"We were pushing the cutting edge of the state of the art." - Rich Inman, Director of Data Analytics, CleanSpark

Introduction to CleanSpark, Inc.

While the field of microgrid solutions may seem touted as the future-with many startups and large corporations working towards efficient designs-one small company seems poised to dominate the market as the premier group in the sector. CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) provides software as a service, physical controllers, and consultation services to renewable energy infrastructure . This allows the company to have a diverse range of tools and abilities to help a client create a suitable microgrid platform. This novel sector of microgrids is now seeing the necessary catalyst for high growth due to functionality and incentivization.

CleanSpark remains premier by having both excellent automated software and the ability to remain agnostic to the infrastructure laid out on the ground. Further, this is the one purely microgrid focused company that is public on the market. While the market cap is small and stock performance volatile, steady gains in the past few months show positive signs for this company. If the company can continue this performance, large market share can be achieved long term, with analysis looking forward to 2035. Financially, the information herein will signal that CleanSpark has 1400% to 14000% growth possible in this timeframe depending on the renewables and microgrid markets, and company performance. To do so, this article will cover how the services this company provides beat the market and excel in this rapidly expanding space.

Above: Is there another company that can continue to beat Tesla's recent performance like this? Continued performance like this is also likely.

Microgrid Products and Solutions

Modern societies face a cruel paradox: Fast-paced technological and economic innovations may deliver unrivalled prosperity, but they also render rich nations vulnerable to crippling, unanticipated attacks. By relying on intricate networks and concentrating vital assets in small geographic clusters, advanced Western nations only amplify the destructive power of terrorists-and the psychological and financial damage they can inflict. - Thomas Homer-Dixon

The goal of CleanSparks' technology is to mitigate risks associated with the grid by setting control systems up to monitor the source of power and trigger the stops required for function through adverse events. Second, to optimize the balance between alternative energy sources and the grid, software must analyze each individual component and work around the clock choosing correct power paths. Integrated software optimization adds further value in two ways. First, it becomes unnecessary to have staff continue manual oversight which contributes costs due to salary. Secondly, human error can be attributed to reduced returns when compared to a well-made program that can analyze data faster and more accurately.

The company is leading design in the microgrid sector by developing a preeminent software platform for energy optimization. There is a two-fold approach to the platform's integration into a microgrid system. First, mVSO or Microgrid Value Stream Optimizer, is a tool that simulates and analyzes all the connections a client may have within their grid system. The information it provides is important to a user to determine how they can make the most of microgrid optimization.

After a client determines specific needs and designs a system using mVSO, CleanSpark then provides controllers called mPulse that establish the connection and monitoring of all energy sources. mPulse is the hardware/software mix that allows for the automated process to occur. This platform can be used for both connected and island microgrid systems and provides analysis for both categories. As an added note, built-in cyber-physical security is a welcome addition for those potential customers that are in critical industries and want a secure product.

Source: CleanSpark IR Presentation 06.2020 R2

CleanSpark's technology is easily integrated into infrastructure that is already on the ground, and the company describes itself as agnostic to which equipment it requires. As such, the software platform can be utilized across any new or established microgrid infrastructure. At the moment, CleanSpark targets mainly commercial and industrial enterprises of size as clientele, hoping to incorporate large-scale residential development next. Eventually, even individual homeowners may have access to this technology when optimization of the platform is complete. With scalability such as this, it is hard to not expect tremendous growth. However, it is important to note that an investor must consider that with the early stage of the industry comes limited information on current performance of the service and how they are comparable to other companies.

Innovation

The company recently performed some M&A at an early stage in its life, with the acquisition of p2klabs, Inc., a consulting and marketing design firm that will aid in the company's growth. Finalizing in early 2020, this acquisition aids the internalization of costly processes including marketing, sales, and software design, allowing the company to increase profit margins and topline revenues. The teams were able to be integrated with each other, with executive management of CleanSpark gaining the former p2klabs CEO as the new CRO.

One interesting aspect of the company's growth is the ability to continue perfecting their software platform. In 2019 as CleanSpark continued to innovate, the group realized the open source code they employed did not allow for increased flexibility and adaptability required for complex optimization algorithms. It was at that point, after careful research, the company chose IBM (IBM) analytics as the new optimization software provider. CleanSpark now uses the ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio due to cost-benefit and ease of use. Now the company has a new powerful tool to advance their research and development. It is good to see the company continue to progress and not be content with sub-optimal software. This may be especially true now that the company is expanding exponentially and would rather focus on only growing revenues. Bullish sentiment is born from advances like these.

'You can't just write regular programming code for it,' [Chief Technology Officer and Principal Architect Amanda Kabak] explains. 'You've got to model each of these things in an equation, and you've got to get that equation balanced and optimized. What CPLEX does is it actually solves this thing.' - IBM

Financials

Financially, it is important to understand this company in its early stages. Much like other small technology companies, CleanSpark's sole purpose at the moment is to increase revenues. Moreover, by looking at this revenue growth, an investor can determine whether this low risk/high reward profile is suitable for their needs. Negative earnings will be reported for the near term, however, CleanSpark posits that the company will have positive earnings by the end of 2021, as shown in table 1. Looking at the provided past fiscal year performance and current outlook, above average performance is expected short term. Volatility will remain high, and as such, investors need to stay nimble and on their toes. Investing at multiple intervals will safely account for the variation.

Recent earnings continue to substantiate this outlook, with the company stating in May 2020 that 6 month YoY revenues grew by 370% in the 6 months prior to March 31. Further, the company "announced that as of April 30, 2020, its revenues for the prior seven months were approximately $5.6 million which surpasses its revenues for the entire 2019 fiscal year of $4.5 million by 24%," according to PRNewswire. Continuing with the positive note, another announcement came in late June with continued positive revenue news when CEO Zach Bradford stated, "year to date revenues through mid-June are approximately $7.7 million and we expect to exceed $8.0 million in year-to-date revenue by the end of this fiscal quarter." This data surpasses the previous year's revenues by 171%, in only half the time. Further, the company has stated that Covid-19 headwinds are limited, with no impact seen as revenues continue high growth.

Table 1: Source. Company provided outlook of revenues, GAAP Net Income/ (Loss), and EBITDA.

Graph 1: Source. Author created graph using the company provided revenue outlooks in table 1. Plotted out to 2025, expected revenues should reach $300 million USD and no headwinds currently exist because the microgrid sector is continuing to grow long-term.

Grants and Incentives

Other announcements by the company only continue to provide critical clues for long term financial success. First, the group received $470,000 in grant funding for CleanSparks's research and development, with a focus on how the company can utilize refurbished second-hand electric vehicle batteries to integrate into a microgrid system. This program, which is supported by Ford (F), will provide long-term benefit for CleanSpark, because it allows the company to determine suitable cheap battery vendors. Furthermore, one of the least efficient aspects of electric vehicles regards the recycling of batteries, and helps the industry become more environmentally sustainable. According to the press release:

... The ability to effectively offer lower cost solutions using second life batteries not only increases sustainability but it could potentially open up an entirely new market to those who find new energy storage systems cost prohibitive. - Cleanspark CEO Zach Bradford We are excited to work with innovative companies such as ReJoule and CleanSpark to improve the sustainability of electrified transportation and move closer to a circular economy for EV batteries. - Will Paxton, electrification research engineer at Ford's Greenfield Labs

Incentives are also provided by state and local authorities as the company is in a sustainable industry. One example of this is a new update of the platform that is able to provide enhanced modeling for the California Self-Generation Incentive Program. This program provides rebates for resilient businesses and residences that can survive grid disruptions, such that can either start wildfires or prevent power from reaching those reliant on the grid. The mVSO software service can automatically meet all requirements for receiving these incentives. Suppliers of grid related infrastructure are then able to use mVSO to determine the necessary arrangement of infrastructure for any scenario. Then, CleanSpark's marketing strategy takes advantage of these suppliers by offering them to offer sales of the mPulse service, with no changes to CleanSpark's margins.

Stock Performance

Chart 1: One year stock performance of CleanSpark, Inc. In December 2019, the company performed a 1-for-10 reverse split in order to join the NASDAQ from OTCQB. After joining the exchange, the stock was deemed overvalued, and the price dropped.

Chart 2: After dropping to the lows caused post by Covid-19 and valuation issues, the company has seen the stock price rise from the $1.10- 1.30 range to over $7.00 as of this writing. Volatility continues to hurt overall performance by leaving risk-averse investors wary.

Charts 1 and 2 tell two stories: one of failure and one of success. As such, it is important to look at the circumstances for each of these instances. Chart 1 shows that the funding round and steps leading to IPO have been poorly perceived, with the stock falling since the start of the year. One can view numerous articles on SA that outline what happened. Although, since that time the CEO has changed, and the company stock price has inverted as shown in chart 2. Since the lows in March, the stock has outperformed the market, and even most stocks altogether. From trough to peak, the stock has gained almost 600% in a brief amount of time. Investors have realized that although the company was overvalued at IPO, CleanSpark has worked hard to increase growth to merit that valuation. Further, the out-performance in revenue growth year to date will no doubt take this stock to a higher level.

It is important to realize that this company is the first public company of its kind. When one wants to invest in microgrid competition, the nearest place one can draw comparison is against the large industrial conglomerates of Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) or General Electric (GE), or energy groups such as Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY). As of July 31st, 2020, CleanSpark has a market cap of $116 million dollars, compared to $54 billion, $53 billion, and $52 billion respectively. However, YoY returns of these giants are shadowed by those CleanSpark has the potential to provide, which can be visualized in Chart 3. Looking back over time, these companies have failed to provide much growth of capital due to the limitations of large size, but can provide the suitable risk mitigation that some require. Looking back 5 years, european companies are faring better than GE, and this can be seen in Chart 4.

Another indicator of long-term growth for CleanSpark is the continued rise of the renewable energy sector. According to the IEA, renewable power capacity is set to continue a climb globally until at least 2040, rising from 2500 GW to nearly 10000 GW which is about 6.2% annually. This relates to global renewables-based electricity support rising from around $150 billion to $300 billion, a rate of 3.93% annually. As of yet, there are currently no signals to the growth of the microgrid industry, as most projects are in developmental stage. However, short term growth is definite because there is a need for these systems to be utilized, and this can be seen by the incentivisation programs that are in place.

As a maximum estimate by 2035, CleanSpark may grow to have a 10% microgrid market hold, with a $30 billion microgrid market (10% of global support). This would relate to $3 billion dollars of annual revenue after 15 years. From CleanSpark's current yearly estimate of $10 million dollars, this would provide an annual increase in revenues of 32.1%. If CleanSpark had a P/S ratio of 5.0x, it would have a market cap of about $15 billion and a stock price of over $977. On the minimum end, if CleanSpark had a 10% market share in a $3 billion microgrid industry (1% of global renewable support), the company would have a stock price of $105. A range of gains between 1400% and 14000% may seem extreme, but are valid for an industry that is under-penetrated and seeing both growth and incentivisation.

Chart 3: This chart compares the normalized returns of four companies in the microgrid space: General Electric, Siemens Ag, Schneider Electric, and CleanSpark. The range is taken from the recent Covid-19 crash in March and ends July 31st.

Chart 4: Normalized returns of GE, SIEGY, and SBGSY over the past 5 years, so investors can interpret that these companies provide limited growth when compared to the potential of CLSK. The European companies are showing growth from a strong recovery in Europe. GE on the other hand, continues to falter and remains negative with the current state of affairs in the US.

Risks and Conclusion

Risks of this company include the fact that the company has run a loss annually until this year. In the 2019 annual 10-K report, the company stated it would require $2-$4 million dollars in revenue to sustain operations through 2020. However, this feat has been accomplished and these revenues have been greatly surpassed. Although, growth can be disrupted due to risks in the utility environment, such as a reduction in public grid prices or removal of industry incentives. Failure for uptake in renewable technology, and microgrids in particular, as projected will significantly affect the revenue and stock performance projections. Other risks are brought by the creation and protection of the company's intellectual property and is of great importance. The company must continue patenting their platform and prevent any chance for litigation either protecting their rights or fights against. This includes copyright infringement and product malfunction litigation, which would devastate the company at this early stage. However, as of the most recent 10-K on August 4th, no legal troubles exist.

Lastly, it is too early in the microgrid software timeframe to definitively tout CleanSpark's as best-in-class. As time passes, the platform will be reviewed, and continued growth with high customer retention rates will be the determining factor in the relevance of this stock. Black swans do exist, and microgrids can be shunned quickly as an industry. However, as utilization increases, so will the information surrounding the sector and this will provide a clearer image of how the company is succeeding. At the moment, CleanSpark is the best play on the market for the microgrid industry. This is an interesting stock to watch and risk tolerant investors will enjoy benefiting from the only pure-play microgrid stock around. Especially, when compared to the other public companies in the field. Down the road there will be three decisive catalysts to watch for: continued exponential revenue growth, review of the industry and platform, and successful executive management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLSK, SEDG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.