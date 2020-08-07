As you can see in the following chart, the Invesco DB Energy ETF (DBE) has continued trading higher in line with the recovering strength of the energy markets.

It is my belief that across the board, energy commodities are going to continue recovering. My primary analysis rests on the underlying fundamentals of the individual commodities which constitute DBE. I also believe that the methodology of DBE will continue to benefit shareholders.

About DBE

Prior to jumping into an analysis of the fundamentals for energy commodities, we need to take a quick look at the methodology for DBE. Put simply, DBE is a fairly complex instrument. Not only is DBE giving exposure to several different commodities, but it is also dynamically shifting exposure using the DBIQ adaptive rolling methodology.

It is this level of complexity that prevents a simplistic analysis of DBE. We must look under the hood at the different forces at work in DBE to generate a holistic recommendation regarding the ETF.

First off, let's address the rolling methodology. DBE is utilizing the DBIQ methodology for when and where to shift exposure along the futures curves to which DBE is exposed. The basic idea here is that if you're holding exposure in a futures curve, you have to shift this exposure at some point prior to expiry or you will be in a situation in which you could potentially be required to make or take delivery of the physical commodity.

How the DBIQ system works is that it shifts exposure along the curve in a way which maximizes the benefits of futures convergence to long traders in the index. In any given futures market, there is a general tendency in which futures contracts will converge towards the spot price of the commodity through time. What is happening here is that commodity-specific supply and demand factors ultimately result in the futures price of a commodity varying as a function of time until expiry. If a futures curve is increasing in value, it is called contango, and if a futures curve is decreasing in value, it is called backwardation.

How convergence works is that through time, the difference between any given futures contract price and the spot price will eventually narrow to be zero at or near the time of expiry. The reason for this is that at expiry the futures contract will essentially become the spot commodity, so any difference in price would represent an arbitrage opportunity.

What this means for the DBIQ methodology is that it is generally attempting to move exposure far out along the futures curve during contango (since futures are above spot and therefore declining in value to converge). Conversely, DBIQ is generally moving exposure towards the front of the curve during backwardation (because futures are priced below spot and are therefore increasing in value in relation to the spot price to converge).

This in and of itself is a strong reason to hold DBE in my opinion. Since it is adaptively aware of the dynamics of the forward curve and since it is attempting to shift exposure across futures curves to benefit shareholders, through time I believe DBE remains one of the supreme methods of holding energy in aggregate.

However, we must hasten to add that there's another complexity here. DBE is holding several different energy commodities. It is holding two different grades of crude oil, natural gas, and two refined products. The key problem here is that each of these different constituent holdings has a different set of supply and demand fundamentals. This means that you must do fairly robust analysis to grasp where DBE is likely headed. Luckily, I believe that the fundamentals are fairly similar across the commodities which means that our analysis can be quite simplified.

Energy Fundamentals

There is no doubt that 2020 has been one of the most traumatic years in the history of crude markets. However, despite the drama and price volatility, we can still zero in on a few key fundamental relationships at work across the commodities. I believe that the key fundamental relationship at this point is that supply is collapsing while demand is recovering.

For example, here's the level of natural gas production using the latest information provided by the EIA.

What this data shows is that for the first time in several years, gas production has entered into a freefall. Seen from another perspective, the year-over-year change in gas production has entered declines for the first time in about 4-5 years.

Looking at the Short-Term Energy Outlook from the EIA gas production is set to decline through at least 2021 due to the record pullback in drilling activity.

This relationship of declining production is not just limited to natural gas. We are seeing the same relationship at work in the EIA data for crude oil with declines in production expected through 2020.

Put simply, supply is in freefall across the major energy commodities. However, to understand where prices are likely headed, we need to factor in demand. And while demand isn't skyrocketing, it is recovering. For example, crude runs have slowly increased following the lockdowns of late spring.

And we are also seeing robust natural gas demand in the form a multi-year trend of increasing gas demand for electric power has been met with a very hot summer.

What this data ultimately tells me is that a strong pullback in supply is being met with gradually recovering demand across the major energy commodities. This has me bullish energy at this point because as supply falls and demand even mildly recovers, we see stocks fall and prices rise. I believe that now is a strong time to continue holding DBE to capture this recovery in energy and that a hold is in order until we either see broad-based lockdowns once again or production starts to recover.

Conclusion

DBE is a very complex ETF which holds several different commodities. The ETF utilizes the DBIQ rolling methodology which is a strong benefit to shareholders tracking energy commodities. Energy is bullish as weakness in production is being met with recovering demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.