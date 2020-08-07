The company has the time and management focus to cope with long-term technology driven change affecting its tenants.

The market is pricing W. P. Carey (WPC) for risks that may well not become reality. Income investors should look to go against the current risk-averse pricing and buy.

As stocks, REITs always and everywhere price in at least two big-picture, macroeconomic variables. These are, first, interest rates and, second, broad risks to the underlying cash flows of the REIT. That economic risk has two elements. Cyclical risks, such as those arising from the uncertainties of the COVID-19 economy, and secular risks, such as the opportunities for data center REITs and factors behind the bleak outlook for many mall REITs.

As you can see from the chart below, which shows the spread between WPC's dividend yield and the US 10-year Tbill yield, WPC rarely prices in the degree of risk that it does today. The market is demanding a much higher spread over the risk free rate than it usually needs to justify holding WPC's shares.

WPC has yielded 5% more than the 10-year during the bumpy recovery from the 2008 financial crisis, and during the oil-price spiral in early 2016. It is back in this territory now.

For that reason I would consider this REIT to be cheap. The spread isn't as high as it gets for this REIT in acute crisis moments, but is still high for this stock and at a level that has usually been a good buying signal in the past.

Resilient cash flow

Perhaps it isn't surprising that the uncertainties of the COVID-19 economy are the dominant factor for WPC right now. After all, while necessary, low rates are not the route out of the recession - an end of lockdowns is.

However, so far, WPC's cash flow has not been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

I recently wrote about Realty Income (O), which has been materially impacted by the lockdowns, with rent collection falling to the mid 80-percent level at one point, as cinemas, casual dining restaurants and fitness facilities were shuttered. Outside of COVID-19, I argued O's tenants should enjoy protection against the ecommerce tsunami, and I consequently regarded O as a fairly low risk in terms of secular change in consumer behavior. Anyone wishing to read that article (it was a popular one) can do so here.

Turning to WPC, we see there isn't anything like the degree of COVID-19 stress in the business as we see at O. This is because the exposure of WPC to the lockdown-shuttered retail segments is much lower.

As a result, rental cash flows are in good shape. On the analyst call for the second quarter, CEO Jason Fox summarized the situation opposite collection thus:

Overall, we collected 96% of rent due during the second quarter. Importantly, collections were consistently strong across each of the three months, across our core property types and across our US and European portfolios. Warehouse, industrial and self-storage assets in aggregate comprised about half of our portfolio. In the second quarter, our rent collection rate was 94% for warehouse, 98% for industrial and for self-storage it was 100%. Office which comprises just under a quarter of our ABR performed comparably with rent collections at 99%.

WPC did see a low collection rate (37%) in the types of retail tenant where O saw problems, but it allocates a considerably lower portion of its portfolio to these sectors, so the overall impact was minimal.

CFO Toni Sanzone offered these concluding remarks on the second quarter call:

...our second quarter results reflect our consistently strong rent collections over the past few months which is continued into July as well as the continued improvement in the quality of our earnings. Strong rent collections were also reflective in the stability of our dividend which we raised to an annualized dividend rate of $4.17 per share during the second quarter.

The dividend represented 90% of AFFO per share in the second quarter (annualized). I would expect full year payout to be 85-90% of AFFO.

Overall, AFFO is in good shape:

CEO Fox's discussion of a recent restructuring agreement is instructive as a case study in how the company is managing COVID-19 risks when they do impact its tenants.

With deferrals remaining extremely low, we've been able to take the tailored approach to each situation and contrasted a broad action required by many other net lease REIT's that are dealing with widespread issues. This has afforded us considerable flexibility allowing us to opportunistically work with tenants on lease restructuring that create value. During the second quarter, we entered into one such restructuring with a significant tenant. Although tenant was current on its rent and expected to remain that way, in return for a six-month deferred with a deferred rent spread over the following five years. We gained two years of additional lease term and improved the rent bumps by adding 50 basis points to its annual increases

The key question for investors, given WPC's high collection rates currently, is whether they think 2021 is going to represent a more normal year economically than 2020. Most commentators believe it will be, even though COVID-19 is likely to be a fact of life for the foreseeable future.

In thinking about these near term risks, remember that some 23% of WPC's portfolio exposure on a geographical basis is to Europe. Europe on the whole is emerging quite well from its lockdowns, which generally were more comprehensive than those of the US earlier on in the pandemic. WPC's geographical diversification is welcome in judging the near-term outlook, given the US's more varied experience currently.

Along with the US/Europe split, remember that WPC owns over 1,200 properties. The key benefit of diversified geographical exposure in a COVID-19 world is that the virus tends to flare up locally, and, when that area is locked down in response, other areas continue to function more normally. Put simply, WPC is unlikely to incur any concentrated disruption from the virus, because it is so big.

Don't worry about segment exposures

WPC is priced in a way that implies a significant uncertainty about medium term rental collection.

Of course, COVID-19 has focused markets on longer term changes wrought by stay-at-home behavior and technological change.

Offices, at 23% of the real estate portfolio, are one of the areas where investors might have some long-term doubts over WPC's exposure.

As an investor in WPC you have two reasons for comfort about its office exposure:

Offices: while the pandemic has surprised many with the ease with which many workers were able to adapt to working from home, and the lifestyle gains from this provided much interest as a window on the future, the balance of home and office work in the future remains open to debate. It is by no means clear that offices are "finished" and for some, the gloss has worn off the home working experience.

Long leases: Net-lease REITs typically sign long leases with their tenants, which gives them time to adapt to deep, underlying changes. Listening to management teams of companies such as WPC (and for that matter O) puts paid rapidly to any notion that they are not aware of potential long-term changes their individual tenants may face and will manage acquisition and disposal strategies accordingly.

Some investors and commentators will reach for a handy, all-encompassing dismissal of offices as future source of rent, and tell REIT investors to smell the coffee. However, with a weighted average lease term of 10.7 years, WPC has time to adapt. It always looked for clients that have the cash flow and business strength to handle dislocations. And if you look at management's emphasis in its discussion of recent acquisitions, it is keen to talk about warehouses, which are a long-term secular growth area. In that sense, it seems clear that the secular coffee has been smelt.

WPC as a company is acutely aware of its long track record of very high occupancy rates. And remember, most of the portfolio (99%) is protected by contractual rent increases.

The capital structure is conservative, which is a key strength for managing risk during times of economic distress.

Only 12.5% of WPC's debt is falling due in 2020-22. There are few, if any refinancing questions with rates as low as they are, given rental collections were resilient during the most acute phase of the crisis (2Q this year). However, investors should note that the stable funding structure gives high visibility to WPC given the current yield prices it for elevated risk.

Conclusion

REITs have, in many cases, recovered from the "falling knife" sell off in March, but in some cases, high quality, blue-chip REITs are still trading at much wider spreads than usual to risk free rates that are at rock bottom. Those low rates make the dividend streams of these REITs more valuable than before rates came down.

WPC has demonstrated that its current rental collections are strong, and it shows the sectoral and geographical diversity needed to ride out ongoing COVID-19 flare-ups.

Not only can income seeking investors secure an attractive near 6% yield at this price for WPC, they should also enjoy substantial capital gains as WPC's fundamental resilience persuades the market to re-rate the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WPC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.