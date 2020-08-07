Morneau Shepell, Inc. (MSIXF) CEO Stephen Liptrap on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Morneau Shepell, Inc. (OTC:MSIXF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Liptrap - President and Chief Executive Officer

Grier Colter - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Morneau Shepell Inc.

Please note that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding the corporation's future growth and results of operations. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Stephen Liptrap, President and Chief Executive Officer of Morneau Shepell Inc. Please go ahead, Mr. Liptrap.

Stephen Liptrap

Thank you, Melanie. Good morning and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today is Grier Colter, our Chief Financial Officer.

Yesterday, after the markets closed, we released Morneau Shepell's financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Like always, you can access the news release, financial statements and our MD&A on our Web site at morneaushepell.com.

We can all agree that there is more interest than usual in results for this reporting period, as this is the first full quarter, since COVID-19 entered the picture. Today, I will review how our business has performed during an unprecedented period in the global economy, Grier will then cover off our financials for the quarter, and then we will open the call for questions.

As we noted in our earnings release, we are very pleased by our performance in the quarter and year to date. Due to the efforts of our people and the investments we have made in our infrastructure over many years, all of our operations and systems are performing at pre-pandemic levels. Given COVID-19, I think it's fair to say that our business model is proving resilient to the challenges we have faced. The defensive characteristics of our business and especially our strong recurring revenue profile are strengths that continue to come through in our results.

For context, 25% of our business comes from government clients. 50% is from our largest 100 clients. And 75% comes from our top 400 clients. For our business that is about 24,000 clients worldwide the lion's share of our revenue today comes from blue chip organizations, continuing to pay their bills and provide critical benefits and support to their people.

Overall, what we are seeing in the second quarter is a continuation of the trends that started to surface at the tail end of the first quarter. We were especially pleased by how our people came together early in the pandemic to rapidly activate our business continuity plan. What is equally impressive is how our people have continued to adapt through the second quarter in a positive way to the challenges of remote work in supporting our clients. Many clients tell us that they have really leaned on us as a source of stability in providing wellbeing services, to their people, families, and clients, during an incredibly stressful time.

In fact, in the quarter we reported the highest client satisfaction and employee engagement levels in our company's history. In terms of our business mix the story in the second quarter is consistent with what we saw in the first, the economic shutdown affected some aspects of our business where services provided in-person stopped immediately. For example, in person training, ad hoc tension consulting, and some onsite pension administration work. At the same time, other areas have expanded and continue to do so. We're covering more lives in our employee and family assistance programs for some existing clients and we’ve added some new clients.

We've launched new versions of our products to address the reality of social and physical distancing, and the mental health issues related to COVID-19. Our teams have been innovative in coming up with new solutions and adapting pragmatically to the changing situation. As well we're continuing to win business and our sales pipeline is very solid.

We are pleased by the take up of a pandemic specific ability CBT solution, including the provinces of Manitoba and Ontario. It is being offered for free to people over the age of 16 in those provinces who are struggling with anxiety related to COVID-19.

In our retirement solutions line of business, we won a significant contract to provide a major Canadian bank with a solution to support their Small and medium business customers with record keeping for their pension plans.

In the United States a key focus of our growth strategy, our administrative solutions business is producing strong results. In the Midwest, we won a large contract with a government agency to implement and manage an automated process to move members more quickly and efficiently from their non-Medicare medical plans to Medicare plans. This will result in annual plan savings for the client between $10 million and $14 million.

In our lifeworks business, we had a strong quarter that met our expectations with multiple wins in multiple markets. In Canada, we locked down employee and Family Assistance Program and total wellbeing solution for the Canadian operations of a global retail brand. In the US, we won a mandate to provide support in the area of Responsible Gambling.

Globally, we won a sizable contract to provide EFAP plan for a major consumer beverage company. In the quarter, we continue to migrate clients to our core wellbeing platform, which increased 19% to 3.4 million lives covered by the end of the quarter. The value of this ongoing migration is first and foremost, to give more of our clients and their people at no charge, an improved user experience while setting the stage for an upsell to additional technology modules.

There were other notable developments in the quarter to include. The launch of our monthly Mental Health Index in April. The index tracks factors about the state of mental health and wellbeing in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The index is a global benchmark for major social economic issue, much like the consumer price index or the ADP jobs report. Also in the quarter in the area of thought leadership, we launched a new media channel with a podcast to support our clients employees to keep building our brand as a global leader in employee wellbeing. The Livingwell podcast is starting to reach people, not just their clients, but prospects and others on issues that speak to mental health.

Another accomplishment relates to our commitment to inclusion and diversity. We comprehensively updated our internal action plans in this area of workforce culture, to fight systemic racism in society. Our updated plans being well received by many clients and our own people. At this point in the year, our business is performing solidly and our sales funnel continues to be strong. Arguably our technology enabled wellbeing solutions have never been more relevant in today's workplace. Organizations everywhere are struggling to support the wellbeing of their people and their mental health.

Moving forward, we are focused on three growth strategies, to own the wellbeing space, to accelerate growth through the US and global expansion and to drive world-class delivery through people and technology. Before I hand things over to Grier, I would say today, we are navigating a convergence of significant forces affecting all markets and businesses. I'm thinking of three in particular, COVID-19, the related economic challenges and anti systemic racism. In this context, we're proving that Morneau Shepell is both a resilient and socially responsible company that is committed to delivering results our shareholders expect and making a real difference in the world for the greater good.

On that note Grier will review the financials.

Grier Colter

Thank you, Stephen and good morning. To build on what Stephen said. We delivered revenue growth of 33.5 million to 246.2 million a 15.8% increase over the same period of last year. The growth is primarily due to revenue from the Mercer acquisition and offset by the divestiture of our benefits consulting business. Organic growth was approximately 2% for the quarter. Of course our long-term goals are well north of that, but in the context of the pandemic and the shift in the business mix required by the lockdowns across our markets this was a satisfactory result.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13.5% to 52.1 million versus 45.9 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDAR per share of $0.75 is up 8.7% from the same period last year, these increases are primarily due to revenue growth associated with the Mercer acquisition. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.2% versus 21.6% in the same quarter last year, the slight decline in margin is due to the divestiture of the benefits consulting business, margins were still higher than we anticipated, and we were still estimating margins in the 20.0% to 20.5% range for the full year.

Profit for the quarter was 8.3 million compared to 6.3 million while earnings per share for Q2 were $0.12 compared to $0.10 per share in 2019. Normalized free cash flow for the period was 30.8 million compared to 27.6 million in Q2 2019. Year to date, we are where we expected we would be in terms of revenue, profitability, and margins. We reported 489.2 million in revenue an increase of 17.2% over the same period last year, along with the adjusted EBITDA of 99.4 million up 9.7%. Again, the growth is primarily due to the Mercer acquisition offset by the divestiture of our benefits consulting business.

In the first half of the year adjusted EBITDA margins were 20.3%. Our overall liquidity position remains very strong. Our credit facility utilization is in line with our expectations for Q2, with capacities to support acquisitions and growth initiatives as required. We have not experienced any slowdown in payments from our customers to date and our working capital remains comparable to pre-pandemic levels and in line with our internal targets.

And with that, I will turn it back to you, Stephen.

Stephen Liptrap

Great, thanks Grier. I'd like to thank everyone on the call for your time so far today. We'd be pleased to now answer your questions. Melanie, please go ahead and open the line.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Stephanie Price of CIBC. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Price

I was hoping you could summarize the changes that you're seeing in the pipeline and the demand environment, maybe now versus the beginning of the pandemic. Sounds like -- I think you had mentioned in your scripts that you saw pretty solid demand right now.

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah, really good question, Stephanie. I would say our sales are up quite substantially from last year in the same period are what I would describe as our quality pipeline which is where we are responding to an RFP or doing a presentation is up quite a bit from last year as well. Our long-term pipeline is down slightly. But it tends to move quite a bit because you put stuff up in that isn't as sure early on.

So overall, we're quite pleased with the pipeline and the teams continue to sell in this environment.

Stephanie Price

Thanks. And then on the organic growth in the quarter. Obviously, solid given the environment but I'm just curious about the puts and takes and where you're seeing maybe a bit of a slowdown versus where you kind of expect it to be? And how you think about the rest of the year?

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah, let me start Stephanie, it’s Stephen and then I'll pass it over to Grier. When we think about organic growth. As you know, our long-term targets are that we set are really around mid-single digit Canada, higher than that US and global. What's interesting is we continue to see organic growth US and global nicely in or above what we would expect. We're down a little bit from what we would expect in Canada, and that's purely related to the face to face stuff, slowing down or stopping. We are seeing some of that comeback, but I think it will always be muted until we're through COVID. I don't know Grier if you want to add a little bit.

Grier Colter

I have nothing to add. I agree. 100%, Stephen.

Stephanie Price

Great, thanks. And then maybe the firmware for me for Grier. Just in terms of the Lifeworks integration costs in the quarter. Just curious how we should kind of think about those and in future integration expenses here.

Grier Colter

So these are really primarily related to us, consolidating operating systems. I'd say that we're not finished, but we're really close. So I would say that you could expect this should continue to move downwards. We're focused on getting this project complete, but I suspect they'll be a number that is smaller in Q3 and hopefully we can wrap it up by them. But anyways, it is coming to a close it's in the next quarter or two I would say Stephanie.

Stephanie Price

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Graham Ryding of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Graham Ryding

Hi, good morning. The last comment there was that in relation to Lifeworks or Mercer US

when you talked about the adjustments.

Grier Colter

Yeah Graham, it's Greer. So that was in relation to the Lifeworks integration. So that should come to a close relatively soon. The Mercer integration, we're still in the middle of that. That'll continue for a couple more quarters at least. So, I'd say that one's not as close to winding down as the Lifeworks.

Graham Ryding

And what is the Mercer what actually are you what's involved there in the integration and operating systems what not?

Grier Colter

I'll take a try at this and Stephen may clarify, but if you think about this, I mean, we bought this business from a huge global organization, so it's really the way I've described it on a super high level was extracting this business from Mercer. And then you think of all these locations, taking these people out, getting them into our own separate distinct locations and getting them set up on our systems with our gear and all that kind of stuff. So that's really what it is.

Graham Ryding

Okay. And then just to clarify, I appreciate the comments and the outlook Canadian growth versus US growth. Am I right that your organic growth this quarter was around 2%?

Grier Colter

That's what it was. It was about 2% overall, as Stephen said, the organic growth internationally and in the US was little bit better. And, because it's less impacted by the face to face or one time, revenue sources that we rely on here in Canada, but overall 2% that's right.

Graham Ryding

So that could be a reasonable run rate from what you're seeing in the business now and your sort of sales cadence, given the, I guess, the remote work environment necessary with social restrictions, is that a fair comment?

Stephen Liptrap

Graham is Stephen here, I would say longer term we're very comfortable with our organic growth rate in the mid single digits and US and global being a little bit higher than that. I would say that we will move towards that as things start coming back. So it, if you think of that first quarter, less than 2%, because we only have one month at code red, you think about this quarter around 2% organic, we are starting to do a little bit more training virtually. We do have some other services in different parts of the world where we're doing some in-person counseling and things like that. So, it will continue to increase and come back as we move coming out of COVID, whatever that looks like.

Graham Ryding

Got it. And is it the EAP side of your business that is feeling, sort of social restrictions the most or is it across all of your business lines?

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah. To some extent Graham it’s across all of our business lines. I'll give you a couple of examples. If you think about, what we would call our wellbeing business, which is traditionally our EAP business, it would have seen low single digit organic growth. We did do the exercise that, if we didn't have the face to face stuff stopped, what would that have been? And that would have been in the 5% range which is what we would have expected. If you think about our admin business, some clients are less comfortable with us going on site and doing the work. So there are some projects that are a little bit delayed, but we do continue to sell new projects. And then you think about our health and productivity business. We are seeing tremendous growth in our ICBT solution, but on the other side, we're seeing less work around absence management and workers comp with less people in the office. So it really does span across our businesses to different extents.

Graham Ryding

Got it. And if I could be greedy, just on the hope, you're planning to try to up sell towards total wellbeing around the Lifeworks platform. Any color or progress on that front?

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah, there's probably, one of the metrics that I stay closest to because I do fundamentally believe that long term, this is about us having a platform. This is a platform that hosts all of our services that our clients’ employees are going to get for everything they need. And us continuing to put more on that platform and create a better experience for our clients. And obviously drive more revenue for us.

So it is a critical measure. As you know, somewhere around just over 10 million employees associated with their clients are directly associated with us from an EAP standpoint. Of those, we've now got 3.4 million on what we would call our core platform. That's up from 2.8 million in the last quarter. So we continue to see substantial growth in that number quarter after quarter. And then we have the ability to upsell those. We're seeing the upsell rate continue at about 10%. So as those numbers go up, we tend to be able to move 10% on to additional modules. And we're taking more of a modular approach as well.

Graham Ryding

That’s perfect. Thanks for the color.

Operator

Thank you. The following question is from Jaeme Gloyn of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah, thanks. Good morning. So some interesting client wins in the end that you mentioned in your prepared remarks Stephen, I'm just wondering if you can give us a little bit of context as to how much you expect that to move the needle. Company is obviously getting a lot larger now than it was even a couple of years ago. So I'm just wondering the if you could frame what these client wins could mean for revenues in the next couple of quarters.

Stephen Liptrap

Thanks, Jaeme. I think for the most part, as we take a look at those wins, those wins are in line with our growth expectations. So each one of those wins, moves from the funnel that moves into sale and it moves into revenue. And I think those just support our outlook for the business as we go forward and we always, like giving a little bit of an example to show that the wins are coming across our lines of business and they are coming from different geographies.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah, great understood. In terms of the headwinds from some of these face to face revenue drivers. We would expect those to persist until we're ultimately through COVID impacts. When would you expect the revenues from other business lines and other drivers to begin to outweigh those drag so that we see organic revenue growth picking up a little bit from the 2% level? And then I guess on the on the flip side is, what do you see from clients’ headcount reduction that could impact revenues in 2021?

Stephen Liptrap

Yeah. On the first one, I think we're already seeing it, where we're seeing improvements month over month. We're seeing more of our technology solutions that are a little bit better margin to be frank continue to sell. And I think that's why we're seeing stronger organic growth in the US and global than Canada where we don't have those face to face services. And those face to face services tend to have lower margins. So that plays into the margin profile a little bit.

From a headcount standpoint, we continue to monitor that on a weekly basis. And we are still seeing those numbers flat to increasing, which really means that one of two things that one, our services are very critical, and even as clients may furlough employees, they're keeping the money AP not a very expensive thing. And they're able to get them critical support, or they’re keeping them on benefits and we're administering the platform and obviously pension as well.

So we will continue to monitor those, but we're seeing them flat to going up. And we also believe that we've got enough in our pipeline, that we should be able to in the short term, asset declines that take place if COVID continues for multiple years. And I think that becomes a different conversation.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right. Okay. That sounds really positive. Shifting to the M&A outlook, few quarters ago, we were talking about tuck in and various industries or technologies that would be attractive. Where would you say the company is today now that we're sort of reopening and transactions are flowing a little bit more freely? Would you say that the company is on the M&A front, as it relates to tuck ins?

Grier Colter

Jaeme its Grier, maybe I'll start with this one and then Stephen can jump in if he wants, but what I'd say is that, a. we're not going to get too detailed on things we've got going on, but what I would say generally is that. The flow has been lighter for sure. So there are opportunities, there are certainly on the front end of the pandemic, there were things that were in motion that diligence continued and where you had deals that were reasonably far along as does happened. We saw a lot of processes that, we’re even just kind of getting going that have been stopped. And we haven't seen them come back yet. So, we may see some of that stuff restart, but generally flow is less. But there are things we continue to look, we're very prescriptive and clear in terms of what we're looking to do. I mean, we know we want to there's different geographies that we want to be more meaningful in, these are geographies that get what we're doing.

Generally the more developed markets and we're really focused on that scale is important in certain, in some of our business lines. So that's something we're working on and obviously products and technology and adding things to our platform. These are kind of the three kind of major areas. And, I know that's very broad, but that's the stuff we're looking at. We'll continue to do that as we said on in the script, the balance sheet I think, is set up nicely to do tuck ins, I mean, to the extent that we have to access capital markets and do something larger, I think, we've got the opportunity to do that with the way that we're set up. So, but we're positioned well, we'll be patient. As I said, a couple of times the flow has been a little bit less, but we'll stay sharp, we know exactly what we want and we'll be patient and we'll find it.

Stephen Liptrap

And Jaeme it’s Stephen just to build on that, I think we're probably further ahead than we've ever been in terms what we're looking for and what nicely fits our strategic plan. Both organic and inorganic growth is key to our strategic plan and the team spent a lot of time talking about them and we've given our team green lights to look at anything out there. And the only other thing I would say is there were a couple things in the quarter that we did end up saying no to due to valuations. And you know, that just signals a little bit, that there is still some flow taking place, even though, as Grier says, the flow is slower.

Operator

Thank you. And there are no further questions registered at this time. I'll turn the meeting back over to Mr. Liptrap.

Stephen Liptrap

Thanks, very much Melanie. I'd like to end by expressing my, thanks to everybody on the call. We continue to appreciate your interest in our company. And we look forward to other opportunities in the future, including these calls to keep you up to date on what we’re doing to drive our growth and success as a business. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, the conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time. We thank you for your participation.