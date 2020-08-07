The capital-intensive nature of the railroad industry gives it structural characteristics that mean it can compete competitively with other modes of freight transport.

Recommendation

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is a great business with a positive long-term outlook due to its well positioned rail network and successful implementation of Precision Scheduled Railway (PSR). The current price is high (trading at over 25x normalized owners' earnings) and, even with optimistic assumptions, an investment in CP won't provide the appropriate margin of safety needed for a long-term investment. This is a business to watch in case short-term pressures bring an opportunity to buy at a more reasonable price.

Company background and recent developments

CP operates a railroad network across North America that services multiple business centers across the continent. CP moves different types of freight over its 12,700-mile rail network and generates revenue from three main lines of business:

Bulk commodities - Grain, coal, and potash (40% of revenue in 2019) Merchandise - Energy, chemicals, plastics, metals, and minerals (39% of revenue in 2019) Intermodal - Transportation of containers using multiple modes of transport (21% of revenue in 2019)

In 2019, CP generated revenue of $5.8B (all $ refer USD unless otherwise noted) by moving freight a total of 154.4B Revenue Ton-Miles (RTMs). RTMs are defined as the movement of one revenue-producing ton of freight over a distance of one mile. EBIT was $2.4B, the Operating Ratio was 59.9%, and net income was $1.8B. The first 6 months of 2020 have been impacted by the pandemic, but due to some soft comps from a brutal 2019 winter and liquidated damages from energy customers, revenue grew by 1.6% for the first six months of 2020.

In December 2019, the Company acquired Central Maine & Quebec Railway (CMQ) for $133M. CMQ owns rail lines in Québec and Maine with a network of approximately 500 miles. The acquisition provides access to ports at Searsport, Maine, and Saint John. The U.S. portion of the acquisition (70% of total purchase price) is under review by the Surface Transportation Board and not consolidated into CP's financial statements (accounted for under the equity method).

Analysis

To come to an estimate of intrinsic value we'll go over the industry's characteristics, CP's operations (focusing on PSR and long-term prospects), and then use our understanding to create a DCF to produce our estimate of intrinsic value.

Industry characteristics

Railroads are capital intensive due to the participants having to build and maintain their own networks. The trucking industry, their main competitor, can utilize government-maintained roads to move their freight without significant investment. This leads to railroad companies spending a significant portion of their revenues on capex, around 15%-20%, and means a delay from when a railroad decides to build a new route and when that route starts generating revenue. GAAP depreciation is generally lower than the maintenance capex for most railroads, which can make GAAP income appear more attractive than owners' earnings.

The money spent on creating and maintaining networks leads to some structural advantages that give railroads the opportunity to earn above average returns on capital over an extended period:

Cost efficient - Rail is the most cost-efficient way of transporting freight. The average MPG to move a ton of freight over rail is approximately 500, which is four times more than the trucking industry average. This efficiency helps make up for the outlays required in building and maintaining a network, and allows railroads to compete as low cost providers across a range of freight types.

Regulation - The industry is heavily regulated. The Canadian Transportation Agency, Transport Canada, and Surface Transportation Board regulate freight activities in North America. The requirements and costs associated with getting a functioning railroad into service holds off competition, even if returns on capital are encouraging. Safety requirements are also extensive, railroads transport dangerous materials and mass injuries/damage can occur due to derailments, leaks, explosions etc. To counter this, the government has extremely high safety standards which are costly to implement (such as Positive Train Control in the U.S.).

Economies of scale - Revenues and profits are higher on longer journeys - Class 1 railroads account for approximately 70% of freight mileage but 95% of freight revenue, showing a large network and the ability to transport freight long distances generates more revenue per mile traveled.

These structural characteristics give Class I railroads some pricing power when providing freight rates and entering into contracts with customers.

CP's operations

PSR

Keith Creel has been CEO of CP since 2017 (COO 2013-2017) and has continued the PSR strategy pioneered by the late Hunter Harrison, CEO of CP from 2012 to 2017. PSR, which focuses on simplifying railroad operations by removing shorter inefficient lanes, increasing train speed by using point to point delivery methods, and optimizing asset usage by increasing train lengths is now commonly used across Class I Railroads. The strategy's goal is to create the lowest possible Operating Ratio, a common metric for efficiency in the industry. In the 8 years since PSR was implemented, CP's top line has grown modestly at a CAGR of 4.6% but the OR has dropped from 83.3% to 59.9%. Net income has also increased from $430M to $1.8B (a CAGR of 23%), showing the benefits of the PSR strategy on the bottom line. Management has set a mid-50s OR as the goal but gains from PSR will be smaller and harder to find moving forward.

The main critique of PSR is the emphasis on the OR can focus management on the short term and customer service will suffer. CP is showing that focusing on PSR and taking a long-term investment approach is possible. The Company has spent an average of 20% of revenue on capex over the last 5 years and have reinforced their commitment to reinvestment in their network. Customer service priorities under PSR are different. Gone are the flexibility options such as diversion requests and above average service to low volume locations. This had been an adjustment for customers, but positives include reduced dwell time which allows CP to move freight quicker and with less delays.

Comparing CP to other Class I railroads, volumes are lower (RTMs) but they managed to have the 2nd highest train speed and the lowest dwell time (time freight sits in terminal boundaries). This means they are moving freight efficiently across their network and minimizing times when freight is sitting idle. However, Revenue/RTM yield is 3.8% which is lowest among the competitors shown. This metric shows the revenue they produce from each RTM and means they aren't turning their efficient operations into revenue as well as competitors.

Source: Table created by author from relevant company 10-K data

Long-term prospects

Overall, long-term revenue growth should be slightly above the level of GDP. Some of the freight they move may see demand slow long term. The oil industry may require less freight services over a long-term time horizon as the world becomes less reliant on oil as an energy source. Coal revenue is reliant on a single supplier, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), which increases potential risks, and steel demand has fallen off significantly since the start of the pandemic (metallurgical coal is a key input in the steel manufacturing process). CP does have certain safeguards in place for short-term demand shocks such as liquidated damages which charge crude customers if they don't meet their contracted minimum volumes, but over the long term these revenue sources face some uncertainty.

The grain business can be volatile depending on the year, but overall demand is driven by human population growth, economic growth, and livestock population - factors that should continue to increase long term. CP's investment in the 8500 ft High Efficiency Product model is expected to transport 40% more grain per train. This will increase the value of their offerings to customers and produce above average profits over the next several years.

Intermodal has consistently been 20%-22% of CP's freight revenue since 2014 and demand will be tied to the long-term economic growth. CP has made strides in improving the efficiency of their intermodal offering by introducing automated gates across all terminals and introducing an app called FastPass. The app allows drivers to manage the pick-up and drop-off process from their phones. Given these improvements and cost advantage in transporting freight, top line growth should be above average with opportunities for margin expansion as investments in infrastructure continue to roll out.

Valuation

For the valuation we're using a full DCF with a forecast period of 7 years and then a terminal growth value. We'll perform a sensitivity on both the terminal growth and the discount rate due to their large impact on the output. Key base case inputs have been detailed below:

Revenue

CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, with 0% in current year, with a sharp rise in FY21 and then steady growth through the rest of the forecast period. These forecasts could be impacted by the pandemic but by using a seven-year forecast period we can hopefully remove some of the short-term volatility.

OR

Average OR over the forecast period is 57.5% and accounts for the continued success of management in lowering the ratio. Management does state a goal of getting the ratio in the mid-50s, but this feels like a reasonable base case scenario and is still an improvement on current OR (59.9%).

Capex

Average capex has been forecast at 16.5% of revenue over the period. Capex for 2020 has been guided by management and incorporated accordingly (approximately 19%).

Debt

CP has lowered total debt from 135% in 2015 to 110% in 2019. Due to the consistent cash flow CP generates, it can carry the higher debt load and we've forecast an average of 105% throughout the period in line with management's plans to continue to lower debt.

Discount rate

9% has been used. 10% is normally our starting point but given the current interest rate environment, lowering the rate seems appropriate. Prefer to use a similar discount rate across all analyses and account for risk in the margin of safety as required.

Terminal growth rate

4% has been used as the terminal growth rate. The company will grow with GDP and, due to the industry's structural characteristics, will most likely be able to beat that growth.

See below for income statement output along with a sensitivity analysis on the discount and terminal growth rate; this will give us an understanding of the projected numbers along with potential valuations.

Our DCF yields a value around $240 and CP currently trades around $275. This doesn't mean that CP is overvalued, but our current assumptions do not indicate the Company is significantly undervalued.

Risks

The largest risks to an investment in CP are a drop off in economic output in North America (and globally), which will reduce demand for freight services, or a change in the expectations of the Company's future growth as significant growth is currently being priced in.

The current overall economic landscape is uncertain, but with a long-term time view we hope that economic output will increase.

The market is currently pricing in around 5% terminal growth if we apply the following assumptions to normalized earnings:

Normalized earnings of $1.35B - ($1.8B (NI) + $550M (D&A) - $1B (maintenance capex) - $0 (change in WC)

Discount rate of 9%

Market capitalization of $37.5B

This yields an implied terminal growth rate of over 5%

For a steady cash flow company without explosive growth prospects this is a high implied growth rate. Any drop in expectations could lead to a large drop in the value.

Conclusion

The railroad industry has some inherent characteristics that mean it has the opportunity to generate above average returns on equity despite its capital-intensive nature. The current price incorporates all these structural advantages and I would hesitate before buying into the business at current prices. However, changing some of the most sensitive assumptions can change the model output significantly, so if you agree on the analysis but not on the discount/terminal growth rate you may have very reasonably come to a different answer. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.