin benchmarks.

For the second quarter, we achieved a natural gas differential of $0.15 per Mcf and a realized price of $1.57 per Mcf excluding cash-settled derivatives, which was better than analyst consensus expectations. We are also narrowing our full-year 2020 guidance for natural gas differentials due to a combination of strong recent basis prices at sales points we sell into, along with our optimization program delivering better than expected results.

On the liquid side, we realized a $8.18 per barrel NGL price equating to 29% of WTI, excluding cash-settled derivatives. With our strategically curtailed production in the quarter, residing in our liquids area, we were required to make up a minimal amount of ethane through additional recovery that provided a slightly negative impact to our NGL prices this quarter. Our production sales volumes are sold at Mont Belvieu prices and without ethane recoveries and should allow us to continue to realize better overall NGL economics going forward and we are looking forward to the opportunity to sell our recovered ethane at gas pricing in the near future once the Shell cracker comes online.

Based upon what has been stated publicly on the progress of the cracker, Montage is likely to begin realizing the value uplift from this agreement sometime in 2021. Given, we currently receive a little or no value for any recovered ethane once transportation and fractionation costs are considered, we are looking forward to any incremental EBITDA provided by this agreement that comes without a take or pay obligation for Montage.

Our realized oil price during the second quarter of $21.66 per barrel implies a negative $6.19 per barrel differential to WTI, which is inclusive of all transportation expenses, but excluding cash-settled derivatives. This differential with better than analyst consensus expectations along with most of our in-basin peers and as I described in my comments regarding Montage as quarterly revenue is partially attributable to the rational economic decision not to flow wells when oil prices could contribute to low margins or potentially reduce EBITDA.

Going forward, despite increased demand for condensate in the basin in comparison to a few months ago. We expect our oil price differentials for the remaining six months of 2020 to be between $9 and $11 per barrel, well ahead of many of our peers. As a modeling note, the full year oil guidance differential range is tighter than our forward quarterly outlook for Q3 and this is simply a function of the monthly oil index being lower during a period of curtailed oil volumes for Montage. The company is producing the bulk of its oil in 2020 during higher pricing environments, and therefore the resulting realized price for oil generates a lower differential when compared to the average monthly index.

For the second quarter $29.1 million of capital expenditures, which was better than analyst consensus expectations consisted predominantly of 27.6 million of drilling and completion capital and 1.5 million in land and other capital. Our first-half capital expenditures were approximately 60% to 65% of our expected revised full-year capital expenditures of approximately 130 million at the midpoint and we expect our quarterly capital spending cadence to slow considerably in the second half of 2020.

The strong results for Q2 were the result of continued operational efficiencies achieved for our operations teams lower service cost realized from our service providers in the basin and a disciplined focus with respect to expenditures on infrastructure and land. Looking back, we have now lowered our capital expenditure guidance by 35% or $70 million for 2020, since the guidance with initially issued in February and our 2020 full year production guidance has changed less than 1%, even when including the strategic shut-ins that were implemented in April and May. Every dollar counts in the upstream industry these days and the reduction to our capital spending guidance announced a couple of weeks ago and reaffirmed in our earnings announcement is evidenced of our ongoing commitment to efficiency.

With respect to our current hedge position, we are pleased that we have hedged approximately 70% of our 2020 natural gas production while also adding to our propane and in basin differential hedge position. While we are encouraged by signs of improving macro trends for natural gas supply and believe that better days are likely ahead. We remain committed to a disciplined approach to hedging our cash flows, and we have continued to add to our 2021 and 2022 positions as opportunities arise to create incremental value and certainty of cash flows.

Keep in mind that we use a mix of structures in our hedging program and therefore, we participate in rising commodity prices on at least a portion of the hedges that we have executed. We currently have approximately 60% of our oil production hedged at an average floor price of above $55 per barrel well above the market price for oil, even with the recent increases in prices.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly on the financial side of our business, we continue to maintain approximately $295 million of liquidity and a financial leverage ratio of 2.4 times at the end of the quarter, which we believe positions Montage as one of the best in class for small and mid cap gas companies from a financial perspective. That another way, our current liquidity is more than two times our current year capital expenditure program with the business that looks to generate free cash flow in 2021 and beyond and we feel our financial position is very strong.

To summarize, with the improving gas macro for later this year in the 2021 starting to materialize in the forward strip market, we believe Montage is well positioned for the quarters and years to come. As one of the only small cap natural gas upstream companies that can look to generate free cash flow in 2020 while still providing modest production growth, all while maintaining low leverage and significant liquidity, we believe that Montage has positioned itself well for the future.

On that note, John will wrap up the prepared remarks.

John Reinhart

Thank you, Michael. Overall we remain thoroughly impressed with the entire Montage team and their push to enhance value of our asset base in our company as we distinguish ourselves through operational financial execution. Our core position in one of the premier natural gas basins in the world with the portfolio of quality inventory, and a mix of opportunities across commodities will allow us to redirect capital quickly without degrading returns. The cost structure or the capital efficiency we have achieved through our drilling program.

We thank everyone for joining us today. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Brad Heffern

Hey, good morning, everyone. With the understanding that you haven't given guidance yet. Can you talk, sort of how you're thinking about the 2021 plan at this point, there's a look more like a maintenance plan or sort of just what are the guide posts that are going to determine how you frame it?

John Reinhart

Yes, it's a good question, Brad. This is John. As you know, we will probably come out with typically the plan for full-year guidance in 2021 will be late in the year or early in Q1 of 2021. However, what we've historically said here is a low kind of a growth mode is where the current strip prices is bringing us to look forward into the future with our activity plans. So I look at kind of a generally a low single-digit growth and maintenance capital as we articulate before in our prior calls about $140 million to $150 million, it gives us that kind of growth trajectory.

So while we can't provide specifics, we certainly like the pricing in the strip with natural gas. So continue to focus on gas and probably at the strip prices not a super-heavy growth mode next year.

Brad Heffern

Okay. Thanks for that. And then, obviously, there have been tons of moves in the commodities markets. Can you just talk through how you see the various areas competing at this point, especially when you look forward at the future strip?

John Reinhart

Yes. I think, actually it's pretty nice to have a very diverse and high-quality asset base for us. So there is 640 locations throughout the entire footprint. As we look at the current pricing in the returns because remember our capital allocation is strictly based on economic returns, our moderate commitment levels really doesn't push us to make decisions based on any kind of FTE or other financial arrangements that we may have. So it really is about the economics of the different areas, and I would say that at today's prices, the Utica dry gas is the most economic, but I can tell you right now with the recovery that we've seen in oil – prices in the NGL stabilizing, the Marcellus is right behind it, and I would probably rank it today's prices for Utica Condensate last.

So if you look at again the portfolio, kind of is impressive considering the Marcellus and Utica are fairly close, the stack pay within which we're going to be developing these things in Ohio really provides that extra kind of incentive in returns for us as we look forward to developing those. So dry gas Utica and in condensate would be how the economic stack up in today's inventory environment.

Brad Heffern

Okay. Thanks for the answers.

John Reinhart

Yes.

Duncan McIntosh

Good morning, John.

John Reinhart

Good morning.

Duncan McIntosh

Maybe for Matt, you continue to show some pretty impressive cost reductions on the CapEx front with your Utica dry gas now below your type curve assumptions on a dollar per foot. I'm just wondering if you could provide some color around how much of that's efficiency gain, how much of it is service cost deflation and kind of where do you see that trend going forward?

Matthew Rucker

Yes, Dun, appreciate the questions. This is Matt. Yes, I think certainly a mix of efficiencies and cost deflation from our service providers. I think as you – as we've gone from here year-end 2019 kind of rolling into 2020 with estimates of 95 a foot. We've been able to drive those down $80 a foot on the type curve basis as you've seen from our recent results in our latest pad, we beat that by 3% and so the teams earlier are driving those efficiencies. In our deck, we've got some material on the drilling side, we're increasing our lateral feet per day and this deep Utica formation our completions team has set multiple records this quarter from an all in average of 10 stages per day to a single-day record of 15 stages a day.

And so, when you think about those efficiencies that are long-lived and that have staying power those continue to drive the cost down. I'd say on our planning side where we've developed the Monroe asset, the way we have this year you know when you think about limited rig moves and existing water infrastructure between the pads in a very tight window that's enabled us to reduce our cost. And so part of our planning process is to certainly eliminate those costs in the dead times which gives our cycle times faster.

All of those things have kind of roll into the efficiencies that drove that down and then of course on the service side, I think one of the things that we like to do is stay pretty flexible and not commit to long-term take-or-pay contracts. And so we've been able to go pad to pad, kind of renegotiate, rebid on every job and so that's enabled us to continue to take advantage of the market prices as they continue to decrease and things like pressure pumping services, fuel just taking advantage of those cost reductions and recessions that we're seeing with our service providers. So all in all, it's a mix. I think where we're at on the efficiency side is basin leading top quartile for sure. And so those have the staying power that reduce the cost for the long haul.

Duncan McIntosh

All right. Thank you very much. And then for my follow-up just wanted to say congrats on getting that infrastructure sale done in a pretty challenging quarter. But as debt reduction is kind of become the name of the game here. Do you see other non-core assets and you could look to sell to potentially kind of expedite your debt pay down in the next 12, 18 months?

Michael Hodges

Hey Dun, this is Michael. I appreciate the question. I mean, I think the news that we were able to announce recently. We feel good about. I think we're consistently evaluating what's left in our portfolio. We talked about some of those in the past, we've talked about the flat capital area, we talked about undeveloped location just given the inventory that we have. So I think there's probably some opportunities down the road. I don't know that there's anything specific to point out, I mean we do have a lot of toggles available to us.

So we'd like to keep those in mind and think about what the right way to move things are – the benefit for us of having a flexible business is that we can be opportunistic, and so that flows through really all the decisions we make whether their business development related or whether they're financial or operational. So I guess, long story short, I think there is probably some things out there but nothing specific, I think that we point to you right now.

Duncan McIntosh

All right. Thanks for the color. Look forward to following you all.

John Reinhart

Thank you.

John Reinhart

We certainly appreciate everybody's participation on the call today. The company continues to thrive and do well operationally and financially. And we look forward to our next quarterly results call. So thanks everybody for your time.

