While Disney+ (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX) get more of the splash due to their size, ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) is quietly and consistently being transformed into a strong company and competitor. With its #1 ranking content for all demographics on cable, this content producer/provider makes money on its stand-alone services as well as leveraging its abilities by providing content to Netflix, Amazon (AMZN), Comcast/NBCUniversal (CMCSA), and other companies.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Earnings results from Q2 in 2020 were very good, surprising most in the market. Golf, boxing, EUFA and some unscripted shows returned to TV, while production of more expensive shows likely is still beginning to ramp up from virus effects - providing some savings for the quarter. However the big news is that the majority of gains came from adding subscribers and selling ads.

Q2 of 2020 saw a 61% Year over Year increase, and 9% Quarter over Quarter increase, in PlutoTV (the free service) active users. Streaming subscribers to CBS All Access and Showtime (the pay services) shows an even better increase of 74% YOY with a 20% QOQ. This led to a digital video/streaming revenue increase of roughly 25% YOY and paid streaming increase of 52% YOY!

(Source: Earnings Presentation Slides)

Though technically Q2 revenue of $6.275B was down 12% YOY, due mostly from missing theatrical releases and advertising losses due to COVID19, FCF was up 275% YOY based on savings, likely from lower from production spend and lowered debt. The advertising losses are likely already rebounding, as multiple other companies are talking about seeing more recent increases.

During the quarter ViacomCBS announced an expanded distribution deal with YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) as well as affiliation agreements with Cox Media and Sinclair Broadcast Group among others at terms that grew profit margins as well as reach. While some folks wonder why they would rent away content to others, this adds to current revenue, and long-term control still remains with ViacomCBS, giving them more money to continue producing hit movie and shows. Though a much smaller competitor to Disney and Netlix, ViacomCBS has the flexibility to produce content with the big boys based on their pre-COVID expectations to spend $16B on content.

Growth & Value

Netflix is the only major streaming service that works as a stand-alone company and is valued at $220B (give or take market gyrations) with an EPS of $6.15 per $500+ dollar share. Netflix also has a forward PE of 81+. ViacomCBS has a smaller number of subscribers, but more content PLUS a studio to produce more. (Which, by the way, Netflix, Amazon, and others pay ViacomCBS for.) VIAC has a current EPS of $3.84 per roughly $27 dollar share and a forward PE of 6.77. This shows that Viacom has more than 1/2 the earnings per share of Netflix, but at 1/18 the price! This places ViacomCBS as a very undervalued company, though this is in relation to the streaming market gorilla.

CEO Bob Bakish has wisely reduced the debt, and rolled over some on good terms, to the point that no debt is due before 2022. Continuing on this path of debt reduction and extension should be relatively easy in this low interest rate environment. A possible future sale of Simon & Schuster should assist the debt payoff, as it is expected to fetch between $1-2B. (A sale of this size would nearly knock out all debt for the company.)

The Q2 announcement also included an estimated $50M bump in synergy from the merger, an increase to $300M from the previous $250M, adding to the bottom line if it can be realized.

New Business & Income

The three cross-company deal renewals from Verizon, Dish, and YouTube TV - all at increased rates/values add to future income for Viacom.

Viacom recently announced ViacomCBS EyeQ, a new connected video advertising platform to serve as a single transaction point of entry for digital content. (This gives advertisers a vertically aligned, simplified way to target broad demographics that Viacom targets with its content.) The EyeQ service is expected to launch in the fall of 2020.

ViacomCBS is planning a premium streaming service for international markets.

Simon & Schuster is still for sale in the future. (expected $1-2B price.)

The late July rollout of some 3,500 episodes of content as well as an "enhanced" user interface (now includes personalization) should assist in gaining more traction and stickiness or subscribers. This should lead to more users, which leads to more income.

ViacomCBS, and CEO Bob Bakish, are not resting on their laurels - doing what they can to add more content to the service in hopes of gaining more subscribers. The additions will include content from MTV, BET, Nickelodeon (for the kids/families), Comedy Central and more. The library of content now boasts 20,000 episodes and movies - putting it, at least in the league and in some cases higher - with players more than ten times their size. On top of this, markets are expecting Video-on-Demand usage to increase by 9.5% annually through 2025. (VOD user penetration is assumed to be at 11.9% currently, moving to 25.5% by 2025.)

Risks Involved

Obviously, all investments have risk… however Viacom has a few to be on the lookout for. The debt load at Viacom stands at 3.3x adjusted OIBDA, as of June 30, 2020.

Should streamers find the content of their services not worth the cost and cut subscriptions, Viacom has the money to last a year or so based on current numbers. But if you include a ramp-up in production - which I would expect from every media or content creation company as COVID stay-at-home orders start to ease - the debt load could start to tip the scales a bit if income doesn't increase as expected.

Should a long and drawn out recession occur, Viacom could suffer from subscriber loss. Of course, this could apply to every company… but it is still a possibility. Luckily, there is no debt on the books that is due until 2022 at present. Just in case, Viacom has a $3.5B in revolving credit facility that is undrawn and 1.7B in cash on the balance sheet. They also could be forced to slow production to save money, which might increase churn. I don't consider these risks all that high for a company experiencing this level of growth.

The Future and Outlook…

While I believe renaming to "All Access," and including all content (like Showtime) in the same service would simplify the structure and whip up some interest for subscribers - continued execution of recent trends should be all ViacomCBS needs to keep expanding revenue in the future. The rolling in of Paramount was a key, in my opinion, to showing the direction Viacom was heading.

With Paramount, Viacom got access rights to many things, but none was more important than the Star Trek franchise. The whole of the Star Trek franchise is now under ViacomCBS control, no longer needing to seek contracts for merchandise and access to the original Star Trek movies - which were controlled by Paramount. (Previously both companies produced Star Trek products, CBS having Star Trek: Discovery and Picard rights, while Paramount could produce any original series Kirk, Spock, or other figurines and materials at will.)

The complete Star Trek rights allow for increased marketing, products, as well as control over characters and storyline - which is why CEO Bakish flaunted that they will use this model with the entire portfolio of brands. Soon after, was an announcement of Star Trek: Lower Decks (a Star Trek themed cartoon which brilliantly can use workers that are social distancing), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Using the popular Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One introduced in Star Trek: Discovery season 2), a new season of Star Trek: Picard as well as more Star Trek series' (including Star Trek: Prodigy - which appears to be a kid-themed CG-animated series for Nickelodeon) and feature films. Using iconic shows like The Twilight Zone, Mission Impossible and many more… it seems likely a business model that can be replicated for quite a while.

ViacomCBS believes it can use this mold to expand streaming subscribers to 25 million or more within two years. Though not Netflix or Disney numbers, this would be a nearly 65% increase within two years and demonstrate some staying power.

The size of ViacomCBS also gives a potential for a larger company to acquire its content. (Though the massive percentage ownership by the Redstone's make that a bit more difficult.) Still - AT&T, Comcast, Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and a few others are all able to afford a purchase this size and would likely be able to cement a dominant position with a purchase.

Acquisitions possibilities aside, ViacomCBS has a good future ahead - and the merger of the two companies and direction provided by CEO Bakish appears to have this undervalued company turning the corner and moving towards the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long ViacomCBS, and am going heavier into the name over the next few days