Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) reported its Q2 FY20 results after the bell on Wednesday. Over the past year and a half, the company has been trying to diversify its revenue streams, grow its core business and cut costs post its Coriant acquisition. Its latest quarterly results show that progress is being made in that direction, things are turning out to be better than expected for the company, and that its long-term growth story is intact. Let's take a closer look at it all.

Positive Results

Infinera's Q2 revenues came in at $331.6 million, up more than 11% YoY. The number also topped consensus estimates by slightly more than $13 million.

The company was presumed to be negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has been hampering cloud infrastructure spending of late, and it was feared that the current uncertain economic conditions would drag Infinera's revenues lower. But the company actually registered year-on-year revenue growth in all of four of its end-markets - internet content providers, Tier 1 customers, other service providers, and cable operators.

Another highlight was that the company's margin profile improved across its product and service verticals on a sequential as well as on a year-on-year basis. This was yet another surprise. Manufacturing firms across the globe are experiencing a margin compression as a broad swath of them are operating at lower factory utilization rates whilst also bearing the additional costs of ensuring a safe workplace for their workforce. But Infinera's non-GAAP gross margin for the period improved to 33.8%, coming in at the upper end of its management's guided range of 31% to 35%, due to its shift to a higher-value sales mix and cost reduction measures coming into force.

Although the management didn't properly acknowledge this factor, I suspect its margin profile also benefited from higher economies of scale of its 600G solutions. These platforms were introduced last year, and the optical transport equipment provider has had ample time to ramp its shipments and cost-optimize its production process. The company's top-brass doesn't reveal shipment or revenues attributable to any product generation, but it did say the following in the earnings call which indicates that its 600G shipment ramp is coming along nicely:

In Q2, group continued to perform well, evidenced by substantial year-over-year bookings and revenue growth and expanded delivery of our 600-gig offering…While we're still in the early stages of ramping 600 gig, we more than doubled 600-gig port shipments in Q2, and we grew our 600-gig customer base to 16 as the market continues to take advantage of the lower dollars per bit provided by this currently available technology.

The company currently sources DSPs (Digital Signal Processors) for its 600G optical transport platforms from third-parties such as Acacia (Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO)). But the next-gen ICE6-based 800G products start shipping towards the end of this year and will be using Infinera's in-house DSPs and PICs (or photonic integrated circuits) packaged together. So, this vertical integration should ideally result in further margin expansion for the company unless of course there are yield or reliability issues that force Infinera to outsource DSPs. Although I must point to readers that the extent of these margin gains is variable at this point in time and will vary from product to product and also on the product generation's shipment volume.

With that said, Infinera's management is expecting its Q3 revenues to come in between $325 million and $345 million. This would mark a sequential and a year-on-year growth of about 1% and 3%, respectively, at the midpoint.

The Not So Good Part

Now, all wasn't rosy during Infinera's earnings call. Management acknowledged that it's experiencing a second order impact of COVID-19-related disruptions. Here's the relevant excerpt for your reference:

…we are beginning to see certain COVID-19-related second order effect shortages caused by component factory closures from earlier in the year, closures that are now affecting the availability of certain assemblies. We also continue to expect inbound and outbound logistics challenges given the drastic reduction of carriage around the world. This is impacting both cost and customer satisfaction.

In simple terms, Infinera is facing difficulty in procuring parts for its optical transport systems as perhaps its suppliers are yet to fully resume their operations and their channel inventories are yet to return to normalcy. This also suggests that Infinera may not necessarily be able to fulfill all of its scheduled deliveries in a timely manner during Q3 which may lead to a shipment and revenue spillover to Q4 and dismal revenue recognition during Q3.

So, while the company may have posted a stellar set of Q2 results, its growth momentum could temporarily fizzle out in the next quarter if it's unable to source parts required for its optical transport platforms in a timely manner.

The Takeaway

Even if Infinera faces a delivery spillover in the next quarter, I opine that it will be a temporary speed bump for the company and its shareholders in the larger scheme of things. The optical transport industry has consolidated as we move higher up in the 600G and 800G space. The company mentions in its latest 10-Q that its key competitors, including high and low speed platforms, are just ADVA (OTCPK:ADVOF), Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), Cisco Systems, ECI, Huawei, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF).

But Huawei's customers have been gradually finding alternatives to mitigate their geopolitical risk which shrinks the competitors' pool even further and expands Infinera's prospect list. So, it's likely that these two factors, combined with Infinera's cost-cutting measures, its 600G ramp and introduction of the 800G platform, along with its balanced revenue growth, would continue to benefit the company in the next year or so. So, investors may want to accumulate shares on price corrections. Good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.