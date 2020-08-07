VC Deals: Alibaba Backs $300M EV Startup Round

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Qatar joined a $300M financing for Chinese EV startup Xpeng, according to Bloomberg sources. The new funds bring the round announced last month up to $800M. Sources say Xpeng, which competes with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) has confidentially filed for a New York IPO as soon as this quarter.



Xpeng delivered over 5,000 units of its G3 SUV in H1. The P7 Sedan launched last month and shipped 1,641 units.



Staying in the EV industry, American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) and Chevron Technology Ventures (NYSE:CVX) joined the $127M Series H for California-based electric car charging startup ChargePoint, which has now raised $660M. The investment will fuel ChargePoint’s commercial and fleet operations in North America and Europe. The startup will also fund marketing and sales efforts.



ChargePoint has more than 114K charging spots around the world, but the startup also offers hardware and software to help operators manage their EV fleets.



Other top VC deals of the week:

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Ventures Asia and Kakao Page led a $63.2M round for serialzed fiction app Radish, which will use the funds to hire hire more writers and data scientists.

Grab (GRAB) was raising $200M from South Korean PE firm Stic Investments, according to Bloomberg. Grab has raised more than $10B in private funding and valuation estimates go as high as $14.3B.

Epic Games, the developer behind Fortnite, completed a $1.78B funding round at a $17.3B valuation. The round included a $250M strategic investment from Sony (NYSE: SNE

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.