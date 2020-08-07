Illumina stock tumbles as quarterly numbers decline

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) reported its second quarter financial results. However, due to various factors including the pandemic outbreak, the numbers were not too good. The company also provided updates about business operations including new appointments and capital expenditures. Illumina has already announced the withdrawal of its fiscal 2020 full-year revenue and earnings per share guidance.

Illumina reported its revenue for the second quarter at $633 million, down 25 percent on a year over year basis. The company had reported $838 million in revenue for the second quarter of the previous year. Its GAAP adjusted net income attributable to shareholders was reported at $47 million, down from $296 million for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. On a per share basis, GAAP net income for the second quarter was $0.32 per diluted share.

Illumina announced its non-GAAP net income at $92 million or $0.62 per diluted share, down from $200 million on a year over year basis. Its cash flow from operations was $240 million compared to $143 million in the second quarter of 2019. The previous year's figure included an $84 million payment of the accreted debt discount related to the conversion of 2019 Notes.

The company reported a slight decline in its gross margin for the second quarter. For Q2 2020, the company's margin stood at 67.7 percent, in comparison to the gross margin of 68.4 percent in the second quarter of the previous year. Its research and development expenses also dipped from $166 million to $155 million while selling, general, and administrative expenses were reported at $177 million.

Illumina spent $38 million on capital expenditure during the quarter. As of the end of the quarter, the company had $3.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Francis deSouza, President and CEO of Illumina said:

As expected, the second quarter was significantly impacted by pandemic-related disruption in our customers' operations and was particularly challenging for many of our research customers who remain closed or operating at limited scale."

Illumina continued with the improvement of its operations during the quarter. It launched TruSight™ software for accelerating the process of identifying rare genetic diseases using whole-genome sequencing. The company acquired BlueBee and Enancio for rationalizing lower data storage costs and accelerating data interpretation. It has also augmented its accelerator portfolio with the acceptance of seven genomic startups.

Illumina received an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for the use of its COVIDSeq™ test. This is the first sequencing-based COVID-19 diagnostic test. The test is capable of providing highly accurate results and is able to provide 3072 results in 12 hours on the NovaSeq 6000 System. It can also be conveniently scaled up or down for different sample sizes. The test is capable of using mid-turbinate nasal swabs, nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs, and anterior nasal swabs among others for testing purposes.

Illumina is a leading company in the field of DNA sequencing and array-based technologies. The company provides its services to applied markets, clinical clients, and research domains. Its products are employed in a wide range of segments including agriculture, oncology, life sciences, and reproductive health.

Roche stumbles on Phase III Tecentriq update

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced an update for the Phase III trial of its lead drug candidate Tecentriq. The trial failed to meet statistical significance on its primary endpoint of progression-free survival as the first-line treatment of people suffering from metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the PD-L1-positive population.

The IMpassion131 study is a Phase III, multicentre, randomised, double-blind study. It aims to assess the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq in combination with paclitaxel in treating patients with previously untreated, inoperable, locally advanced, or metastatic TNBC. The study involved 651 patients, who were randomized on a 2:1 basis to be administered Tecentriq or placebo plus paclitaxel.

The primary endpoint for the trial is PFS per investigator assessment (RECIST 1.1) in the PD-L1-positive population followed by intention-to-treat (ITT) populations. The drug candidate failed to show any statistically significant difference on this front. Levi Garraway of Roche said:

Today's results underscore the need to better understand the cancer and immune system interactions, including the chemotherapy backbone and associated regimens. We remain committed to finding optimal treatments for all people living with this aggressive disease."

However, in the previous IMpassion130 study, the drug candidate in combination with Abraxane® had shown a statistically significant PFS benefit. It also showed clinically meaningful improvements in OS for people with metastatic TNBC whose tumours express PD-L1 (≥1%). The latter measure was not formally tested.

Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1. Its use in combination with nab-paclitaxel is already approved in over 70 countries for treating adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC whose tumours express PD-L1 (≥1%). In the United States, Tecentriq in combination with Avastin is approved for treating patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma.

Denali receives a boost from Biogen deal for LRRK2 program

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) announced its new collaboration with Biogen Inc. (BIIB) regarding its small molecule inhibitors of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 product LRRK2. The collaboration provides for Biogen to receive the right to opt into two programs. Biogen will also acquire a right of first negotiation for two additional programs.

Under the terms of this agreement, Denali will co-develop and co-commercialize the drug candidate for Parkinson's disease. While both the companies will share commercialization in the United States and China, Biogen will be individually responsible for commercialization in remaining markets. Ryan Watts, Ph.D., Denali's Chief Executive Officer said:

This collaboration will allow us to accelerate the development of our LRRK2 program and gives us the resources to build a fully integrated company with the goal of bringing transformative medicines to patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases."

Biogen is required to make an upfront payment of $560 million to Denali while another $465 million will be injected through the purchase of 13.3 million newly issued shares at the price of nearly $34.94 apiece, signifying 11.2 percent of Denali's pro-forma outstanding stock. Denali also stands to receive up to $1.125 billion in potential milestone payments. The global development costs are scheduled to be shared by Biogen and Denali in 60 percent and 40 percent ratio.

DNL151 is a small molecule inhibitor of LRRK2 and has been invented at Denali. The company has already completed the dosing of 162 healthy volunteers in the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study. Its Investigational New Drug application for DNL151 was cleared by the FDA in July 2020.

Denali is a biopharmaceutical company and is mainly invested in developing products crossing the BBB for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops the products by evaluating genetically validated targets, designing delivery across the BBB and carrying out development through biomarkers.

