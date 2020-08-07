Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) has recently reported blowout quarterly results, marked by an earnings beat and free cash flows, and I believe the Midland, Texas-based oil producer will likely continue doing well in the future. The improvement in oil prices will lift the company's earnings, and it looks well-positioned to continue generating free cash flows in the coming quarters.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Earnings Recap & Review

Concho Resources' revenues and earnings plunged, which was widely expected, as oil prices dropped to historic lows in the second quarter. But the company still delivered decent production numbers, considering the slowdown, better-than-expected profits, and robust levels of free cash flows.

Concho Resources, like all of its peers, responded to the oil price crash by slashing capital expenditures and reducing drilling activity to conserve cash flows. The company worked with 11 rigs and four completion crews in the second quarter, down from 18 rigs and seven completion crews in the first three months of this year. Its capital expenditures fell by 44% from the first quarter to $312 million in the second. Analysts were expecting the company to report a 4% drop in production sequentially, but thanks to the efficiency gains, its actual output declined by 2% to 319,000 boe per day. Its oil production fell by 4.3% to 200,000 bpd.

The price of the US benchmark WTI crude plunged to historic lows in the second quarter, with the futures briefly dropping to as low negative $37.63 per barrel. Not surprisingly, Concho Resources realized low levels of oil prices of just $23.66 per barrel for the second quarter. Successful cost reduction measures, however, softened the blow coming from weak oil prices. Its capital expenditures fell to $312 million from $556 million in Q1-2020. Its lease operating expenses, cash G&A charges, interest expenses dropped from $8.68 to $7.49 per boe in this period. I think due to the better-than-expected production and meaningful cost reduction, Concho Resources was able to post an adjusted net profit of $1.13 per share, ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $0.43 per share, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential.

I think the highlight of the quarter was that Concho Resources also reported robust free cash flows of $238 million, higher than $188 million reported for Q1-2020, despite facing oil prices of under $24 per barrel. The company entered into the downturn with a robust hedge coverage, with a vast majority of its production hedged at attractive prices. As a result, its cash flows received a lot of support from its crude oil hedges. Its realized crude oil price, including derivatives, was $45.74 per barrel, depicting a premium of $22.08 per barrel over un-hedged price. At the same time, its capital expenditures fell substantially, which allowed the company to deliver strong levels of free cash flows.

Earnings Growth Ahead

In my view, Concho Resources has delivered impressive quarterly results which set up the company well for the rest of the year. This should give confidence to investors about the company's ability to remain profitable and continue generating free cash flows in the future.

Its profits will likely climb, driven by the improvement in oil prices. The spot price of the US oil, which averaged just $27.81 per barrel in Q2-2020, has been hovering near $40 a barrel since early-June. The commodity was at $42 at the time of this writing. The gains have been driven in large part by an improvement in the global oil demand after the governments around the world lifted lockdowns and eased travel restrictions and by supply cuts from the OPEC+ alliance and other major oil-producing countries.

The markets, however, remain concerned as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage several countries, including the US where more than 4.8 million people have been infected and 159,000 have died. In India, which is one of the world's biggest oil consumers, the leading fuel retailers have seen diesel sales fall sharply by 13% in July from June as several states enacted partial lockdowns to curb infection rates. This has raised fears about whether the demand recovery will be sustainable if other countries also start re-imposing travel restrictions. Besides, OPEC+ is also getting ready to test the market by increasing supplies from this month. I think these factors might continue to cap any potential oil price gains.

In the above-mentioned backdrop in which oil is facing headwinds, I expect Concho Resources to continue exercising caution. The company will keep a lid on capital expenditures and won't increase drilling activity. With the stability in oil prices at around $40 per barrel, however, the company will also likely establish a baseline activity that will allow it to hold the production flat near current levels. The company was working with eight rigs and four completion crews at the time of the earnings release and may hold this level flat throughout the remainder of the year. I expect its oil output to stabilize at more than 190,000 bpd in the second half of the year. The company expects to produce around 190,000 bpd to 200,000 bpd of oil in H2-2020 and end the year with an annual production of 197,000 bpd.

Still, if oil continues to hover near low-$40s a barrel range, then Concho Resources will realize substantially higher oil prices in H2-2020 than the second quarter. The company, like most of its peers, typically sells its crude oil at a slight discount against the benchmark, which means that, at $40 oil, it will likely realize un-hedged oil prices of high-$30s a barrel, up from $23.66 in Q2. This could give a major boost to the company's earnings. Its adjusted profits will likely climb in the coming quarters from $1.13 per share in Q2.

Besides, Concho Resources' profits and margins will receive support from the ongoing cost-cutting efforts. The company was successful in bringing its well costs (DC&E costs) to under $800 per foot in the second quarter, thereby establishing its position as one of the lowest-cost operators. This cost advantage will be sustainable in the near term, or at least until service costs begin to increase possibly from 2021. Currently, with operational efficiencies and low service costs, Concho Resources expects well costs to average under $800 per barrel in 2020. This cost forecast is $50 per foot below the company's original guidance and will depict a drop of 30% from 2019.

More Free Cash Flows

Moreover, Concho Resources will also report strong levels of free cash flows. The company's cash flow from operations will continue to capitalize on a solid hedge book. The company's crude oil hedges for the remainder of the year include 143,000 bpd hedged using swap contracts at an attractive weighted average price of $53 per barrel WTI and 28,000 bpd at $49 Brent. These hedges are equivalent to 88% to 90% of the company's oil production for the second half of the year, as per my estimate. In the current low-$40 a barrel oil price environment, Concho Resources will keep seeing strong gains from hedges. Its capital expenditures, on the other hand, will stay low.

Concho Resources has stuck with its plan of spending $1.6 billion this year as capital expenditures. This implies that the company will spend an average of $456 million per quarter in H2-2020, up from $312 million spent in Q2 but still well below $556 million in Q1. This combination of strong hedge coverage and low CapEx will enable the company to continue reporting free cash flows. The company has forecast $375 million to $450 million of free cash flows for the second half of the year in a $30 to $45 a barrel oil price environment. With this excess cash, the company seems all set to achieve its target of reducing the net debt by $600 million in the second half of the year to $3 billion.

Image: YCharts

In short, I expect Concho Resources to continue doing well in the future. Concho Resources stock has fallen by 39% this year, faring slightly better than its exploration and production peers whose shares (XOP) tumbled by 43% in the same period due to the drop in oil prices. But moving forward, as oil holds its ground in the $40s a barrel and moves higher in the long run, the company's shares could recover as it posts decent profits and robust free cash flows while stabilizing oil production. Concho Resources stock is trading just 5x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, which makes it one of the cheapest stocks among the large-cap producers. In my opinion, those investors who can tolerate oil price swings should consider buying Concho Resources stock.

Concho Resources is facing oil-price related risks. Remember, Concho Resources isn't targeting production growth anymore, as indicated earlier. This means the earnings growth will be driven solely by an increase in oil prices. If the commodity prices come under pressure again due to, for instance, another coronavirus-led demand shock, then the above-mentioned earnings growth might not materialize. But, in such a scenario, the company might still generate decent levels of cash flows, thanks to the crude oil hedges which will soften the blow coming from weak oil prices. A potential drop in oil prices will push Concho Resources as well as other E&P stocks lower. But Concho Resources might fare better than its peers due to its ability to deliver strong levels of cash flows in a low oil price environment (as evident from Q2 results).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.