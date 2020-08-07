If we look at a long-term chart of Macy's (M), we can see that shares are trading very close to their multi-year lows. What is more apparent, however, is that when shares came down to test this multi-year support level, we can state in confidence, that support most definitely held firm. Yes, shares dipped momentarily below $5 a share but then quickly rebounded above $5 and then $6 a share subsequently once more. Despite all the negativity that Macy's has had to deal with in recent months, we do not believe this multi-decade support level will be breached any time soon.

Why do we state this? Well, the coronavirus-forced lockdowns basically accelerated the changes that Macy's needed to make in its business, and the firm took full advantage. Firstly, the firm back in March suspended the dividend, withdrew guidance, and stated clearly that every non-essential expense would potentially be cut going forward. Although this year's dividend payment was not affected, this decision had to come and probably came too late, considering the bear market this stock has been in for quite some time now. When one's stores are closed from mid-March up to the 4th of May, one quickly hones in on what is essential to the business and what is not essential. Macy's is now stripping the business of excess fat, and it is not before time.

Large cuts in corporate and support staff as well as store employees then took place to the tune of 4,000 personnel. The most apparent trend since stores have begun to reopen is the strength of digital sales. Management believes this segment will return strong double-digit growth rates for the rest of this fiscal year. There are a lot of moving parts in this segment of which new Digital Head, Matt Baer is heading up. His task will be to convert as many of these digital shoppers to omni-shoppers, which is really where the profit lies for Macy's. Retailers who had a strong digital presence coming into the lockdowns didn't miss a beat with respect to this pandemic. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) numbers this year, for example, confirm this.

The other trend which management noted in the recent earnings call is that its large urban and flagship locations opened far more slowly than its other stores. Management stated that the reason for this was because of the denser population of people in this city centres (causing shoppers to stay away because of the virus) as well as non-showing of international tourists. Long term, we would be sceptical of how much success the high street will be able to garner. Why? With digital sales continuing to grow exponentially, it is only a matter of time before a large chunk of the present traffic on the high-street will move online. Look at the extortionate rent landlords charge for these locations. All it will take is for a few big names to leave for the rest to follow. Suffice it to say, we believe the high street will look very different in 5 to 10 years' time compared to today.

With shares presently trading with a book multiple of 0.7 and a sales multiple of 0.1, shares remain dirt-cheap. Remember this firm did sales of over $25 billion last year and $10+ billion in gross profit. We foresee plenty of sustained deep cuts to come, which will enable the firm double down on its digital segment and profitable locations.

In terms of strategy, due to the limited downside we see, we are looking at option strategies in here due to the present elevated level of high implied volatility. As the daily chart shows, shares looked to be at risk of undergoing a bearish triangle, but the share price has not broken out once but twice above those downcycle trend-lines in recent sessions. The 10-day moving average has been taken out as a result.

Therefore, to sum up, we see limited downside in Macy's at present and believe the market is beginning to price in the internal changes the firm is making. We will put on an options play in here shortly with a bullish bias.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in M over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.