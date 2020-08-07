Lupin Ltd ADR (LUPNY) CEO Vinita Gupta on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lupin Ltd ADR (OTC:LUPNY) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Arvind Bothra

It's 5:30. We can start now.

Kamal Sharma

Arvind, can we start?

Arvind Bothra

Yes, Dr. Sharma, you can please start.

Kamal Sharma

Okay. Hello, friends. This is Kamal Sharma. It's my pleasure to welcome you to this earnings call for Q1 of financial year '21. I have with me Vinita, Nilesh, Ramesh Swaminathan, Rajiv Pillai and Arvind Bothra.

As you would have already seen that this has been a rather subdued quarter for us. You will get to hear reasons and our programs going forward. But primary driver for this performance has been gross product mix and some of the COVID related the impact in terms of cost, which may be one-time and also impact on sales in many of our geographies. But certainly we have our homework cut out for ourselves.

Just to walk you through the details of the prudential numbers, I will request Ramesh to do that for me. And then the floor will be open for Q&A. Thank you and over to Ramesh.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Thank you, Dr. Sharman. And dear friends, welcome to our Q1 FY '21 results webinar. This is the first time we are conducting the results discussion through an online digital platform. And I believe that we find this suitable, we'll continue with this format in the subsequent quarters as well. And let me take you through the key aspects of our Q1 performance.

We’ve guided for a tough quarter, because we had felt the tremors of the same, the impact of COVID in May itself. We felt that the impact of market disruption could be across the entire -- all the regions, including two of our largest markets, India and the U.S. However, our API business has outperform this quarter at 3,468 crores gross we were lower than the previous quarter by 8.5% and lower than previous year by 9.1%.

The U.S business has performed steadily always, as you would know, at $180 million to $190 million the whole of last year. We actually saw this reaching $212 million the last quarter. However, the U.S sales declined by 26% sequentially to $157 million and declined by 28% as compared to the previous year. This was because of demand contraction by 12% versus the previous quarter and over 6% vis-à-vis with the previous year.

The seasonality factor also played and therefore we saw loss of sales on oseltamivir, azithromycin and the cephalosporins business. And there's of course the impact of metformin as well. India, one region that we’ve consistently performed over several quarters. There was of course the COVID impact, and the India region branded formulations so a degrowth of 6% year-on-year, especially for acute products.

As per Equa, Lupin's growth was -- in Q1 was a negative 1.4%, whilst for the IPM, it was 4.9%. In June, there was some revival of demand, but there was disruption again in July, but we do expect Q2 to be much better than Q1 as demand picks up again from August onwards. As I said before, API sales showed significant growth of 24.5% sequentially, the strong positive momentum on demand as well as pricing. We expect a strong double-digit growth year-on-year to continue.

On the gross margins front, we did well to actually sustain it at 62.9%. And this, despite the fact there was sharp decline in U.S business, as I've stated before, it's also the impact of higher freight cost. But all the same, we have been able to maintain the margins, underlined improvements in our overall business.

On the manpower front, we saw them actually increasing, but that actually is an aberration. Manpower cost increased this quarter on account of one-time expense in terms of specialty restructuring in the U.S and COVID linked incentives. However, we do believe from Q2 onwards, we would expect the recurring benefits due to specialty restructuring to be called up and we expect the overall absolute number to be lower than Q4.

Overall on the manufacturing other expenses, including the freight, so the freight element of course is captured in terms of the gross margins itself. The expenses were higher, but there was significant -- close to about 100 crores, but there was significant fall in manufacturing expenses in terms of travel -- manufacturing other expenses in terms of travel, legal and consulting fees, sales promotion expenses, and the like.

As you would recognize, this is obviously because it is not possible to call on doctors. So there was considerable savings on that. And of course, promotions don't -- didn't take place and so on. But it's not necessarily something that's wholly sustainable, but having said that it would be a endeavor and to take it -- take digital means and try to sustain it at levels, which are lower than ever in the past.

As we normalize operations, we do expect some increase in the SG&A expenses, but the savings to some extent will certainly continue. On the EBITDA front, we're happy to report an operating EBITDA improvement of 1% over the last quarter. But we recognize this is without including ForEx and other income. And we are confident that this EBITDA trajectory will continue to improve in Q2 and beyond.

I’ve guided for close to about 19% to 20%, but I'd also add in caveat to recall that this is before taking into account the situation on account of COVID, we reevaluated the entire thing and we do believe that we should be able to close by at about 17% without of course the fact of ForEx or other income as we go forward.

In terms of the outlook, we expect operating margins to improve as I just said. It is also because the fact that you would expect market share expansion of Levothyroxine. Return of Glumetza much before the end of 42, customers start their winter buys and they should help the products like azithromycin, cephalosporins and [indiscernible]. And of course, there's this much awaited launch of albuterol in September.

In addition, we have also partnered for a few products and that we will be launching in the next couple of months. Aided by a tight control on manpower cost, SG&A expenses and rationalization of costs on the specialty front, we believe that we'll be in a position to kind of boost the margins.

In terms of the ETR, which has always been a short point. It remains high this quarter, but we expect it to improve in H2, because the ramp up in sales and of course the specialty restructuring. For the full year, we believe that the ETR would be between 35% to 40%.

With this, I would like to open the floor for discussions.

Kamal Sharma

Unidentified Company Representative

Question-and-Answer Session

The first question is from Neha Manpuria. Please go ahead.

Neha Manpuria

Thank you so much for taking my question. My first question is on Levothyroxine. We have seen competitions coming to the product, some of our peers also indicated price erosion. So what sort of opportunity do we see? Are we still confident of our market share ramp up in level?

Vinita Gupta

Yes, Neha. We are well on our way to ramp up our share with Levo. There's certainly have been a couple of new competitors. Some just switching like Lynette for Sandoz. And a recent one we just learned about Strides, but if you look at the Levo market over the last five years and look at the new entrants, especially the small entrants into the market, it is not an easy product at all to ramp up. It really takes a combination of strong delivery from a supply chain standpoint, a position from a manufacturing standpoint that is different from a typical oral solid product. So while we see some additional competition, we still see a significant opportunity in Levo. And as I mentioned, we are well on our way to ramp it up.

Neha Manpuria

Vinita, what would be your market share in Levo currently and what would be, let's say contracted share against where we are?

Vinita Gupta

So right now contracted is 12%.

Neha Manpuria

Okay. And this can get to a higher level, let's say, high-teens?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. Yes, we hope to get it to a high-teens.

Neha Manpuria

Okay. My second question is on metformin. Sorry, I missed it in the opening remarks, but is the recall included in the first quarter number and did I hear correctly, that this should come back by the end of second quarter?

Vinita Gupta

That's right. The recall wasn't in the first quarter number. The best we could in terms of reserving, and in the second quarter -- end of the quarter, we expect to get it back into the market.

Neha Manpuria

And the recall -- sure. And the recall related costs and any potential failure to supply penalties, would that also be reflected in the first quarter, or you could see some more of that in the September quarter?

Vinita Gupta

So we have tried our best to create a reserve for it, and the impact of that we’ve taken the first quarter. And hope that there will not be any incremental impact of the recall in the second quarter. But getting the product back into the market will help us get some upside from the product quarter-over-quarter.

Neha Manpuria

Fair enough. Okay. Thank you so much, Vinita.

I would request participants to call out where they're calling from, which firm. And to ask only two questions. You can always get back in the queue, so that others get a chance.

Shyam Srinivasan

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. This is Shyam Srinivasan from Goldman Sachs. So the first question is on the India business. If you look at -- you called out some qualitative color, but if you could help us understand the commentary around July being slower than June, and what are you seeing -- I know it's just the first week of August, but what gives you the confidence that we will start to ramp this business back again?

Nilesh Gupta

Sure, Shyam. So obviously we saw some of the COVID related stocking in March, which continued into the first couple of weeks of April as well. And then the rest of April, May is where we saw a major reduction in footfalls into doctors, and therefore a subsequent reduction in demand as well. If you look at IQVR, you see that curve, especially the acute being deeply impacted, especially in April, May. And you see it -- you see the improvement in June. It wasn't that impacted on the chronic side. Very similarly for us as well, obviously May was bad. June we saw the increase, so we saw that we could open up. I think we went all the way up to close to 90% of our reps being back on detailing. We went to a call average on North of six as well. And then as you know, in July, there were a series of lockdowns across States which again, brought it down to probably 70% odd of reps moving and detailing. Obviously, July got impacted again because of that. August has started off much better and we see increase. Typically you would see that Q1 is actually a strong quarter for the India business and Q2 is actually weaker than Q1 usually. We actually -- are currently forecasting growth in Q2 over Q1, and August certainly seems to be shaping in the right direction.

Shyam Srinivasan

Nilesh, thank you for that. Just any -- would you be able -- let to give some guidance for the India business for the full-year?

Nilesh Gupta

So I think we obviously we've always grown at double-digit and that's based on the market growing at 8% to 10%. I think you've seen the trends. I think the market is possibly forecasted to grow anywhere from 0.2% to 3% to 5% is what we see. But my personal feeling is we'll probably end up at 5% to 8% as a company.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. Thank you. And my second question is just on the frieght cost. I think Ramesh called it out. Is that 100 crores? And across which line item would we see that number, Ramesh?

Ramesh Swaminathan

I said the total expenditure has increased by close to a 100 crores. There's of course the freight component that's captured in the gross margins line. But there are other line items, which come below that, which is included the manufacturing and other expenses. And there's a small component has gone into manpower also.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. And just want to clarify just a point on manpower cost. You said it will be lower than Q4. So if I say 720 -- sorry, 760 odd crores was Q4, is that the right number I should be looking at?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes. So we expect it to be actually lower than 763 crores, which is Q4 number from Q2 onwards. Yes, that’s true.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. Thank you.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Of course, I'm not accounting for any one-time expenditure that we might undertake for whatever reasons, but the base figure would of course not increase.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. Yes. Thank you. Thank you so much and all the best.

Nithya Balasubramaniam

Hi. Nithya, I'm from Bernstein Research. So one quick question on approval. If you can update us on when you're expecting an approval in the U.S?

Vinita Gupta

Sure, Nithya. So we expect to get approval anytime now in -- within August and plan to launch the product in September.

Nithya Balasubramaniam

And in terms of capacities, do you have any grid capacities? What sort of market share you're targeting?

Vinita Gupta

So we have adequate capacities for our fair share of the market. We do 20% plus on all our important products. But we will be very strategic about the ramp up with albuterol. This is a very important, very valuable product for us as well as the industry. So very thoughtful, prudent about the built.

Nithya Balasubramaniam

Got it. How are you seeing pricing shaping up in the market? We do have two generics already and three AGS in the market. So how has the pricing been?

Vinita Gupta

It's been fairly stable, partly because of the fact that until the last couple of months, actually there has been a huge demand, a supply gap, right, because of COVID related surge in demand. So the pricing has been fairly stable.

Nithya Balasubramaniam

Got it. The other question I had was on in India marketing expenses. I think we heard a bit of commentary that these are likely to be lesser than what it was earlier. If you can throw a bit more color on what kind of savings are likely to outlast the COVID crisis?

Nilesh Gupta

I can start and maybe Ramesh can add. The -- so obviously, basically on the Adpro [ph] -- sorry, Ramesh. Yes, on the Adpro, obviously, there's a significant reduction at this point of time, in terms of promotion to doctors and the like. So I think some of those savings which will not replicate are the ones which are related to the field staff. So when they're working from home, obviously there's allowances in the light that you save as well, which becomes a significant number. But obviously for the rest of the year, there's a lot of stuff, conferences, there's a lot of that stuff which should not happen, likelihood certainly international travel to conferences and the like would not happen either. So there would be savings, which should certainly happen in the course of the year. But if you go beyond COVID, I think this has really been a great opportunity for us to truly embrace digital. There is -- I think we've been in 3,200 CMEs to date. We have done 200 training sessions for our representatives. The numbers are huge, we've done 30,000 teleconsult calls every day. So there's a very large number of -- there's a very large embracement of all things digital at this point of time. I don't think it changes the market completely. Like I said, the footfall, the -- more than 90% of representatives have been back on the job. Our call average is somewhere between 6 to 7 per day. So there's a fair bit of the old, which is coming back as well. But I think this is a great opportunity to go beyond as well.

Nithya Balasubramaniam

Okay. Understood. Thank you so much.

Operator

Next question is from Sameer Baisiwala. Sameer, you're on mute.

Kamal Sharma

Sameer, you can unmute it I think. Somebody else can take up/

Sameer Baisiwala

Yes. Can you hear me now? Sorry.

Kamal Sharma

Yes, Sameer.

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. Good evening, guys, and thanks for the opportunity. So, Vinita, can you update us on Solosec? How is it doing in the market and what's the way forward?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. Sure, Sameer. As you know that -- I think on the promotion and [technical difficulty]

Ramesh Swaminathan

Sorry to interrupt. Sameer, could you mute your line and you can unmute again.

Vinita Gupta

You hear me now? There's no echo. So as I was saying, Sameer, that we’ve restructure our commercial infrastructure on the Solosec front this past quarter. And as Ramesh mentioned, we had a one-time impact based on that. As we were talking even in May that the doctor visits in the OBGYN offices, pretty much dropped off completely, were down 80%. And we saw scripts bottom out in April. Since April into May and June, we have seen a ramp up in scripts, 10% in May, 20% in June and continuing to see that for the most part in July as well. So we are seeing demand come back slowly, but it is coming back and leveraging also the recent wins with Express Scripts just in the last week, we had another major win, Cigna put Solosec in a preferred position. We're trying to drive prescription growth as much as we can. The team is just very focused on trying to be as nimble as possible, as doctor's offices open, get in front of the physicians as much as we can. I mean, as of now, it's just 10% of our targets, physician targets, doctor offices that are really open to face to face visits. So majority of the interaction is still virtual, but what is very heartening to see is that the virtual engagement is having an impact in script growth. We continue to work to drive that in the months to come. I hope that answered your question, Sameer.

Sameer Baisiwala

Yes, it does. Thanks. And so, Nilesh, just on your comment -- picking on your comment in the press release, you talked about it being a pivotal year for complex generic launch this year or your asset -- key assets. So outside of Enbrel [indiscernible], is there anything else that you want to talk about? And also, it said that pivotal year for a momentum in compliance. So if you can update us on those four sides. Thank you.

Nilesh Gupta

I think you've captured the [technical difficulty]. Obviously, those are the big ones. So, we've been investing in inhalation for, I think the last six or seven years. This is the year that we start delivering. Obviously, albuterol approval and launch Tiotropium approval. So there are multiple milestones that we will hit on inhalation. There are other assets that are under development, filings as well. So it's a critical year from the inhalation perspective. On biosimilars, at this point of time, it is Etanercept from a launch perspective, which we intend to launch in this quarter in Europe. Obviously, by the end of the year, we expect to file our PEGG [ph] as well. So again, multiple milestones that that will be there. And then switching to the compliance, I think we've had a very solid first half. The inspections that we had in the first quarter were all positive in terms of outcome. And we had slated this out to be the year of completely earning back our rightful space on the compliance front. Obviously, with COVID and with the restrictions with FDA, not really being in a position to do audits. I think there's a bit of a limbo at this point on our OAI facilities. But I think the momentum is to continue and I think we are aligned with FDA and that everybody wants supply continuity, everybody wants for facilities that are compliant to be up and running. And I think, we're obviously working with the FDA. We've made a lot of progress in sites, obviously Somerset, which we’ve already put up for inspection, but we've made a lot of progress at Goa, Pithampur to -- both of these are possibly in the next month going to be ready for re-inspection. And we are going to really work with FDA to see what would be the best way. I don't think there's a stated, remote virtual audit process. There is certainly a document review process. There is a mutual recognition process as well. We'll have to push the envelope and see what will be the best way to do it. But, again, from our own internal development, there's a lot of strength which has been built on the compliance trend and we certainly expect to take this to the finish line.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Hi. This is Anubhav from Credit Suisse. One question on albuterol mark. I just wanted to understand how is the market now? Where is the demand supply gap now? Is it still acute or this has normalized now.

Vinita Gupta

It has normalized to pre-COVID levels.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Okay. So should we now expect that when you launch it will be a normal launch where you launch at discount to existing prices, you don't launch. That’s my understanding right now, when you say the price has been stable, so it's largely generics when they come, they come at a 20%, 30% discount. The pricing for two generics and three AGs is largely around the branded level right now, even now?

Vinita Gupta

Yes, the pricing has been fairly stable for the players in the market. And we obviously will have to earn away into the market. But as I mentioned we're going to be very strategic about it. It's a large product, material product. So the typical 20%, 25% is not for larger products. One has to be more thoughtful about the benefit that the -- what you need to do to earn the business.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Shocked. Okay. And just understanding this quarter U.S sales, just a couple of things I want to check. One, Apriso launch, did it reflect in this quarter, would it reflect in the next quarter?

Vinita Gupta

It reflected to a certain extent in this quarter and will continue to obviously reflect in Q2 and beyond.

Anubhav Aggarwal

So was there any product, let's say, outside the metformin dose that we had and the seasonality impact. And where I’m including the strains in lower sales also. Was there any other impact to the U.S sales which are there in this quarter, any particular product that we see significantly lower sales which are non-seasonal? Because 157, I was shocked with the number actually.

Vinita Gupta

Yes. 157 we are very disappointed as well, but a part of it was a demand contraction. Also exacerbated by the fact that the market, they stocked up inventories in March, right, ahead of COVID or in anticipation of COVID. So we saw an impact across the line just overall demand. Even for the market, if you look at overall market and then for our specific products, we saw contraction quarter-over-quarter because of the buys in March. So that, in addition to -- the biggest part of the drop was still, if you look quarter-over-quarter, the biggest part of the drop was the flu season products. Those Intervera, azithromycins, sporins as Ramesh mentioned earlier, and then metformin and the demand contraction due to the pre-buys in March.

Anubhav Aggarwal

So at the product level, other than metformin and the seasonal impacts, there was no change in, let's say, any product level impact in that portfolio.

Vinita Gupta

Not any material change. I mean, the material ones, like I said were the flu season products and metformin.

Anubhav Aggarwal

Okay. Thank you very much.

Nikhil Mathur

Yes. Hi. [Indiscernible]. Yes, hi. This is Nikhil from Ambit Capital. So just one question on albuterol first. So what gives you the confidence that finally the approval would be attained in this particular month and eventually launch would be in September. Is there a threat of a negative surprise on this threat that approval might be a bit late again?

Vinita Gupta

Well, we certainly hope not, Nikhil, because we had expected to receive the approval by now, but there was a last minute amendment that our API supplier made, which took it out of July. Otherwise we should have -- we would have got it in July. We understand the best we can from the indications that we are getting from the agency that all the review is complete. And you know that we should get approved pretty soon. We would launch, like I said, only in September. So the added level of confidence we have is our player, to be able to prepare for launch has been accepted by the FDA. So it gives us the ability to get inventories across the border.

Nikhil Mathur

Okay. And can you help us a bit more understand that when you say that for certain larger products and albuterol being one of them, you will be a bit strategic in how to go about ramping up the sales of this particular product. So what do you intend to mean by being a strategy? Does it mean that it would be more of a staggered launch you will be getting prices initially, and then eventually go for a full rollout?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So we will obviously want to be able to gain a share with -- while ensuring profitability. And will be our options as we gain share to determine how best to do that, right. This is a good product long-term in the next few years for us. And we'll want to use the next couple of quarters to ensure that we ramp up successfully with -- not cause any material or goes for the pricing standpoint in the marketplace.

Nikhil Mathur

Okay. And one final question. So there's been -- it's been talked about that EBITDA margin reversal should start happening from 2Q. I’m sorry, I missed the guidance. If you can please stick with the guidance that what kind of a exit EBITDA margin are we looking at in 4Q. So just one question tied to this would be are there any explicit cost savings that that have been budgeted for you to move, let's say, 17%, 18% gross EBITDA margin, excluding other income.

Ramesh Swaminathan

EBITDA margins are always a function of three things. So essentially the kind of products we bring to the market, the kind of cost realize -- cost -- how do you -- how much of cost incur in terms of conversion and the like, and of course the various expenses in terms of SG&A and so on. On the products front, there are quite a few products lined up, as you just spoke about, Cephalosporins ramp up, we are speaking about albuterol and the like. And of course the U.S business would bounce back in terms of volumes that you would see out there, the kind of value that you would see there. We are also been indulging in cost initiatives for quite some time now. We’ve been working with the consultants for in terms of ALT vendor programs and the like. And the impact of it will certainly maybe felt much more in -- on the gross margin side as we go by. Apart from that, we also incur -- working on several other initiatives to bring down the cost on the -- below the gross margin line [indiscernible]. And of course on the R&D front, we do what it takes to kind of sustain the expenditure at the same levels or even lower as you go by. With all of this, we're fairly confident and at the beginning of the CR we said, we would guide to anything between 19% to 20% and [indiscernible] a little bit more than that. But then we also took a step back given the fact that there was this issue of the COVID and after having looked at that we believe that we should be in a position to look at least about 17% by the end of the year. The average, we would be able to get a 17%.

Nikhil Mathur

And this excludes other income, right?

Ramesh Swaminathan

It excludes other income and ForEx.

Nikhil Mathur

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Girish Bakhru

Yes. Hi. This is Girish from Bank of America. Just first question, Nilesh, on biosimilars in drill. Would it be possible to share, I mean, as you're preparing the launch, will launch be across multiple countries or there are a few select countries. And I mean, based on current capacity, if you could share what sort of market share can we expect?

Nilesh Gupta

You can request, Vinita, to talk about this better.

Vinita Gupta

So we are -- the launch is going to be in Europe in the next few months, starting with Germany, which is the largest opportunity. That will happen this month. And in the next quarter we expect Mylan to enter France, Sweden and a couple of other countries, where France will be the next major market and then follow into the other countries. So it's going to be a buildup in share since this is a hybrid model, it's a branded hybrid play from a commercial perspective. And as we look at what Mylan has done with other products, we certainly expect over time for them to get to a double-digit share.

Girish Bakhru

And, Vinita, where would, let's say U.K fit? I know probably we will have to secure a separate approval for that. Where would U.K fit in this?

Vinita Gupta

U.K is third wave.

Girish Bakhru

Okay, okay.

Vinita Gupta

We have Mylan has determined the launch sequence based on size of opportunity as well as pricing.

Girish Bakhru

Right. And second question actually was on the API front. I mean, given you had a great quarter on the API growth perspective, knowing Lupin is pretty strong in SEF and penicillin intermediate as well. Are you looking for capitalizing on the potential opportunity that may come from the PLI scheme?

Nilesh Gupta

We think that the PLI scheme is a step in the right direction. But it's a step. I think there's -- as we know the incentives are light at this point of time. In particular, there are -- I think there's six or seven products where we are reviewing very closely what we'd like to do. Some of it is connected to the PLI scheme. Some of it is actually disconnected to the fact that it's about time that we ramped up share in some of those fermentation, for example, right? So some of it where there is over dependence on intermediates. We're seeing an opportunity to be able to step up. I think we're going to have to work as an industry with the government in terms of tweaking the scheme, so that five years later, we actually genuinely able to say, this is what we did to reduce dependence. But other than that, I think it's an opportunity. I think, for the API business in general, for the sector, it's a great opportunity to earn back the space that we had, which we lost over the last 10 years whether it's intermediates, whether it's fermentation, whether it's API. And we -- I don't think we're going across the board, but there's several sets of products where we feel that making the right investment will make sense now.

Girish Bakhru

Right. And just on that similar thought process, Nilesh or Vinita, if you could just also comment on, on this I mean, Trump order, which has sort of in a way not deliberately used toward mandatory, but really preferring local manufacturing. I mean, at gross level, probably it looks like initially you will have some critical APIs, but do you think in the longer run, this is like a challenge to overall Indian industry as well?

Vinita Gupta

We actually think that overall it's going to be an opportunity for our industry, especially for the larger players that have a foot from a manufacturing standpoint in both countries. From a near-term perspective, we really see this very focused around essential medicines related to COVID, very focused around government buys, and we get a very small percentage of the government business supplying out of India in any case, because there's a preference for local manufacturing. This order depending on how it's executed, could mandate or give a significant preference to local manufacturing. On the government front, which -- from our perspective, we see as an incremental opportunity. So -- and based on the conversations that we are having with the government, they are being very -- they are very cognizant of the role that India plays. In the U.S supply chain, they are very, very focused on drug pricing as we have seen in the other orders. And we as an industry have made them aware of the impact of manufacturing in the U.S versus India. The cost impact, they understand. There's incremental cost impact. So we do expect that this move towards manufacturing is going to be around areas of high national importance, which right now is COVID related products, anti-infectives and a couple of categories that the government has highlighted broadly. We will find out over the next couple of weeks and months how this transpires into actual products. But our expectation is that it's going to be essential medicines, more COVID related in the near-term, which will be an upside for us. Also the government business opportunity will be an upside for us.

Girish Bakhru

This was very helpful. Thank you.

Nitin Agarwal

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Vinita, on the foster launch in Europe as well as the Enbrel especially foster launch how do you see the market opportunity and how do you see the ramp up in the product going forward?

Vinita Gupta

So it's a significant opportunity, Nitin. We expect it to be a limited competition launch. We expect to get approved at the end of this calendar year, the launch in the fiscal year. It is going to be a ramp up, because it's [technical difficulty] in our first country U.K is going to be more of a branded play. So it is going to be a ramp up, but a significant opportunity for our U.K business, as well as our European business. The launch [technical difficulty] in U.K this fiscal year and hope in the next fiscal year that we also follow its own type line of registration and litigation. We will [technical difficulty] fiscal year.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Nitin, if you can mute your phone, mute your line in between questions.

Nitin Agarwal

Okay. Sure. The other thing I was trying to ask you on Enbrel, I mean given the fact that in biosimilars in Europe have been extremely competitive on pricing perspective. How should we look at Enbrel opportunity in this context, and the fact that Mylan is already released [indiscernible] marked now?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. I mean, if you see the performance of biosimilars and especially if you go market by market, the focus that Mylan has is on markets that are a bigger opportunity from a share and profitability standpoint. And we expect that they have the ability to get to double-digit share in those markets. I mean --we are not going to look to get into every market. We are going to really look to get into markets that make the most sense from a share gain and profitability standpoint.

Nitin Agarwal

Just [indiscernible] one, last one. Nilesh, the remediation costs that you're undergoing, are we a meaningful quantum on our cost side and once a plant issue get resolved, should we see -- I mean, a life or a material impact on our cost going forward?

Nilesh Gupta

Yes. So, there is -- while it's not increased over the last couple of years. There is significant remediation costs especially some of the third-party consultant work that we work, especially for example, in Mandideep where they’ve a warning letter. So those costs are ongoing. They're actually lower with COVID because everything has been done only remotely. And we actually are now selectively re-examining. I think, if you go deeper into our compliance issues, one of the big areas was investigations. I think we've been able to now start inspiring confidence in our actions on the investigations front. And I think that gives us the opportunity on what is the best way to structure this, so that we take more of an internal lead rather than a third-party lead in that for some sites. In other sites where we feel that we still need to have that input we will do that. So I think we're looking at the scope of third-party work. We are examining that very closely at this point of time. I would see a decline this year versus last year, even. And then going forward that should come down even more.

Nitin Agarwal

Thank you and best of luck.

Vinita Gupta

Thank you.

Harsh Beria

Hi. This is Harsh Beria. I’m an Investor from Switzerland. My question is over the next five to seven years, like with the ramp up of the specialty in the biosynthetic issues, how do you see the top line moving from the current $2 billion was sold in the next five to seven years?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So if I may take that, Harsh, certainly see the potential on the back of the complex generics, biosimilars and specialty to really get to the consistent double-digit growth year after year for -- in the next five, seven years. From a portfolio evolution standpoint, we have significant opportunities, starting with the rollout of a complex generics assets this year. I mean, with albuterol and Foster on the inhalation innovation front this year, plus Enbrel on the biosimilars front. On the specialty front, with the NaMuscula. NaMuscula is ramping up very nicely as well. In Europe, we are looking at the potential of getting it into the U.S market and building on Solosec on the specialty front in the U.S. In the -- as we look at the next couple of years, we have a whole pipeline of these complex generic assets and these platforms playing out. I mean, after albuterol and Foster this year, we expect in the next year we will have, of course, the full year impact of albuterol plus we'll have other inhalation products. Brovana that we approved for, [indiscernible] that we expect to get approved for, Dulera that we have filed and then Spiriva in the following year. So the inhalation portfolio will play a material impact in the next couple of years. In the biosimilars front with Enbrel starting this year, full year impact next year plus pegfilgrastim coming into the market in fiscal year '23 when you start seeing impact of biosimilars in U.S. and Europe over the next two years. And then the injectable portfolio coming thereafter. So we really see this -- all of the investment that we have made on the complex genetic front, we are right at the inflection point to benefit from it in the next couple of years, driving top line growth hopefully on an annualized basis. But in a 5-year time frame, double-digit growth.

Harsh Beria

Thanks. Very comprehensive answer. A follow-up to that would be, so going forward, let's say, 7 to 10 years ahead, do we think of spending more on R&D from the current 10% of sales level to maybe making it up to 15% to 17%. And also, how do you see the margin trajectory with these products kicking in?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So actually, we believe that our R&D level is at a point from an absolute standpoint that we should be able to manage within over the years to come. So we are looking very hard at R&D investment. Obviously, we want to continue to build these -- our business based on the complex genetic assets, which are a big part of the R&D investment. And we hope to be able to maintain it at that 10% or hopefully with the revenue growth at below the 10% level. So definitely we keep working hard at that line. And likewise, as Ramesh mentioned earlier, the other lines, as we look at the EBITDA trajectory with the complex assets improving our overall gross margin and our efforts on the operational front, operational efficiencies that we've already got some benefit from in the past year, but material benefit we're expected to get a good size benefit this year, a little bit delayed due to COVID. We certainly will have that benefit fiscal year '22 onwards. Plus all our initiatives around manpower, cost containment, which you will see, like Ramesh said, Q2 onwards, our manpower costs will be below the Q4 level. We are very determined to keep it under control and make sure that we are getting the right productivity from the manpower standpoint. Likewise, on the SG&A front, we see potential for improvement. We've seen some savings just as a result of COVID and COVID related cost, travel and promotional costs. We'll see some ramp up, but we certainly see a real opportunity to bank savings on that front as well. So as we look at the impact of our portfolio and building up our revenues with the complex assets, biosimilars specialty, plus the strong control on the cost lines, in particular manpower SG&A and maintaining R&D at under 10% of net sales, we expect to get a EBITDA margin to the right level in the 20s.

Harsh Beria

And can I squeeze in a very small question. Yesterday you guys released …

Harsh Beria

Yes, that's fine.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Saion, you’re on mute.

Nilesh Gupta

Saion, you're on mute.

Saion, you can speak now. I think we can move on. Saion, might have some technical issues. Can we move on to the next question from Charulata?

Charulata Gaidhani

Hello. Yes, I am from Dalal & Broacha. My question pertains to metformin. Is the entire recall done with or that is some more to come? And secondly with the MDMA in metformin, do you see doctors moving to some other molecules or combinations, like it happened in the sartans?

Vinita Gupta

So on the first question we’ve provided as best we could into Q1, the impact of the recall and hope that was sufficient. We shouldn't see any further impact in Q2. And as I mentioned earlier, I hope to see some upside with the relaunch of Glumetza generic in Q2. We really don't see a switch of metformin into the products because the MDMA issue impacted multiple players in the marketplace. It didn't impact everybody. And we ourselves have been able to work around the MDMA issue. And that's why I have the confidence of getting back into the market in Q2. So we really -- the market has been supplied in the near-term by players that did not have an MDMA issue. So we don't see the market really changing in any material manner.

Charulata Gaidhani

Okay. Yes. And would you see an improvement -- don't you expect to see a major improvement in EBITDA margins after launching Enbrel in Europe?

Vinita Gupta

So, Enbrel is going to be a buildup, as I was mentioning earlier, it is a branded model, hybrid branded model, and it's going to be a buildup of care, not like a INN generic or a U.S substituted generic where you have the opportunity of taking major share day one. So it will be a ramp up. But the material opportunity in the next two to three years.

Charulata Gaidhani

Okay. Thank you. All the best.

Vinita Gupta

Thank you.

Prakash Agarwal

Hello.

Vinita Gupta

We can hear you.

Prakash Agarwal

Yes, hi. Good afternoon. Prakash from Axis Capital. So my first question is, in the opening remarks, I miss some comments. I just want to know if you have called out from the $200 million plus to $157 million. Have you given specifics, like a little bit of color on the quantum of Glumetza, loss of sales apart from the seasonality and the COVID related you talked about, but any color on the size in Tamiflu and Glumetza?

And when do we go back to $200 million again, it would be Q3 onwards, some color would help.

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So we didn't provide any more in terms of actual product numbers. But roughly what we said, of the $50 million drop, Prakash, more than 50% was flu products, Tamiflu, Azithromycin, SES. And the balance was a combination of metformin and the demand contraction due to the buying of the pre-buying in March. So we expect in the next two quarters, in Q2, things will certainly improve. As we are looking at demand per se and the flu season products also coming back into the market, hopefully before the end of the quarter, the winter buys, and albuterol some impact in Q2. But we certainly see Q3 onwards the ability to get back to that. We were doing a $180 million to $190 million pre-COVID -- get to that level and beyond Q3 onwards.

Prakash Agarwal

Perfect. That is very helpful. Thank you. And second question is on the U.S FDA side, so are we giving any color as a base case since you have already submitted for reinspection for Somerset. When do we expect as a base case resolution and same for Pithampur and Goa?

Vinita Gupta

So we have informed the agency that we are ready for Somerset. They are doing face to face on site inspections in the U.S., but for mission critical projects first. So we hope that we are going to be part of the mission critical. We have -- and as azithromycin supplement also filed from Somerset, we are hoping that that will trigger an inspection sooner rather than later. It's very hard to really predict the actual timeline, but for the efforts that we are making on COVID related products that hopefully should expedite things.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Perfect. Thank you and all the best.

Vinita Gupta

Thank you, Prakash.

Kunal Damesha

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. So the first question is a clarity on the albuterol. So you alluded that we are expecting 20% plus market share. So is it the 20% market share of entire albuterol market or is it for the ProAir franchise?

Vinita Gupta

First of all, the 20% is going to be a build up just to manage expectations here. And we look at the entire albuterol market, not just ProAir. We actually targeted ProAir, because it is the largest brand in the marketplace and allows us full access to the market.

Kunal Damesha

And the second question is on the tax rate. I think the tax rate in quarter one was significantly higher. And while you’ve guided around 35%, so is there any change in the guidance now that we’ve significant high tax rate in Q1?

Ramesh Swaminathan

No, because of what has happened in Q1, we are saying that it will actually be a little higher than what we had earlier guided. But it's certainly not going to be the same level as the current quarter, it will come down significantly. We expect it to be anywhere between 35% to 40%.

Kunal Damesha

Okay. And then for the future years, what would be the progression of tax rate?

Ramesh Swaminathan

No, it will back to the 32%, 33% over time for sure.

Kunal Damesha

Thank you.

Krishnendu Saha

Hello. Can you hear me?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes.

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Krishnendu Saha

Vinita, you spoke about marketing approved by FDA. So just wondering we have any contracts in place which we have [indiscernible] contract with somebody in the U.S or [indiscernible] expanded capacity which we have. What kind of utilization is it running at right now?

Vinita Gupta

So I couldn't get -- your voice was not clear. Can you repeat the first question?

Krishnendu Saha

Yes, yes. You spoke about some marketing activities in the U.S. for albuterol, which is approved by the U.S. I thought I heard that. So is there any contracts which you have already on the verge of signing or you are with contracts with people for albuterol?

Vinita Gupta

Yes, the prelaunch activities are ongoing for albuterol.

Nilesh Gupta

On the capacity -- sorry.

Krishnendu Saha

Okay.

Nilesh Gupta

On the capacity utilization for Levothyroxine, we actually had a good [indiscernible] there, so we've been including inventory for in anticipation of off take. I think we're in a good position overall.

Krishnendu Saha

Any number or it's like we're good enough. That's what I can get.

Nilesh Gupta

Yes, it's good.

Krishnendu Saha

Thank you.

Nithya Balasubramaniam

Yes, hi. A very quick question on the partnership that you announced yesterday, if you can throw us -- throw a bit more color on what these assets are and are these short-term opportunities FY '22, '23? The partnership with [indiscernible]?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. Sure, Nithya. So very pleased with the expansion and it has been for injectables portfolio with this partnership with [indiscernible]. We have two products in the partnership Doxil, doxorubicin liposomal as well as Ambisome, further along on Doxil. We expect it to be filed next year and Ambisome the year after. So they certainly are calendar '23 probably will miss fiscal year '23 given out year ends in March, probably will be fiscal year '24 opportunities, but certainly a significant enhancement to our injectables portfolio.

Nithya Balasubramaniam

So these are products that are likely sold to specialty pharmacies. Do they require any additional capabilities when it comes to your [indiscernible] infrastructure?

Vinita Gupta

Yes, so we have been in the process of building institutional and commercial strength in the organization, just given the portfolio that we are focused on. With all of the focus on the injectables in the near-term, we have a few similar products. In the next two years, I would say is going to be simpler products that are a decent opportunity. Second, we have pegfilgrastim that we expect to file this fiscal year. We expect to be in the market in fiscal year '23. So we are building up commercial strength to be able to participate effectively, both on the injectables as well as the biosimilars. There's a lot of synergy on the commercial infrastructure for both.

Nithya Balasubramaniam

Are you likely to commercialize the biosimilars in the U.S on your own, or are you looking for partnership?

Vinita Gupta

We very much expect to commercialize on our own, especially the first couple of products, pegfilgrastim as well as ranibizumab. Those would -- the kind of infrastructure we will have in place for our injectable generics. We can easily leverage that for those two products.

Nithya Balasubramaniam

Thank you. Thank you, Vinita.

Vinita Gupta

My pleasure.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thank you for the opportunity. Vinita, just two follow-up on albuterol. One, as you said was pricing is fairly stable, right? So that aspect is interchangeability. So, as you mentioned, you're targeting the whole market from the players that are already there in the market right now currently. Are you witnessing interchangeability already?

Vinita Gupta

Well, we haven't launched as of yet, right?

Unidentified Analyst

No, from the players that are already there in the market.

Vinita Gupta

Yes. I mean, we have …

Unidentified Analyst

How is the market, like shaping up like?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So we …

Unidentified Analyst

We have it gradual or is it going to take time?

Vinita Gupta

Sorry?

Unidentified Analyst

Is it going to be gradual interchangeability?

Vinita Gupta

No, we don't see the interchangeability gradual, especially for ProAir, which is the largest part of the market. If you look at the shares right now, the ProAir generics are doing pretty well. Also, the Proventil, overall has taken a little more of the market, really at the cost of GSK, the Ventolin product and it's AG. So we see ProAir as very -- giving us access to the entire market from interchangeability standpoint.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. And if you can help me with the branded revenue figure in Q1?

Vinita Gupta

Yes, branded business was very severely impacted, as we had mentioned, also in May, was down 45%, 50% or so from the $1 million base of Q4. It was $2.5 million in Q1.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Thanks, everyone.

Sameer Baisiwala

Yes, hi. Thank you so much. Since a couple of questions. Maybe [technical difficulty] say that albuterol authorized generics are being supplied from the branded company, so the costs are quite different from yours. And is there any other competitive difference between having a pure generic versus authorized generic as a competitor?

Vinita Gupta

Sure. But your [indiscernible], please. Thank you. To your first point, the authorized generics are from high cost facilities, primarily in the U.S. In fact, even the largest generic the ProAir generic from Perrigo is from Catalent, which is a U.S facility. So high cost facility. I believe that both our self and Cipla have a real advantage with the product out of India. And I think the fact that we have a couple of U.S. manufacturers in the mix really helps us keep that pricing stable as we look at the market evolution over the next couple of years. Sameer, can you repeat your second question?

Sameer Baisiwala

Is there any other competitive difference with authorized generics or is this the only difference? I mean, you have ...

Vinita Gupta

Yes, I mean, there was some of the mail order in the past have preferred the brand, keeping the brand. But when you have a couple of players, two players, you typically see a switch. So we really don't see -- we are looking forward to really accessing that market. I have seen a tremendous level of interest.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. One final one from my side, if I may. On metformin, when you go back to market, you get all your market share back, all your customers back, or is it rebuilding all over again?

Vinita Gupta

We hope we get. And -- Sameer, would you please mute. Thank you. So in the -- for the last five years, we’ve been such a strong player in the metformin market. From a supply chain perspective, we have really built a very strong relationship over the years and believe that we have the ability to regain our share, and hopefully we'll be able to regain a majority of it.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Kamal Sharma

Yes. Okay. Friends, thank you very much for your participation. Hope you had adequate answers to your queries. Look forward to connecting with you again next quarter and in the meantime, stay safe and stay healthy and good luck. Thank you very much.